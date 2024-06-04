This Labor Market Is Still Tight, Just Not as Crazy-Tight as it Was

Layoffs & Discharges drop further, and are far lower than before the pandemic, as employers cling to their workers.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Layoffs and discharges fell for the second month in a row, to 1.51 million in April, seasonally adjusted, the lowest since December 2022 during the labor shortages, and down substantially from the pre-pandemic range (blue in the chart).
The tree-month moving average, which irons out the month-to-month squiggles, fell to 1.60 million, also substantially below the prepandemic range (red).
This is a sign that, despite all the layoff headlines, employers are hanging on to their workers. Some economists have mused that employers are “hoarding” workers, rather than letting them go proactively, and that they’re doing so because they got burned with the labor shortages after their mass-layoffs during the pandemic. If true, that would be a good thing.
During the Good Times in 2014-2019, layoffs and discharges averaged 1.8 million per month. That was part of the normal way of business. During the Great Recession, monthly layoffs and discharges blew past 2.5 million. In March and April 2020, they averaged over 10 million.
This data is based on surveys of about 21,000 work sites, released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics as part of its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS).
Layoffs and discharges compared to employment. Employment has grown over the years, and when compared to the magnitude of employment, the trend in layoffs and discharges becomes even clearer.
Layoffs and discharges fell to 0.96% of total nonfarm employment in April, the lowest since November 2022.
The three-month average fell to 1.01%, far below the prepandemic range. Employers are clinging to their workers, and they’re clinging to them more tightly than they did a year ago, and much more tightly than they did before the pandemic:
And workers stick to their jobs again. Voluntary quits ticked up to 3.51 million in April, but have remained in essentially the same range since August 2023 (blue). The three-month moving average ticked up to 3.48 million (red).
Quits have now stabilized at this level where they’d been before the pandemic. So the great resignation is over; workers no longer quit their jobs in these massive numbers. And employers are hanging on to them, and so the crazy and costly churn in 2021 and 2022 has calmed down, and employers need to hire fewer new people to replace the departing people.
Job openings fell, as fewer openings were left behind by lower discharges and quits. In April, job openings fell to 8.06 million, the lowest since February 2021. The three-month average fell to 8.41 million, the lowest since March 2021. But both were still well above prepandemic levels:
The ratio of job openings to nonfarm employment takes into account the growth of employment over the years. On this basis, job openings fell to 5.3% of nonfarm employment, the lowest since March 2021. The long-term chart shows just how historically high this rate of job openings still is – and it’s still far from normalized:
Hires ticked up to 5.64 million in April, and has remained roughly in the same range since November, and in the range of 2018 and 2019.
The three-month average dipped to 5.68 million, also roughly in the same range for six months.
As fewer people quit their jobs, and as fewer people were discharged, the need to fill newly vacant jobs declines, and so fewer people need to be hired to replace departing workers, and the churn in the workforce declines.
Powell often cites the data from the JOLTS report, among other labor market data, for signs of labor market tightness, for signs that the labor market moves back into balance. We can see that the wild and wooly labor shortages and churn during the pandemic are gone, that the labor market is no longer crazy-tight, as it was in 2021 and 2022. But it remains fairly tight, confirming a slew of other data, including the low levels of claims for unemployment insurance. And today’s data too is supporting the Fed’s wait-and-see on rate cuts.
“Layoffs and discharges fell to 0.96% of total nonfarm employment in April, the lowest since November 2022.”
And then?
Markets rocketed higher!
Must be time to cut rates, print money or something? No way the economy can just grind along!
The recession will begin when the gold price bottoms (maybe lose 10-15%). Then everything else will fall, based on some great, unknown “margin call.”
Labor will suffer as a result of the next recession but will not cause it.
“Markets rocketed higher!”
Huh? The S&P 500 is up 0.1% today.
As the FOMC statements say, “the labor market is coming into better balance.”
This is consistent with what I see around myself. Extremely few people are getting laid off. And for those who got laid off, after a few months from being laid off, they find another similar job. There is nobody I can see having a fear of unemployment. Everybody I see is very confident and relaxed about being employed. I think it will go like this at least several years.
Structural labor shortages are the new normal. That second to last graph is extremely eye-opening.
“The tree-month moving average, which irons out …”
A tree-month moving average? Perhaps AI has already infiltrated your site. LOL
The companies were hoarding all the office space in anticipation for future expansion, expansion that was never realized.
Now these companies are hoarding the workers in anticipation of future expansion.
Our country is hoarding working men and women from around the world in anticipation of future expansion.
Hope everybody gets work, if not, we’re going to have a lot of un-hoarding to do. I still have toilet paper left over from my hoarding days of yore.
LOL, in a week 10 year bond rates went from racing back to cycle highs to dropping like a rock. I swear, If these people come out dovish bc one month of manufacturing and employment I’m going to do absolutely nothing. The haves and have not separation is only becoming greater bc of these people.
Max,
I would propose the have and have not problem is systemic in our system and has been going on for many decades. Perhaps more noticable now as it is impacting more people.
Hey, this is the country of individual exceptionalism. If you aren’t a multiple millionaire then it is on you for not working hard enough!
I hardly put the state of inequality on Wall Street and the Fed.
I am someone about who other people may say I did exceedingly well based on individual exceptionalism.
Let me tell you, I did well not because of hard work and/or intelligence. I did well because of Govt Policies.
Wealth inequality is increasing day by day because of Govt policies.
I have friends who made 10s of millions because they bought bitcoin few years back for 10s of dollars.
Seems like serious gaps in some areas that will continue to grow, such as the healthcare field. Will be interesting to see if wages go up or simply the quality of care declines. Seems like just more potential for added services inflation. You can’t AI care in most cases.
The Lone Wolf Howells Again. Everywhere else, sky is falling, recession is already here because the FED has rates too high……Somebody needs to slap or smack a hammer on the side of AI ………
Some headlines saying a rate cut is imminent. Labor market falling off a cliff. 🤣😂🤣
Labor market is clearly cooling here in flyover country. Not cold, just cooling. We just picked up two solid employees laid off as part of broad layoffs from a nearby farm equipment manufacturer. Another interviewee from a nearby metal fabrication shop said they were on the border of killing a shift and all their locations were very slow, on the verge of layoffs. Last Friday our second largest metals supplier said their first quarter was really strong then just dropped off suddenly and they’re “relatively slow” right now. They have broad expslosure to a lot of different markets from construction to ag to transportation. Our truck equipment backlog has dropped by about half from its all time high and is still falling quickly. We are booked lightly but safely through summer, but who knows after that.
Last time our backlog hit this level, orders took off like a rocket and set new all time highs so I’m withholding judgement on where this goes next. If this slowdown continues, we will hang on to our employees until it hurts because it has been so difficult to staff appropriately for the last three years. I’m already warming up a big stock order to keep the guys busy in July replenishing our now-sparse stock program. But at some point, the math doesn’t make sense and head count has to adjust commensurate to revenue or we start burning cash like a Silicon Valley startup.