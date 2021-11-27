What’s Behind the Pile-Up of New Houses for Sale, Highest since 2008, as Construction Costs Spike Most in 42 Years, Projects Stall

The supply chain mess bogs down home construction.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The inventory of new single-family houses that homebuilders put on the market for sale rose to 389,000 in October, the highest since September 2008, according to data from the Census Bureau:
These houses for sale are in all stages of construction. When you go to a new development, the homebuilder has already completed some houses, but others are under construction, and others haven’t been started yet. If you buy a home where construction hasn’t started yet, the homebuilder will offer the most choices in terms of the appearance and finishes of the house.
Sales of new houses at all stages of construction — not started, under construction, and completed — fell 23% from the pace at the same time last year, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 745,000 houses.
As the chart below shows, sales of new houses have long been far below their 2002-2007 heyday, as housing demand shifted to condos and apartments in urban cores, triggering a large-scale construction boom of towers and mid-rise buildings, that are not reflected here. Here we’re only looking at single-family houses:
Given the rate of sales in October, the supply of new houses for sale, at 6.3 months, has now remained roughly at the same high level above 6 months since June.
So what’s the deal here with this pile-up of inventory?
Homebuilders are struggling with shortages of all kinds, including shortages of windows and appliances, and completing a house has become a complex task of dodging supply-chain chaos, where builders are trying to find substitutes for the things that they cannot get. Houses remain under construction with no activity while the builders wait for supplies to come in. Other projects are being put on hold or don’t get started due to the supply shortages.
In addition, homebuilders are facing rampant price increases in materials, and they’re facing labor shortages that cause them to increase wages, and contracts can reflect the uncertainty about those price increases and could get the buyer stuck with higher costs.
Construction costs spiked out the wazoo.
The index for construction costs of singled-family houses spiked 13.3% year-over-year in October, the worst year-over-year increase since 1979, and by 18.5% in the two years since October 2019, according to data by the Commerce Department. Construction costs have jumped year-over-year by the double-digits every month since May. This excludes the cost of land and other non-construction costs:
In terms of the index in the chart below, not the year-over-year percentage change, you can see the spike in construction costs taking off in June 2020 (black dot), and has been relentless ever since.
During the housing bust, construction costs fell 11.5% from the peak in April 2007 through May 2010, and then didn’t really move much for another two years. The opposite is happening now:
A peculiar effect: Inventory for sale by stage of construction.
Given the uncertainties around getting the house finished in any reasonable time frame due to the shortages, getting all the appliances installed, etc., and knowing what the final price is going to be, potential buyers are reluctant to buy a house under construction or one where construction hasn’t started yet. And that inventory sits.
In October, a record 109,000 single-family houses where construction hasn’t started yet were on the market for sale, amid a thicket of shortages and delays. Note that in the run-up of the last housing bust, houses for sale where construction hadn’t started yet peaked in April through June 2006, just before the whole schmear came apart:
Another 242,000 houses were under construction in October, in the same range as over the past two months, the highest since the peak of the last construction bubble:
But completed houses for sale, at 38,000 houses in October, remained near record lows, beaten only by the prior months this year, and accounted for only 9.8% of total houses for sale, just a hair above the prior months, which had been record lows in the data going back to the 1970s. The 25-year average of completed houses for sale as a percentage of total houses for sale, at 28%, is nearly triple that:
There is strong demand for completed houses, and inventory of completed houses is very low because houses are now a challenge to complete, amid the supply-chain mess. But the sudden cost increases during the construction process, and the delays due to shortages, ripple through to people who’d bought an unfinished house. And that’s not good for the builder or the buyer. And that part of the market has gotten mired down.
Wolf showed a chart with the number of houses for sale, for which construction has not yet started. We’re at the same point now as in 2006, “just before the whole schmear came apart”.
Inventory is lowest at the top.
Dear Relentless street readers,
The take home message is Prices of homes are not coming back. OTK?
1. The working class poor cannot get increase in salary by any means.
2. The house prices are not falling down because of the FED
3. These two points means, house prices cannot reduce beyond their current level. Although there might be fluctuations.
4. The prices will be, at the current level are not friendly to the poor or even the working class and increasingly the middle class.
5. The golden age of middle class in west is over. Middle class are what it means.
6. Better than poor. Cannot afford the wealth of the rich. Will not qualify for the welfare. Education means nothing.
7. At the current inflation, money printing and economy, houses will be a trading commodity. Traded between wealthy and upper middle class and investors and pension funds.
8. If you own a home, do not sell it. If you want to buy a home wait or fuggetboutit.
9. House is an empty building without any families.
On families, yes, imagine renting a 728 square foot apt for 3K and trying to have a family. This is why we need immigration as the population does not even replace itself.
Education does not mean anything and I wonder how it will continue on.
The new political/economic construct totally ignores the traditions we have all been raised with and the new motto is much like playing King of the Hill with boots in the face for those who compete with you, especially low wage people in foreign countries.
We here at the upper end of the age range have tasted of success and freedom. Now it is survival and control. The younger generation do not even know what freedom is and how it works.
“The younger generation do not even know what freedom is and how it works.”
That statement resonates, although I don’t quite know how to describe or define what provides that freedom.
I just think if the late 50s, and the early 60s when I became a teen. You could drive from San Francisco to Seattle, and almost just go off the highway and find a random place to camp, no problem. A couple decades later, everywhere I drove or visited had the primary directive of sucking money out of me and keeping me “off the grass.”
Back in the 50s and 60s, you could almost throw a dart at a map, go there, and get a job that would provide decent support and room to develop yourself if you were competent.
Maybe, all other things being equal, increasing population pressure reduces freedom.
These poor children today have abdicated and hypothecated all their existence online in emulation of their corporate gods by acting just like them and marketing themselves to where they seemingly have no identity beyond their private genital conceptions.
I feel sorry for them. They will never experience the type of freedom I did as a child. In all likelihood they would be mortified and threatened by what was normal to me.
Poor kids can’t spell, do grammar, remember a phone number or find their way home without a phone. So many normal human faculties are being replaced by a cheap smart phone abilities that structurally makes people dumber.
The slow frog boil continues. These poor children have no idea.
I remember privacy. Privacy felt good. I could walk a quarter mile as a 9 year old child and be completely alone. Yes, kids, I wandered around out in the world without a phone, alone, as a child. I pity your fears.
These poor children need to understand that every mistake they make will go down on their permanent record owned by Dorsey, Faceberg, Shmidt, Bezos, Gates, etc. The stupid things I did and the mistakes I made as a dumb kid would get me blacklisted and unemployable today. Hell, half the pranks I played would have me cancelled permanently.
Poor poor children.
I would point to the economics we were used to that create the easy time with many good career options.
I define freedom as in the Constitution and other traditions we were raised with like privacy. Now, the vaccination’s are exempt from exercise of religious convictions , taking of private property when you are a landlord, forced to accept what the government wants your children to “learn” and more….
Socialism is about who you know. Capitalism is about what you can do. Now it is about data, how you use it, and who controls it.
How it feels and explaining it seems just a fools errand but there appears to be a big reckoning coming for those who are trying to force these changes on us all….
We don’t need to import any more barbarians who will not partake in the culutre in America. Take some of the trillions wasted on wars of aggression and give a few thousand a year to any decent family to have one more kid.
that was america’s biggest mistake and the one that will end up being its undoing. not everyone is equally capable of assimilation, and believing otherwise requires a special form of ignorance and hubris.
Completely incoherent dribble. Makes no sense at all.
It does if you are in proximity to the people described….
This “dribble” you describe is easily seen and described by those affected. I assume you economic situation is such that you can dismiss such “dribble” but if you ever lost it you will learn fast….
I have seen people with huge wealth in my years with the horse industry as this is a luxury. I worked around Los Angeles as in Malibu and around….
I have seen the super wealthy eat the big one…. not pretty….
I read Marx’s Das Kapital vis-a-vis Wealth of Nations by Adam Smith and I will never forget the one telling item I read in Das Kapital that makes me think of you. Marx said used a metaphor to describe a ship with both workers and the mega wealthy. In this metaphor the wealthy found themselves on life boats with the average joe and the average joe looked at this privileged being and saw no significant difference of worth or value other than the money owned….
My experience is many, not all wealthy are this way but those that are; are not usually quality people in any respect.
Dear Cobalt Programmer,
That’s not the message.
1. The data shows the lowest wage earners are seeing significant salary increases.
2. Housing prices are more complex than that due to millennial/demographic trends, but low rates for too long don’t make sense.
3. Incorrect, we may or may not see an adjustment depending on the number of rate hikes in 2022.
4. People buy monthly housing payments, which as a % of disposable income is the lowest it’s been on record since 1980.
5. Nah. The middle class is coming back, and if they learn a few skills, the opportunity is massive domestically.
6. Everything is better than poor, but education is everything.
7. Doubtful long term.
8. No one knows this.
9. ?
Overall, the world works the way it works driven by data, not the way you feel it should.
The salary increases for the lower/middle class have been completely eroded by inflation.
Regarding point 5, hahahahahahaha good one
For now, right. I’ll bet you that in the coming years,
You clearly have absolutely no idea what you’re talking about, and for what it’s worth, I always wonder why citizens bet against their own country. Idiotic.
It’s one thing to call a massive asset bubble a massive asset bubble, another to undermine the potential to heal from what ails us as a nation.
I stand by 5. It’s inflationary to restore the middle class, and it’s also a huge opportunity for those who upskill. Upskilling is smart, it pays off very handsomely today.
The lowest wage earners are still poor, even with the raises. Inflation cancelled out the buying power of the added money.
Gaslighting at its best
The world doesn’t work according to your silly masturbatory list either.
1. The data shows the lowest wage earners are seeing significant salary increases.
Transitory.
Price and asset inflation will be defended at all costs.
Salary increases. Haha, that’s a good one. Our university has had no raises in three years. Our president is out of touch since just about everything in his life, housing, utilities, vehicle, etc. is paid for. He also seems to be experiencing the mental decline similarly being displayed in DC. I’m a professor in higher ed, Ph.D. in mechanical engineering. Moved from industry to academia years ago to what I thought was going to be a better lifestyle. Worst financial mistake I have ever made.
There were some reasonable prices on housing and stocks in the 2010 – 2015 time period. Now, not so much.
We’re toast. And that has nothing to do with anchored fleets. Internal apathy is our national demise. There’ no innoculating remedy on any radar…sorry.
I’ve been trying to buy a new dishwasher for my daughter as a Christmas gift and they are all gone in the big box stores. No idea when they will be back in stock. I guess the builders have first dibs on any that show up. Well, at least I am not trying to buy a new house.
Oh, BTW, the housing market for used homes is cooling around here (north of Houston, TX) and some homes in my neighborhood have been listed for two months without lookers.
That’s not true about builders getting first dibs. The box stores don’t care about pro business. They act like they do, but trust me, Lowes and Depot are awful…. it’s an act to get us in there, but their “pro” desks are a joke, staffed by m-f 8-4 workers that have been there 20 years and don’t care.. I have tried multiple lowes and home depots, the 6-7 of them suck….. Menards does an ok job…. but at the end of the day, pro sales they could give or take
Got appliances there cheap on clearance persiverence
Home Despot and Lowe-st are retail. Try harder not paying retail.
Sir, Inflation factor and labor with supplies unavailable.
Here in Reno I drive by a HUGE apartment construction site with HUGE piles of lumber sitting on site with partial initial construction not moving now for a couple of months.
They have materials, but are short on labor. That’s a common theme amongst builders right now.
Or they didn’t get the joists due to the joist shortage and cannot move forward.
As a life long expat I have owned homes in 3 different countries. When I retired 15 years ago I did a cost benefit analysis to decide if I needed to be a home owner in my dotage.
I now live on the west coast of the Gulf of Thailand near the beach in a rural fishing village. I rent a 1,200 sq. ft. house for $125 per month plus utilities. Zero taxes, zero stress. My capital is better employed elsewhere.
Do you have running water and flush-plumbing?
Have you ever left the US? Believe it or not yes they have running water and flush toilets. The US is now the Third World s*hole. Get off the sofa and travel – you would be surprised to see what a third rate country you are living in.
Thailand is beautiful. Not only is there water and flush plumbing, but the food, country, and people are incredible. From one American to another, don’t be such an American.
Having lived here in Thailand since I retired, about 4 years, I would agree that the people are incredible. Super nice and super polite, in my experience. The thought of going back to U.S., and dealing with Americans, which I’ll have to do to renew my U.S. driver’s license next March, stresses me. I remember a Japanese description of Americans I read many decades ago: When an American walks into a room, they seem to have aggressive glowing staring eyes like a tiger.
I’m not sure how I’d feel if I was living alone in Thailand. Being non-social, it’s much better for me to have a Thai wife. She’s middle class and has a wide network of hometown friends and career acquaintances. If I didn’t have a wife, I’d probably be one of those bar-hopping condo old guys, with convenient concubines, and maybe live around a beach like BobT above.
Running water of course, but an interesting thing is that our house water (kitchen and bathing) just drops from a pipe onto a ground sandy patch which drains into an underground cement conduit, which flows from the property into an underground canal that the owners in the neighborhood built (no government, and hardly any regulations involved). A month ago we had a well dug, about 13 meters deep, only cost about $700 or so, including the pump. It provides clean water for wife’s horticulture (the property is a kind of botanical flower garden), fruit and coconut trees, and large vegetable garden.
Flush plumbing goes to septic tank.
I’m seeing a lot of oldies retiring in Japan. 1st world lifestyle for half the price. Terrible place to work for a living, great for retirement.
Just what Japan needs, more old people
can you even get a visa like that in japan if you’re not of japanese descent?
We own an 86 sq meter (927 sq ft) 18th floor apartment in Qingdao. It is in a gated community. The beach is at the end of our street, and the mountains start a few blocks from our front door. We have 24 hour manned security, 6 fountains, playscapes for kids, walking roads for adults, and a parking garage underneath. We don’t need a car, with excellent bus and subway lines right next door. We bought our unit in 2009, but we would not be bad off if we rented. Right now, we could rent a larger unit for $300 USD a month. All utilities are cheap and provided by city or national utilities. No property tax. Expats get teaching or other jobs here just to enjoy a nice, low pressure lifestyle at a very low cost. There are a lot of places in the world that are a good alternative to life in America. I didn’t leave America. America left me.
So lovely
I spent 20 years framing homes in Southern California.
100s of single family homes, condos, and apartments were built all at once with plenty of inventory for sale and it was not uncommon to get a great deal on a home of a project ended up in a recession. In 1994 I bought a 2500 square foot, NEW HOME, for $149,500.
After watching all that has happened I now believe the economic powers that be are purposely under building to make sure they never suffer major declines in the asset values of mortgages owned/sold.
Also, I see new apartments in Riverside, California at 728 square feet renting for up to 3,000 dollars not including utilities. WOW….
Homes like mine with land and in a great area are worth “gold” to people and it is amazing how aggressive buyers still are as they can see these type of homes are only built in the million plus category.
In the many decades I have been in and out of the Southern California construction industry I have never seen anything like this. This is not Capitalism at all. It is “Economic Engineering” and only those who know and who quickly figure it out will benefit….maybe…..or go bust.
It really seems this is going to be a long ride down for all of us. No one will be unscathed by the rapid economic fluctuation with money quickly losing value.
Do yourself and the rest of us a favor and actively seek legislation against mega landlords in your area and state. Start outlawing the mega landlords at the HOA level, town, county and state. Otherwise, you will land up surrounded by renters and homeless people,
that’s the part people are forgetting. 95% of the population is not going to tolerate being renters to a few big corps who own all single family houses without political blowback.
If you own a home with a walkout basement, you might be able to make it into a rental apartment and get $3000 a month. Depends on zoning and a few other things, but people are doing it.
In SF, people pay more for less.
“This is not Capitalism at all. It is “Economic Engineering” ”
And the engineers are those who have hijacked the Fed.
Why are 30yr mortgages 3% when the last time we had inflation such as now, they were 6%? Why does the Fed buy MBSs, not in a depressed real estate market, but a WHITE HOT real estate market? Cui Bono?
The Fed skews all they touch…
and the great question now is not what “things are worth”, it is “what is money worth”? A wasting asset, wasting apparently on purposed policies from the unelected who apparently serve another master than their mandates under which they are allowed to exist, and the American earner/worker/saver.
1) New Single Family Houses Sold plunged from 1400 to 300.
2) T1 38% of 1100 ==> 400 + 300 = 700.
3) T2 62% of 1100 ==> 700 +300 =1000.
4) Sales maxed at T2 and fell to T1 on the way to the lows.
5) Option #1 : wait for the lows. The next low might be a lower low.
6) Or, buy from a major co with a min down payment. Don’t increase the down payment. Give a special order to delay . When the house will be completed prices might be at or near the bottom. The construction co will adjust prices and give u a discount, otherwise they will be stuck with a special order in a bad market.
if the down payment will stay min.
Micheal,
“The construction co will adjust prices and give u a discount, otherwise they will be stuck with a special order in a bad market.”
Sorry, that’s not how it works, but you are certainly creative.
1) JM, that’s how things worked between 2007 and 2008. Delay, delay and extra capex is a surefire. Construction co are swing traders. They volunteered the discount !
I appreciate the data, but don’t see inventory piling up in my market. New homes are still turning and they’re building em as fast as they can. Lumber suppliers are struggling to keep up with demand and keeping the job sites ready and able to continue. The production builders here show no sign of letting up that I can see..
On window shortages – that’s just a bad builder not preordering his windows….. yes, there’s little stock and it takes longer to get them, but any wise builder orders them early and is ready when it’s time to put them in….
READ THE ARTICLE and not just the headline before commenting.
You missed everything.
I find the title of this article not only misleading, but contrary to the facts therein.
” … Pileup of new houses for sale” ???? WTF
Sorry, but permits to build houses ARE NOT houses for sale. For God’s sake, they haven’t even broken ground yet. And buyers are notoriously unable to visualize anything, preferring to pay more once they can see the fake wood tile floors and stainless steel appliances. And btw there is plenty of everything available, including labor. Just pay the price and it all magically appears… even dishwashers.
Wolf goes on to say that ACTUAL Completed new homes for sale are at only 1/3 their historical inventory level. That sounds to me like there’s a pileup of BUYERS waiting to give their down-payments, not a pileup of homes for sale.
Good information here. Sorry to see it clickbaited the way it was though. I expect more from Wolf Street.
On a final note, new home prices aren’t going down any time soon. Buildable lot inventories are tight and land is only getting more expensive (at least in the south). The FED can’t raise rates, for fear of crashing Wall Street. Hard assets are the place to be with low interest rates and high inflation.
The Fed can raise rates. My guess is you are too young to remember inflation. If we have inflation, the Fed will have to fight it eventually, otherwise everything crashes. When rates go up, the housing market will get completely crushed. At some point the market will crash even if they don’t raise rates, because all bubbles pop. And this is more obviously a bubble than any we’ve had in recent history.
CCCB,
“Sorry, but permits to build houses ARE NOT houses for sale.” Actually, with a few exceptions, most all the majors don’t pay for permits or start building unless the home is sold.
You cannot start work without permits taken after the plans have been approved….
CCCB,
Sheesh! Try to understand how the construction industry works. I explained it in the article right near to the top. It’s not for you to decide how it works. Whether YOU like it or not doesn’t matter.
4) Construction co rush to complete construction, before the crash.
That’s why there are labor and window shortages.
Housing is a major part of Economy virtually in all western nations! If the Economy tanks and or deaccelerationg (RECESSION) in the coming months and default in payment of mortages rise, good luck to those especially investors who bought in the last 2-3yrs or even earlier. Unless of course Mr. Powell sprinkles another 4 Trillion to bail out and more stimmy checks on the way!
My son is having a home built by one of the big 3 national builders and it and every house on the street is over a month behind due to window shortages. We call them ghost houses because they are sheathed, roofed and wrapped in tyvek with little round holes where each window goes. One street over are 5 homes being constructed by a local builder. Their prospects for getting windows were so poor they put poly sheets over all the windows and turned on the heat so they could start sheet rocking.
Strangely enough, last week I saw a pickup pulling an open trailer full of new windows going into my neighborhood of 20 year old homes. It looked like a window upgrade job, which a few homeowners have been doing with their similar house around here. I wonder where they got the windows?
I would guess it’s possible the windows were made locally here in Houston.
I’m building a custom ICF home in Minnesota and I’m doing the exact same thing while waiting for windows, foam with reflective foil covering the openings. Time to warm up the slab and work inside- whatever I can do to keep moving forward.
Seneca,
“My son is having a home built by one of the big 3 national builders and it and every house on the street is over a month behind due to window shortages”
Most people don’t know, vinyl windows take much oil to produce. The supply disruption of refined oil products is one of the primary reasons for the window manufacturing delays. It could get worse before it gets better with Biden choking off the supply.
I have no problem getting windows for my houses. Nor do the thousands of build to rent projects.
Big 3 are just waiting for the buyers to cancel their contracts (so they can sell the same houses for tens or hundreds of thousands $$ more) or they’ll just invoke their price increase clauses and buyers will have to pony up $50,000-100,000 more if they still want to close
Moral of the story is don’t buy from the big 3 or 6 or 10
I agree builders are delaying on purpose to increase profit margins. The moral of this story is only buy houses that are finished or resales.
This didn’t just happen. More likely it is by design. Clearly someone wins while most lose.
yes it’s an odd time across the board. Imagine sometime next year gets more volatile from stocks to energy to housing, eventually you run out of buyers in real estate and high prices will exhaust itself. Key to life is avoid or at least limit leverage to fight another day.
Revolution s spread fast
I saw the meltdown of Seattle Real Estate from 2008 to 2010. As Mortgage Lender back then, it sucked as nothing would appraise and the 4 recent foreclosures were the only comparable sales in the neighborhood..
Third World Living can be better than First World Living – after 40 years in Seattle and now staying on the beach in Cape Town, Africa. I marvel at the low cost of living – and amazing exchange rate (Same as Mx Peso) –
From the jacuzzi tub to the pool out front to the fireplace and the Marble counters..the 10th-floor view and the sound of the waves on the miles of empty beach lulls you to sleep. $2000 a month buys a life that $8000 a month could NOT buy in Seattle. Living here gives me a life I could not afford back in Seattle.
No language issues…and a friendly open society with a sense of humor and the same jaded view of their politicians…
So I join the guys in Thailand living a first-world life …and the Philipines may be my next destination….
Cape Town … does what you save on rent make up for the added costs of bulletproof car paneling and guards with full auto?
“the added costs of bulletproof car paneling and guards with full auto?”
I think that is true for anywhere in Africa — at least those places where the locals don’t live in mud huts.
Houses cost money. Housing construction costs money. Labour costs money. Can’t we just print more money and build the house with that?
Surely more printing will help everything.
The millenials and genX
The ladder is being pulled up…
American Dream of saving (can’t) and buying a home (very difficult) has been STOLEN by faked low interest rates. The last time inflation was in this neighborhood, 1999 and 2006, the 30yr mortgage was 6%. Now 3%. Why? Fed policy.
They lend (buy MBSs) 3% below inflation. That is a give away to the mortgage industry decided by committee. Now, Fannie and Freddie considering backing mortgages up toe $1 Million. Why? Who benefits, who needs this subisdy?
There are corporations with big real estate bets on in the markets that are, IMO, swaying Fed policy regarding mortgages. In the process, an entire generation seems to be getting locked out of owning their own home. The yield curve should be much steeper, 30yr mortgages more at historical levels. What’s the emergency now J Powell?
The Fed SKEWS ALL THEY TOUCH….and the real estate market is no different.
Own a home, cant sell it because it is your largest hard asset in an inflation. And to put the money in the bank is to go backwards. This is designed by Fed policy.
Want to buy a home, you get mortgage money BELOW the inflation rate (ever happen before?) and you are willing to chase home prices into new highs.
Why are mortgage rates below the inflation rate? Why is something that has never happened before SUBSIDIZED by the Federal Reserve? Cui Bono?
“American Dream of saving (can’t) and buying a home (very difficult) has been STOLEN…”
Historicus, you do you think that this fact — and it is indeed a fact in much of the US — would cause people to move to those states with counties that have struggled the past many decades to retain residents, e.g. Nebraska, North and South Dakota, northern Minnesota, etc.? If people can WFH, these are very affordable and friendly places. Granted, the climate takes some getting used to.
Sorry H, that’s just not the story for our children and all their cousins on both sides:
ALL of them, age approx 35-50, WHO HAVE WORKED HARD,,, [[consistently)) as I did on and off,,, have their own homes and are actually more successful than I was at their age…
I have told them not to ask me about finance, etc., as they are all more informed than I ever have been…
It IS the American Dream, and it IS still available for anyone who chooses to work hard for a while, just exactly as it was for those of us who did so many years ago.
IMHO, America is where most of the poor but hard working folks in the world WANT to be for very damn good reasons.
The fact is we just know a ton more about what is happening these days,,,, and many thanks to Wolf for the actual data instead of just the pontificating propaganda coming out of the media organs of the oligarchy as has formerly been the case for thousands of years…
Vintage….
“age approx 35-50″………..sorry Vintage
not the age groups I referred to.
Your children likely saved for perhaps 15 to 20 years with a fair return on money over inflation. What is the situation now for savers? This is my point.
Savers regress at 6% a year, currently. As real estate rallies 15% or more a year. That’s a housing market running 21% away from savers, currently.
Those are the current conditions, and those are NOT the conditions in which your kids “saved” to buy homes. The current 20 to 30 year olds are in a much different situation now.
“That’s a housing market running 21% away from savers, currently.”
note:
It must be taken into consideration that the 6% is part of the housing inflation number.
You can’t spend all your money on housing, so it’s up to an individual to self limit. It’s cheaper the further out you go usually. I liked what someone said which is combine housing and transportation and try to cap that at 50% of your take home. If you are a homebody you might can let that get to 60%.
No need to complain about it. That’s what you can afford. If numbers don’t work out, you may have to go through the pain of starting a life somewhere else.