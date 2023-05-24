Inflation Dishes Out Another Nasty Surprise: All Heck Breaks Loose in UK Services CPI & Core CPI, with Scary Monthly Spikes & Multi-Decade Year-over-Year Highs

Food Inflation Raged at 19%. But energy prices plunged. In response, UK government bond yields spiked, pricing in higher BOE policy rates.
No one ever seems to expect these nasty surprises that this inflation continues to dish out. The nasty surprise du jour was dished out in the UK, where the “core CPI” (which excludes energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco) and the services CPI had scary month-to-month spikes that pushed them to multidecade highs. And very unhelpfully, food inflation continued to rage at an annual rate of over 19%.
Core CPI (excludes energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco) spiked by 1.3% in April from March, on red-hot increases in the indices for new and used vehicles and for all kinds of services (more on those in a moment). To put this into perspective: a 1.3% month-to-month spike translates into 16.8% annualized!
This pushed the year-over-year increase up to 6.8%, the worst year-over-year increase since 1992, according to data from the UK Office of National Statistics (ONS) today. This reverses several false-hope declines starting in November.
Services CPI spiked by 1.6% in April from March, which translates into 21% annualized! It was powered by massive spikes in the indices for auto repairs, transportation, hospital services, communication, recreation & culture, rents, and insurance of all kinds, and was somewhat softened by drops in energy services.
These pushed up the year-over-year increase to 6.9% in April. Inflation is tough to quell once it reaches services, and like just about everywhere else, in the UK it reached services some time ago, and now on a month-to-month basis, all heck has broken loose.
Food inflation continues to rage. For people trying to make ends meet, food inflation is among the worst and daily in-your-face nightmares. In April, the CPI for food and non-alcoholic beverages spiked by 1.4% from March, and by 19.1% from a year ago, nearly the same as in March, which had been the worst since August 1977, according to the ONS’s “indicative modelled estimates” (its actual CPI data don’t go back that far).
Energy prices dropped. Gasoline prices dropped 9.9% year-over-year, and diesel (which many passenger vehicles use) dropped by 7.7%. Combined, motor fuels dropped by 8.9% year-over-year, after having spiked by as much as 44% last summer. Prices of electricity and household gas also dipped in recent months.
Goods CPI slightly less red-hot. Inflation in goods prices backed off to a still raging annual increase of 10.0% in April, down from 12.8% in March. The index includes motor fuels and food.
As everywhere else, prices of some goods are cooling off (especially fuels), but other goods prices are surging again, after having backed off, such as new and used vehicles whose prices spiked by 2.1% in April from March (28% annualized!). So here we go again, the inflation game of Whac-A-Mole:
|Other Major Components
|YoY
|MoM
|Food, non-alcoholic beverages
|19.1%
|1.4%
|Alcohol, tobacco
|9.1%
|3.6%
|Clothing, footwear
|6.8%
|0.7%
|Housing, household services
|7.3%
|1.0%
|of which owner occupiers’ housing costs
|4.0%
|0.3%
|Furniture and household goods
|7.5%
|-0.7%
|Health
|7.2%
|0.8%
|Transport
|1.6%
|1.8%
|Communication
|7.8%
|8.0%
|Recreation and culture
|6.4%
|1.4%
|Education
|3.2%
|0.0%
|Restaurants and hotels
|10.2%
|0.7%
|Miscellaneous goods & services
|6.8%
|0.5%
Overall CPI jumped by 8.7% in April, compared to a year ago, somewhat less horrible than the 11.1% booked in October, as it was pushed down by the big drop in energy components.
And yet, the Bank of England has been increasing its policy rate way too late, way too little, and far too slowly to get a handle on this. At its May meeting, it raised its policy rate by 25 basis points, to 4.5%, over two percentage points below the April “core CPI” rate.
The one-year UK government bond yield, upon the inflation news, spiked by 17 basis points today, and by 30 basis points in two days, to 4.76% the highest since August 2008, now beginning to price in higher BOE policy rates than previously imagined:
QT acceleration is the solution
Yours is as good as any to place my comment, so here it goes.
UK is in a quandary. No way out of declining living standards, probably noticeably worse than what’s in store for the US.
That’s what you get when combining binge money “printing”, financialization on steroids, offshoring the manufacturing base and purportedly much of the food production, and lax immigration policy.
Government debt is already high and the country has a massive housing bubble financed without 30YR fixed-rate mortgages. Noticeably higher rates will crush the housing market at some point.
Currency is stable – for now – but “printing” is unlikely to be much of an option, as it will risk sinking the currency.
So BoE has been increasing its policy rates lately, and the rate is ~ 0.7% behind Fed. But for some reason their 10 year bond rate is 0.5% higher. Why this descrepancy?
Lower investor confidence in the currency and the gilt market. Don’t know how much is owned by foreigners, but the country runs a recurring large trade and current account deficit.
Announced rate targets are usually ultrashort term (like overnight), whereas ten year yields are more market dominated. Possibly ten year gilts are lower priced (higher yielding) because investors are factoring in more inflation. If the central bank is seen as less determined to keep inflation under control (as might be suggested by a lower policy target rate), investors factor in more inflation and pay less for longer term bonds, resulting in higher yields.
So paradoxical as it may seem, a higher policy rate can support lower long term rates.
“And yet, the Bank of England has been increasing its policy rate way too late, way too little, and far too slowly to get a handle on this. ”
Ditto for US? So I checked my Mr Wolf Core pce price index versus Feds Fund Rate and Bingo. US is doing the same thing. I can here the Beegees right now. Its Disco time? 70s and 80s are coming back?
A couple of inflation issues are now being flagged in the UK press – greedflation and shrinkflation. Companies pushing up prices above cost increases because they can, and food amounts getting smaller for the same price. Not as easy to fix this as more than a few experts were smugly predicting a few months ago.
What CEO of a monopoly corporation would not love being in this inflating situation? Note to pricing and marketing dept: “Pour it on every chance you get. I want our quarterly stock report to kick butt. More profit means we can buy back more stock. Take no prisoners.”
Central banks at the minimum need to let their balance sheet go back to pre pandemic levels. That bring normalcy.
Agree they need to shrink balance sheets, but the level before the pandemic was not normal. It was just less insane.
Many commonly purchased items are up 20% (my case of beer) over maybe 2 years. But we only see the periodic numbers for overall inflation and think 9% was the worst of it and now it goes down. But the cumulative increases are sticking. And all the other products that have not raised by 20% will follow. Home Depot is a good gauge. I nearly had a heart attack when buying copper fittings and romex. The copper futures are still “higher” but below $4. Yet Romex is still over $100 compared to my prepandemic price of $46. Nothing small about this inflation. As for wages, we had 5% increases that seemed large compared to the last 10 years. Demand has to drop and I hope it happens soon. Still buying beer though.
There was a good article in The Atlantic concerning the costs of Brexit. Two of the standout data points:
— By 2024, the average British household will likely have a lower living standard than the average household in Slovenia.
— On present trends, the average British household will be poorer than the average in Poland by 2030.
Funny how inflation in the UK gets blamed on Brexit. The US didn’t have Brexit, and it got raging inflation. And even Japan, which didn’t have Brexit either, is now getting raging inflation. The BS in the Atlantic is just mindboggling.
Inflation itself isn’t a result of Brexit of course but a lot of import/export that used to happen regularly between UK & EU is just absurd to the point of infeasibility now, so it would have had consequences regardless.
We had Brexit in 1776 🦅🇺🇸
Another globalist publication, or economically ignorant.
The UK has screwed up “big time”, but escaping the Hotel California roach motel certainly wasn’t part of it.
Accelerate QT. Here in the US as well. The $35B MBS monthly rolloff is not happening. To accelerate QT we should allow the $95B capped limit to be achieved by additional bond rolloff should MBS fall short of its goal.
QT won’t do it, AV. Your congress is spending over $1 trillion a year that isn’t taxes. Which means it’s borrowed and/or printed into existence.
This has been going on since the viet nam war, more or less. It’s finally come home to roost because foreigners don’t want to hold dollar assets any more than necessary. They’ve started trading in local currencies. We are in for years and years of this unless the gov’t can stop spending like drunken sailors.
How come sailors always get the blame for uncontrollable spending???
Maybe because they always piss away money when they get drunk on shore leave?
I think it’s going to be more like $2T this fiscal year.
Wolf, I just saw you on Wealthion with Adam and as always you are the smartest and most rational person in the room. Is there anywhere I can read more about your economic background? You are by far the most informative person I follow!
Also saw the Wealthion vid and am attempting to answer Wolf’s question “when are these drunken sailors going to get sober?” I don’t know but I’ll bet they’ll have one hell of a hangover afterwards.
These sailors will never sober up ,they will just sink the ship.Can’t wait until politicians are Chinese slaves,hope they end up shoveling pig shit ,or working construction,maybe packing houses.Idiots would figure out value of money .If constuents don’t get them first.
Nothing would happen to politicians.
They made sure that they have 100s of millions for them and for their future generations.
Just pity the common Joe.
It’s a good thing I’m not making the decisions, because the perps would be in a new brand of dog food.
It is an economic Truth that War causes inflation.
I fail to see why my “Guns v. Butter” would be found offensive.
1) The Dow Anti : May 12 lo/17 hi 2022, 31,228.22/ 32,689.14.
2) The Dow almost reached the Anti, close above @32,799.92 on lower volume and closed Mar 30/31 gap.
3) In order to move up there must be a weekly close above Dec 2022 high @34,712.28.
4) The Fed will stay put. No hikes til Jan 2024.
5) NQ is going crazy.
Hot Dog Wolf! Just saw you were interviewed by Adam Taggart.
Great job and I hope this helps to bring in more people to your site!
Wholly hot potato or as the term I learned from Wolf whack a mole if you can! I have moles in my yard very interesting creatures voles also I will trap 1 and two more the next day appear.
Why haven’t all of these central bank heads been relieved of their duties. Why are they allowed to fail so badly at their mandates and still have a job? It’s an outrageous insult to the people of the world. All of these clowns need to be fired, yesterday.