Recession Not Yet: Retail Sales Help Push Up Atlanta Fed GDPNow to +3.0% for Q3 GDP

As retail sales rose despite dropping prices of goods, inflation-adjusted retail sales – adjusted for this deflation in goods – rose even faster: hence the jump in GDPNow.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Retail sales rose 0.1% in August from July, seasonally adjusted, on top of the upwardly revised 1.1% jump in July, and the 0.3% dip in June. Not seasonally adjusted, retail sales jumped by 1.5% in August from July to $737 billion.
To iron out the month-to-month squiggles and revisions, we like to look at the three-month average (chart below), which rose 0.3% month-to-month and 2.3% year-over-year. The biggest gainer was ecommerce, the second-largest retailer category behind auto dealers: +1.4% month-to-month, +7.8% year-over-year.
What is remarkable is that retail sales continue to rise even as prices of many goods that retailers sell, have been dropping all year, particularly durable goods and gasoline. When prices drop and consumers buy the same amount of stuff, retail sales in dollars would decline with prices (and we see that with gasoline where dollar-sales track gasoline prices lower).
But retail sales have risen despite price declines in goods that retailers sell, which shows that consumers are buying a lot more stuff, particularly durable goods.
We saw this yesterday: Used-vehicle retail sales in units jumped by 8% in August from July, and by 14% year-over-year, to 1.68 million vehicles; and new vehicle unit sales jumped 11% in August from July and by 7.6% year-over-year, to 1.42 million vehicles: people are buying more vehicles! And they’re doing it because the pandemic price spike is getting unwound, and as prices come down, they’re spending less per vehicle, but more people are buying vehicles.
Note the slowdown in retail sales late last year and earlier this year. But that’s like so behind us. Our Drunken Sailors, as we lovingly and facetiously have been calling them for over a year, are back at it, splurging at retailers.
Price drops in goods make retail sales even stronger.
Back in 2021 and 2022, massive price increases in the goods that retailers sell – motor vehicles, food, gasoline, electronics, clothes, sporting goods, furniture, etc., online and at brick-and-mortar stores – caused retail sales to jump as consumers scrambled to keep up with the price increases.
Since 2022, much of this stuff (except foods) has been seeing price declines, and retail sales of those items measured in dollars, not units, should fall based merely on the price declines. And some did, like gasoline, because consumers aren’t buying more gasoline when it gets cheaper.
The CPI for durable goods has dropped by 6.1% from the peak two years ago. Prices for used vehicles have plunged by 20%. New vehicle prices have dropped 2%. Consumer electronics, appliances, furniture, sporting goods, etc. have all seen price drops.
So, on an inflation-adjusted basis – adjusted for this deflation in goods – retail sales look even better. Lower prices and higher sales translate into much higher “real” sales. And this will show in the inflation-adjusted consumer spending and GDP data.
And it did show in July’s “real” consumer spending, adjusted for inflation, which jumped by 0.4% from June, the biggest month-to-month growth rate since February 2023.
And it did show in today’s Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow, which, upon the data for retail sales and industrial production, jumped to +3.0% “real” GDP growth for Q3, which is relatively high for the US whose 10-year average GDP growth is 2.0%. The recession is going to have to take a back seat to our Drunken Sailors.
Sales at the largest categories of retailers.
Sales at new and used vehicle dealers and parts stores, the #1 category with 19% of total retail sales, bounced back plus some, with big increases in unit sales in July and August, from the mayhem in June due to the CDK hack that had put thousands of dealers on ice for a few weeks.
And the rise in sales volume overcame the effect of lower prices and of the shift away from overpriced high-end trucks – the erstwhile pandemic darlings – that are now clogging up dealer lots.
The three-month average in August rose 0.2% from July on top of the 0.4% increase in the prior month, to $132 billion.
The spike in dollar-sales in 2021 and 2022 was based on price gouging by dealers and automakers, even as unit sales volume plunged due to vehicle shortages. The relatively flat dollar-sales for the past 18 months, despite rising retail unit sales, are a result of these gouge-prices getting unwound.
Ecommerce and other “nonstore retailers” (#2 category, 17% of retail), includes ecommerce retailers, ecommerce operations of brick-and-mortar retailers, and stalls and markets, three-month averages:
- Sales: $123 billion
- From prior month: +1.1%
- Year-over-year: +7.4%
Restaurants and bars, officially “Food services and drinking places,” #3 category with 13% of total retail, includes everything from cafeterias to restaurants and bars.
After a slowdown earlier this year, growth resumed over the past five months (three-month averages):
- Sales: $95 billion
- From prior month: +0.1%
- Year-over-year: +3.4%
Food and Beverage Stores (12% of total retail). Generally, only price increases and population growth increase sales.
Prices have about flattened out at very high levels after spiking from 2020 to early 2023. In August, the CPI for food at home was unchanged from July and roughly flat with January, and up just 0.9% from a year ago.
But the population has surged in 2022 and 2023 by 6 million people due to immigration, and in 2024 has continued to rise, according to the Congressional Budget Office, using ICE and Census data. These people work, or are looking for work, and they’re buying stuff, including at food and beverage stores, thereby pushing up their retail sales, which is what we can see here even has prices have remained roughly stable (three-month averages):
- Sales: $83 billion
- From prior month: +0.1%
- Year-over-year: +2.2%
General merchandise stores, without department stores (9% of total retail), are also where the 6 million additional people buy their essentials, such as groceries at Walmart.
- Sales: $65 billion
- From prior month: +0.3%
- Year-over-year: +3.0%
Gas stations (8% of total retail sales). Dollar-sales at gas stations move in near-lockstep with the price of gasoline. The price of gasoline plunged from mid-2022 through mid-2023, and has since then meandered lower, including in August. These price declines push down sales in dollars (three-month averages):
- Sales: $52 billion
- From prior month: -0.9%
- Year-over-year: -1.9%
Sales in billions of dollars at gas stations, including other merchandise that gas stations sell (red, left axis); and the CPI for gasoline (blue, right axis):
Building materials, garden supply and equipment stores (6% of total retail). The prepandemic trendline in blue. The remodeling boom fizzled in late 2022, and expectations were that spending at these retailers would revert to trend, amid lower demand and lower prices, and that happened for a while. But earlier this year, growth started picking up again, and strongly so over the past few months:
- Sales: $41 billion
- From prior month: +0.8%
- Year-over-year: -0.2%
Clothing and accessory stores (3.7% of retail), all three-month averages:
- Sales: $26 billion
- From prior month: -0.2%
- Year-over-year: +2.5%
Miscellaneous store retailers (2.2% of total retail): Specialty stores, including cannabis stores (three-month averages).
- Sales: $15 billion
- Month over month: +0.8%
- Year-over-year: +6.2%
They printed way too f**king much, and it’s still sloshing around. Now they’re going to cut rates at the apex of the biggest everything bubble in the history of mankind, to juice an already overheated economy even more. Prepare for more MASSIVE INFLATION.
I just knew that Depth Charge would come through with an appropriate response 🤣❤️
Meantime CPI for Canada dropped from 2.5 (Jul) to 2.0 Aug.
Canada is a resource based economy. America is a technology based economy. No comparison
Ok who manufactured the surplus in Maple Syrup?
There’s your problem
😆 jk
Massive inflation has already happened – in terms of assets. Assets are about 50% (DJI, RE) to 500% (crypto) more expensive compared to 5 years ago. It just has not translated fully into the consumer inflation yet. It will translate slowly into the consumer prices for the next decade. Below 2% inflation is a distant pleasant memory of past that you can tell to children.
I am probably a broken record. But right now most agriculture and and energy commodities prices (minus the 2008 and 2022 blip), have been flat for 10 to 15 years.
We are lucky there has not been any inflation in this area. I am guessing it is because of productivity gains in energy via fracking and agriculture via GMO/herbicides/pesticides and better land management that have increase bushel yields up YOY. Soybeans, corn, and wheat are at 2007 prices. U.S. Dollar per Bushel per acre corn yield in 1960 was 50 and now it is over 180. In the year 2000 was still only 140. That is a 22% increase.
LOL. Just a couple of years ago weren’t we suppose to have people starving?
The vast majority of the inflation comes from the services, which is mainly based on shelter.
Technology driven productivity gains can help to keep energy and food prices relatively low. But they can’t slow down shelter inflation that is tied to assets, as there is fixed amount of land in the country and very small portion of it is accessible for new construction.
Today, I went to the local car wash I have been patronizing for years. The usual wash with an inside vacuum that was $18.99 (up from $14.99 last year) was now $25.99! Can you believe this crap? This is the least expensive wash option, and it’s NOT California (it’s Texas).
I said to the attendant that there will be customer blowback on these price increases. He said it’s already happening as their throughput is dropping since the new prices went into effect.
Looks like I will be washing my car in the driveway from now on.
Car washing should be done at home if possible anyway. Your paint and body panels will thank you. I understand though if physiological obstacles pose an issue.
At 81 years old, and a new pacemaker installed last week, I’ll do it myself going forward like I used to years ago.
My wife used to help me but she died 18 months ago.
They have to start cutting the FFR. Through 11 months of FY ’24 the interest on the debt is $1.05T, and something like $7T in dept is rolling over between now & the end of CY ’25. We’re literally spending about 40% more than we take in.
First, they were concerned about transitory inflation. Then, they briefly started worrying about jobs. Now, they’re concerned about runaway debt payments.
At this point, I’d say they’re a 50/50 chance and growing that we get a late ’70’s inflation rebound by next spring.
S&P500 hit all time high record today. Just in time for the Fed to start cutting rates. Senior citizens had their chance to open 3-year 4% CD.
Yup, pump pump pump. Almost all FOMC members own a ton of stocks, so they’re getting rich!
Did you hear Raphael Bostic just got called out for improper trading? He insists it wasn’t doing any insider trading, that it was his financial advisor executing the trades & not himself (the go-to excuse these days) blah blah blah.
Didn’t stick. Close but no cigar.
The S&P 500 closed in the green today. 5,634.58. Yesterday’s close was 5,633.09.
The S&P 500 is up 7 business days in a row.
It has only had one negative monthly return (April 2024) since October 2023.
Looks like it’s going to be a fat bonus for WS this year. Christmas in Sept especially if they get their 50 basis point this week. Dow and NASDAQ powering up with no signs of slowing, economy is still doing well based on these numbers, your perfect goldilocks no landing scenarios…who would have thought… no better time for a rate cut than now…
Funny how with no recession in sight, companies feel more empowered now to turn the tables on their workers…Amazon bringing back 5 days a week in the office policy, and many companies will follow soon. This is during time when everything is rosy…scary to think when the recession does hit how much more these companies will throw employees under the bus…but no worries, recession has been eradicated now, one less thing for worker bees to worry about.
You have to admit that GDP is better now in all this chaos than it was in years past when we were shipping all our jobs over to China.
Now to only realize that was a stupid move.
We’re just going to be in crisis after crisis after crisis from now on until we use up all of it’s ability to frack out GDP and beat the rest of the world.
I don’t think anyone in the C suite thinks that shipping jobs overseas is a stupid move.
Manufacturing yes, jobs no.
I wasn’t aware a significant amount of jobs had returned from China. Seems regardless that a combination of protectionist trade policies and local manufacturing in many areas will feed inflation. I’m not against it by any means as I am against it for not the same reasons most are, but it won’t go unnoticed. Admittedly not an area I have any expertise in but seems intuitive.
It’s not that “jobs are coming back,” that’s a BS phrase. It’s that new production facilities are built in the US, and new production takes place in the US, instead of in China, and labor for this new production is in the the US instead of in China.
Wall Street compensation is probably going to hit new records this year. It hit an average (skewed highly towards the top end) of $240,400 per employee in 2022, for work done in 2021.
The stock market has gone parabolic for 2 straight years, and many Wall St bank stocks (JPM, GS, Amex, etc) hit fresh records recently. They’re going to be handing out money like candy.
Ha Wolf, I like how you italicized “despite dropping prices of goods” right under the headline. That’s a great way to get ahead of the inevitable “what were retail sales adjusted for inflation” comments.
It’s still not going to work because these people don’t even read the subtitle.
But I get extra credit for trying?
Definitely an “A” for effort.
Sounds like the USA economy in general is recovering nicely from the Trump years. Still a few sore spots, especially food. And prices are not going to deflate back to the pre-pandemic years (around here we call them “BC years”, as in “Before Covid”.
I assume you are talking about the three years 2017, 2018, and 2019? You are going to dream of those days as inflation eats another 25% of your dollar purchasing power over the next four years. The fiscal spending and taxing is setting itself up to accelerate, not to stop. The subsidies that are about to get rolled out in combination with the supply chain disruptions will send prices to the moon.
Neither candidate has talked about the deficit and how to reduce it. The deficit is not a concern as of now but it will devalue the currency.
So your probably right…we will see continued currency devaluation. Luckily, it will not be as bad as most other countries as they have the same problems. The US is still one of the cleanest houses on skid row when it comes to debt.
I bought a nice house and my spouse stayed at home with our two older kids during the Trump years.
Had to move for my job and can no longer afford or a house and my grocery bill doubled since 2020.
I’d gladly take the pre 2020 years of the economy than our current situation of ripping inflation and hyper speculation.
This is what happens when the Fed says they will cut rates.
Covid and the resulting mismanagement by Powell and his friends created all of this. Why would anyone pull back and be responsible when they think rate cuts and QE is right around the corner?
I’m not exagerrating. I talk to people who live next to me and they told me that bidding wars are coming back to housing as soon as rates go down. I fear that we will never return to a normal economy where wall street isn’t driving the narrative.
There is literally no reason to cut rates right now and we all know they are going to.
What’s better yet for the government & FOMC is the upcoming Housing Bubble #4 will not show up in CPI & PCE thanks to the separation of rent & owner’s equivalent rent from actual home PRICES, which are classified as investments instead of consumable goods. Housing Bubbles #1 & 2 didn’t show up in inflation indices either.
So why are we cutting??? Economy is clearly doing fine at 5.5% fed funds rate
Lower inflation has given central bankers political cover to start bootlicking Wall Street CEOs again.
You see, savers were actually getting positive real yield, which is bad for some reason.
Yeah we can’t have that…we’re a consumption economy, saving is the enemy of our core tenet. Borrow beyond your means and YOLO spending, now that’s encouraged.
The Atlanta fed chart looks like a boat on the sea upon which the drunken sailors party…
The baseball player…….I hit a double and am standing on second base…….so it’s time to have a beer.
Manager…….did you score……no……well then what is the beer about.
Unemployment claims lowest in a long time, unemployment low, managers afraid to call folks back to work for fear they will quit, inflation still above norm and in some sectors heating up, Cushing storage as low as its been in decades and the cause of lower inflation tied to lower oil, federal oil reserve drained, housing prices high, retail sales rolling, the dollar threatening to drop, gold exploding, two hot wars for weapon production, DC spending out of control and our fed wants to lower rates. After artificially lowering long rates. Because some dude might have to look for a job for longer than a week.
Insanity.
I quite enjoyed the keg on second base college days. Seemed like a solid reward for getting that far although just having a lawn chair saved the effort but came with other risks.
You forgot to mention Wolf’s article from Sept 13. A wall of well over $10 trillion, 100% liquid money, is resting peacefully in various consumer accounts (including T-bills), just waiting to get spent.
I wonder if folks feel less compelled to roll over T-bills with those rates dipping below 5%?
My T-bill ladder is quite a bit shorter than it was even a couple months ago.
I took several 5-figure t-bills out of my ladder this week. Rates are not attractive right now. Back to the HYSA.
“they’re spending less per vehicle, but more people are buying vehicles.” Is this is part because ~ 15 million people have come into the country? I for sure think so. This is competition for goods & services. Calling like I see it.
Immigration is exactly why the Fed should ignore “rising” unemployment – it’s not actually rising, the labor market is just re-balancing.
I think the recessions are relics of past. G7 countries central banks discovered the silver bullet to dodge any potential recession: money printer. By printing trillions instantly and continuously, you can avert any possible recession before starting. It worked every time since 2009. Since everybody else is doing the same, your currency will stay at the same levels relatively to the other currencies. So, we will not have any recessions in US ever.
Asset prices will go crazy, but it will make the party funders and vast majority of the people who do go to ballot and vote happy, as they all sit on assets, which appreciate rapidly everyday. Many will continue to complain about the increasing hospital bills, but they will be more happy to see the appreciation of their assets in stock markets and zillow. And the transition of the asset inflation to consumer inflation is relatively slow process. It is like boiling frog.
So, no problem at all. Only the those ones who don’t hold assets will be dissatisfied with the increasing wealth disparity. But those guys have no influence, as they don’t fund the candidates and most don’t vote at all.
Conclusion: have assets
Dear Ponzi,
the idea that craziness will go on forever is promoted in every bull cycle. But risks continue to build up at places where no one has any focused attention. And eventually they blow up. This central bank policy will too. It is just difficult to determine it in real time. But in the end it will be obvious to all.
If money printing was a sure cure then we would be citizens of the Roman empire today. This is paper wealth and cannot be spent or enjoyed. You are right that this is causing social disparity and perhaps we would have successfully solved a financial problem by creating a social problem.
I have faith that sense will prevail :)….perhaps misguided faith.
Hi Aman,
I really liked your perspective. It is very intelligently put in the historical perspective. May be you are right.
Anyway, the Roman Empire lived almost 15 centuries. So, we have way to go! :D
There are several illicit maneuvers desperate central bankers and legislators employ to avoid price discovery and extend a massive bubble.
Deficit spending…Check.
Rising debt-to-GDP ratio…Check.
Money printing…Check.
Deception…Check. (note the 2% inflation facade, Bernanke’s QE is temporary hoax, the denial of the Fed’s involvement in wealth concentration, the mirage of Fed independence, etc.)
None of it is sustainable in the long term. The problem deepens every year.
The only way out is elevated inflation, along with recession avoidance and continued asset price support. Unfortunately, they’ll be scalping a segment of the population with that elevated inflation. Bondholders, beware.
The inflation will come in spurts, in response to Fed monetary stimulus resulting from an ever broadening definition of crisis.
Aman – True. But after the GFC, Central Banks have not been given the leeway to take any action to stop something from blowing up.
Until I start see concerns from the Central Bank elite….then money printing is working.
About two years ago the Central Bank of France wrote a memo saying debt does not matter and Central Banks should take whatever means necessary to stabilize an economy.
At some point debt does matter, but I don’t think we are close to the inflection point yet. It is as if the FED now has to ability to come up with a new type of financial engineering program (money printing/bailout ) that quickly puts out a simmering fire.
Asset prices will rise. The true value does not. My house I bought 20 years ago has not doubled in enjoyment/comfort for me but the price has doubled. ;) You just need to make sure you are participating in the assets that rise at the same rate of faster than the rate of inflation.
For people who do not own assets that rise with inflation like real estate property long term or the stock market will suffer and generally become poorer.
100%….there can never be any loser any more everyone gets a trophy and it is going to bring this country to it’s knees….
This is an interesting argument:
“Lower prices and higher sales translate into much higher ‘real’ sales.”
I wonder then if in 2021-2022 the inverse would have been true:
Higher prices and lower sales translate into much lower “real” sales.
For most manufacturers, sales of 50 units at $60 is more desirable than sales of 60 units at $50. Less labor, less warehousing, shipping, etc. More units at lower sales prices is going to hurt them.
What’s that old joke “we lose money on every sale but we make it up in volume”
“we lose money on every sale but we make it up in volume”
That’s the Amazon biz model.
That was us (Anaconda) with water tubing production in the 1970’s where I was working. We ended up selling so much water tubing that we eventually went out of business and closed 5 manufacturing plants.
“I wonder then if in 2021-2022 the inverse would have been true: Higher prices and lower sales translate into much lower “real” sales.”
The answer is YES. It’s not an “argument,” it’s just math. The market does what it does, and this math describes it. We discussed this endlessly back then.
And what’s happening now in the market is that lower goods prices (deflation) at higher unit sales and therefore higher dollar sales produces MUCH higher inflation-adjusted dollar sales.
Back then, not adjusted for surging inflation, retail sales and consumer spending surged in dollars, auto sales in dollars exploded, as you can see in the charts, and as I explained in the article. But the number of vehicles sold plunged and then had trouble creeping back up. And so in 2022, with stimulus money gone, and adjusted for inflation, consumer spending on a month-to-month basis edged up a little and then dipped a little. Year-over-year growth rates of consumer spending were low and dipped below 1% in November 2022. That’s where all the recession talk came from back then – consumers were struggling with the inflation shock.
Now it’s just the opposite scenario in terms of goods than it was in 2022. But this is just goods that we’re talking about here. Services prices are still rising in though at a good clip.
The outgrowth is that the gazillion high-end trucks parked on dealer lots now need really big price cuts (incentives and rebates) to sell. But automakers already booked their gross profits on those units when they invoiced them to the dealer, $25k or $30k or more per unit, they already reported that profit to Wall Street and announced share buybacks based on it. So they don’t want to cut prices much. They’re doing some. Stellantis needs to do a lot, it’s drowning in trucks, and the price cuts it’s offering are not enough to move them. Instead of offering bigger incentives, it’s cutting production. Stellantis dealers are furious; they want massive rebates and incentives to move those trucks that are clogging up their lots.
But that is a business strategy that may or may not work. What this report here describes is what is actually happening in the market, and how when adjusted for inflation, those sales at deflated prices will boost inflation-adjusted consumer spending.
And what’s happening in the market is that lower goods prices at higher unit sales leads to higher dollar sales, and MUCH higher inflation-adjusted dollar sales.
This all looks incredibly healthy to me. Certainly nothing worthy of a rate cut panic.
Wow these charts just scream 50bp cut to me.
The imbeciles at the FOMC have conveniently said they don’t have a growth mandate, only employment & inflation – a literal reading of the Federal Reserve Act – therefore, strong GDP growth independent of its two mandates won’t lead to more rate hikes or prevent rate cuts.
Just watch if we get a “bad” quarter of <1% GDP growth, Wall St will quickly price in 5%+ of rate cuts plus another $10 trillion+ in QE. Fortunately it hasn’t yet happened in this cycle, but it did a few times during the long 2009-20 expansion, sometimes due to technical factors (inventories, trade) instead of genuine economic weakness.
What do you guys think tomorrow’s FOMC’s decision will be?
Most to least hawkish:
1) -0.25% start followed by conservative forecast (-0.25% Nov, -0.25% Dec, then wait & see depending on economy)
2) -0.50% start followed by conservative forecast (-0.25% cuts, we don’t want to undershoot neutral given possibility of neutral being closer to 4% than 2.5%)
3) -0.25% start followed by aggressive forecast (-0.50% decrements not off the table in upcoming meetings even if economy largely holds up)
4) -0.50% start followed by more aggressive cutting, matching market expectations of 2.50-2.75% terminal rate by Dec 2025
Everyone thinks rate cuts are a given.
Are they?
It is 100% guaranteed that rates are going down tomorrow.
The modern Federal Reserve doesn’t announce upcoming policy actions like Powell did at Jackson Hole, and then not follow through.
Plus, focusing strictly on disinflation, there hasn’t been any alarming data since the previous meeting. It wasn’t like the late-2023 false start when Powell started talking about cuts and suddenly we got a bunch of 0.4%-0.5% monthly prints in early 2024.
In my view, the rate cut decision is about as important as the song selection on the deck of the Titanic.
Past monetary and fiscal mistakes tore a hole through the hull. Only an extended period of monetary and fiscal discipline will right the ship.
I suspect the stern will be pointing to the moon before anything resembling fiscal discipline appears in our .gov
No idea…..what I do know is when you don’t allow someone to clean the stalls once every couple days……the smell is horrible but the disease will the animals.
After nearly 20 years…..can you imagine the junk that is in some of these loan portfolios…….companies running on air……..but even the threat of a slowdown has these people running for cover. The reason for the fear…..if the government, being now an adjusted 46% of GDP had to jump start the economy the dollar would collapse. So much for 3% inflation.
It’ll be number 1
Too slow to raise too slow to cut rinse repeat
Plus some jawboning on protecting the labor market
Yields and the dollar should be temp bottoming
Yes, we are spending more. The new house needed curtains, shower heads, some furniture, etc. We try to buy discount as much as possible but even that is priced higher. We buy multiples when good brands are discounted especially toiletries, soap, makeup, etc. What we are not spending on is eating out and entertainment, which we barely did anyway.
A 50 cut means the Fed sees something out there that ain’t good and could sink or pause this bull market.
25 now with a slant to pause and 50 after the election.
Nope. They are “afraid” of the spread between the effective federal funds rate and two year treasury yield becoming “too wide”. The people controlling the world’s money are lacking in principled backbone. They practice witchcraft more than goalseeked long term planning.