US Natural Gas Production Surges to Record in 2022, up 33% from 2017. LNG Exports Hit Record despite Freeport Terminal Shutdown

LNG exports to Europe up 150%, exports to Asia and Latin America plunge.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
US natural gas production rose to a record 39 trillion cubic feet in 2022, according to EIA data, having soared by 33% since 2017 and having doubled since 2006, amid the massive US fracking boom that reshaped the energy landscape in the US globally. By 2008, with limited demand in the US and not enough export possibilities, the price of natural gas in the US collapsed ( for a neck-breaker rollercoaster, see the long-term price chart at the bottom). In 2011, the US became the largest natural gas producer in the world.
The US has exported natural gas via pipelines to Mexico since the late 1990s, and to a lesser extent to Canada (from which is also imports natural gas). And the US has long had a small Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) export terminal in Alaska.
But large-scale exports of LNG to the rest of the world was impossible until the first large-scale LNG export terminal on the Gulf Coast began operating in 2016. And as the LNG export boom took off, providing more demand for US production, US production skyrocketed:
Exports of natural gas.
Total exports of natural gas via LNG to the rest of the world, and via pipelines to Mexico and Canada rose to a new record of 6.89 trillion cubic feet, or roughly 18% of US production.
Exports via LNG rose by 3.6% in 2022 to 3.87 trillion cubic feet, up from near-0 in 2015. Exports were handicapped by the shutdown of the Freeport natural gas liquefaction plant in Texas last June, after a major fire, which cut LNG export capacity by 17% for the second half of the year. Exports did not resume until this year.
Exports via pipeline to Mexico took off over 20 years ago and in 2021 reached a record of 2.15 trillion cubic feet, but dipped to 2.07 trillion cubic feet in 2022 (the US imports no natural gas from Mexico).
Exports to Canada via pipeline have remained relatively stable over the years, and in 2022 rose to 952 billion cubic feet, but that was below the 2019 volume (the US imports more natural gas from Canada than it exports to Canada).
In the chart, you can see the slower growth in LNG exports (purple line) in 2022 due the shutdown of the Freeport LNG export terminal. The green line represents exports via pipeline to Mexico and Canada. The red line is total natural gas exports:
LNG Exports by region and country.
Asia had been the dominant buyers of US LNG, at first Japan and South Korea. China and India also became big buyers starting in 2020. In 2021, exports of LNG to Asia reached a record 1.68 trillion cubic feet, nearly half of total LNG exports, according to EIA data. But in 2022, sales to Asia plunged by 46% (green line), as US LNG was diverted to Europe.
European countries with LNG import terminals became large buyers of US LNG. Combined, they bought 2.47 trillion cubic feet in 2022, about 64% of total US LNG exports (red).
Even though Germany ended up with some of the gas through the European gas distribution network, it didn’t have LNG import terminals until the very end of the year, and so it doesn’t show up as a major buyer.
The buyers in Europe were coastal countries with LNG import terminals and with chartered Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRU). The largest buyers in Europe were, in billion cubic feet (Bcf)
- France: 571 Bcf
- United Kingdom: 464 Bcf
- Spain: 426 Bcf
- Netherlands: 378 Bcf
- Poland: 127 Bcf
- Italy: 116 Bcf
- Belgium: 80 Bcf
Exports to Latin America plunged by 60% in 2022, to 245 billion cubic feet (gray).
Exports to the Middle East and Africa rose to 249 billion cubic feet (blue).
For your amusement: The price of US natural gas.
Today, the price of natural gas futures edged over $3 per million Btu for the first time since January, after having dropped as low as $2.20 in February, after having spiked to nearly $10 in the summer of 2022.
Note the much higher prices that prevailed before 2008, before fracking unleashed the biggest and fastest supply surge ever, upon which the price collapsed, pushing many dozens of smaller shale oil and gas drillers into bankruptcy, plus some big ones, including finally Chesapeake Energy in 2020, which marked the end of the Great American Oil and Gas Bust and the beginning of the recovery:
3$/ per million cubic feet why are my gas bills so high,it’s mostly bullsh*t fees to support overpaid executives. We used to have 3 vp now .11 vp total nonsense for a publicly owned utility
You beat me to it. I’m pretty sure I read an article somewhere that San Diego’s nat gas is the most expensive in the county, or the electric or both. They charge what they can because they can. I guess when they steal my gas stove my gas bill will go down, though.
If we continue to take out so much gas (that too forcibly) from the earth, what would happen to earth over time? Perhaps we will start thinking about it after it is too late (like the use of fossil fuels)
Has already caused issues around the world with the highlighted example Netherlands giant Groningen field.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Groningen_gas_field.
Earthquakes thought small some damage to homes and subsidence for potential flooding . Easy fix of course is just extract CO2 from the air and reinfect once they quit production and bring pressure back up.
Wonder how many environmental issues over the centuries have negatively impacted some humans while the human race as a whole benefitted. Eminent domain is a classic example.
But the weather….
$3 per million “B.T.U.” not million Cu.Ft….
Based on the little gas I burn, my bill should be a nickel. It’s way way more than that.
Remember the huge concern around “peak oil” a couple of decades age? While “peak gas” is nowhere in sight, the question arises: “Why should the USA sell its energy supply to the rest of the world?” The profit motive is insufficient….the gas we control may be our only source of cheap energy in the future. AMERICA FIRST! The rest of the world can struggle along without USA gas which will likely be a valuable bargaining chip in the long term future.
Why NG export limits ? Why not all exports for anything? Maybe Texas should ban all exports to rest of USA. Bans on free enterprise? Hundreds of billions if not trillion dollars of benefit from growing exports of NG . Government and green house folks want the industry to be eliminated. Any ban on exports long term would drive price higher and restrict competition. Fewer operators fewer plants and pipelines for transport where the future gas is located. Maybe we should have banned cars and larger houses in the 50s – 60s so we would not have used up all our cheap oil reserves . If that had happened today frac would maybe not have been developed with additional regulations. Sound regulation to protect correlative rights and stop direct pollution which is in place already but many gas pipelines are blocked from west Texas gas which sells at a negative many times this last couple of years .
re “Why should the USA sell its energy supply to the rest of the world?”
the red states tell me it is the same reason why the USA exports much/most of its coal b/c it has an over 50-100 year supply at US domestic consumption rates, and fossil fuels era is going to end w/in the next 50 years, so makes no sense to keep it in the ground.
‘Most’ ‘economic thinking’ is ‘short run’ and ‘redundant’? ‘It’ ignores the ‘supply side’?
‘Growth’ {and ‘civilisation’} depends upon ‘cheap’ F.F. – those so called ‘halcyon days’ are ‘over’. ?
“The crisis now unfolding, however, is entirely different to the 1970s in one crucial respect… The 1970s crisis was largely artificial. When all is said and done, the oil shock was nothing more than the emerging OPEC cartel asserting its newfound leverage following the peak of continental US oil production. There was no shortage of oil any more than the three-day-week had been caused by coal shortages. What they did, perhaps, give us a glimpse of was what might happen in the event that our economies depleted our fossil fuel reserves before we had found a more versatile and energy-dense alternative. . . . That system has been on the life-support of quantitative easing and near zero interest rates ever since. Indeed, so perilous a state has the system been in since 2008, it was essential that the people who claim to be our leaders avoid doing anything so foolish as to lockdown the economy or launch an undeclared economic war on one of the world’s biggest commodity exporters . . .
And this is why the crisis we are beginning to experience will make the 1970s look like a golden age of peace and tranquility. . . . The sad reality though, is that our leaders – at least within the western empire – have bought into a vision of the future which cannot work without some new and yet-to-be-discovered high-density energy source (which rules out all of the so-called green technologies whose main purpose is to concentrate relatively weak and diffuse energy sources). . . . Even as we struggle to reimagine the 1970s in an attempt to understand the current situation, the only people on Earth today who can even begin to imagine the economic and social horrors that await western populations are the survivors of the 1980s famine in Ethiopia, the hyperinflation in 1990s Zimbabwe, or, ironically, the Russians who survived the collapse of the Soviet Union.”
Nat gas. The investment widow maker.
Career widow maker!! In the 1970s we were out of NG !
Our electric provider just proposed 17% rate increases on all power bills here in NC. All due to the cost of burning Natural Gas. I don’t see why they did not just bank it when prices were low.
This will be a permanent increase, meaning they may profit when prices go lower on NG. Not to mention the soon solar upgrades (which I’m for) will raise the prices another 15% if not more.
Then there is talk of putting wind turbines (not as cool as Dune’s) off the coast. But never any talk of lowering bills due to savings. Nope
And PS, if Texas is the fracking capital, how in the world can their energy rates be ridiculously expensive sometimes?
Why not run NG plants off the local frack?
Texas has deregulated electricity production with the utility and coops providing transport or direct sales . The price swings are a result of the price spikes seen in the curve from Wolf. Texas is a big place also and has large electric grids . The Texas RRC regulates the transport . Texas has also become the number one wind power producer ( I have no idea why but I’m sure it’s a subsidy or regulatory or Fed mandate. Nuclear plant was shut down and not finished which cost billions. Lignite plants are being mothballed as well early. No one said politicians were smart. Just lots of lawyers and lots of lobbies that have lawyers and the lawyer lobbyists write the bills !
My 3 year fixed contract including the fixed grid fee was 0.08 usd per kw and my newest 3 year signed in Jan 2023 is 0.12 usd /kw
The grid fee is 0.04/kw
From 2013 til 2020 I had 0.05usd/kw
My ebill (services) just went up 50 percent !!!
The reason primarily is the long term contracts for base wind power
I’m sure the US has been selling cheap NG to Mexico to support all the US manufacturing down there. They sure don’t need it for heating.
LNG exports have ramped up to support Germany and other European users after they cut off their nose to spite their face with Russia. This will very likely mean somewhat higher prices long term for the US. But what the heck, a small price to pay for dollar hegemony….if it works.
LNG is a really stupid, but I guess necessary way to use NG. Some estimates put greenhouse gas emissions emitted from the LNG process (e.g., liquefication, shipping, back to gas form) ats about the same as burning the gas itself. This puts LNG roughly on par with other fossil fuels for greenhouse gas creation.
Mexico uses the natural gas largely for power generation so that they don’t have to burn their crude oil for power generation and can export it instead (including to the US) and make more money.
You would be surprised at how cold the temp gets in higher elevations of Mexico. But most Mexicans cannot afford to heat their homes.
Petroleum reservoirs may also contain natural gas, condensates, ethane, propane and butane in solution. Ethane is used to make plastics as in polyethylene, then used to make synthetic fibers for clothes.
Saudi Arabia and Argentina have the potential to become LNG exporters, as does Canada.
Not that correlation necessarily means any causation here, but it looked interesting how the 2005 and 2008 spikes and subsequent collapses in NG futures took place right before real estate crash #1, and now we see another collapse in price while we’re now on the cusp of real estate crash #2.
It’s just my tendency to look for exciting patterns, even if nothing more than coincidences.
All that talk about how Europe was going to freeze from being cutoff from Russian NG. Or was that just another mainstream media lie amongst well…everything they say. And the bonus is alienating Asia at the same time you’re increasing profitability. and bringing Russia & all of Asia closer. Brilliant!
Now what to expect? Gas producers are businesses. At such a low price it makes no sense to record produce. So we go the other way and production slows. Then prices go back to a little over breakeven. The futures contracts have contango. So what to do? Any good ideas ?
At lot of their production is hedged at higher prices. Shale driller excel in creating gluts that destroy said share drillers. We’ve seen that over and over again. They know how to do that, as long as investors are paying for it (the oldest rule in the oil field is, “never drill with your own money.”)