Since 2008, Monetary Policy Has Cost American Savers about $4 Trillion

After 13 years with on average negative real returns to savings, it is time to require the Fed to address its impact on savers.
By Alex J. Pollock, Senior Fellow at the Mises Institute.
With inflation running at over 6 percent and interest rates on savings near zero, the Federal Reserve is delivering a negative 6 percent real (inflation-adjusted) return on trillions of dollars in savings. This is effectively expropriating American savers’ nest eggs at the rate of 6 percent a year.
It is not only a problem in 2021, however, but an ongoing monetary policy problem of long standing. The Fed has been delivering negative real returns on savings for more than a decade. It should be discussing with the legislature what it thinks about this outcome and its impacts on savers.
The effects of central bank monetary actions pervade society and transfer wealth among various groups of people — a political action. Monetary policies can cause consumer price inflations, like we now have, and asset price inflations, like those we have in equities, bonds, houses, and cryptocurrencies. They can feed bubbles, which turn into busts. They can by negative real yields push savers into equities, junk bonds, houses, and cryptocurrencies, temporarily inflating prices further while substantially increasing risk. They can take money away from conservative savers to subsidize leveraged speculators, thus encouraging speculation. They can transfer wealth from the people to the government by the inflation tax. They can punish thrift, prudence, and self-reliance.
Savings are essential to long-term economic progress and to personal and family financial well-being and responsibility. However, the Federal Reserve’s policies, and those of the government in general, have subsidized and emphasized the expansion of debt, and unfortunately appear to have forgotten savings. The original theorists of the savings and loan movement, to their credit, were clear that first you had “savings,” to make possible the “loans.” Our current unbalanced policy could be described, instead of “savings and loans,” as “loans and loans.”
As one immediate step, Congress should require the Federal Reserve to provide a formal savers impact analysis as a regular part of its Humphrey-Hawkins reports on monetary policy and targets. This savers impact analysis should quantify, discuss, and project for the future the effects of the Fed’s policies on savings and savers, so that these effects can be explicitly and fairly considered along with the other relevant factors.
The critical questions include: What impact is Fed monetary policy having on savers? Who is affected? How will the Fed’s plans for monetary policy affect savings and savers going forward?
Consumer price inflation year over year as of October 2021 is running, as we are painfully aware, at 6.2 percent. For the ten months of 2021 year-to-date, the pace is even worse than that—an annualized inflation rate of 7.5 percent.
Facing that inflation, what yields are savers of all kinds, but notably including retired people and savers of modest means, getting on their savings? Basically nothing.
According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s October 18, 2021, national interest rate report, the national average interest rate on savings account was a trivial 0.06 percent. On money market deposit accounts, it was 0.08 percent; on three-month certificates of deposit, 0.06 percent; on six-month CDs, 0.09 percent; on six-month Treasury bills, 0.05 percent; and if you committed your money out to five years, a majestic CD rate of 0.27 percent.
I estimate, as shown in the table below, that monetary policy since 2008 has cost American savers about $4 trillion.
The table assumes savers can invest in six-month Treasury bills, then subtracts from their average interest rate the matching inflation rate, giving the real interest rate to the savers. This is on average quite negative for these years. I calculate the amount of savings effectively expropriated by negative real rates. Then I compare the actual real interest rates to an estimate of the normal real interest rate for each year, based on the fifty-year average of real rates from 1958 to 2007. This gives us the gap the Federal Reserve has created between the actual real rates over the years since 2008 and what would have been historically normal rates. This gap is multiplied by household savings, which shows us by arithmetic the total gap in dollars.
*Total household savings consists of time and savings deposits, money market fund shares, and Treasury bills
** Normal real rate is the average of 6-month Treasury bill yields minus CPI inflation, 1958-2007, =1.66%
Sources: Federal Reserve Statistical Release, Financial Accounts of the United States – Z.1, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers: All Items in U.S. City Average, & Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US), 6-Month Treasury Bill Secondary Market Rate
To repeat the answer: a $4 trillion hit to savers.
The Federal Reserve through a regular savers impact analysis should be having substantive discussions with Congress about how its monetary policy is affecting savings, what the resulting real returns to savers are, who the resulting winners and losers are, what the alternatives are, and how its plans will impact savers going forward.
I agree with the general thrust of your article, but favoring leveraged speculators to keep economic growth and activity going seems to be everything going to plan.
Only in crisis and collapse can I see a paradigm shift happening like we need, long after the “winners” have insulated their gains.
That’s why I stopped saving three years ago, no real incentive. Heck, I even cashed out my 401(K). Every penny I earn these days, I invest it in real estate to get cash flow.
If interest rates were to rise, would the 1% start calling it a plan to “soak the rich”.
Or even worse, (shudder). They might call it “socialism”.
I think you may have that backwards. The 1% collect most of the interest that’s paid. It’s the lower 50% (plus US Govt, plus various over leveraged corporations) that owe most of the debt.
An interest rate increase will effectively tax the poor to increase cash flows to the wealthy. Bankruptcies would rise too though.
But it would also bring down asset prices, reducing the net worth of the 1% and making it easier for hard workers to build wealth.
No, an example of a socialist policy is the earned income tax credit as a refundable, a negative income tax. This money had to come from somewhere, as it isn’t actually “free”.
Socialism is giving someone’s property to another who did not earn it. The definition doesn’t have anything to do with who they are, whether a member of the ghastly 1% or the pauper. It’s just that many have convinced themselves that the latter has imaginary “rights” which someone else has to pay for.
Nice comment but one must add that too many among the 1% also have an overdeveloped sense of entitlement.
Too many have convinced themselves that they have an imaginary “right” to paychecks (and other wealth-increases) which are obscenely disproportionate to their actual personal contributions.
Too many have convinced themselves that their descendants have an imaginary “right” to inherit great wealth without contributing anything to society.
Sanity, it seems, is only found among the middle class who have more-or-less legitimately earned what they’ve got.
And Thatcher said..
“Socialism fails, because you eventually run out of other people’s money.”
She never dreamed central bankers would be the never ending supply of money…
and that reality of today wasnt even dreamed of back then….when it was incumbent on every generation to pays its debts. That is how far adrift we have gone….in central banking.
Perhaps private property should NOT be defended at all costs.
You mean like during the 2016 presidential debate when “the Syrian boy” was of more concern to the candidate instead of the hundreds of kids in equally or more perilous conditions in Bronx, Detroit, Oakland and every place in between.
I don’t see how the fed can address impact on savers, when their core policy is to manipulate people into getting indebted and having their purchasing power eroded.
It’s like asking an arsonist how he plans on putting out house fire.
The conditions for this THEFT was decided by a cabal, people in the Fed, unelected an unbridled.
This chart shows the damage….
Question for Mr. Powell…
“Did you or you parents ever save money …. to buy a large item or perhaps to get on your financial feet? And if so, why do you deny the Americans of today that avenue?
This chart shows the intentional change in the HISTORICAL policy and the shirking of duty by the Fed since 2008.
Savers could have purchased Ibonds in increments of 10K a year, and they would have at least stayed even with inflation. However if you consider stock market returns vs Ibond returns, no comparison. The stock market is much better at tracking inflation than government inflation securities.
The Fed is purchasing I series bonds to supress their rates too.
The government is purchasing TIPS, but I was not aware of Ibond purchases. Since Ibonds are directly tied to CPI, I don’t see a mechanism where Ibond purchases could supress rates.
I-Bonds don’t keep up with inflation when you have to pay income taxes on the “inflation adjustment” as well as the interest. Ditto for TIPS.
Unless your income is low enough to avoid significant income taxes, all taxable bonds fail to keep up with inflation due to tax impacts.
Stocks may not keep up with inflation either… it depends on where the inflationary pressure goes in the system.
In the 1970s inflation waves, both stock- and bondholders lost badly to inflation from 1969-1982.
Ambrose Bierce,
That is precisely what the Fed has done. Through its policies and market manipulations, the Fed has shifted income and wealth from savers to stock market investors. So your point just confirms that the Fed decided who gets wealthy and who gets shafted — a handful of people made that decision.
The point of the article is that the Fed needs to be held to account for its decisions to take wealth and income from one group of Americans and hand it to the other group of Americans.
It’s not just savers. It’s bondholders, pension funds and their beneficiaries, and other groups. They Fed has pushed them into high-risk assets if they want to maintain any kind of income. This has distorted the entire financial system.
It also hurt the overall economy because retirees lost much of their income after 2008, and therefor cut back on their spending, which cut back on consumption. But the people that got rich in the stock market were the top 10%, which are the ones that own nearly all of the stocks, and they already make more than they spend, and they didn’t increase their spending. This whole policy was and is a giant economic clusterf**k.
Have you seen the PBS special documentary “The Power of the Federal Reserve”? It can be seen from their web site.
In it, former Fed gov Fisher admits, though he doesnt seem to know the gravity of his statement… that…
The Fed dropped rates out the yield curve in order to FORCE…FORCE investors to take more risk. Then he said it was surprising how it impacted markets. Another bothersome comment.
So we can deduce that…
The Fed, who allegedly only had control over the front end…intentionally took a hammer to the long end, pushing rates to historical lows, 4000 yr lows. This is a DIRECT and INTENTIONAL violation of the 3rd mandate, “promote moderate (not extreme) long term interest rates”. This began the process of burdening future generations with massive debt, an pulling welath forward. And the “dual mandate” game omits this very important mandate.
FORCE, is the word he used. When did the Fed become the “forcer” of investment and market decisions? Force is a powerful word, and I dont find it in the Fed’ mission statement or directives.
The Fed has been hijacked, and it occurred, IMO about March 25, 2020.
I suspect Larry Fink will name the next Fed Chairman
You’re correct, and you have to wonder why Calpers needed 8% returns while inflation was dogging along at 2%. There are pensioners and savers who have benefited from the Fed’s policies. If you were in the private sector mostly you have been left behind.
The Fed has destroyed the middle class, working poor, savers and retired.
In favor the wealthy and those connected to the ruling class.
Yep. And the lack of outrage is mind numbing
Because the masses are too ignorant to understand or do not care to inderstand.
Or the masses don’t protest fearing being gunned downed in cold blood by our militarized police.
There is outrage, but it is censored. 😉
A frog in boiling water… and we have social media to keep the frog occupied.
Just eliminate capital gains tax on silver and gold coins minted by the US. Put them on the same tax footing as Federal Reserve Notes, and let people decide on their own in what medium they want to save.
I never liked that wages are taxed more than investment capital. They should be taxed the same, allowing the tax rate to fall for workers and rise for capital. The tax support for investors is unnecessary, they already have excess savings in the form of invested capital. Workers shouldn’t be paying more than passive investors, ever.
You got that right Petunia.
A modified flat tax with all income treated the same, no matter how much or how not so much a citizen takes in each year should be taxed at 20%.
But the amount of a “Living Wage,” which will differ based on where one lives, should be $30,000. Take a $15 an hour minimum wage job at full-time to get to the number of a Living Wage
If you have income of $30 grand or less, there should be no IRS tax liability. Every dollar thereafter should be taxed at the same fixed rate. Hedge fund billionaires will pay the same as everyone else. Now with the progressive tax code in the USA, high-end salaried workers pay a lot more than passive investors.
Think about it; we have the system the TPD (Two-Party-Duopoly) wants. Many people like the idea of “tax the rich,” so they think the progressive system is great. They are wrong on the ethics of the idea IMO, and as you point out Petunia, they are wrong on how the system is implemented.
=I estimate, as shown in the table below, that monetary policy since 2008 has cost American savers about $4 trillion.=
“Crime Once Exposed Has no Refuge but in Audacity.”
Tacitus
Well,this scathing expose will produce even more Audacity in DC.Which will be backed by yet another multi-$$$TTT “Social Justice and Hyperstructure Bill”.
Barring the external shock nothing will ever f… change…
Does anyone remember “Arnheiter Affair” ?
Crew of USS Vance was completely demotivated by Lt Cmdr Arnheiter stupidity and chicken shit (CS is so petty and mean that it is 2 steps below of BS).Sailors assumed foetal position,ceased to move and refused to carry on.
Luckily for them Lt Cmdr Arnheiter was relieved of duty after 99 days as a ship captain.
Oh,and the favorite word of Lt Cmdr Arnheiter was “Audacious”
It is much easier to create a system that results in negative interest rates for large segments of society than to cut government spending or raise taxes sufficiently to balance the budget. If we are lucky, we will avoid the type of inflation that Germany experienced in the early 1920’s. If not, …
As the old saying goes, those who do not remember the past are condemned to relive it.
“The Federal Reserve through a regular savers impact analysis should be having substantive discussions with Congress about how its monetary policy is affecting savings, what the resulting real returns to savers are, who the resulting winners and losers are, what the alternatives are, and how its plans will impact savers going forward.”
Instead of the FED having discussions with Congress on these matters, why not have a panel of affected citizens ask the questions directly to Congress representatives on National television?
I just hope 80 million of us who make crap wages, have no savings, assets, etc remember who it is who screwed us over when the financial levies fail. No more bailouts. No more austerity. No more sacrifices.
PLY,
The number is probably greater than 80m. I’m retired, fixed income, disabled, etc., and got tired of watching my “savings” lose against inflation regardless of what I did. So I converted much of it into silver. Wise? I don’t know. But I think longer-term it is. I didn’t know what else to do, but I do know that what I had been doing was costing me money — anti-investments.
I think converting savings to silver was very wise. It’s volatile, but it is one of the few things that is 50% off it’s all time high.
There is some risk of having money in the bank, even if that risk is extremely small. Getting 0.1% in an inflationary environment doesn’t compensate you for risk.
Banks know retail money is sticky and they can screw you on the interest rate.
Keep buying those guns… and ammo, don’t forget ammo, brass case, boxer primer for longevity. And probably some spares like firing pins, recoil springs etc. From the looks of it either this or the next generation will need it.
The author was not clear on what he considered “monetary policy”.
Another aspect of interest rate suppression has been the “Greenspan put” (now Powell).
The same applies to other government loan guarantees, all of it.
Thank you Alex. Well written and informative.
As a student of physics, I always understood certain laws, such as Newtonian Dynamics, to be irrefutable and unchangeable. Economics has “laws” which the Federal Reserve, and other central banks, have chosen to break since 2008.
Two laws that should always be adhered to:
1) Capital must have value. i.e., it must cost to borrow money. Cash should not be given out freely.
2) Future capital must have more value than present (time) capital. i.e., it must be profitable to lend. When one lends money (bank savings account) the return on interest needs to be greater than the loss to inflation.
On 25 February 1927, the central bank of the USA was given a gift by Congress. It is to continue operating in perpetuity — or until Congress, and congress alone, sees fit to terminate it. Yes, the original 20 year charter Congress gave the Fed in 1913 has been torn up & the Fed lives forever!
And there is the binary monster that Nick Kelly referred to recently, “Only in digital logic is there a zero and a one, on or off, black or white.” Nick was wrong, the reality is that the Fed exists unchecked (it is “on” & will not be turned “off” as long as Congress is controlled by the TPD). The Fed’s mission is to break the Laws of Economics, and there is only bad in this — not a degree between good or bad.
The Fed began before my birth on Planet Earth, and the McFadden Act was passed by Congress before I was born as well. I have never missed a vote in my life. I have never voted for a candidate of the Two-Party-Duopoly for U.S. Congress. But, I can adjust my actions based on the cards I (and all other U.S. citizens) have been dealt. To that end, the Fed’s actions have helped make me a lot of money in the last decade, but I don’t dance with the devil, I watch it and try to stay a step ahead.
P.S. Nothin’ personal Nick. I enjoy reading your comments …
And speaking of devils, since the wind is howling from the WNW, I rode my bicycle past the Minneapolis Fed Bank a couple hours ago and barked up at Neal with a, “Raise rates fuc#head”. I don’t think Mr. Kashkari listens to me, eh?
I do not think there are any absolute laws in economics.
But some math do set constrains on monetary systems:
A monetary system with a fixed amount of money, for example gold as hard money, can not have interest on money. That make the amount of money on the books expand beyond the physical amount of money.
A monetary with fiat money, positive interest rates make the amount of money expand to infinite. The speed is decided by the interest rate. Only defaults can stop or slow this down.
No, there are no laws in economics because of human agency.
The only laws that hold up in economics are the laws of supply and demand.
Classical economics assumed personal responsibility and agency – in the self interest of the individual (led by the invisible hand of The Divine.)
The lack of agency in economic decisions would seem more of a problem and necessitate an economic theory that relied on flawed knowledge, not the perfect information assumed by classical economics, which is mostly dogma anyway.
Truth being all economics, aside from supply and demand is wishful thinking totalitarian BS.
“A monetary system with a fixed amount of money, for example gold as hard money, can not have interest on money.”
Maybe on an island with three people. But there was a time when banks competed for savers because money was actually backed by gold and wasn’t printed at will. Banks didn’t get free cash from the Fed back then.
You can’t print gold or silver. People are now finding this out because gold and silver coins that were available less than two years ago are off the market and what people are willing to sell is double the price. Don’t watch the market bullion price, watch the premiums on bullion coins.
I heard a good law within the last week. Gold was valuable before it was money.
It’s still valuable even though it’s not money anymore.
Heard Larry Lindsey, a former central banker say that central bankers don’t really like to talk about gold because it’s a competitor.
Look at history, central bankers have a bad reputation for screwing citizens over on behalf of government.
Serves them right, One does what the brightest people do and follow them. Spent, spent because you never have to pay it back. The Politian’s and their Parasites will ,with the stroke on the keyboard wipe out all your debts. After that you WILL get a new leader. Does the name Mussolini, Stalin and Hitler sound familiar.???
I bought a book in 2015 called America 2020, The Survival Blueprint. I bought it because it scared me how reckless our government had become. I had a successful business that was hit hard during the GFC. Although I survived, it scared me. The book goes over in great detail how things would unfold if the government remained reckless. Looking back today, the book was pretty much spot on. I won’t say I knew this would happen but I will say that I had a strong feeling that it would. I began shifting my wealth away from cash and into hard assets like gold, silver, farmland, mining companies, dividend paying stocks, real estate, cars, etc. My goal wasn’t to make money, it was to protect my wealth that I had been so diligent to build. It was a good move.
Inflation is insidious and my new enemy. I am focusing all my efforts on beating it. I drive older cars, I wait to buy things when they’re on sale, I clip coupons, I shop at the thrift store, I eat out only on special occasions, I only buy things that I need. I’m on a buyers strike for the things that aren’t truly necessary. In my mind, it’s just a game. A game that I don’t want to lose. Keep in mind that I came from nothing. My parents were dirt poor. We had to raise rabbits in the barn because that was the only affordable way we could eat meat at the time.
The thing that bothers me the most though are the people that are reckless. I’m surrounded by people that live beyond their means (including the government which has lost money in 48 of the last 52 years). They drive new cars, they eat out all the time, they buy fancy things, they take lavish vacations, they’re in debt up to their eyeballs. If the government ends up bailing these reckless people out, at the expense of everyone else, I’m going to come unglued.
People living beyond their means doesn’t bother most people in this country, just read some of the comments and inferences here.
Proportionately, almost no one believes in accountability any more. The politicians, voters, government program recipients, and bureaucrats who administer government programs aren’t accountable. Only the taxpayer and there are fewer of them over time.
In modern culture, the taxpayer is supposed to function as a general all-purpose insurance policy to pay for someone else’s imaginary “rights” and for the irresponsible to “self-actualize” at someone else’s expense. Then to make good on any bad decisions when things do not “work out”.
No society with this behavior can survive longer term.
DS
So you’re wealthy ? Or think you are ?
And the biggest fear for you is losing some wealth ?
THAT’s what your wealth bought you ?
Fear ?
So sad, so sad
It’s incredibly sad. This is why the wealthy/elites are winning and will continue to win. Does this man mention the real culprits of the whole situation? Does he single out the MIC or the .1% standing right next to the money spigot? No, this small man will become unglued because he’s surrounded by proles who have the temerity to enjoy life a little. New cars and vacations are nothing in the grand scheme of things and certainly nothing when compared to the level of wealth continuously siphoned away by the actual rich. He’s been placed in a mental box
Thanks Alex, outstanding article. And thanks Wolf for hosting him.
After Lail Brainard is appointed Fed Chief to replace J Powell, look for savers to get screwed even more than they are now. I see negative interest rates like those in Europe. Bank runs are not out of the question. People will be rushing to the bank to take their money out.
What is this “savers” category we’re supposed to be concerned about? People who have large amounts of money sitting in savings accounts? Doesn’t seem like a real group. Most Americans don’t have significant savings, and those that do have them invested. Obviously those without savings aren’t concerned with their value being eroded, and those with investments are seeing great returns lately.
Savers = Hoarders
No sympathy for hoarders.
May you lose it all.
I’m guessing the “savers” are the 0.1% that have as much wealth as the entire middle class.
You completely misunderstand everything. You use the word invest when virtually everything today is a ponzi just waiting to implode. The smart money knows all these ponzi’s will implode so a lot of the smart money is 100 percent in cash waiting for the inevitable. Meanwhile Powell is killing these people with deep negative interest rates who are in “all cash”.
Doesn’t sound like smart money to me
Add to this the $Trillions burned in unending lost wars, the proceeds of which went to the same ones who have benefitted from the savings deficit, and to paraphrase the great late Senator Dirksen, “A trillion here and a trillion there, and pretty soon your talking real money. BTW there is no one who can grasp the size of a Billion, much less a Trillion. Yet we glibly bandy these imponderables around as if we know what we are talking about.
The way that central bankers see it, debt deflation harms everyone, so printer will go brrrrrrr indefinitely.
Deflation is infinitely preferable to hyperinflation. Hyperinflation is the worst of all worlds.
At 6% annual inflation everything will cost twice as much by 2033 according to rule of 72. That seems a little light but who’s really counting inflation with any emphasis towards accuracy.
The Fed is an abstract concept to almost everyone. No amount of complaining about them will change a thing. Eyes glaze over, points fly above heads, pundits call conspiracies, Fax Checka calls rascism. Nothing ever happens except a social media kvetch.