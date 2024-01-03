More Signs that Power in the Labor Market Has Shifted from Workers back to Employers

People quit quitting, so fewer job openings to fill, fewer people to hire, less churn. Good for employers, not so good for workers. Layoffs & discharges dropped below Good-Times lows.
Job openings edged down in November, but remained relatively high, workers quit quitting maybe because they’re worried about their jobs, and with voluntary quitting back to normal, the churn in the workforce at companies is also back to normal: with fewer people quitting, there are fewer vacant slots that need to be filled, so fewer job openings and fewer hires. Layoffs and discharges fell sharply in November and are well below the Good-Times lows before the pandemic. A labor market that isn’t quite back to normal yet, but is getting there, as the pandemic-era churn that had shifted power from employers to workers is subsiding.
Job openings dipped by 62,000 in November from October, after the drop of 498,000 in the prior month, to 8.79 million openings, the lowest since March 2021. Openings were still 27% higher than in November 2019, according to data by the Bureau of Labor Statistics today as part of its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), based on a large survey of employers and not on internet job postings.
The three-month moving average, which irons out the month-to-month ups and downs and shows the trend, fell by 236,000 in November, after having stabilized in the prior three months:
People quit quitting. The layoff headlines since mid-2022 scared workers into hanging on to their jobs, and fewer of them went chasing after the greener grass on the other side of the fence. There is a lot of anecdotal reporting about workers who don’t want to return to the office biting the bullet and returning to the office at least a few days a week, rather than quitting to find a remote job.
Voluntary quits fell by 157,000 to 3.47 million, after having stabilized over the prior four months. The three-month moving average (3MMA) fell by 64,000 to 3.58 million. Quits are now back in the range where they had been during the Good Times before the pandemic.
Fewer quits translates into fewer newly vacant slots – so fewer job openings – and employers have to hire fewer people to fill those job openings – so fewer hires – and it means less churn and a more stable workforce, and that’s good for employers, but not so good for workers. It’s a sign that power in the labor market has shifted from workers back to employers.
Layoffs and discharges dropped by 116,000 in November to 1.53 million, and are in a historically very low range.
Businesses across the US fire workers for a variety of reasons all the time. When discharges are done for economic reasons, they’re “layoffs,” and when they’re done for other reasons, such as performance, they’re “discharges.” During the Good Times in 2014-2019, layoffs and discharges averaged 1.8 million per month. That was just part of a normal labor market. During the Great Recession, at the peak, layoffs and discharges exceeded 2.5 million a month. In March 2020, they exceeded 13 million.
The three-month moving average dropped by 52,000 to 1.59 million, well below the low points in the years before the pandemic:
New hires… With fewer people quitting and fewer people getting fired or laid off, there were fewer vacant slots to fill, and so hires dropped further. Hires in November fell by 363,000 to 5.46 million.
The three-month moving average fell by 128,000 to 5.73 million, in the middle of the range of 2018 and 2019.
This is another sign that the incredible churn in the labor market during the pandemic has subsided and that demand for labor has returned to normal-ish levels, and that workers no longer enjoy the power they used to have a couple of years ago.
But job openings vary widely by industry, surging to a record in construction, dropping in most other sectors, and plunging in information (a sector that encompasses many tech and social media companies). We will post this by-industry detail shortly, stay tuned.
One of the few benefits of money printing madness is that it generated temporary labor shortage helping many workers, including myself, got some decent opportunities.
As the FED is slowly burning some of the gargantuan amount of money it printed, the music is slowing down. It is a still good time to find a long-term position. If the FED continues to burn money for a couple more years, openings may be scarcer.
Great, more leverage now for employers to demand the end to hybrid work arrangement. I can see that will be the things to come at my work, on top of tracking badge in and out even though we’re not hourly. Also, probably another reason why I am seeing my work for this year is not putting in extra funds for merit increase to counter inflation..
I mean who doesn’t enjoy being stuck in 4 hrs traffic everyday even though you’re 25 miles away from your work….
It’s happening big time where I live. Rush hour is a disaster, and when I look at job listings, at best they are offering hybrid with many saying in office only.
It’s gonna get a lot worse because Executives added way more employees under them during Pandemic to get promotions. Now these organizations are busy doing “fake work” and pushing paper.
Many good employees saw this obscene corruption and jumped companies. Now these corporations are filled with incompetent leaders who are busy trying to prove their worth by hyping speculation to project fake growth.
The upcoming layoffs will not target these executives but the lower workers.
For any chance of being competent , productive and profitable, we need to tear down existing companies and rebuild them from scratch. The only method to do this is to stop bailing them out and force bankruptcies. The big investors must hold our corporate leaders truly accountable.
Looking at the positive, simply a good time to consider job change or retirement if possible. If I had to go in more than 2 days a week I would be considering all options. 100% for 3 years is now my norm. I would even be willing to take pay cut since it would be made up with my time, gas, parking, health, tax bracket and sanity.
Maybe services inflation will start to drop soon!!!
It won’t help. The generative AI is the innovative model of bypassing copyright in the name of “model training”.
It will mix and reword info so that it’s hard to find the source it copied from.
My son does this in school already although he knows AI will be consistent on basic questions so he takes the content and rewrites in his own words. Writing style is tricky for AI to duplicate since you have to reach it yours first.
Yes, AI is a real threat to publishers like me. I’m not sure where this will be going. So far, I’m not too impressed with generative AI. It creates a lot of fluent bullshit in seconds and is swamping the internet with it. I’m still clinging to my old ways though. It seems people like that. Human to human. Maybe that’s my niche. So far, so good.
If I were a high-earning fashion model, I’d be really worried. I see a lot of fashion ads on this site with AI-generated models. They’re essentially free and instantaneous, no photoshoot-and-Photoshop required.
Wolf — I suspect you and other original writers are good. No bot can accurately approximate the sum result of your work because it lacks the various inputs (observations & sensations) which imbue ones creative process — be it an ice cold swim in the bay, a nervous breakdown, a really good breakfast, or feeling riled because someone in the comments stepped in it.
The organic analog stuff will always have an audience.
I was reading about people training AI models to mimic specific (well known and well published) psychologists on their material as a sort of virtual psychologist, apparently the psychologists themselves were impressed with the results so far, though I wish I could remember their names for reference here. Maybe one day we’ll have a virtual Wolf Richter whom we can ask Econ related questions 😂.
Jokes aside, I think beyond the hype and the smoke and mirrors there’s something serious and legit about the development of “AI” and LLMs. Was reading an instructional on how to train LLMs like GPT on company specific material to deliver accurate (without all the utter BS LLMs like to spit out currently) customer service chat bots, I can imagine some downsizing in that sector down the line because even with human CS it can be very hit and miss right now, a good chatbot may end up being more efficient and effective at some point.
Wolf, you’ll know AI is a threat when it inserts RTGDFA into some article it’s stealing.
Pure Wisdom
Served Up Fresh Daily
This is the nature of things with an uneven power equation. Employees won some concessions in a constrained market and those will slowly erode when possible. Even some of the recent contracts were really front loaded given that a slowdown was expected.
Morbid question: if a worker rudely dies without giving notice beforehand, does it count as a quit, a layoff, or a discharge?
😆😂.. I dunno but that’s a great question
LaughingLion,
LOL, there is always someone that wants to find out what happens in the statistically insignificant 0.001% of the cases or whatever.
Seba,
It’s a stupid question if it was serious. If it was not serious, it was a joke. Given the screen name — LaughingLion – I assume it was a joke.
So with labor market in US loosening somewhat (for now), inflation (maybe temporarily) looking like it’s softened, are we expecting hard-core pivot mongering in the coming weeks/months? S&p to the moon etc.?
MW: Dow ends down by 285 points after Fed minutes, S&P 500 suffers third straight loss; Fed officials haven’t ruled out further rate hikes, minutes show
The fact that all of FANGMAN sans NVIDIA have succeeded in ordering their employees back to physical offices, at least some of the time, is proof of power returning to employers. These were the same companies that benefited enormously from work-from-home & created tools (Microsoft Teams, Google Hangouts) to enable it.
This is why I think any fears of a CRE/CMBS meltdown are overblown.
Not on this exactly but since Fed policy is relevant to everything….
how much weirder can this dot. plot gong- show get?
Now we get the minutes of the infamous meeting… and, and, they never said that stuff! Or at least, what the market thought they said. Now looks very unlikely 4 cuts by March and maybe none at all by then.
Unlike many WS commenters, I don’t think the Fed members are trying to enrich their friends. I think Powell’s big concern is his legacy: to overcome his ‘wimp’ label. But if the Fed was trying to play the markets, this insane back- and- forth would be one thing to expect. Imagine if you had access to the minutes as the market reacted to the false impression of the dot. plot? You could short the rally.
As for the lone dot. plot predicting six cuts in 2024, a Big Short guy, Eisenstein? says: ‘You only get six cuts if we are in a very deep recession’
The relevance to bargaining position of labor: tightening conditions, which now look more likely to continue, tend to weaken it.