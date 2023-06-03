Long View of Job Growth by Industry. And the “Multiple Jobholders” Question

To shed some additional light on the jobs report.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
In the comments about the jobs report we discussed on Friday – “Landing Got Cancelled: Job Market Still at Cruising Altitude with Some Bumps” – lots of questions came up about what types of jobs had been created, whether these jobs were mostly low-paid jobs in the Leisure & Hospitality sector or wherever, and whether “multiple jobholders” inflated those strong jobs numbers. So today, we’ll get into the jobs by industry. As we’ll see in a moment, jobs in retail, and Leisure & Hospitality, and State & Local Government (mostly educators) are still below where they’d been before the pandemic.
But first to the multiple jobholders. Their number fell in May by 323,000 from April. So that didn’t inflate the job numbers; on the contrary. During the pandemic, the number of multiple jobholders had plunged, but since mid-2020, it recovered and is now back to pre-pandemic levels. Compared to May 2019, the number of multiple jobholders is down by 139,000.
But the more important metric here, given that the number of overall employees has grown, is the number of multiple jobholders as a percent of total employment. It dipped in May to 4.8%, which, except for the plunge during the pandemic, is at the low end of the historical range. It had peaked in 1996 at 6.5%:
Jobs growth by major industry classification.
Professional and business services include Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services; Management of Companies and Enterprises; Administrative and Support, and Waste Management and Remediation Services. Some of the tech and social media companies are included, others are in “Information” or in other categories. This is the largest sector in the US by employment and includes many highly paid jobs.
- Total employment: 23.05 million
- May growth: +64,000
- Three-month growth: +174,000
- Growth since Feb 2020: +1.61 million
“Information” is a small sector that includes web search portals, data processing, data transmission, information services, software publishing, motion picture and sound recording, broadcasting including over the Internet, and telecommunications. Some of the tech and social media companies with big layoff announcements are included here.
In this sector, the heat has started to fade, after a huge hiring binge in 2021 through late 2022. The number of jobs peaked late last year, then tapered off earlier this year and has now flattened out just under 3.1 million jobs, as companies are rebalancing their work force to trim off the excess in some corners and hire in others.
- Total employment: 3.08 million
- May growth: -9,000
- Three-month growth: -5,000
- Growth since Feb 2020: +176,000
Healthcare and social assistance:
- Total employment: 21.3 million
- May growth: +74,600
- Three-month growth: +200,000
- Growth since Feb 2020: +523,000
State & local government – mostly education: still struggling with teacher shortages, employment still below February 2020 levels, with 870,000 job openings, up by 52% from the same period in 2019.
- Total employment: 19.7 million
- May growth: +49,000
- Three-month growth: +134,000
- Growth since Feb 2020: -272,000
Leisure and hospitality – restaurants, lodging, etc. – is marked by often tough working conditions with odd hours and weekend work, at a relatively low pay, and so the sector has had trouble competing for employees, and it still has 1.42 million job openings. And the level of employment still hasn’t caught up with pre-pandemic times.
- Total employment: 16.6 million
- May growth: +48,000
- Three-month growth: +124,000
- Growth since Feb 2020: -349,000
Retail trade includes workers at brick-and-mortar retail stores and other retail locations. It does not include the tech-related jobs of ecommerce operations, and it does not include drivers and warehouse employees, who are in their own respective categories. This sector has come under heavy pressure from ecommerce operations:
- Total employment: 15.6 million
- May growth: +11,600
- Three-month growth: +3,000
- Growth since Feb 2020: +31,000
Manufacturing: job growth has leveled off, after a massive hiring binge and the highest employment since the middle of the Great Recession, when manufacturing was gutted.
- Total employment: 13.0 million
- May growth: -2,000
- Three-month growth: -4,000
- Growth since Feb 2020: +199,000
Construction – all types of construction, from powerplants to single-family housing:
- Total employment: 7.9 million
- May growth: +25,000
- Three-month growth: +29,000
- Growth since Feb 2020: +304,000
Finance & Insurance:
- Total employment: 6.7 million
- May growth: +7,100
- Three-month growth: +29,000
- Growth since Feb 2020: +206,000
Arts, Entertainment, and recreation, a relatively small sector that includes spectator sports, performing arts, amusement, gambling, recreation, museums, historical sites, and similar. This sector, part of which had been shut down during the pandemic, is now seeing huge demand as Americans are splurging on “experiences,” and the sector’s job openings have exploded to 233,000 openings, up by 111% from the same period in 2019. Employment is still not back where it had been before the pandemic:
- Total employment: 2.45 million
- May growth: +13,700
- Three-month growth: +37,000
- Growth since Feb 2020: -42,000
Looks like the “data driven” Federal Reserve should have no problem continuing their fight against inflation with these robust job graphs; unless of course their commitment, integrity, and word were “transitory.”
Great write up, Wolf.
Congress just agreed to raise the debt limit by $4 trillion over the next 2 years. Imagine how many jobs this creates, along with all the consumer spending which is already in record territory. Think of how much will flood into the stock/bond/real estate markets. Inflation will be on a tear for at least that long, IMHO.
Many think the fed is solely responsible for the way things are. It’s more complicated than that. Congress is growing debt at $2 trillion a year. They added like $8 trillion during the pandemic. This is all sloshing around driving up prices at your restaurants, grocery stores and everything else.
Not only that, but large international corps can borrow for near zero in japan, where their funds rate is still around 0.25% . So, you can see now that the fed’s QT is only balancing out a small fraction of the excess debt.
If I work as Software Engineer at a major Bank, where does that put me? “Professional and Business Services?”, “Information”, or “Finance & Insurance?”
The data from the “Establishment survey” goes by location (every business location has a NAICS code). If you work at the headquarters building of the bank as whatever, you’re falling into Finance & Insurance.
Same if you’re a software engineer working at a manufacturing plant, your job falls into Manufacturing.
If fed start selling bonds and mbs hand over fist, the stock/housing market will be down more than 50% and unemployment will be up, wealth effect and inflation will be down in no time. Everything and any other augment is just noise. Just simple fact.
I know I know but doing this is too risky because it cause disarray…. Blah blah blah….
Common people and most companies don’t go to japan to borrow. As I said too much noise.
Someone wants the inflation to be high for debt devaluation even though it means lot of people will be become poor.
Last thought, if you or any one don’t understand this, please visit places such as North west/north east states to see how much poverty had increased. Again not just going by numbers published by agencies but 10+ years ago even with gfc vs now how much homeless people you see, Just one example. Ya there are some who did great but there are also lot others who got pushed to poverty. There are lot more I can cite as anecdotal…. And this not about just an individual but lot about us as society where we are going…..
How will you explain the fact that the ECB and BOC and BoE each own a significant amount of mbs from the Fed and even sell some of them, but housing prices there are still not 50 percent down?
How will you explain the fact that the ECB and BOK and BoE each own a significantly LESS amount of mbs from the Fed and even sell some of them, but housing prices there are still not 50 percent down?
Fascinating that of all the charts, “Jobs in Finance and Insurance” was the only classification that didn’t see payrolls get whacked. Even government employees saw declines of 5% or so; every other group was down over 10%. Some of them dropped so much that you have to guess where the bottom was, because they literally dropped off the charts.
It may seem like the headline numbers are strong, and pundits scratch their heads as to why the Administration isn’t polling better for handling of the economy. Don’t know what world they’re living in, exactly: do they not know anyone who lost their retail or service business? Or had their hours cut from 60 a week to zero, for over a year? For all the great numbers being posted lately, unless you’re in the FIRE industries or a government employee, all of them are below the trend lines that were firmly in place before 2020.
“…unless you’re in the FIRE industries or a government employee, all of them are below the trend lines that were firmly in place before 2020.”
Nah, Look at the charts again:
Below 10-year trend: Government, Leisure & Hospitality, Retail
Above 10-year trend: Professional & Business services (the biggie, highly paid jobs), Construction, Manufacturing
Also note that Government, Healthcare, Arts, and others are still having trouble FILLING jobs. There’s still a labor shortage! You can check that out here.
How do they figure out if someone is a multiple job holder? I’ve been over-employed for over two years, and don’t share this with anyone as it could be grounds for termination.
This goes via the household survey. It’s a survey that goes to about 50,000 household. We got one of them a few years ago. Lots of questions on it.
Planned layoffs for the first 5 months of 2023 reached 418K. In
the tech sector announcements (not actual layoffs) reached 137K.
Layoff announcements spread like cancer. Last year total layoffs announcement reached 364K.
Banking : 37K. Media : 17K.
AI puke puke workers.
1) Great charts. Well beyond the scope of M/M, Y/Y, or since
2019.
2) Most jobs are in Professional & Business Service. Most layoff
announcements are in high tech and finance, The high tech sector might rotation to mfg and the health sector to support AI, to enhance productivity.
3) In the banking sector : the Non Interest Bearing (NIB) is down, but so far retained earnings are up, at least for some, including the regional banks. Retained earnings is #1.
4) SPX 3M : if Apr (Apr, May, June) close < Jan 2023 high (Jan, Feb, Mar) we might get a trigger for "correction".