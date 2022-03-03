Growth Hindered by “Supply Chain Disruptions, Capacity Constraints, Inflation, Logistical Challenges, Labor Shortages”

Here’s what executives in those industries said.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Growth in February at companies outside the manufacturing sector was held down “by supply chain disruptions, capacity constraints, inflation, logistical challenges, and labor shortages,” the ISM Services PMI reported today.
The ISM Services PMI is based on a panel of business executives (the “respondents”) who report how their own companies did that month compared to the prior month. The panel includes executives of companies of all sizes across the vast array on industries other than manufacturing, ranging from agriculture and construction to professional, scientific & technical services (the industries are listed below).
“These conditions have affected the ability of panelists’ businesses to meet demand, leading to a cooling in business activity and economic growth,” said the ISM report.
The report indicated that these industries overall grew at a pace that was above average established in the decade 2010-2019, but slower than the blistering record pace that started in March 2021.
And this is now everywhere: The inability to meet demand – and even to accept new orders – due to “supply chain disruptions, capacity constraints, inflation, logistical challenges, and labor shortages.” And they put a damper on business and economic growth.
Here are some of the things the executives said:
Executive in Professional, Scientific & Technical Services: “Staffing shortages, supply chain disruptions and rising inflation continue to impact the world economy. Companies are struggling to hire direct employees and non-employee labor because wages continue to increase for both. The Great Resignation is real: Employees, contractors and consultants continue to quit their jobs and engagements for opportunities that pay more and have more flexible work options. Millions of light industrial jobs remain open in the U.S., with limited interest from job seekers. Severe labor shortages are expected well into 2022. Corporations need to increase wages and salaries to attract talent and get work done. Faster wage growth is expected to lead to increased inflation.”
Executive in Construction: “We are getting price increases with no notice. For example, our engineered wood products supplier gave us a 10 percent to 20 percent (based on SKU) increase, effective immediately. We are also struggling to get materials. Suppliers cite poor employee attendance, elevated employee turnover, and positions open longer than normal as they struggle to fill them.”
Executive in Accommodation & Food Services: “Raw material increases, labor shortages, wage increases and transportation issues are still the primary issues affecting our operations and pricing.”
Executive in Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting: “Supply chain challenges continue to result in lower inventories of products and higher costs. The challenges are at the highest point since COVID-19 began.”
Executive in Arts, Entertainment & Recreation: “We are projecting 2022 to be busier than 2021. Our business volume should begin to increase significantly in March.”
Executive in Educational Services: “Inflation is contributing to budget constraints, supply chain restraints and labor shortages.”
Executive in Finance & Insurance: “Employee turnover within our company and with our suppliers is causing delays in decisions and orders.”
Executive in Health Care & Social Assistance: “As the COVID-19 surge starts to loosen its grip, we are planning to resume elective surgeries soon. Demand is still high, as these procedures were delayed while the surge was occurring.”
Executive in Utilities: “Appear to be on the upswing from COVID-19 from an absenteeism standpoint. Still dealing with long lead times for wire, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), steel, transformers and meters. Winter weather has not had an impact on productivity levels.”
Here are the 18 categories in the ISM Services PMI. They make up a large portion of the US economy:
- Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting;
- Mining;
- Utilities;
- Construction;
- Wholesale Trade;
- Retail Trade;
- Transportation & Warehousing;
- Information;
- Finance & Insurance;
- Real Estate, Rental & Leasing;
- Professional, Scientific & Technical Services;
- Management of Companies & Support Services;
- Educational Services;
- Health Care & Social Assistance;
- Arts, Entertainment & Recreation;
- Accommodation & Food Services;
- Public Administration;
- Other Services (such as Equipment & Machinery Repairing, Personal Care Services, Dating Services…)
Todd Miller, president of Isaiah Industries, an Ohio-based manufacturer of metal roofing shingles for residences and commercial buildings, reported on WOLF STREET about the challenges his company is facing in terms of shortages and supply-chain issues, which he summarized:
“The end result is we’re doing our best, and I believe our suppliers are doing their best, but the system has been stretched beyond its limits. If consumer demand for our products remains high, and we expect that it will, I don’t see how we will be able to provide what customers want this year.”
“At the same time, rapidly spiraling raw material costs are pinching margins. We can’t put through price increases as quickly as we’re seeing them. And that’s not just metals and coatings but also packaging, transportation, and, well, pretty much everything.”
“It really isn’t supposed to work this way! The system is broken,” he said. And there are a lot of people in business that would likely agree with that.
Seems as if arts, entertainment and recreation are looking forward to the new normal of disruption vis a vis inflation and/or lack of employees, every other industry?
Not so much.
Bread, beer and circus is all it takes to keep the masses docile.
Bread & beer have gone up quite a bit, and Barnum & Bailey bailed.
You still have Congress to provide the circus.
Using remote work to leave NIMBY areas generates deflation at such a massive scale, it will be years at the current inflation level for me to start to feel it.
Highly recommend doing this.
And charging double the rate of pre-COVID based on all the external influences. My friend asked me to a show in Los Angeles recently. I agreed and then saw the price. $250/pp for a two hour event in downtown LA!! Told her that was too rich for my blood. So call that my contribution to the strike. I told her once we add drinks, parking, gas and anything we might want from the event we are >$1000. There are just better things to spend that much money
This “growth” thing seems to be getting socialised. In the old days, it was only the top of food chain that was allowed to “grow”. Now, the little fish also think they can be allowed to “grow”
What is the world coming to?
Who would have ever thought that decoupling production through globalization (e.g. making parts of your product in different countries then shipping them to another to assemble them then shipping to another to sell them) would make your industry more fragile?
Doom and Gloom from a bunch of execs who made their fortunes in calling arbitrage “trade”.
I find it odd that almost no financial writers talk about increased corporate profits having a large impact on inflation. In his blog “Big,” Matt Stoller examines the effects of monopoly and oligopoly pricing power as well as the overall decline in actual competition in today’s US capitalism. I’m not expert, but I think he has a point.
“Taking all of this together, it means that increased profits from corporate America comprise 44.7% of the inflationary increase in costs. That means corporate profits alone are absorbing a 3% inflation rate on all goods and services in America (44.7% of 6.8% annual inflation), with all other factors causing the remaining 3.8%, for a total inflation rate of 6.8%. In other words, had corporate America kept the same average annual level of profits in 2021 as it did from 2012-2019 and passed on today’s excess to consumers, the inflation rate would be 3.8%, not 6.8%.”
One of the main points of Crony Capitalism is the ability to manage “competing” with other Crony Capitalists. Globally, Banks, Oil Companies, Insurers, etc, etc, all mysteriously increase their prices in step with each other. This comes as no surprise to any long term student of Crony Capitalism. The other capitalists come unstuck at regular intervals, but not those guys. Over the next few years, whatever happens in the economy, they will be making record profits.
Supply problems affecting employment! Employee problems affecting supply!! Costs rising to pay more now to keep jobs based upon projections that all will be phantatik tomorrow!!!
Funny how the markets use to rise every time they declared mass layoffs and said it was good for business. Wonder how they still can keep up the supply of all those rockets, missiles, tank killers, and ground-to-air zingers? Certainly seems to be plenty of spray paint for Putin to add the big Z’s on all of his equipment. How are we doing on the grafitti homefront?
THEWILLMAN,
Go take a look at the list of industries that I included in the article, and at the industries where the comments came from.
We lend to builders and home flippers – and all are overrunning i.e. extending their 12-month term construction loans and are now paying default penalties and interest.
Permits in Seattle take 4 – 6 months – No Workers – Suppliers back-ordered – Electrical and Plumbing subs only available next year (earliest) – Last weeks bid/cost estmate for materials is no longer good…
Homes being photographed with used crappy fridges/stoves in them to pass appraisal….so they can close with a side note that the new appliances will follow. Meanwhile, rates rise and interest rate locks/contracts expire – and builders now can resell at a new higher price……….
I am looking forward to HELL…. I think it will be better….
A 30% Stockmarket “minor correction” will have many rethinking their “wants” vs their “needs.”
I am pretty sure 2022 will be the year this all settles down.
“I am pretty sure 2022 will be the year this all settles down.”
Yeah, but how far down?
Everything was going so well until the proletariat got fed up. Now we’re going to have to bail out the obscenely wealthy again.
The way it’s going, metal shingles that LOOK like slate will be more expensive than real slate. But, most residential (and commercial) construction was never designed to carry the weight of real slate. As such, that’s not an option. So, that leaves asphalt shingles (the “cheap” option) that are going to be astronomical with higher crude oil prices. So, I guess I just forego the new roof and set some buckets around the house. But, wait… Buckets are made from either metal or petroleum products…
Me bangs head.
“…by supply chain disruptions, capacity constraints, inflation, logistical challenges, and labor shortages,”
Supply chain disruptions and logistical challenges…..the private sector saw the inflation coming, and every purchasing agent in the country told their suppliers…”Get me all you can at that price.” The Fed people didnt see the inflation coming, and that’s why they are in the public sector.
The predictable inflation caused the bottlenecks, not the other way around.
““Obviously the pandemic disrupted the economy and contributed to inflationary pressures, but U.S. production is higher today, and U.S. ports are moving 27% more goods than before the pandemic. Inflation, driven by excess demand, always faces supply-chain problems as production struggles to keep up. But supply-chain problems increasingly are the result of inflation rather than its cause.” WSJ 1/12/2022 Gramm and Salon
Businessmen knew then and know now….TO BE WITHOUT INVENTORY in and inflation is to be OUT OF BUSINESS.
The is attempting to shift the blame with their megaphone. But the stark reality is “too much money chasing too few goods”. Call me old fashioned.
The Fed over pumped money supply and over depressed rates. Error.
Speaking of labor shortages, my local Wells Fargo Bank just closed their lobby because of labor staffing issues. This has been in effect for the last month but I never went in the bank, so didn’t notice it. This bank has become a laughing stock. They paid billions in fines for illegal trading, pay the customers zero interest on their savings and lend it out at 28% and now they can’t even staff up their teller positions. The drive-up lanes are usually backed up with a dozen cars and 1/2 hour wait times. It will take me 2 months to liquidate my business with them (allow all checks to clear) and I’m done with them for good.
That’s why I switched to community banking in 2008 when there was a push to support local banking.
People who only work with large banks get used to being treated poorly and accept it. Buy local, or bye bye local as they say…
I still go into bank lobby from time to time: no bullet proof glass, no crowds, and people who sincerely want to provide good service because they know their local reputation matters, unlike the big guys.
Same here. I use a local bank and visit the lobby often to access safe deposit box, make cash withdrawals (more than the machine will spit at me), etc., and I always get good personal service. To heck with GDFWFB (pardon my Wolfism).
I’m surprised it took you this long. I dropped WF after the incessant, shady calls for credit lines that felt like a noncommittal response would result in an unnecessary LOC at 20%.
We dumped WF in 1998 after we attempted to close an account with them and they couldn’t even get that right. They sent demand letters for their “fees” from being below minimum balance when it is they that didn’t transfer all the funds due to interest due from them after the date of closure. No amount of “customer service” calls could make them go away.
We just ignored them and they finally went away.
WF may claim staffing issues, but I think the removal of employees has been under way even prior to the pandemic. Certainly the number of tellers has been decreasing over the past 5 years.
Smart phones allow a lot of banking that required a trip to the bank to be handled at home.
Going to need a bigger boat!
Saw this interesting quote by McLuhan “The age of automation is going to be the age of do-it-yourself” 1957
This comedy is getting better and better……today…..
JP states, “We should have moved earlier”…..treating it as a policy error.
Oh come on Jay……how dumb do we seem to you……its rather insulting…… we know you were as guilty as sin. This was no policy error……you deliberately ripped off grandma for as long as you could and stole half the economy for yourself and your crooked backers……and it continues to this day.
Stop with the artificial tears and keep your crooked mouth shut.
The FF rate should be going up a full point next week with a promise to review monetary conditions every two weeks. Sale of securities should be happening right now.
Everybody knows it…..but the farce goes on.
Would I wear a uniform, like I did, to defend this pack of thieves…..nope.
There must be ways to divorce yourself from yours & Jerome’s dollar-denominated assets… maybe myrrh or frankincense?
A couple of congressman noted that the rules of monetary policy were missing from the last fed publication. Curious.
In those rules are projections for what Fed funds should be based on GDP employment and inflation. All those point sharply higher levels than we are now. Powell said he was not aware that they were missing from the publication. I call BS
check the Cleveland federal reserve search for monetary rules
And still only a 25 point increase ,remember when China told them not to increase rates to fast,puppets
“The inability to meet demand – and even to accept new orders – due to “supply chain disruptions, capacity constraints, inflation, logistical challenges, and labor shortages.”
I’ve mentioned this before, but here goes. My favorite pop — a diet root beer — was nowhere to be found at my local markets. It’s locally produced (Spokane). I actually emailed the company to see if this was a local phenomenon or what. The fellow who responded said that a shortage of labor and supplies has forced them to focus on their core products and drop everything else.
Darn it. I guess I’ll have to switch to Shasta while I can. :)
Friend bought hybrid Toyota hi lander took 8 months to receive stuck in Kansas City rail yard ,no truck to haul to Omaha ne pathetic
All Wolf’s Posts really Grab me and make me think more and more about leaving the USA.
Why fight a Bunch of Crooked Thieves I am Not a Cop or Court and have better ways to enjoy life.
The USA has 1 huge thing about it and that’s the actual Geographical area
that makes it a Beautiful Country . Now the Country is being sold out to the highest Bidder and to see the Sale ongoing was not my Cuppa Tee.
And this is before energy prices start to move up rapidly due to Russia/Ukraine.
China is in a great position to really squeeze the poorly run USA. Offshoring all your manufacturing was beyond daft.