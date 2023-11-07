Mortgage & HELOC Balances, Delinquencies, Foreclosures: How Are our Drunken Sailors Holding Up?

Where’s the hangover from the party?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Mortgage balances outstanding ticked up 1.0% in Q3 from Q2, to a new record of $12.1 trillion, after having dipped in Q2, according to data from the New York Fed’s Household Debt and Credit Report. This increase is less than half the pace than the big jumps during the era of the 3% mortgages, when mortgage balances had soared quarter-to-quarter by as much as 2.8% in Q2 2021.
Year-over-year, mortgage balances rose 4.0%, down by over half from the year-over-year increases in 2021 and 2022 that had reached 10%. In a moment, we’ll look at what could cause an uptick in mortgage balances even as home sales have plunged and as mortgage applications to purchase a home have collapsed.
Mortgage balances rise or fall based on diverging dynamics, on the plus side and on the minus side.
What adds to mortgage balances:
- The growing total inventory of homes (it constantly increases due to new construction) owned by a growing population.
- Prices rise over the years (newly purchased homes are financed with bigger mortgages). Price soared in 2020-2022, dictating today’s big mortgages.
- A boom in cash-out refis (nope, not now).
What subtracts from mortgage balances:
- Regular mortgage principal payments.
- Mortgage payoffs — and people with 3% mortgages are clinging to them.
- Falling home prices mixed with a wave of foreclosures – which caused mortgage balances to fall during the housing bust.
HELOC balances have been rising for four quarters from historic lows. Homeowners with 3% mortgages can no longer cash-out-refi their homes without causing a catastrophic increase of their mortgage payment, as the entire 3% mortgage would be replaced with a 7%-plus mortgage. A HELOC accomplishes the same thing but the 3% mortgage stays in place, and only the HELOC portion comes with a 7%-plus price tag.
HELOC balances rose by $9 billion, or by 2.6% in Q3 from Q2, to $349 billion. They remain extremely low, considering the increase in home prices over the 20-year period, as homeowners used refis, instead of HELOCs, to draw out cash over the past decade:
The burden of mortgage debt. Homes are lot more expensive today than they were 20 years ago, but consumers make a lot more money too, and there are lot more homes and a lot more consumers owning them. Turns out, after massive gyrations, overall mortgage debt as a percent of disposable income is roughly where it had been in 2003.
Disposable income is income from all sources except capital gains, minus taxes and social insurance payments. This is the cash that consumers have left to spend on housing, food, cars, etc.
Note the impact of the pandemic-era funds that consumers got (stimulus payments, PPP loans, etc.) that caused disposable income to spike, and therefore the burden ratio to fall. And note the impact in recent quarters of the biggest pay increases in 40 years, even as mortgage debt barely increased.
Transitioning into delinquency: 30+ days. Mortgage balances that were newly delinquent by 30 days or more at the end of the quarter ticked up to 2.8% of total balances, which is still lower than anytime before the pandemic and down from the 3.5% range during the Good Times in 2017-2019 (red line in the chart below).
For HELOCs, the 30-plus-day delinquency rate rose to 1.8% in Q3, after having dropped to 1.5% in the prior quarter and remains ultra-low (green line).
Serious delinquency: 90+ days. Mortgage balances that were 90 days or more delinquent by the end of the quarter edged up to 0.50% in Q3 from 0.46% in the prior quarter, about half the rate from the Good Times before the pandemic and from the Good Times before the housing bust (red line in the chart below).
For HELOCs, the 90+ day delinquency rate inched up to 0.74% in Q3, from 0.64% in the prior quarter, which had been the lowest since before the Housing Bust (green line).
Foreclosures in a frying-pan pattern. The number of consumers with foreclosures fell by 7% quarter-to-quarter to 36,100 in Q3, down by about 45% from the Good Times before the pandemic in 2017-2019, and down by 75% from the Good Times in 2003-2004 when the housing market was approaching the peak of the prior housing bubble.
The fiscal and monetary excesses during the pandemic, the forbearance programs, and foreclosure bans reduced foreclosures to near zero. Now they’ve come up a little from these lows but remain ultra-low.
So sure, someone clever could come up with a clickbait-title about foreclosures “exploding by 345%,” OMG, from Q2 2021. And we’ll just laugh about it and move on.
Note the frying-pan pattern, as I call it, of which we’re going to see more as things normalize from the crazy times:
Where’s the hangover from the party? In terms of financial stress that households have with mortgages, a massive hangover doesn’t set in until home prices decline substantially and homeowners are losing their jobs in large numbers.
Homeowners are at risk of foreclosure if they lose their income and can’t make their mortgage payments and if at the same time the market value of their house drops substantially below the loan value of the mortgage.
A homeowner that cannot make the payment, but can sell the home for the loan value or more, can just sell the home and move on, perhaps with some cash to go.
But when the net proceeds from the sale fall below the loan balance, homeowners who lost their jobs would have to come up with extra cash to pay off the mortgages, and that’s where the problems arise.
Homeowners who bought over the past two years in some markets where home prices have dropped and who skimped on the down-payment could fall into trouble if they lose their jobs for long enough. For now, the job market is strong, so this fate would be limited to a small number of homeowners, which is why delinquency rates and foreclosures are still extremely low. But a substantial rise in unemployment combined with a substantial decline in home prices across many big markets would increase the delinquency rates and foreclosure rates.
Wolf – Could there be bad news buried in the mortgage debt as a percent of disposable income chart? For example if it was stratified across income levels, could it be that the wealthier tiers have increased disposable income so much that it is drowning out the pain being felt by the middle and lower tiers? I know incomes have risen and many people are locked into low mortgage rates, it just seems like that long slope in the Case Schiller would have had a bigger impact on affordability. Thanks as always for your insights, which always seem to be the best at drowning out the noise and sticking to the data.
This time around, the lower end of the income spectrum got the biggest pay increases — and they’re still getting them.
You need to look somewhere else for problems with mortgages. Check the last section of the article… if there are problems, that’s where they will be.
I’ve checked two sources on this, neither is institutional, regarding current interest rates on mortgages in America: One stated: 80% are below 5%, the other was at 82% for <5%. One third are approx. 3%, due to low rates for original loans and refi's.
It'll probably be a long time before these homeowners abandon their loans.
I’m in a brand new subdivision of SFH (1,250 – 2,850 Sq. ft. homes) and it’s about 1/2 built out (in Texas). Two empty lots sold last week and the foundations/drain pipe are started. The builder is buying down the mortgage rates to 5.99% (big sign in front of the sales office). I hear they are not moving on prices though.
In other words, mortgage markets and homeowners have never been in better health.
The old rules still apply. Until there is massive unemployment, the economy will keep plowing forward, and there will be no recession or housing crash any time soon.
I economists are busy writing papers explaining that they are still correct that higher interest rates cause higher unemployment.
Yes, but “mortgages” not “mortgage market.” The mortgage market, from the mortgage bankers’ point of view, has collapsed, and their business has collapsed.
Doesn’t have to be massive unemployment. Just enough to make people tighten their belts because they’re worried that they will be next. I’d say unemployment rising to 6-7% would do the trick.
Peter Schiff, of Euro-Pacific Capital, tells the story where he was talking to a female real estate agent about how he was renting, not buying, a property. She was disapproving. “But real estate always goes up!”
This was before the Crash of 2008. Where real estate debt sliced tranches and then financial institutions got burned holding them.
Schiff was proven right. Sometimes you want to skip the mortgage and just rent for a while.
Hi, Wolf, you wrote
“a massive hangover doesn’t set in until home prices decline substantially and homeowners are losing their jobs in large numbers.”
Do you have a theory on why the US would see layoffs this cycle, and how it would play out? What can cause people to start losing jobs, it seems people are getting extra jobs to make-do with increased cost of living?
This labor market should have keeled over a year ago when we had all these layoff announcements. But no, there were some wobbles, and there are still some wobbles, but it’s still surprisingly tight.
For foreclosures to surge, it takes a big increase in unemployment, with people out of a job for a long time, not just a month or two, combined with a big drop in home prices. We may still get this scenario, but I’m just not seeing the weakness in the labor market.
When we eventually have a recession, it doesn’t seem like the housing market will be the primary cause. Like most of Wolf’s followers, I have a sub 4% mortgage rate and I’m staying put for at least 5 years. There a fair amount of “housing crash” peeps on you tube, but I don’t see this happening with huge difference between housing values and relatively low debt levels.
Yup housing inventory will stay low forever and market will not crash and stay flat the worse case scenario but probably go up YoY because everyone got low rate mortgage and will never move especially given how high interest rates are now.
Those house crash peeps are all just fear mongering, anything I am missing here?
You forgot the /s or you’re deluding yourself.
Also seems that a record percentage (33%) of sales are all cash which makes sense given increases in home values over last few years with high mortgage rates. That reduces but doesn’t eliminate the issue of future delinquencies. At 3% you would do better in the market, although I took the approach of paying down when I could, but today you don’t want to assume more in market.
No recession in sight !
Today Redfin posted an article reporting that 7% of for-sale houses posted a price drop during the four weeks ending October 29, on average, the highest % on record.
Drunken Sailors? Nah, we need a better name than that, like one of my buddy, I think we need to call them permanently stoned, this type of spending will be the new norm for many years to come apparently.
I have always likened it to a rogue… someone who lives in the moment without considering the future.
Happy the man, and happy he alone,
He who can call today his own:
He who, secure within, can say,
Tomorrow do thy worst, for I have lived today.
Sadly… I am too conservative. I need to learn how to live for today a little bit.
Given that the Case-Shiller national home price index (FRED: CSUSHPISA) has risen for 7 straight months (Jan-Aug 2023) to a new record, why do Wall Street economists seem so confident that inflation is killed & won’t reappear?
They keep screaming at the Federal Reserve to stop tightening, because “lagged” housing data is causing inflation to be overstated. But wouldn’t this year’s home price increases eventually show up in OER, also with a lag, at some point in 2024?
Part of the problem is that 1/3 of all US home purchases are being made in cash. Who cares what the Fed does as long as I sold my $1 million house in a high cost market and am moving to a low cost market where I have my pick? I happen to live in a real estate market where prices have appreciated 50% in the last three years… and people from out of state are still moving in and buying because they consider the area a bargain.