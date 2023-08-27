Robotaxis in San Francisco (now Rideshare Drivers Fear for their Jobs). And my Thoughts on the “15-Minute City”

Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Given all of the technical challenges for robo taxis, communicating with emergency vehicles would appear to be the easiest problem to fix. I’ve heard of emergency vehicles communicating with traffic lights (to make them go green) in other cities, so similar work has been done. Also, many humans have hit emergency vehicles.
1 robo taxi accident gets more media attention than 100 human driver accidents.
“1 robo taxi accident gets more media attention than 100 human driver accidents.”
Why would this come as a surprise to you? Uvalde got more media attention than the 600+ mass shootings in the US in 2022. You know how the news works, right?
Uvalde was police from many different agencies waiting more than an hour before someone got the balls to confront the shooter. They heard the continuous shooting yet valued their own lives over the lives of kids, totally disgusting.
The “left” wants to take our guns from us so we’ll behave like the slaces THEY are.
Uvalde & Los Vegas PROVE – to me at least – that when seconds count the police are over an hour away. Again, it’s all part and parcel of “left wing” plans for us normals.
DISCLAIMER: While I fully support the 2nd Amendment without restrictions, I personally do not own any firearms. With my personality I would be more dangerous to my loved ones than any bad guys. I know many people who DO own firearms and I feel much safer for it.
The biggest issue ( in my opinion) with robotaxi’s and any self driving vehicle is one of liability. Our entire automobile ecosystem exists because of the concept of the ” accident”. How many news reports have you seen with the following verbiage, ” grandma jones lost control of the vehicle and plowed in to the preschool killing a dozen small children.” If the person is not impaired or committing a felony at the time the liability is limited because it is an ” accident”. If the world of human driven automobiles was held to the same standards of safety as an industrial workplace, in which there are no accidents, just failures of workplace safety, it would have ceased to exist years ago. That is why you see the forklift driving across the parking lot of Home Depot with a flagger in front.
But with robo taxi’s there are no accidents, just failures of programing, or equipment. So any incident leading to loss of life or property damage by the self driving vehicle will implicitly be the fault of the company operating it and the company building and maintaining the vehicle.
Unless google and their buddies change the entire world of civil liability, I think these vehicles will have the same risk profile for companies as marketing firearms for toddlers.
Wolf, human drivers make all kinds of mistakes, but they’re also accountable to those mistakes. I can also look them in the eyes and know that I’m being seen when crossing the street. A sensor doesn’t quite provide the same sense of assurance.
I don’t disagree with you that machines would be better overall drivers. But if roads should be the exclusive domain of automated traffic because humans suck at it more than a machine, then OK, let’s extend that to everything. Fully automated luxury capitalism, bring it on.
Gig workers revolting is small potatoes compared to the real test: what happens to truck drivers if automated truckers becomes the norm. All this march forward isn’t accounting for or looking after the lives affected by these changes. Just how how the owners of that technology can save on labor costs.
As far as robotaxis go familiarity will either breed comfort or contempt. One issue is that we are aware of the types of errors that human drivers make and those of us who have managed ro survive into middle age have learned to predict them and act accordingly. Errors made by self driving vehicles will likely be more random and therfore harder to predict and compensate for.