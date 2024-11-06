Longer-term Treasury Yields & Mortgage Rates Explode, Yield Curve Un-Inverts Further as Bond Market Gets Spooked

Going to further crush demand for existing homes. Bondholders feel the pain.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Longer-term Treasury yields spiked this morning, on top of the surge since the September rate cut. Spiking yields means plunging prices, and it has been a bloodbath for bondholders.
The 10-year Treasury yield spiked by 20 basis points this morning, to 4.46% at the moment, the highest since June 10. Since the Fed’s September 18 rate cut, the 10-year yield has shot up by 81 basis points. 5% here we come?
The 30-year Treasury yield spiked by 20 basis points this morning, to 4.64%, the highest since May 31 May 30. Since the Fed’s rate cut on September 18, it has shot up by 68 basis points.
So all the bond market needs to get spooked further are more rate cuts?
The 2-year Treasury yield shot up by 10 basis points this morning, to 4.29%, the highest since July 31. Since the rate cut, it has shot up by 69 basis points.
The “yield curve” un-inverted further in another massive leap today, continuing the process of un-inverting, driven by the surge in longer-term yields and the decline in short-term yields.
The normal condition of the yield curve is that longer-term Treasury yields are higher than short-term yields. The yield curve is considered “inverted” when longer-term yields are below short-term yields, which began in July 2022 as the Fed jacked up its policy rates, pushing up short-term Treasury yields, while longer-term yields also rose but more slowly, and thereby fell behind. The yield curve is now in the process of normalizing, with longer-term yields surging and surpassing short-term yields.
The chart below shows the “yield curve” with Treasury yields across the maturity spectrum, from 1 month to 30 years, on three key dates:
- Gold: July 25, 2024, before the labor market data went into a tailspin that has now been revised away.
- Blue: September 17, 2024, the day before the Fed’s mega-rate cut.
- Red: This morning, November 6, 2024 after the election results.
The 30-year yield is now higher than all other yields, and it has un-inverted completely. The 10-year yield is just a few basis points from un-inverting completely.
Note by how far those longer-term yields have risen since the September rate cut (blue line). The yields from 3-years through 10-years have shot up by over 80 basis points since the September rate cut, a screeching-tire U-turn, going down in two months, going back up faster and further in seven weeks, amid huge volatility in the Treasury market.
Mortgage rates too. They roughly parallel the 10-year yield, and they spiked today 7.13%, according to the daily measure from Mortgage News Daily.
Mortgage applications through the latest reporting week, which doesn’t capture the last two days, already dropped further from the frozen levels before, pushing down further the demand for existing homes, which is on track to plunge to the lowest levels since 1995 this year.
For the housing industry, and for home sellers, this U-turn was a painful slap in the face. At this pace, the yield curve will enter the normal range soon – but in the opposite way of what the real estate industry had hoped. It had hoped that the Fed would cause short-term yields to plunge to super-low levels in no time, which would drag down longer-term yields, and mortgage rates would follow.
But mortgage rates had already plunged from nearly 8% in November last year to 6.1% by mid-September this year, without any rate cuts, on just a wing and a prayer, thereby pricing in all kinds rate cuts and whatnot. And since the rate cut, much of the wing-and-a-prayer plunge in longer-term yields has reversed, that’s all that has really happened.
The real estate industry was expecting 5.x% mortgages by about right now, and they were already close in mid-September with 6.1% mortgages, and some were talking about 4.x% mortgages just in time for spring selling season, and today they’re looking at 7.13% mortgages.
Are we on recession watch now that the curve is uninverting. Tariffs, mass layoffs of government employees… will also play a part, but I’m feeling it.
We’ve been on recession watch here since mid-June 2022, and it has been fruitless. The yield curve is un-inverting the wrong way, it’s un-inverting with longer-term yields spiking on inflation fears driven by high demand.
This is not a recession-fears un-inversion, where short-term yields plunge a lot for a long time, below long-term yields that also drop but more slowly, as the Fed cuts policy rates in big junks, by 50 basis points and 100 basis points into a recession. Now the Fed is cutting (more slowly going forward) into above-average economic growth and re-kindled inflation.
I think things may look different as higher long term rates are accepted as here to stay.
But correlation is not causation, I agree with you generally that the yield curve isn’t the recession indicator it used to be, it may just be coincidental this time.
So it sounds like you agree that they have to let inflation run a little hot. Treasury yields will be such that nominal returns with be weak, and real returns will be negative…
Lovely.
Or, tsy yields move up with inflation so real yields stay positive.
“…as the Fed cuts policy rates in big chunks, by 50 basis points and 100 basis points into a recession…”
Wolf, “everyone” (so they say) is pricing a near-certainty Fed will cut another 0.25% tomorrow. Cutting 0.75% in less than 3 months seems either panic (thinking the economy will tank) or recklessness (thinking inflation is vanquished).
What do you think is their argument/thought process here?
LOL. When the Fed panics, its cuts by…
150 basis points in ONE WEEK (March 2020) to near 0%. It would have cut more if it had had more room to cut, but it was already at the lower bound.
200 basis points in 8 weeks (2008) to near 0%. It would have also cut more if it had had more room to cut, but it was already at the lower bound.
In both cases it used lots of QE to supplement the rate cuts because there was no more room to cut. That’s what it looks like when the Fed panics. Now, the Fed’s rates are still way above inflation and Fed is just easing them closer to inflation.
Wolf, now Trump won, and their administration cuts useless programs and lowers debt; removing money from the “system” will this make the dollar stronger?
Presidents cannot cut any spending. They’re told by Congress what to spend and who to spend it on. Congress passes the appropriation bills, the President signs them, and the Executive Branch has to, um, execute these instructions.
So the question is: what will Congress cut? Republican-run Congresses have been able to cut taxes, but not spending. So that would increase the deficit, which is how that worked in the past. And that seems to be the plan now. We’ll have to see.
Part of the problem is that a lot of the spending, including 75% of the CHIPS act, is flowing to red states/districts, and they want to keep the money flowing, and so it’s unlikely to get cut.
Wolf, Why are they saying they will cut out $2 trillion on waste? CHIPS is on policy, green new deal, Inflation reduction act. Are they stating that congress can make an appropriation bill that will replace all 3? Or all is set in stone.
I have no idea why they’re saying what they’re saying. You need to ask them.
Since the discretionary portion of the federal budget is only $1.7 trillion, half of which is defense, they are either lying, or they will be cutting Social Security ($1.3 trillion), or Medicare/Medicaid ($1.6 trillion).
Which would you like?
Not just inflation fears, but deficit fears–future supply of treasuries outpacing demand., particularly as the market priced in an $8T Trump deficit vs “only” $4T for Harris. TIPS have only moved about half as much as nominal bonds during this period, so about half the move in nominals is from inflation expectations, the other half term premium.
Nice! The sooner and higher rates rise the better.
Yet 24 of the larger Central Bank have cut rates while only 9 have raised over the past few months. All the countries who have cut have seen big drops in CPI YOY.
I just read an article that provided a list of 36 countries that have deflation or dangerously low inflation. Thus there are more countries on this list than countries with good growth and high inflation.
I am not sure what to think. Maybe the US is just so much more economically healthier than most other countries. Most of the 9 countries that have hiked are having currency issues. A few countries with strong economies driving up inflation and that hiked rates are India, Japan and Australia.
“…or dangerously low inflation.”
🤣 like “a “dangerously beautiful day?”
The stuff people concoct is sometimes just funny. Many goods prices have dropped/plunged = deflation in goods = a great thing because people can afford to buy them more easily. And prices are still very high.
“deflation or dangerously low inflation”
How very 2002, Establishment-Bogey-Man of you.
How did the subsequent 20 years of Fed distortions in response to that Bogey-Man work out for the country?
And look at the horrific impact that decades of deflation had on the global adoption of, say, computer technology.
“dangerously low inflation” –while we all love some deflation as consumers, policymakers like those at the Fed fear it incredibly as it may sober up the drunken sailors to the realization that if they can tough it out a few more months with their 12-month-old iPhone, their upgrade will cost a bit less. The treadmill’s gears slow.
Amen.
Yeah, great if you are older, own your own home, and have no real debt so you can get richer. Way to look out for yourself. Sorry if my response is terse, but today is not a good day.
Higher rates mean home prices crash faster and young people will be able to buy in at reasonable prices, so in that sense the boomuhs get the shiv. We need to definancialize houses.
Unless you already loaded up on treasuries during the last once-in-a-generation opportunity in May. Or the one before that in April. Or the one prior last October…in that case, you’re about to stare at losses again.
I have been curious as to how the yield curve would un-invert. Would the short end stay at 5-6.0, with yields going higher further out the curve, or would the short end just drop (seemed impossible considering the coming issuance)?
Looks like it will be a combination of lower yields on the short end and higher yields on the long end (thanks for the data Wolf).
So, now that Trump is president, and he insists that taxes won’t go up, how is Uncle Sam going to fund it’s budget AND service the debt? Where is the break-point in terms of the ten-year? That’s what I want to know. At a minimum, I see an inflationary recession, unless CONgress actually balances the budget… Thoughts?
MMT will save the day. But it’s only 1 day after the election. 2 months to inauguration. No idea what Trumps actual government will look like or what policies will actually turn into practice or to what degree the machinery of government will implement them. I think the only thing we can say for certain is that Trump favors production. Thats not nothing, but will it be enough. To the degree that credit is a confidence game, Trump today appears to be good for confidence. Tomorrow ?
Printing money, not production, is key, when we keep outspending our tax revenue, and when we keep bailing out the rich now along with the poor.
Production is key when we tax at higher rates; however, ramping up production now enough to pay for all our spending hasn’t worked since Reagan drastically lowered income tax rates. Unleashing the capitalist spirit hasn’t worked enough to keep up.
Let’s stop spending, or let’s stop bailing out the rich, I humbly say.
Spending will have to be moderated or cut outright. Of course this would have been the case regardless of who won the election.
Trump in first term talking with Head Economic adviser Gary Cohen, who has concerns about budget deficit: The latter has an issue with budget deficit: Response: ‘Just print the money’
Pretty much everyone on this site has castigated Powell for too low interest rates, brought in right or wrong for Covid crisis. In 2018 Powell took first baby steps to raise rates. ‘Worse than Xi’ thundered Trump.
Deficits are going to increase, of course, but so is the rate of increase.
I have perhaps a silly question. Are Treasury yields heavily dependent on the Federal Reserve interest rates, or are they determined based on other factors? It seems like Treasury yields rise even when the Federal Reserve rates decrease, but there is also some correlation between the two?
Short-term Treasury yields (1-month through 6-month) move with expected Fed policy rates within their maturity window for most part.
Long-term Treasury yields (esp. 10 & 30 years) move with inflation expectations and supply expectations (funding of government deficits). Lots of inflation and lots of supply is a toxic mix for the bond market. That’s what gave rise to the bond vigilantes in the 1980s – 1990s. They scared the bejesus out of the governments at the time, which finally led to a halfway decent budget.
And as I understand it, unlike the 80’s and 90’s, banks no longer really have control to set the mortgage rates since the paper is now packaged and sold as MBS on the secondary market. And that market, which competes against the 10 year treasury yields, is the one that effectively sets mortgage rates. Please correct me if my understanding is too simple or needs adjustment.
Bond vigilantes are our only hope then. Good thing to keep an eye out for if they actually sell bonds that can’t be redeemed these days.
My namesake trade continues to outperform. Here we go 5% 10-year!
Everything is fine, get your spacesuits ready and make sandwiches for the trip!
NVDA almost to 150 like I expected
Wolf ought to cover the economic implications of the AI revolution destroying the need for “knowledge workers” but he won’t
Sometime pretty soon, I will write an article with a headline like this: “We Might Not Get our Recession until the AI Spending Bubble Implodes.”
The amount of money that gets SPENT on AI is just mind-boggling right now, from servers to power plants and construction of data centers. Big Tech is burning through their cash piles right now to do this. Most of this spending for accounting purposes is an “investment,” so it goes on the balance sheet as an asset (capital investment), and does not show up as an expense on the income statement and does not drag down earnings until later in drips and drabs when it’s depreciated or written off. Since this huge amount of spending comes from corporate balance sheets and not from AI-income, it’ll have to run out someday. You’ll see that in the earnings calls from Meta, Alphabet, etc. They’re already under pressure to show results and slow down this cash burn. And when they do slow down the cash burn on AI spending, that may be when we get the recession. Two years of dotcom bust (tech spending slowdown) when the Nasdaq collapsed by 78% and many highfliers went to zero also finally led to a recession. But this stuff takes years. Until then, that kind of widespread spending from corporate balance sheets is very stimulative to the economy since they’re plowing their hoarded cash back into the economy.
2026 peak.
2027 rollover.
2028-2029 could be like the Great Depression. Celebrating 100 year anniversary.
The big ugly is building, but it’s not happening yet.
I say this housing cycle must be completed. It should peak in 2026 or early 2027.
This commodities cycle is also only in the 2nd or 3rd inning.
Short term treasuries, 2 year, will rollover soon and move back to 3.5%
10 year moves to 3.75-4%
30 year will stay elevated up to 4.5%
Oil could easily move back to $100+ and in 2027 I wouldn’t rule out $150?
I’m staying long miners, energy, emerging markets, agribusiness and long grade A/B bonds.
Watch for the HELOC’s levels to climb as The MAC’s flood the system with that $11 trillion in tappable fake equity.
Banks are going to make killing the next 18-30 months. Then the implosion will be a huge deflationary period.
50% at least on the stock market. 30% drop in housing at least. The Big Ugjy is coming. Thank you Wolf.
roger, i’ll be stunned if it lasts 3-4 years, but i guess we live in interesting times.
Although differences are present (and I don’t want to jump to any conclusions), similarities are also present between today and Black Monday in October of 1987. The 10 year treasury rate rose from approximately 7.3% in 11/86 to almost 9.4% in 9/87, a 200+ BP increase over ten months or roughly 29%. The DOW, which was considered overvalued in 1987 reached roughly 7,300 in 8/87 and then corrected in a violent manner in October 1987 and settled at 5,000 in 11/87. Yes I realize other problems were present in the stock markets before Black Monday but one that seemed to be shrugged off was the rapid rise in interest rates over that 10 month period.
Today, as WR has clearly pointed out, the 10 year treasury has risen from roughly 3.66% in 9/24 to 4.46% today, an 80 BP increase or roughly 22% in just two months. The 30 year is displaying the same trend.
What is critical to understand is that long-term US treasury rates are used as a basis to value a wide range of assets ranging from bonds, to real estate, to stocks, investment annuities, and other assets. The higher these rates move, the more impact it will have on asset valuations, especially assets that are valued based on cash flow streams that are further out into the future. Unless cash flow streams (i.e., future earnings) can increase at a quicker rate than the negative impact caused by increasing long-term interest rates, eventually, asset values will be reset which as we’ve seen historically, can be a violent process.
Please note that I’m not predicting a stock market correction/crash but if, as WR mentioned in his article, 5% 10-year treasury rates are realized (and then subsequently increase from this point), there’s going to be a collision that needs to be sorted out in the markets. WR has clearly documented this is already occurring in the residential real estate market as higher interest rates are killing demand. The solution, as noted by WR is simple. Lower prices.
We’ve already seen significantly lower prices realized in CRE (especially office) with weakness in prices beginning to show in residential real estate markets. Bond values/prices are now under pressure (especially the long-end) so it would appear that the stock market is the last one to get the message (which is usually the case).
From my perspective, long-term interest rates are the key as if these rates continue to increase at relatively rapid rates, pierce the 5% level, and continue their ascent, I’m not sure how the stock markets can diverge from this trend over the long-run.
BTW, it looks like good old Mr. Buffett appears to be ahead of the game again. Record cash/ST treasury positions, heavy liquidation of certain stocks including Apple and BOA, waiting like he always does, for the market to clear and stocks to reset to more reasonable values.
Yep. I am of a like mind. Some companies are undervalued, mostly in the ag and commodity space. I am buying these, but that’s about it.
Ummm the S&P climbed a ton today. 137 points and counting. I mean holy batman that’s good!
I think from just relief that indecision 2024 is over.
is it good? is stock mania completely divorced from earnings or productivity good in and of itself?
i’m having a hard time seeing how it is.
Your Dow numbers for 1987 look way, way off.
some random thoughts.
the stock market definitely doesn’t get it based on 203% of gdp. that’s basically zirp and qe level valuations, and there is qt and a fed funds rate of 5%.
70% of people polled yesterday said the economy was bad. this should lay rest to the bs from wall street that americans feel good about the economy when the stock market is up. they don’t.
More than half of Americans have a reading level below 6th grade so I take what “they” say with a large grain of salt. Most don’t seem to either recognize nor care whether facts are involved at all these days.
that’s not really the point. if a booming and bubbled stock market is so great for america as a whole, why would 70% feel bad about the economy? shouldn’t they feel rich, after all, the stock market is the economy?
Not similar at all to Black Monday. Greenspan just tanked reserves during contemporaneous reserve accounting.
“BTW, it looks like good old Mr. Buffett appears to be ahead of the game again.”
Yeah, sure. He sold lots of e.g. BAC, missed the 8.5% up today. Yeah he is an oracle. Glad I’m not doing such trades.
Now the question is, how long he will sit on the cash? Years? But apparently whatever he does is gold.
He still holds LOTS of BAC. He’ll sell the next batch and make even more on it. There is nothing better than unwinding a huge position when prices are still going up. It’s nearly impossible to unwind a huge position like this when prices are already plunging.
Ok, but how do we know his future steps and the next batches?
Besides, my general amusement/frustration about the media/any coverage of WB is like what he does, or guessed what he does, is the right reality but just often the market is wrongly not cooperating. Like a cult ;)
biker, what exactly is your thesis? that valuations don’t matter? that 65 p/es are all fine and dandy, and that we should cheerlead for 80 p/es?
“….if, as WR mentioned in his article, 5% 10-year treasury rates are realized (and then subsequently increase from this point), there’s going to be a collision that needs to be sorted out in the markets. WR has clearly documented this is already occurring in the residential real estate market as higher interest rates are killing demand. The solution, as noted by WR is simple. Lower prices.
We’ve already seen significantly lower prices realized in CRE (especially office) with weakness in prices beginning to show in residential real estate markets. Bond values/prices are now under pressure (especially the long-end) so it would appear that the stock market is the last one to get the message (which is usually the case).”
INDEED!
Quote from Trading Places maybe? Randolph Duke “If Mr. Beeks does what we paid him to do, we should have a very happy New Year”, Mortimer Duke “Indeed”.
Indubitably!
All tweaks, twiddles, and toying with economic inputs, outputs, and impressions must be absorbed by the systems at work in the economy.
We have yet to see the end of this session of fiddling and it will take more time for it all to be absorbed. Its unlikely to be fully comprehensible before the new team starts fiddling again.
Keep your eyes on the assets in which you invest and let those determine your fear and invest accordingly. Everything else is noise.
Seems like we are heading back north with long interest rates. What will the FED’s next move be with fed funds rate cuts?
Will they just blow this situation off as a one time event caused by election afterbirth or start raising rates again in anticipation of rising inflation?
Or will they just sit tight?
“Long-term Treasury yields (esp. 10 & 30 years) move with inflation expectations and supply expectations (funding of government deficits). Lots of inflation and lots of supply is a toxic mix for the bond market. ”
Wolf, based on your statement the only way to suppress the long end is for the Fed to go back to QE (as before). The balance sheet is at 7.5 trillion. How much room do you honesly think is left for another round of QE before the whole thing might potentially blow up for US debt?
I believe you mentioned the balance sheet would settle around 5 trillion, but I wonder how high it can go before serious dislocations.
“the only way to suppress the long end is for the Fed to go back to QE”
NO, that’s perverted wishful-thinking BS. Because under QE NOW, inflation would completely blow out, and then you have 10%-plus inflation and an economic and political nightmare. Americans HATE HATE HATE inflation. EVERYONE knows that except you?
Rising long-term yields will tamp down on inflation, that’s what is needed. And it’s what is needed for Congress to start dealing with reality. It’s a good thing, it’s what this nation and economy needs.
Apparently Americans abhorrently despise egg and milk prices to rise.
If that was not obvious, at sunrise today it was.
sobering
The Fed won’t need to suppress the long end as long as there’s an orderly rise in yields. And if yields spike, they have other tools to deal with it.
Lack of demand for Treasuries is a self-solving problem because eventually the yield goes high enough to bring back demand.
All the FED has to do is activate monetarism. As Dr. Milton Friedman posited; From Carol A. Ledenham’s Hoover Institution archives: “I would make reserve requirements the same for time and demand deposits”. Dec. 16, 1959.
Link: Fiscal Dominance and the Return of Zero-Interest Bank Reserve Requirements (stlouisfed.org)
“imposing high reserve requirements for zero-interest paying reserves may seem quite attractive to a policymaker interested in reducing the inflationary consequences of fiscal dominance.”
The only tool at the disposal of the monetary authority in a free capitalistic system through which the volume of money can be properly controlled is legal reserves.
The first rule of reserves and reserve ratios should be to require that all money creating institutions have the same legal reserve requirements, both as to types of assets eligible for reserves, as well as the level of reserve ratios. Monetary policy should limit all reserves to balances in the Federal Reserve banks (IBDDs), and have uniform reserve ratios, for all deposits, in all banks, irrespective of size.
Mr Market must be confused by all the disinformation.
1M QQQ is giggling.
problem is, trump’s proposed policies, leaving aside whether he’ll be able to implement them or not, would benefit u.s. manufacturing, which is good.
what percentage of the s&p is bigtech? remember, he sees them as the enemy. i could see him trying to neuter them.
Annuities are about to start looking very interesting.
Can anyone explain why there was an overall decline in yields between July 2024 (Gold) and September 2024 (Blue)?
Also, did the inverted yield curve also steepen during that time and if so, any ideas why? It looks like it did a bit based on the graph.
Bond traders positioning themselves for Fed rate cuts.
Nothing goes to heck in a straight line, as Wolf says.
“why there was an overall decline in yields between July 2024 (Gold) and September 2024 (Blue)?”
Because markets were pricing in a gazillion big fast rate cuts to respond to a crashing labor market and inflation heading to and staying at or below 2% for the long-term. Those themes have now been obviated by revised data and new data. It was a market move like so many market moves.
So investors wanted to buy up Treasuries ahead of expected rate cuts, and as a result prices increased and yields fell?
Sounds about right.
Makes sense as a reaction to Trump. Potential tariffs, tax cuts, his desire for a booming economy, a reduction in immigration, all inflationary to an already strong economy. There will be some spending cuts, but unless they’re planning on taking an axe to defense or social security spending, it’ll never be enough. Rates will have to compensate.
It’s always been sorta understood, but this is the first time a president actually claimed a dual mandate…….including the working in mysterious ways part.
I wish I could link the Barry Goldwater “Mark my words….” quote.
Social security does not drive the deficit. It’s funded from a separate payroll tax. Maybe you meant social program spending?
we haven’t even seen the updated mortgage rates for today. they will be significantly higher than 7.13%, i know because the 10yr was up quite a bit and the national mortgage rates avg gets posted at 4pm eastern.
If rates don’t start moving down quickly. we are going to see a complete halt in construction for residential and for multifamily in the sun belt. we already have declining rents and building inventories.
last 2 recessions began with construction layoffs spiking if I remember correctly.
I don’t agree with this.
Higher rates are not the problem but the higher prices are.
Prices need to come down a lot and builders are bringing it down in various ways and still making tons of money.
Really glad to see higher rates on longer term bonds, way overdue. Great job Fed with the counterproductive rate cut in September /s
the idiot conspiracy theorists said it was to help get kamala harris elected. if that was the goal, it failed obviously.
After the Trump victory, it’s very likely that the Trump Admin will run some version of the Shock Doctrine here in the US. If you are not familiar with Naomi Klein’s work, please get a copy and read it.
That was SOMA’s T-bills in O/N RRPs that funded the federal deficits since 2022. We didn’t have a recession in 2024 because of the infusion of cash. Now that’s exhausted.
That’s what QT does. So ON RRPs are nearly exhausted, but reserves are still plump. And they’re next.
TLT to $85
R2K to 2750
Get er done!
1:04 PM 11/6/2024
Dow 43,729.93 1,508.05 3.57%
S&P 500 5,929.04 146.28 2.53%
Nasdaq 18,983.47 544.29 2.95%
VIX 16.27 -4.22 -20.60%
Gold 2,668.00 -81.70 -2.97%
Oil 71.85 -0.14 -0.19%
Wolf, what’s your long term view on the housing market? I’m not sure what to do because Trump has said he will fire Powell and that he’s a “low interest guy”… are we looking at inflation part 2 in a year?
If inflation takes off again, mortgage rates might go back to 10%+. Some of us are still remember them. 10% mortgages mean much lower prices. Trump needs to be careful here. My base-case scenario is that Trump will be reasonably careful when it comes interest rates and inflation. He understands that Americans HATE HATE HATE inflation. But I could be wrong.
Americans may Hate inflation, but they may be on the verge of getting a heavy dose of it in the very near future. JP is going to cut rates and expand the money supply in order to keep the economy from collapsing like a house of cards. Look for the 10 year to go above 5% and mortgage rates to bust through 8%. We’re so busy because of the FOMO panic to get deals through before the next mortgage rate increase.
Agreed. There were many issues this election but inflation was the elephant in the room. It’s the ultimate tax.
I guess we have to make a bet on whether Trump will be reasonable or if he’ll just print his problems away with a new Fed chief and debt. Last time he inherited a decent economy but this time it’s so difficult … I can think of plenty of ways the economy can go haywire but not many ways it can remain strong with moderate inflation. This is his second term, he has no plans of re-election. We are screwed aren’t we?
The market was up 1200 before the open? What a joke. Must of got Buffet up early to start selling again.
The Canadian real estate industry is waiting on 0.99% 3-year variable mortgage rates again.
Canadian 10-year bond yields are lower than more than 100 bps compared to the United States by the way…
Trump’s win was probably a good thing for the markets — but not for the deficit. He’s going to cut taxes but be unable to hack at spending — the bane of any Republican administration.
“5% here we come?”
If only.
Musk will head a new cabinet position, on Government efficiency. His initial target will be to cut 2 trillion dollars from the federal budget for starters. Millions of federal workers/contractors will be given pink slips, especially those deemed non-essential. The entire Dept of Education will be eliminated.
Those hot dog vendors in the Federal Triangle who thought business was bad during the work a home spree during/after the pandemic ain’t seen nothin yet.
Musk cannot cut any spending. That’s not how the US system works. Congress has the power of the purse. Musk has to cajole Congress into passing appropriation bills that are lower than prior appropriation bills, or bills that repeal bills that fund stuff. It’s Congress that decides what gets spent on what and when. The president signs the legislation, and then the executive branch has to implement it. The US is not Twitter.
Presidents have reorganization capabilities to consolidate, abolish, create agencies and of course some of those could be targeted like EPA and rolling back regulations. All of this has to be done with some amount of legislative oversight. I think this close to the election it is more wait and see. The GOP struggles to find consensus within the house so while having a quafector is a big deal it doesn’t mean anything big will change. Likely just another 4 years of a presidency with a lot of interesting memes.
See above. The federal budget is $6 trillion. Social Security is $1.3 trillion. Medicare/Medicaid is $1.6 trillion. Defense is $0.8 trillion. Interest on debt is $0.66 trillion. Other mandatory spending (federal pensions, veterans benefits, food stamps and unemployment) is $0.9 trillion.
Everything else combined is $0.9 trillion.
What do you cut to get to $2 trillion?