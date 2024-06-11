Fitch Doesn’t See Bottom of Office CRE Mess, Sees CMBS Delinquency Rates Spike Way Past Financial Crisis Peak in 2025

A big driver is the “secular decline in the office market” that even slashed interest rates would not end.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
There has been a recent flurry of declarations by big fund managers with exposure to the office sector of commercial real estate that office CRE has “bottomed out,” or is “near bottom,” or that “we can at least now see the bottom,” or that “while we might not be at the bottom just yet, we’re close to it,” etc.
But Fitch Ratings has come out with an updated analysis of the US office market, and it doesn’t see the bottom just yet. Far from it.
“CRE office loan performance will continue to weaken as market pressures build,” it said about office loans backing the Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS) it rates.
It maintains its “’deteriorating’ outlook” on the office sector through 2024, citing:
- “Sustained higher interest rates” (buying into the Fed’s higher-for-longer)
- “Slower U.S. economic growth”
- “A tighter lending environment” (banks, up to the gills in iffy CRE debt, have severely restricted CRE lending, and so refinancing maturing CRE loans can be difficult to impossible).
- “And a secular decline in office demand” (as documented by the astronomical mindboggling amounts of office space that’s on the market for lease).
This “secular decline in the office market” has turned into a flood of office space that is vacant and on the market for lease, as companies have discovered that they don’t need this vast amount of office space, with availability rates in many big office markets at around 30%, topped off by 36% in San Francisco, which was a few years ago the hottest office market in the US (availability rates by Savills):
“These factors will exacerbate refinancing challenges, leading to rising loan delinquencies and transfers to special servicing for potential workout or modification,” Fitch said.
It raised its office delinquency forecast to 8.4% by the end of 2024, which would surpass Fitch’s peak Financial Crisis delinquency rate of 8.1%.
And then in 2025, it sees office CMBS delinquencies to deteriorate further and hit 11%.
Office values have dropped approximately 40% so far, Fitch said, compared to 47% during the GFC. But office values “have yet to bottom out,” it said.
Office CMBS delinquency rates.
In May, there were an additional $1.2 billion in CMBS office loans that had become delinquent, according to Trepp, which tracks and analyses CMBS.
But a little over $2 billion in delinquent office loans resolved “either because the loans flipped back to non-delinquent during the month, or because the loan was disposed,” Trepp said. Five of those loans accounted for $1.7 billion. And so they flowed out of the delinquency bucket.
“If the $2 billion in office resolutions had remained delinquent, the May office delinquency rate would have been roughly 90 basis points higher at 8.48%,” Trepp said.
With those $2 billion in office loans having come out of the delinquency bucket, the Office CMBS delinquency rate dipped to 6.94%.
The downticks in the chart were months during which larger balances of office loans were resolved than newly delinquent office loans flowed into the delinquency bucket. When those office loans are resolved and come out of the delinquency bucket, it often comes with a big loss to the CMBS holders, in some cases over 80%, when even the top-rated tranches take a loss, and sometimes at a 100% loss for all CMBS holders, such as the 46-story 1.4-million-sf tower in downtown St. Louis that was sold in a foreclosure sale for about $4 million, which barely covered the fees.
I wonder how much CRE is currently under construction since new inventory will worsen the problem when it comes online. I see cranes everywhere when I travel.
OutWest – but are they lifting?
may we all find a better day.
I think the commercial real estate is in more trouble than what they’re letting on.
Counted eleven sticks from the boat the other day in the 77 miles surrounded by reality, but almost all are high-rise residential, new campus building, or healthcare. No office towers going up.
@Wolf: Fitch statement in the article: “banks, up to the gills in iffy CRE debt, have severely restricted CRE lending, and so refinancing maturing CRE loans can be difficult to impossible”.
==================
Is there any data on how much “up to the gills”? My prior understanding was that banks did not have much by way of CRE debt holdings having sold most of them to investors.
Also, there are articles talking about 63 problematic banks which may go under this year. Between high interest rates resulting in flight of deposits and this CRE issue, are we going to see more banks go under?
Remember fitch, Moody’s and standard and poors have a questionable past, in the 2008 financial crisis, worthless mortgage rated securities were given an A rating, and SVB was also given an A rating right before it had a heart attack. The good doctor Fitch can be trusted, but I would get a second opinion.
And if you can’t see your bottom I would cut back on moose cake.
Thank wolf, 2 moose cakes for you.
Most banks will kick the can down the road by extending low interest loans for a year or two, hoping interest rates come down and vacancies improve enough to allow borrowers to refinance.
If neither of those happen, it will definitely get worse before it gets better. Conversion to apartments will stop soon as a glut of apartment buildings come on the market and rents for “luxury” apartments hit a wall, which they’re already doing here in Miami.
Folks got out over their skis in the preceding period from over-optimism about office growth, and cheap credit. The came a pandemic and gnarly bailout (credit and cash lower for longer). Higher-for-longer is necessary (as I note rents, gas and food prices sky high), so the piper must be paid, hopefully by those who gambled for big profits.
In my area, the cranes are all residential, as a charming region turns into something like Stalinist-residential or prison style linear massive housing blocks. I am already thinking hat may be the next overhang. I don’t want to be handed the bill for that either.
Here in SoCal, it is not just the upper floor office spaces that sit empty. The ground-floor restaurant tenants are disappearing, thanks to the governor’s financial engineering with wages. What will come back at length may well be server-cook robots or remote screen-based staff from across the world (if not bots too). And his housing initiatives will deface whatever is left of bedroom communities. How this affects remaining office culture is to be discovered.