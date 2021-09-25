Top 10 Share-Buyback Queens – Big Tech except Intel, Big Banks except Wells Fargo, Buffett – Incinerate Most Cash Ever in Q2. The Rest Lags

Funded by Debt: Since 2012, share buybacks totaled $5.5 trillion, corporate debt soared by $4.7 trillion.
They’re back big time. Three of the big four banks are back – while Wells Fargo keeps getting slapped on the wrist – after all four were out of it last year due to pandemic-rated financial restrictions. Intel fell out of it. But the rest of Big Tech is in, and Apple bigger than ever. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, after rightfully dissing share buybacks for years, has become one of the largest share buyback queens. And Charter Communications has jumped into it massively.
The top 10 companies – ranked by their cumulative buybacks over the past five years – bought back more of their shares than ever in Q2: $85 billion, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices this week, accounting for 43% of the total share buybacks by all S&P 500 companies. Since 2014, these 10 companies bought back $1.13 trillion of their own shares.
The two surges in the chart below – first after the corporate tax cuts in 2017, and second after Q2 2020 – quadrupled the quarterly rate of share buybacks for these 10 companies from around $20 billion a quarter in the four years through 2017, to $85 billion in Q2 (data via YCharts.com):
The top 10 share buyback queens, based on their share buybacks in Q2 2021:
|Top 10 Companies, Share Buybacks in Billion $
|Q2 2021
|12 months
|5-year total
|1
|Apple
|[AAPL]
|25.6
|89.7
|334.1
|2
|Alphabet
|[GOOG]
|12.8
|40.0
|87.7
|3
|[FB]
|8.4
|19.2
|51.1
|4
|Oracle
|[ORCL]
|8.0
|21.6
|93.8
|5
|Microsoft
|[MSFT]
|7.2
|27.4
|92.4
|6
|JPMorgan
|[JPM]
|6.2
|11.0
|81.5
|7
|Berkshire Hathaway
|[BRK.A]
|6.0
|30.5
|43.5
|8
|BofA
|[BAC]
|4.2
|8.1
|78.5
|9
|Charter Comm.
|[CHTR]
|3.5
|14.9
|42.8
|10
|Union Pacific
|[UNP]
|3.1
|5.2
|28.1
Rounding out the top 20 are, in that order: Lowe’s, Home Depot, Morgan Stanley, P&G, Citigroup, Walmart, HCA Healthcare, Visa, Chubb, and Mastercard. Wells Fargo and Intel, which used to be in the Top 10, have fallen off the list entirely.
In total, 294 of the S&P 500 companies reported buybacks in Q2 of at least $5 million, down from 335 companies in Q1 2021. But the top 10 did the lion’s share of buying.
Combined, they bought back $199 billion of their own shares in Q2, the fourth largest amount ever, behind the records in the three quarters through Q1 2019, following the corporate tax cuts (blue columns in the chart below).
Since the beginning of 2012, the S&P 500 companies have bought back nearly $5.5 trillion of their own shares, with the top 10 share buyback queens accounting for 25% of it.
But in recent years, this has gotten a lot more top heavy. In Q2 2021, the top 10 accounted for 43%.
But without the Top 10 share buyback queens, the share buybacks by the remaining 284 companies amounted to only $114 billion (red line), roughly flat with Q1, and below most quarters in prior years – that’s how top-heavy this scheme has become:
Even today, as crazy as this sounds, the $5.5 trillion that the S&P 500 companies incinerated on buying back their own shares is a lot of money. They could have been invested in expansion projects in the US, and in labor in the US, rather than in cheap labor overseas, and in training, or god forbid, the companies could have tried to somewhat less aggressively dodge US income taxes, and pay a little more, given that the US government deficit has been horrendous for years, and has become more horrendous with the corporate tax cut of 2017, and has become a lot more horrendous starting in March 2020
Along with share buybacks comes the corporate debt, and it has ballooned as many companies borrowed heavily to fund the share buybacks.
Nonfinancial corporate debt (bonds and loans outstanding, owed by companies other than lenders) spiked in the first half of 2020 and in Q2 reached a new record of $11.2 trillion, having soared by 73% over the past eight years. The $5.5 trillion incinerated on share buybacks played a large role in creating this debt:
The primary purpose of share buybacks is to undo the dilution of their EPS metric that occurs due to massive executive stock-based compensation packages. These share buybacks hide the cost of stock-based compensation on EPS; and many of those share buybacks are funded with debt, but debt doesn’t impact EPS.
In terms of actually lowering the share count: Only 5.4% of the companies that did share buybacks reduced their share count by at least 4% year-over-year, according to S&P. This 5.4% share was down from a 17.8% share a year ago, and from the 28.2% share in Q1 2016.
Wolf,
The chart detailing growth in Corp nonfinancial debt is useful…is there a parallel chart detailing revenue growth in the same nonfinancial corp universe?
(I’d ask for Net Income, but GAAP games make NI less reliable in the short term)
In an economy dominated by cash (via the low interest rates) the Revenue can be a puzzle to most everyone except the ceo/cfo. GAAP games are designed to turn the puzzles down to some mysteries that more people could potentially see through.
Share buybacks are one part of that same puzzles.
In a cash economy the cashflow is the only reliable metric, I suppose. But whose’s tracking that!?
I remember the good old days when companies bought back shares because they thought the shares were underpriced.
“The primary purpose of share buybacks is to undo the dilution of their EPS metric that occurs due to massive executive stock-based compensation packages.”
Or the flip side: borrow money to buy back stock, goose EPS to hit a price target where the executives’ stock options can be exercised.
The outcome is the same. Stock goes to the executives, EPS still looks good but the debt leaves the company like a hollow chocolate Easter Bunny that only looks good on the outside.
I also wonder sometimes if the buybacks are simply because they don’t have anything else to do with it, like capital investment. I think that’s why Berkshire finally caved. They had a mountain of cash but no acquisition targets.
And allow these executives to borrow nearly free money against these options to fund their lifestyles tax free…
Meanwhile, let’s own the stock AND hold the bonds used to goose the stock…
Nice circle…
I was going to mention BRK. I find it hard to believe that Buffet has to buy back stock because of a tie to profligate exec pay etc. A notoriously conservative investor, he has said that everything is overpriced, so few acquisitions.
So, what to do with BRKs profits? (I’m assuming the money is not borrowed)
Maybe this is the good old time reason for BRK to buy BRK. No better use for the money. Including treasuries.
I’m going to say that Intel is off the list because of the massive move they are making in capacity increases via plant / facility expansion. The Fab Tool suppliers have got to be licking thier chops regarding the new sales💵👍💵
Yes, that’s likely the reason. They announced something to that effect a while back, if I remember right. Which is a good thing.
Only in the Universe of Fed funded liquidity is this possible.
Rather than funds being invested in the future, the future is being mortgaged and hypothecated.
Rome had nothing on the Circuses we have created for going on a generation now.
“Are you not entertained?”
It is also because Intel switched CEO’s and traded a guy with a business degree, who trained at the devil’s knee ( GE) for a farm-boy with three degrees in engineering who started out on the factory floor at Intel.
Hi Wolf, tnx again… any thoughts on the long term impact on society of the buybacks ? E.g more concentration of voting rights, companies who don’t have any owner anymore (the management’manages’ the voting rights), sensitivity to societal opinions and pressure etc?
Interest rate will never rise under the corporate assumption that debt is cheap and remain low forever. What happen when rate rise? FED needs once again tame it down else many of these corporations are facing difficulty to earn $ to service their debt. It is clear the corporate America is building on flaw system to made their earning matrix looks good. At the end of the day, too big to fail problem resurface but these corporate executives just easily off the hook. By then, new rules enacted by CONGRESS once again to prevent future recurring of same problem. It is obvious now we could see the problem but no one screaming now because the party is on going.
The amount of debt, and the amount of stock created by the private sector in response to the idiotic rate policy of the Fed, is larger than the Fed could ever support.
This is why the market is always larger than the Fed….
and the Fed can only tweak and control perceptions….but when they lose that ability, reality will be shocking.
Stock buy backs designed to kick in executive stock option strike prices…
Bill sits on Jim’s board, Jim sits on Ralph’s board, and Ralph sits on Bill’s board….a “daisy chain” and they vote themselves large packages and aggressive stock buy backs.
This is the Fed’s power base. Meanwhile 5% inflation digs into Mr and Mrs America, and the Fed doesnt lift a finger. See who is doing what for whom?
Exactly right historicus. The Fed printed $4 trillion since March of 2020, and household “wealth” is up about $30 trillion since that time. All the Fed has really done is convince people that it can solve any problem with the U.S. economy by printing. This causes people to run up asset prices, cementing people’s belief in the Fed’s omnipotence, which causes people to run up asset prices even more.
Classic self-fulfilling prophecy.
The problem is that none of it is real. If $4 trillion in printing led to 8 times that in “wealth” that just means that the asset prices are set at the margins.
I don’t know what the event will be by which central banks, including the Fed, lose control of interest rates, but I don’t think it’s nearly as far off as many think.
And where will those executives be in 5-10 years’ time……around to watch the debt be inflated away or to deal with rolling it over in less benign environments?
Probably not.
Probably not either way I mean.
Is a buyback a reverse dividend?
Just asking.
Share buy backs are actually slow motion company liquidations. In the begining a company had a good idea to make profit with a new project ( build a new plane model, invent ready-to-eat breakfast cereal etc.) They then sold shares to raise capital which they could invest in projects to create growth,jobs, and profit. Now they are saying they have money but nothing profitable to do with it so they are giving the shareholders their money back and winding down operations. Like an old guy paying off his loans and selling off all the inventory in his hardware store before retiring .
So what does retirement look like for a giant multinational corporation?
Sears.
Good point about it being a slow liquidation. Dividends paid out over actual earnings are also a liquidation. Most equity holders don’t understand this about dividends.
“Like an old guy paying off his loans and selling off all the inventory in his hardware store before retiring ”
More like an old person borrowing heavily against the assets of a long owned hardware store then selling out personal equity with the proceeds to the now fabulously indebted and doomed business.
Kinda like the Sears / PE model… mortgage every asset, pay yourself with loans, bankrupt the company, then laugh the haughty laugh of high flatulence up on the poop deck of a starter yacht in Jacksonville Beach.
Buybacks are mostly the result of government and Fed policy:
1. Buying back shares is more tax efficient way to get money to stockholders vs. dividends.
2. With corporations able to borrow money at 3% it is a no brainer to financial engineer earnings.
3. The correct move by corporations and consumers has been to operate under high leverage since 2009. Fools like me that use no leverage have been left in the dust with a Fed put. That’s ok I sleep at night.
4. Shareholders don’t hold stocks anymore, but turn them over on average every month or two. Why would a CEO worry about long term results?
> 4. Shareholders don’t hold stocks anymore, but turn them
> over on average every month or two. Why would a CEO
> worry about long term results?
You’re right in that speculators and gamblers will trade stocks frequently. But there are plenty of investors who buy great businesses and hold the stocks for years.
Companies like Apple and Berkshire Hathaway have way more cash than debt, and invest into their great businesses for the long term.
Regarding who votes the shares…
“BlackRock Starts to Use Voting Power More Aggressively
Asset manager signals it is boosting its support of shareholder-led environmental, social and governance proposals”
I would imagine they could also control buyback proposals at the board level if they can also control “environmental and social” attitudes at these companies. Mutual Fund shares, ETFs and the proxy arrangements when managed by mega entities allow a tremendous concentration of voting power.
from a WSJ article April 2021
This is most evident in stocks such as CRM (‘sales-force’), whose revenue is 80% hot air (commensurately, cost of goods is 95% hotter air; leaving 1% net profit hot hot for stock traders to wholly unhinge the stock price from company fundamentals; it is a stock case of fed-driven ponzie if there ever was one.)
The company’s stock is mostly held by financial entities, with a tiny minority in the ‘public’. The fin entities set the target price, and the collosal entertainment ensues via the tiny minority. A spectacle to behold, day in and day out, while wondering what magics are there yet unseen.
These companies are good for the U.S. economy, creating jobs and tax revenues for communities.
If a company takes on debt to buy back shares, there is risk. If a company uses earnings to buy back shares, it is legal.
“If a company takes on debt to buy back shares, there is risk. If a company uses earnings to buy back shares, it is legal.”
It’s technically legal in both cases.
In the second case, if the company has a high debt to earnings ratio, using earnings for stock buybacks could be more risky than a company with low debt to earnings taking on low cost debt to buy back shares.
Even if the company has an okay debt-to-earnings ratio, burning cash earnings for buybacks could be quite risky due to a resulting loss of growth and innovation needed to compete with other companies.
This was a good, clearly explained, and readable article in which I learned something more about corporate stock buybacks. Real national productivity has atrophied, and paper profiteering seems to be the main theme of American capitalism.
It’s not really that risky if you can count on a federal bailout when things go wrong. Which is exactly what these companies are figuring.
The Evergrande episode may be a case in point….
Go big, and you will be saved….
Capitalism without bankruptcy is like religion without Hell
I thought the Chinese government only saved its own investors, not foreigners?
LOL. I can’t tell if you’re being serious. Bigtech hasn’t been “good” for the U.S. economy in many years. All they do is skim from the top. Tell me, how is it “good” that Apple limits access to its phones for software developers through its own store and charges a 35% commission for the privilege? How is it “good” that Apple insists on proprietary cables and non-user serviceable batteries so that you need to pay Apple for these things?
How is it “good” that Google has a quasi-monopoly on advertising and crushes businesses that rely on those revenues?
I will concede that they create some jobs, but they also create enormous housing problems where they are located, as their highly paid employees price everyone else out.
RNY,
Not to defend Apple, per se, but I went to Apple across the board from any Android except for a couple of Win machines needed for proprietary software…
Two things…
1) I think Apple has a higher standard overall for its hardware and software…
2) Their stuff works really well together seamlessly…
I have had Android phones from Motorola, Google, LG, etc… so aggravating to get woke up at 3am by my phone wanting me to sign in to my Samsung account… too much, way too much garbage for me on the Android platform… I will pay more to be much less annoyed..
I also pay for the developers subscription because on Apple, it just works and works great… plus I hate those annoying ads which mostly come from Google…
I get that Apple is a huge monolith and has price monopoly on their ecosystem apps, but if you want to fly in first class, you gots to buy the ticket… plus most developers go cross platform, so I don’t think the revenues are hit that badly…
Not to start a debate, just one mans opinion…
Time to outlaw stock buybacks. Not much more these days than a strategy to goose the stock price and enrich the senior executives compensated in stock and options. Maybe invest the profits in the company or pay out excess profits in the way of dividends and maybe even share some of the largesse with middle income employees. But that would be too much to ask for.
Mirror mirror on the wall street
Who has the cleanest dirty balance sheet?
I understand Elon Musk pays no taxes. He receives no salary or income from his companies. When he wants money he borrows against his capital, thus creating a liability. The gist of the article was that other rich people could do this too.
If my knowledge of history serves me right, wasn’t one of the causes of the bubble in stock prices in 1929 before the crash was the shortage of shares of stock.