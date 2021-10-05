Just Keeps Getting Worse: Services Trade Surplus, the American Dream-Not-Come-True, Worst in 10 Years. Imports Worst Ever. Trade Deficit Worst Ever

Driven by Corporate America and the most grotesquely overstimulated consumer spending ever.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Back when offshoring production by Corporate America to cheap countries was hailed as good for the overall economy, rather than just good for Corporate America, any fears about potentially exploding trade deficits were papered over with visions of the new American Dream: America was great at producing and selling high-value services – the financialization of everything, movies, software, business services, IT services, etc. Exports of these high-value services would make up for the imports of cheap goods. And trade would balance out.
Today, we got another dose of just how spectacularly this strategy has failed. The overall trade deficit in goods and services hit a new all-time worst in August of $73 billion (seasonally adjusted), according to the Commerce Department today.
The trade balance in services deteriorated to a surplus of only $16.1 billion, the lowest since 2011, while imports of goods reached the worst ever $239 billion, and exports of goods edged up to a record of $150 billion, thanks to $33 billion in exports of crude oil, petroleum products, natural gas, natural gas liquids, products from the petrochemical industry, and coal.
Following the Financial Crisis, the overall trade deficit improved substantially, as imports plunged as consumers cut back on buying imported goods. That was the one major strength in the GDP formula for those months, as nearly everything else cratered. But it didn’t last long.
During the Pandemic, the opposite happened: Consumer demand exploded, fueled by $4.5 trillion in monetary stimulus and $5 trillion in borrowed fiscal stimulus, for the most grotesquely overstimulated economy ever.
It fired up imports of goods and boosted foreign manufacturers and caused the worst supply-chain problems and transportation chaos ever, but did little for what would really move the needle: US exports.
Trade deficits are not a sign of a growing economy, and they’re not a sign of economic strength, but a sign of continued large-scale offshoring of production by Corporate America of consumer and industrial goods to cheap countries.
Imports are a negative in the GDP calculation; exports are a positive. And GDP in Q2 was hit hard by the record trade deficit and disappointed expectations.
Services: the American Dream-Not-Come-True.
The trade surplus in services (exports of services minus imports of services) in August fell to $16.1 billion, the lowest since December 2011, and was down 33% from the average month in 2019. And it was dwarfed by the immense trade deficit in goods (exports of goods minus imports of goods) of $89.4 billion.
Exports of services, the product of American genius, ticked down to $64 billion in August, and imports of services rose to $47.9 billion. The difference between these exports and imports is the fizzling and small trade surplus in services:
Turns out that in this American Dream-Not-Come-True, it wasn’t the American genius of exporting the financialization of everything, IT services, business services such as consulting and auditing, that would dominate, though they’re clearly very good. For example, Chinese property developer Evergrande, whose shares are traded, I mean were traded, in Hong Kong, was audited by an all-American institution of genius, PwC and got a clean bill of health. So these are truly high-value services exports.
But no, that’s not what is dominating US services exports. So what is dominating – or rather was dominating?
Foreign travelers coming to the US for business, personal, educational, or healthcare reasons; their spending on lodging and other travel expenses in the US, and spending by foreign students on tuition, room, and board in the US are part of “services exports.”
In 2019, travel spending by foreigners in the US was the #1 category of exports and blew away the American genius categories of #2, business services, and the distant #3, financial services.
Then in 2020, foreign tourism in the US collapsed as borders closed. Over the first eight months in 2021, foreign travel spending in the US was still down by 70% from the same period in 2019. And in August, it was down 68%.
Business services, financial services, and fees from the use of intellectual property – the #2, #3, and #4 services exports in 2019 – grew this year, but not enough to make up for the loss in the travel category.
The table shows the major categories of exports of services in August 2021 and year-to-date 2021, compared to 2019. This is the American genius that is supposed to balance out the massive trade deficit in goods (if the 7-column table gets clipped on the right, hold your smartphone in landscape position):
|Exports of services
|Billion $
|% Diff
|Billion $
|Diff %
|Aug
2019
|Aug
2021
|YDY
2019
|YTD
2021
|Travel
|16.2
|5.3
|-68%
|132.8
|40.2
|-70%
|Other Business Services
|15.7
|17.3
|10%
|123.5
|134.4
|9%
|Financial Services
|11.2
|13.6
|22%
|90.6
|107.1
|18%
|Fees, Intellectual Property
|9.5
|10.8
|13%
|76.5
|82.7
|8%
|Transport
|7.6
|5.2
|-31%
|60.8
|40.2
|-34%
|IT services
|4.7
|4.7
|1%
|36.0
|38.2
|6%
|Maintenance, Repair
|2.3
|1.0
|-59%
|18.2
|7.9
|-57%
|Gov. Goods and Services
|2.0
|1.9
|-9%
|15.0
|15.4
|2%
|Personal, Cultural, Recr. Services
|1.8
|2.3
|22%
|14.9
|16.3
|9%
|Insurance
|1.6
|1.9
|17%
|12.2
|14.5
|19%
|Construction services
|0.3
|0.2
|-16%
|2.1
|1.8
|-15%
Services surplus v. goods deficit.
The declining and small surplus in services (green in the chart below) and the huge and worsening deficit in goods (red in the chart below) paint the picture of US trade: Out-of-control imports of goods by Corporate America lead to out-of-control trade deficits in goods despite the surge in exports of products based on petroleum and natural gas. The exports of American genius — services — have never come anywhere near even papering over the massive trade deficit in goods. And it’s not even going in the right direction:
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Metal roofs are a great defense against wildfires. Click here or call 1-800-543-8938 for details from our sponsor, the Classic Metal Roofing folks.
Classic Metal Roofing Systems, the leader in fire safe roofing for residential applications, manufactures products that are 1/20 the weight of most tile products and eligible for Class A, B, or C fire ratings as determined by roof preparation.
Facebook is one of our most highly valued creations. Nuf said?
I’ve started reading a few books about the enduring American oligarchy (what was originally called the “Money Trust,” composed of robber barons who built financial empires via monopolies, financial crimes, illegal activities, etc.).
It seems clear that American oligarchy does not give a damn about the average American. They care about profit only, and American economy be damned if that profit is threatened.
The ultra-rich, or at least their lieutenants, are very smart. They know that they can get away with murder, worse than murder, if they can divide everyday people — keep people fighting about culture, racial issues, etc. And keep people whoring themselves for cherry salaries from on high.
How long can the oligarchs keep screwing American people and using the global dollar reserve status to bully the world in order to reap profits? It seems like the only solution is for enough people to recognize the real enemy. The domestic ruling class whose iron boot has has been grinding the American economy into oblivion for decades.
One of the biggest whores of it all is and has been the liberal professors of our “free market economics.”
What a croc all of the business major machine has been over the years.
The amazing truth of the Intro to Business courses was the clear admission that most business will fail and at the end of 10 years only 1 of those who started out in the cohort will be left standing.
If I had it all to do over again I would have gone to the community college system and majored in air conditioning, plumbing, and electrical along with the General Contractors license I already had INSTEAD of starting the college system with the goal of being a CPA/Tax Attorney.
Once completing this plan I would have planned every house built to be sold every 3 to 5 years to take advantage of the home sale capital gain exclusion as on investment strategy (this still is viable for now). Next, I would have gotten the Real Estate Brokers license to round out the ability to increase my ability to maximized the buying and selling of real estate in the many forms possible.
Oh, and to make sure you have good medical and a great retirement make sure your spouse gets a really good government job so you get maximum value at the end of life….. Works really well especially when you use the maximum deduction of business tax deductions against earned income….
Thought charging 250$ for tax guidance was the way to go but could not sit still in front of a computer for hours on end.
All that is left is the slowing shrinking/dying of the “Great Empire.”
I am so thankful for this website so I can see how it is playing itself out in the “psychological landscape” with FEAR, ANGST, ANXIETY, and all the wonderful variations of the same.
So I ask you the one question everybody is trying to answer somehow and some way:
WHAT ARE YOU GOING TO DO ABOUT IT IN YOUR SITUATION??????
What I see here are a bunch of chickens screeching about what they know is to come. And some are those who have already experienced the “head chopping” or are about to in what is now happening….
WHAT ARE YOU GOING TO DO??????
Maybe take that house-a-fire photo* from the ad copy and shift it up among the charts where it would be so appropriate (*c/o Classic Metal Roofing Systems)…my shameless plug for those good folks supporting Wolf Strasse. Or perhaps it’s about time for someone to yell out “Traaaaiiiiinnnn!”.
But Wolf, why go to the bother of making stuff when those foreigners seem perfectly happy to give us their stuff, and gladly take dollars printed up by the Fed. Which they apparently just use to buy treasuries.
Oh wait, they don’t even have to print it anymore–just a few clicks on a Fed computer.
It baffles me. We’ve been getting away with it since the 1980’s.
In which of the above tabulated categories do exports of advertising services via search and social media get accounted for?
NARmageddon,
Good question. I would think online advertising and the tech infrastructure (mostly Google, but also Facebook, increasingly Amazon, and a few others) that runs it would be under “Other Business Services” or maybe under “IT services.” This industry is called “ad-tech” for a reason.
People who read my site in China, see Chinese ads. And people who read it in Japan, see Japanese ads. Search and social media are the same. The tech makes this possible. Not sure how much cross-border advertising money flows there are. Everyone in ad tech gets a cut. But if a Japanese advertiser (for example, Toyota of Japan) advertises to readers in Japan on my site, how much of that money stays in Japan? I will get a micro-fraction of it; and the middleman (some in Japan, some elsewhere) will get some of it. Google USA will get a big part of it.
Yesterday’s Facebook outage can only add to the deficit. 6 hours of outage means that people didn’t get to see a gazillion ads.
Every time I read these type articles I want to buy more physical AU/AG. It’s not if, it’s when this house of cards tumbles down. I’m shocked the US financial system has held together as long as it has. If Moody’s and S&P accurately rated USA debt is should be CC with probability of default. They say “we can always print more money” which is true, but your purchasing power will be zilch, effectively equivalent to a default. Looking forward to gov shutdown and trimming the fat.