Pay More, Get Less: Consumer Income & Spending Chewed Up by Red-Hot Inflation

Inflation ate my homework?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
You saw this coming after today’s release of the Personal Consumption Expenditure inflation index. “Core PCE” inflation, which excludes food and energy – the lowest lowball inflation index the US offers and which the Fed uses to track its inflation target – spiked by 6.4% annualized for the past three months. In May alone it rose by 0.5% from April.
Consumers got some remaining stimmies and extra unemployment checks and other stimulus funds from the government in May, which still puffed up their income, but less than in prior months. Consumers then spent this income in a heroic manner. But inflation ate a chunk out of their spending in May, and adjusted for inflation, it fell.
Adjusted for inflation, “real” consumer income from all sources fell 2.4% in May from April, and was down 1.1% from May last year, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis today. Not adjusted for inflation, consumer income fell 2.0%. Each of the three waves of stimmies triggered a glorious WTF spike in income. Those stimmies are now petering out, but consumers are still receiving other payments from the federal government, including special unemployment benefits:
How this bout of inflation, the highest since the early 1980s, is starting to add up month by month, inexorably, and cumulatively, is depicted in the chart below. It tracks personal income from all sources, adjusted for inflation (red line) and not adjusted for inflation (green line), both expressed as an index set at 100 for January 2019. Note the sharply widening gap between the two lines. That’s the effect of inflation. I’m going track it that way going forward:
American consumers are still trying to spend heroic amounts of money as fast as they can – they just didn’t keep up with inflation.
Overall “real” spending on goods and services (adjusted for inflation) fell 0.4% in May from April, as “real” spending on goods declined and “real” spending on services barely edged up.
Real spending on services ticked up only a smidgen (0.4%), and was still roughly at the level of November 2018. Everyone expected the big shift from goods to services to commence finally. But not in May. Compared to May 2019, real spending on services was still down nearly 3%.
Services is roughly two-thirds of total consumer spending. It’s the biggie. But discretionary services took a massive hit – such as travel bookings, live entertainment, sports venues, movie theaters, etc. And they’re slow to recover. Movie theaters in particular, like many aspects of brick-and-mortar retail, may never fully recover.
Real spending on nondurable goods fell for the second month in a row, but remained historically high. These goods are dominated by supermarket items, where spending during the Pandemic had spiked in an astounding fashion as consumption shifted from the workplace to the home after people lost their jobs or shifted to work-from-home:
Real spending on durable goods fell 4.3% in May from the stimulus-powered WTF levels in March and April, but remained at red-hot levels as retailers are battling all kinds of supply chain issues, tight inventories, and shortages. This includes motor vehicles, where price increases have been particularly sharp.
Americans, still fortified from the stimulus payments, were out there spending with all their might. But they’re grappling with higher prices, and they are beginning to see significant inflation in the future.
In real life, this takes all forms as consumers are confronted with higher prices, smaller packages, or expensive but minor upgrades from an original item that no longer exists. And they’re willingly paying more as their entire mindset about inflation has changed for the first time in decades.
This is also starting to show up in consumer surveys, including in the New York Fed’s Survey of Consumer Expectations. Inflation expectations jumped to 4.0% for the 12-month outlook (red line), and to 3.6% for the three-year outlook (green line). They were a little slow in getting the drift, but they’re catching up:
Won’t the inflation stop once the stimulus does?
Idk, if enough people pay the higher prices the numbers can stay elevated while spending goes down. Debt is always an option as well.
People spent more when it was free money, stimmies and ppp loans. When it’s their own money, they are not so free. And now with the extended unemployment ending almost everywhere, expect less spending.
No wages increasing also need to regulate ceo pay and boards pay legal theft
No one is going to regulate CEO and Director’s pay. You must be dreaming!
Most of the stimulus has already stopped as you can see from the income chart.
I stopped listening to their fake numbers on inflation long time ago. What I did is cut my expenses by 50% and reinvested it all of it in long dated treasuries and CD’s 2.75% to 3.75% over the years.
I amassed $600,000 over the last 20 years working and this on an average salary of $45,000 a year. By the way I moved out of the big smoke, city and stopped subsidized expensive landlords and the city. It is simple but not easy to do this when I managed to live on $1,300 to $1,400 a month the last 8 years. I will be finding new ways to stop spending money and cut my expenses even more. I love being cheap.
Keep doing it until u have $2M in few saving accounts, without chocolate.
Richard, nice job of saving and cutting expenses.
There’s been a lot of ink lately devoted to how willing the consumer is to pay the higher prices. Just wondering if that’s a misread of what’s really going on…at least in certain cases. Are they willing, or are they merely oblivious to the fact that the prices are higher. For example, if you took a survey of regular Chipotle customers, what percentage would admit to being aware of the 4% price increase Chipotle recently implemented? A lot of those customers don’t even bother taking their receipt. Do they even realize they paid more? And then there’s the trickery with extending the terms of auto loans in order to keep the monthly payments in a certain range, regardless of the list price increase. Customers are oblivious to the price increase, as long as it doesn’t increase their monthly payment beyond their expectations. Inflation is insidious, and the providers of products and services take advantage of that fact in a myriad of ways.
These graphs are awesome! The pandemic (and the heavyhanded policy response, and the associated supply chain disruption…) has wreaked havoc on the economy.
Will things settle down, though, or are we entering a time of tremendous dynamic change?
If the economy doesn’t heal soon from all the shocks, the inflation will eat us all.
My quibble with the BEA data team is that aggregated data conceal the many different fates people have had over the past year. Some lost everything, others got freebies, others sailed right through. If the economy were a tapestry, though it grew in “aggregate”, there are also large tears in the fabric!
Atop the hard feelings created by the unjust responses to the debt/fraud crisis of 2008, many of today’s policies are creating fresh injustices, which will leave long shadows in the minds of those who know they got screwed over by heavyhanded officials.
Americans always spend. Inflation, deflation, as long as they have money they will spend.
Socaljim is my landlord. Im sure he understands that my income can’t keep pace
Inflation does not go in a straight line. It compounds over time. It may be obfuscated, but the affects of years of inflation can not be denied.
Early hand held calculators cost hundreds of dollars in today’s dollars. Now there is a free calculator app on a smart phone that costs hundreds of dollars.
The price of a new home was not lowered by technology.
The HP80 cost about $400 when it was introduced in 1973 when gasoline was still about 30 cents a gallon in many parts of the country. It was a business calculator rather than a scientific calculator and was considered a status symbol among financial geeks.
If you are interested in cutting your TV bill, get yourself an Amazon Firestick and learn how to program it. There are numerous Amazon apps available online that enable you to watch free or low cost programming. There are even some websites that are dedicated to recommending specific Firestick apps.
The “consumer debt slaves” series and the “real” spending/income series are my favorites.
If the inflation persists at this level, it’ll be a real tape worm in the economy. And if the FED tightens, things even a little, we will crash back to normal and get a severe recession. Reality ain’t fun.
Real consumer spending total :
1) On the left, since 2015, the trend is up, gliding effortless higher, without volatility, without corrections, with little input, on autopilot spending.
2) On the right, consumer spending have reached the previous trend.
3) After Feb 2021 jump, Mar, Apr and May are glued to each others, at stall
level.
4) Between Mar “starvation” and Sept 2020, consumer spending moved up in a strongest ever thrust. People were crazy, nuts.
5) After a break, between Oct 2020 and Apr 2021, their appetite was cut by a half, reaching saturation.
6) Tired of buying Chinese junk, spending on doctors referrals and fancy restaurants.
7) Some people can’t, others had a change of character. They put their money in the banks, $17T, selling stocks, or a house they bought in 1991.
8) They don’t care about Peloton, Iron Men bike, Ford pickup trucks, or a used car at peak prices.
9) The total spending might hug the previous uptrend, form a new trading range, or correct in recession.
What is really surprising is that the first chart seems to show that real inflation adjusted incomes increased 28% between 2014 and 2021.
Really!? That itself is astounding if true.. I don’t know many people (including myself) earning anywhere near 28% more versus the year 2014, after inflation adjustments.
In the mind of the “ mindless government “, they are trying to reverse the calamitous interference in the economy, off course to no avail.
Economies are a growing “organic biology “
as a manner of speak, once too many factors and variables are interfered with, the results can be just like those “ exploding water melons you see on YouTube “ :)
This half arsed attempt to flick-on the switch of the Economy, and keeping so much of their garbled restraints in place is doomed to abject failure.
If you don’t allow the multitude of market participants to make ( free choices) built on the Norms and logic of supply and demand, amongst other tried and tested methods, and anchored in the depth of ground economic realities, you’re fiddling and No longer can be trusted.
Until the consumers learn to stop bidding in a losing construct , you’ll have ongoing pain until the natural process takes its place and reverses the whole abnormality.
Our economy is now greatly abnormal, No time in history have seen so much convergence of utter destructive stupidity, hell bent on a path of creating large scale misery and impoverishment!!
I see that one of two paths will eventuate,
A decisive and fast collapse of the Market in the coming winter, or a prolonged and painful process to emulate the Japanese syndrome.
A deflated and hibernating economy will have very serious ramifications for the world peace.
Once the Chinese Economy enters prolonged low growth periods ( due to lack of demand in the West) , we’ll be in for earth shattering events in east Asia, that neither Europe nor the US are ready for.
Last year oil briefly traded for negative dollars. Now it’s back to a more normal level. So of course everything is marked up to that.
It’s not just congress-given stimulus, it’s also that they destroyed supply. Couple that with many more people moving around than normal, and it’s chaos out there. People are still afraid to go back to work, or they are loving the free cash.
What I’m trying to say is I think the inflation is temporary. I wish the people who want to end the fed would switch that to ending congress.