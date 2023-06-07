The End of Easy Money: Bankruptcy Filings Pile Up at Fastest Rate since 2010

A cleansing process, long overdue, to whittle down the corporate debt overhang and clear out deadwood, at the expense of investors.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
It’s turning into a banner year for corporate bankruptcy filings, after years of Easy Money that caused all kinds of excesses, fueled by yield-chasing investors, in an environment where the Fed had repressed yields with all its might. Those yield-chasing investors kept even the most over-indebted zombies supplied with ever-more fresh money. But that era has ended. Interest rates are much higher, and investors are getting a little more prudent, and Easy Money is gone.
At the peak of the Fed’s yield repression in mid-2021, “BB”-rated companies – so these companies are “junk” rated – could borrow at around 3% (my cheat sheet for corporate credit rating scales by ratings agency). Companies are junk rated because they have too much debt and inadequate cash flow to service that debt. In other words, investors risked life and limb to earn 3%, and now these investors are asked to surrender life and limb, so to speak. But that’s how it goes with yield-chasing.
These “BB” junk bond yields have risen to nearly 7%. This means these companies that had trouble producing enough cash flow to service their 3% or 5% debt, have to refinance this debt when it comes due, or add new debt, at 7%. That 7% may still be low, considering inflation running around near that neighborhood, but it puts a lot more strain on those companies.
So lots of overindebted junk-rated companies will restructure their debts in bankruptcy court at the expense of stockholders, bondholders, and holders of their leveraged loans. That’s how it’s supposed to work. That’s how the corporate-debt burden gets lifted off the economy. And it’s starting to work that way.
S&P Global has released its May bankruptcy statistics for companies that are publicly traded with at least $2 million in assets or liabilities listed in their bankruptcy filings, and private companies with publicly traded debt (such as bonds) with at least $10 million in assets or liabilities listed in their bankruptcy filings.
In May, 54 of these types of companies filed for bankruptcy, including notably, among the big ones:
- Envision Healthcare
- Vice Holdings and its affiliate Vice Media (a creditor group plans to acquire Vice Media out of bankruptcy)
- Kiddie-Fernwal
- Monitronics International
The May filings brought the five-month total to 286 bankruptcy filings, the most since 2010, more than double the filings for the same period in 2022 (138). And it even outran the 262 filings in the same period in 2020 when some companies faced enormous stress.
When the oil bust exacted its pound of flesh in 2016, and oil and gas drillers collapsed one after the other, S&P Global recorded 265 filings, but concentrated in oil and gas. To get a higher number of filings than in the first five months of 2023, we have to go back to 2010, when 402 companies filed for bankruptcy during the first five months.
Among the biggest bankruptcies included in this illustrious list so far this year that made it into my pantheon of Imploded Stocks were:
- SVB Financial, the holding company of Silicon Valley Bank that had collapsed into a big mess and was taken over by the FDIC;
- Avaya, the telecom, software, and services company that had issued $600 million in bonds just last year;
- Meme-stock ridiculousness of Bed Bath & Beyond, which is now liquidating.
The problem today is not a collapse in prices – such as the price of oil during the Oil Bust of 2016 when crude oil grade WTI collapsed below $20 a barrel that took dozens of frackers down; WTI is at $72 a barrel today!
And the problem today is not a collapse in demand such as it hit some industries in 2020 or during the Great Recession. This economy is marked by rising prices and resilient demand.
The problem now is that the debt got a lot more expensive, and that investors thinking of buying this debt have gotten a little more prudent. The problem is the End of Easy Money. Once companies get hooked on Easy Money by having piles of debt, it’s tough to get by without Easy Money.
In a way, the economy is normalizing with rates that were fairly typical before the era of QE. But companies that only made it this far thanks to Easy Money are now getting hung out to dry.
Bankruptcy filings will whittle down the corporate debt overhang. Many companies will emerge from bankruptcy with less debt, and they’ll be nimbler and more able to thrive. Others will be sold off in bits and pieces, making room for appropriately managed companies not encumbered by these issues.
There is a cleansing aspect to this part of the credit cycle that needs to be allowed to do its job to get rid of the excesses and the deadwood at the expense of investors. This cleansing process that has now just started is long overdue.
Hilariously, the end of Easy Money is now called credit crunch. Which should be the name of a candy bar (Credit Crunch®) offered to the crybabies on Wall Street as consolation when they start clamoring for rate cuts.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
The 30% rally on Nadaq is based on
1. Decreasing EPS sold as earnings beat to braindead investors.
2. Expected Fed Pause and then instant Pivot.
3. Debt ceiling deal for printing trillions.
4. AI taking over the world.
5. The perceived Fed and FDIC put on banks
These bets seem so solid. What can go wrong?
Not just Nasdaq, “investors” are now pivoting towards small cap stocks, Russell 2000.
6. Pension fund pump.
When TIG welding thin-walled 4130 tubes together, I’ve always used Vice Holdings.
Vise?
Vise-grip?
The jig is up.
Companies that are taking on debt to cover expenses, and that have been using debt that was at artificially low rates, do deserve to have their deadwood cleared out.
It’s one thing to borrow money in order to have what is needed to begin a business, but too many of these zombies have just had money poured into them without generating revenue from their operations.
Thank you for the report Wolf, “That’s how it’s supposed to work.” “This cleansing process that has now just started is long overdue.” That is an understatement.
Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings are reorganizations; the filer might survive and prosper under legal protection. Chapter 7 bankruptcy filings are liquidations; fire sales of assets and layoffs occur. Chapter 7 is where the wild things are.
Occam,
Lots of Chap 11 filings end in liquidation, especially with retailers (such as BBBY). It’s very hard to restructure retailers because they have so few assets, and so much debt, and by the time they file, they’ve already ruined their brands. Some retailers were restructured, only to file a second time a few years later (the infamous Chap 22, LOL), and this time, for liquidation.
Prepackaged Chap 11 filings, such as Vice, are the smoothest to exit. And a lot of them work.
I think this is suppose to be a joke and it might just be funny if you would only allow a clue to the pun….
I was looking at the joke angle, but cannot quite see it. The welding part eliminates all the funny angles I might see.
Lets hope so Mr Wolf. I would love to see Wall Streeters brown baggin lunch. With one of your candy bars for desert.
Instead of the mug from Wolf a box of Credit Crunches !
That’s a marvelous joke, Mr. Richter. Set aside a case of those candy bars for Professor Siegel of Wharton.
Thanks for your great work Wolf! Something got added or dropped in “debt got a more expensive”.
lot. Thanks!
and we have yet to feel the lag effects of a housing/ construction slow down, that encompasses a wide area of tradesmen, small contractors, buildng components, etc..
Homebuilder stocks are all time high
They have great margins, and the longer sellers of existing homes remain delusional and emotionally attached to the 2022 peak value of those homes, things will stay great.
Multifamily construction is booming, as are other commercial categories. What slowed down is SFH.
Slowed down is definitely not stopped though. I’m in semi-rural Oregon right now, across the street from a somewhat large SFH development where they just broke ground.
I’m ending my buyers strike as of this week. The lack of real effort by the Fed to squelch inflation has finally broken me, and I see no more incentive to save, but rather to spend like mad before money loses all value. I’m either the last bear to turn bullish, marking a top, or a sign of more spending to come as other bears come to the same conclusion.
Not me. I won’t play their game. I’m going to be patient. Something will break. I’m done buying crap anyway.
Come the end of this pathetic spring season, which is around now or July, you will see a huge slowdown in SFH sales and even more price drops. Builders are already offering huge discounts. I’m not buying at these prices.
Wolf, seriously, sell some 6 packs of “credit crunch” candy bars. You can have wrappers custom printed easily, and the sale of them is viral marketing. It’s a perfect summer intern or loyal wife project.
You could use Payday bars with red food coloring.
Ritter will make custom candy bars.
The credit crunch diss aimed at wallstreet genuinely made me lol 😆
I guess the SVB memorial candybar can be known as the “COF crisp”
Hmm, now the internet tells me that the ‘Coffee Crisp’ candy bar is a purely Canadian phenomenon, so I guess nobody (except any fellow Canucks on this site) will get my joke – all these years I had no idea. Maybe that is why Canada always ranks ahead of the US on quality of life indices, it can’t be due to real estate affordability, after all.
1) China discount rate is 2.9%, osc around 3% for 25 years, stable. The 10Y is 2.7%. The 30Y is 3%. Chinese households saving is almost $2T out of $18T GDP. China will take us out.
2) The wholesale dollar debt became painful after Fed hikes.
3) China central bank raided in “other”people checking accounts, saving and CDs to finance ==> 600 millions apartment buildings and houses, global infrastructure, military, useless factories… for an hollowed IOU.
4) The gov raided in again when China was comatose, but China is not waking up.
5) Many of the 600 millions building are empty. The silk road countries are in financial troubles. A war with the west is not palatable.
6) China is roaring, marking territories like dogs.
where is my tin foil.
1) Wall street want free money, savers like 6% and the zombies are paying 7%.
2) XLI was rising, MSFT was plunging, AAPL tried to move up but lost it’s
grip. NVDA might partially close a gap, before turning up to test the highs.
3) The regional banks are on sugar high, but DG is asking : where are my cookies.
4) BRK/B daily close Renko $1 is waiting for the exterminator in July.
Hi. From the chart it looks like a time when Credit Spreads should be screaming high. But that is not the case. Any thoughts on that? Thanks
5% short term rates feel normal to me, whereas 0.001% always felt odd. I imagine there are a lot of younger folks who have the opposite feeling…