Trying to Make Sense of Economic Madness: Wolf Richter on Construction Disruption

Many office buildings may become irrelevant, many malls already have. What does the future hold for once-flourishing buildings? Housing is a pain point for many people. Now we face higher interest rates and high inflation. With Todd Miller on his channel for building & remodeling, Construction Disruption.
In housing bubble 1, the bubble burst due to defaults. Will HB2 burst when people are forced to return back to their original job locations?
Raise in mortgage rates is likely. If we get close to 5% rates that will have a moderate impact on home prices. But what will cause a “must sell” dash to the exits?
no if we get close to 5% rates it will have an enormous effect on home prices, not a moderate one. let’s say you have $2,500 per month for a mortgage payment. at 3% rates, that lets you get a $520,000 loan. at 5% rates, the same monthly payment means a $408,000 loan. that’s over a 20% drop, which accounts for nearly all of the gains in the past year. the price increase in the past year is nearly 100% due to interest rate suppression, regardless of what the idiotic talking heads at the realtor associations and cnn say. there was an article on cnn today about how the housing market is tight because of “low inventory” and “pent up demand from millennials.” it’s all crap. they’re either lying or stupid.
It’s easy to assume a moderate impact on housing prices from rising mortgage rates if anyone concurrently ignores that most people are actually broke.
The difference between now and pre-March 2020 is restarting QE and a torrent of government spending.
No, the economy is not actually fantastic or even good organically.
There is absolutely no way the FED is going to allow mortgage rates to rise to 5%.
I agree.
The cause of a housing price crash is the fact that a speculative bubble developed to begin with. I don’t know who in their right mind would think 12x yearly gross household income is even remotely sustainable. Historically, houses were 2x gross household income. The cause is always the bubble, not the excuse as to why it popped.
Wow an hour long love it tuning in now.
*Brookfield is currently purchasing a industrial site in the outer boroughs of NYC.
*A decades worth of rezoning has displaced so much industrial real estate that the fulfillment centers under development are multi level permitting 53ft trailers to go up each floor.
The consolidation is not just in retail, it’s also occurring within industrial companies. Wall street is buying everyone out.
The cement plant, the demolition company, the private gas and electric contractors that exclusively done work for public utility companies.
I went from observing wall street purchasing the best buildings to now buying the companies that occupy them too….
The logical conclusion is that if some one has access to printing money out of thin air, in a very short period they will own the whole world.
I’d like to see some of these zombee malls bulldozed and turned into wildlife refuges. Who needs these malls. I haven’t been to a mall in the last 8 years. They have become havens for losers.
Make a run to the mall today and witness decades of materialism being pounded into peoples heads. Buying merchandise is now the equivalent of buying groceries IMO.
Safety has become another issue for the big banksters too returning to offices as well.
Staff being advised to come in dressed down attire.
I personally like going to my office its like the studio to the artist. My house is my home. Despite the negative daily experience of dealing with rush to the red light madness.
Such great points made regarding “time gaps”.
Wait until the banks go bust this time on the merry go around in the the next few years. Time gaps+
The FED won’t allow the banks to go bust. That was too scary last time they got close (the GFC). If anybody goes bust, it will be retirees living on fixed incomes with little or no flexibility. Inflation will raise wages for those working stiffs and they will be OK.