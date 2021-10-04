Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Go Down as DNS Records Disappear under Mysterious Circumstances

Let the conspiracy theories fly.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Anyone who has ever operated a website and server knows how frustrating it can be if something goes awry – such as an update of software or network settings – and the site goes down. In addition to website-specific outages, there have been massive internet outages over the past year that were related to updates of global network configurations. But the Facebook outage this morning is something special, not only because it’s huge and total, but because of the technical details as far as known.
I can already imagine an intern – a highly paid intern – getting blamed for screwing up some small part related to an update; and I can also imagine the silliest conspiracy theory suddenly becoming the actual reason.
“Internet traffic to Facebook services virtually disappeared at 15:39 UTC on Monday, October 4, 2021 with initial indications pointing to a DNS problem,” reported Kentik, a network monitoring company, citing aggregate NetFlow data. For users, going to the websites of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp has now been impossible for hours.
“Earlier this morning, something inside Facebook caused the company to revoke key digital records that tell computers and other Internet-enabled devices how to find these destinations online,” reported internet security focused investigative journalist, Brian Krebs, on his site, Krebs on Security.
These digital records are the records in the Domain Name System (DNS), a decentralized naming system for computers and services connected to the Internet or a private network. These name records allow browsers to find the websites the user wants to see. Without DNS records, there is nothing.
Facebook’s entire DNS records have disappeared. And browsers that go online to find any of the Facebook sites cannot find them and display an error message.
“We don’t know how or why the outages persist at Facebook and its other properties, but the changes had to have come from inside the company, as Facebook manages those records internally,” writes Krebs.
“Whether the changes were made maliciously or by accident is anyone’s guess at this point,” he said.
For Facebook, which develops and manages a lot of technologies internally, this is a huge problem because its email system is down as well as the domain names have evaporated.
Workplace from Facebook, an online collaborative software tool developed by Facebook, is down as well, according to Ryan Mac, tech reporter at the NY Times. And other internal services and tools are down too. Employees cannot communicate with each other.
So maybe switch to Gmail or phone? Arrrrgh!
The system of electronic badges that lets employees enter into Facebook facilities is also down, according to Sheera Frenkel, tech reporter at the NY Times, based on conversations she had with someone at Facebook. Employees that showed up to help sort through the problem were locked out because the electronic entry badges no longer worked.
Citing Doug Madory, director of internet analysis at Kentik, Brian Krebs said that “someone at Facebook caused an update to be made to the company’s Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) records. BGP is a mechanism by which Internet service providers of the world share information about which providers are responsible for routing Internet traffic to which specific groups of Internet addresses.”
“In simpler terms, sometime this morning Facebook took away the map telling the world’s computers how to find its various online properties,” Krebs said.
The Facebook domain, facebook.com, name has now shown up for sale on the internet, but that seems more like a joke. It seems unlikely that this will work and that someone could actually sell it for a gazillion bucks.
Whether coincidence or not, the outages occurred following the 60 Minutes interview with Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen.
Maybe someone inside decided to unplug Facebook to let the world know how tough it is living without it. Others responded with “good riddance.” OK, now I’m starting my own conspiracy theories.
The stock [FB] dropped 4.9% during the day, amid a broad tech sell-off that left the Nasdaq down 2.1%.
Funny far shore, especially for us who are not fans of faced hooks and have never used it intentionally.
Wonder full too in some ways, as, ”the net strikes back!”
The algos became self aware…
And then shut it down.
Wow, you can takeout a trillion dollar company like facebook by simply deleting a few DNS records. Who knew?
I think everyone knew. This is not the first time this has happened.
More interesting is that a trillion dollar corporation had no risk mitigation in place for this.
“I would have gotten away with it if it wasn’t for you kids!!!!”
If only there were a way to make it permanent.
This is just in from the Commerce Department.
Productivity at American businesses is up 75% today.
And over 200% at government jobs.
Well, that was a neat 2T company that just evaporated itself. (if only). Really wish we could just keep Facebook unplugged forever. It has done far more harm than good as a company. Whatever notions we may have had about FB allowing us all to communicate and share cute photos of kids with each other, has been subsumed by the toxic political landscape that the company feeds via its algorithms. If this was an aside job, bravo to whoever pulled the plug on them.
My conspiracy theory is that it was internal sabotage by disgruntled employees due to the latest nasty revelations.
Internal sabotage for motives unknown. I can’t believe the geek would even care about so-called “hate speech.”
Or a more likely, a ploy by Pfizer to eliminate all the Facebook conspiracy memes and raise vaccination rates, thus increasing 5G coverage.
FB, they are following the same pattern as the leader Mars, approx two week period out of communication range from Earth. China’s energy conservation, same… And from Earths perspective, if you were an alien, when is the best time to invade Mars? So you power down and look small, and maybe set a booby trap, or have program running to catch the curious coming in for a closer look
What conspiracy theory?
It was a buggy update. IT professionals (like I was in a former life) try to avoid them, but thinking like a computer is hard when you’re not a computer.
I have put myself in the Facebook IT crew’s shoes today and found that life sucks at moments like this. Hundreds of millions of customers simply want life to go on as before and they, with FB’s corporate managers as their well-enabled proxies, will make an employee’s life extremely one-dimensional until things get back to normal. And no particular thanks will follow the herculean effort needed to correct what was probably one rather small mistake.
When I was responsible for systems, I knew very well what was at stake, and I was proud of my work and the positive outcomes those systems enabled. But it was my bosses at various levels that effectively peeled away that humanity because of their distance from the work. It would be interesting to privately interview a few of the key Facebook people at lower levels in a few days.
Without Facebook, but how can my Asian wife still live?
I told her to go to Wolfstreet.
Facebook does mandate a certain sting to keep your job.
So, very well could be a payback.
Do we all know someone, say a certain ex president, not naming any names, who must be laughing his head off, there is nothing like a little schadenfreude when it comes to de-platforming
I’ll bet like the FB servers owned by the three letters were being BleachBit today to mop up the crime scene now that Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen is testifying before congress tomorrow. Govt (and other entities) were likely yanking all its shadow apps out of the core. This has gone too public, internationally.
All most people want to do is post family pictures periodically, and make brief comments about other person’s postings, yet Facebook finds ways to make things way more complicated than that, in pursuit of obscene profits. Eventually, I believe there will be a simpler, less intrusive service that people will flock to.