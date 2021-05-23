THE WOLF STREET REPORT: “Just Shut Up and Buy,” But Now Hype-Stocks & Cryptos Crashed

It works until it doesn’t. Now all eyes are on housing. (You can also download the WOLF STREET REPORT wherever you get your podcasts).
I knew the bust was coming for Cryptos when Family and Friends recently started asking me about or had just already invested in Bitcoin etc. Am Former Stockbroker of 17 years plus CFP so they sometimes ask my advice. One had to be blind or simply FOMO not to see this coming, include those Hype stocks as well.
This time it’s unironically different.
Federal Reserve is still giving out cheap money.
Many crypto projects are actually bringing products to market.
It’s easy to laugh at Elon, but this consolidation is about to rip the face off of doubters.
That’s some good jack that you’re on.
But dontcha know, The Muskmelon, er, uhh … ‘truck’ … now has orders for a unfolding, um … RV attachment. A sucker born daily!
“I’ll buy That for some crypto, NOT!”
Buy some tulips, too.
Black ones most valuable.
Pass the dutchie!
You know the term “dodgy”?
It will be “dogy” in the future, if not already.
My motto: “if in doubt, stay out.”
If you look at the charts, they are still up YTD. If bitcoin drops down to 20k, I’ll sell any of my underperforming junk exploration stocks and just toss it into BTC for the next exponential move to 100k
I’m 100% certain this is just a normal correct after an exponential move up. I also don’t buy all the fud about governments banning it, etc…..
Boom!
Mike,
If you are 100% certain, you should throw everything you own at it.
Unfortunately you can say the same thing about commodity markets. It was essentially the same situation in 2011.
99% of gold and silver stocks are just cyclical and speculation. 99% of the penny stocks are the equivalent to the sh*t coins and will go to zero too. So from that perspective I can’t see the difference.
I would feel comfortable taking all my SPECULATION money and put it towards bitcoin.
At the end of the day crypto is a speculation like explorers and other non investment grade equities.
If I remember correctly, they say buy low, sell high. Like all financial things, only time will tell.
Bitcoin and ethereum are still up by multiples in the past year. Weaker players are getting shaken out. I expect crypto to be fine long term.
Good podcast and great information. Always nice to listen to a podcast while cleaning the house on a Sunday.
+1
Brilliant analysis Wolf.
Dominoes,they just keep falling.
RedFin CEO just came out to say that “Air’s coming out of the baloon”. Clearly he didn’t read Lawrence Yun’s latest memo.
An interesting tidbit I just found out about Bitcoin. Apparently a lot of inflows into Bitcon are from this coin called Tether. The later however appears to be a hotbed of fraud, and is possibly a global money laundering operation. Heck, the Office of the Attorney General for the Southern District of New York opened an investigation into Tether Inc sometime back in 2019. When this whole thing unravels later, the fireworks should be epic.
Tether is a complete scam and most likely a ponzi type scheme.
It always helps an argument if you say *why* or *how* rather than just asserting something.
Who do you think you are…DC?
(“Vote for us and everyone will get a unicorn that poops diamonds!”
How?
“Well, errrr, ummm, shaddup domestic terrorist…”)
The investigation has concluded and Tether got off very lightly.
Should have said that I wasn’t counting on the investigation to bring down this house of cards. Remember Wirecard? For a while the German regulators were protecting that company. Obviously this is not what’s happening here. Anyway, as part of the settlement, Tether is supposed to provide more information about their reserves to the world, and what they’ve provided so far is garbage.
It doesn’t matter what the AG did or did not do, this thing will go down in flames.
I remember seeing that story early in March or something like that.
Who knows what will happen, increasingly it looks like the way is shut, and we are goin all in with the asylum. Fiat is getting eroded by the government, stocks are being pumped, cryptos are an alternative asset likely to be targeted by the government, as for precious metals, good luck holding on to it as the world starts devolving into chaos. And heaven help you if you own land.
Our store of value are essentially trapped and there is nowhere to go.
Only ‘shure’ things are tangible assets. If you can hold it, rent it (out), or use it yourself, it will always find a buyer like you. You might not get out what you put in, but you will preserve something.
Yun didn’t see 2008 coming either.
He did but he was too busy telling everyone there’s a short supply even back then. He truly is master of his craft, wonder if he gaslight his own friends and family the same way too.
Google “The Bit Short: Inside Crypto’s Doomsday Machine” – a profound analysis of the Tether scam. Must read
And fools think the following adds legitimacy to the cryptocurrency scam when all it proves is that the scam is now large enough for outfits like this to get involved. They’ll be more that happy taking a commission for managing your tulip bulb trades and assisting you in bilking greater fools.
“Goldman Announces Formation Of New Crypto Trading Desk”
Wolf if you get a chance take a look at Tether, Alku’s google is a good place to start. The NY AG showed misreported 850M in loses, and fined the 18.5M. Part of the settlement was that Tether needed to release financial information. What they did was put out a 1 page PDF, showing that they actually had about only 10% of the stable coin back by liquid assets. That was probably a farce as well because the statement was not audited.
Seems to me the interweaving of stable coins and other cryptocurrencies means that there is probably a lot of systemic counterparty risk going on. If the market crashes enough stable coins like Tether will not be able to handle redemptions and the whole house of cards could implode.
I almost succumbed to the call of the crypto siren – it was like housing – people kept dooming and glooming but prices kept going up. People were getting rich!
1) Just shut up and buy the FANG, because it’s another opportunity to buy.
2) Just shut up and do what Dr. Faust order.
3) Just shut up and clog the sewer canal ( the thoractic canal) by toxic material — and all the metabolic waste material and other harmful materials will backwash to the body, leads to chronic toxicity : cancer, heart attacks…
4) Just shut up when bank’s NPL grow, the non performing mortgages jump, the rent, student loans, cc, car loans and small businesses debris… all this waste will backwash into other parts of the economy, causing chronic disease.
5) Just shut up and trust and trust the experts when we are getting
sicker and sicker.
They’re all just conjuring pert$! Real Experts know stuff.
Just shut up, because Bill’s friend own a dangerous bio lab.
Buy The F’ing Dip…Dip$shit
I can stay quiet but I can’t buy stocks because I have no fiat money!
The air is definitely leaking out of the housing bubble. On Saturday we stopped by the “model home village” for the largest ongoing housing development in the PDX metro area with my son who is looking. In February the streets were crowded, people were circling looking for spaces, and people were lined up 6 deep in the home builder sales offices. 2 weeks ago no lines, half the parking spaces taken, and then yesterday the streets were empty with nary a home shopper to be seen. Sure things may still be bubbling in the So Cal beach towns, but folks down there believe in flying unicorns and Elon Musk. Here in the land of semiconductor engineers and chip plant workers RE has hit the wall.
SocalJim was away that day!!!
SC & MB
If you listen to the podcast on Bloomberg, not the reruns on other sites you will notice Redfin boss said he expects gains to home prices to slow down, seems that Bloomberg went with the misleading title for more clicks…. Plus robert shiller on cnbc says that he expect home prices to be lower in 3 to 5 years unfortunately.
Unicorns are the best, my daughter loves them, now if you can combine Pegasus and Unicorns now that would be the best of both world.
SoCal is still getting the hype, search in Youtube for a channel call The Modern Lending Institute, the guy has been in the industry for 16yrs, and his combination of yelling at me in one of his video titled “Housing Market Crash 2021- Here comes the BOOM!” maybe it’s his yelling in combination of his tight pants sure made me rethink about why this housing market is not in a bubble…such compelling points he made in the video. People like that will tell you why SoCal market is not crashing at all.
It’s not like that (yet) were I am in Massachusetts – quite the opposite – but we may be out of step because we have so many biotech and pharma corporations hiring like crazy.
My sister and and brother in law mentioned they are doing their first in person open house in well to do LA burbs. Will be interesting to find out what they experience.
The biggest bubble of them all is the Fed’s power expansion. It’s been able to do crazy things like printing money, without check, for 10 to 20 years, while people wonder why wealth is concentrating and wages aren’t rising along with inflation. This likely won’t last. People are resentful, and they are wising up. After the next Fed-induced crash, the Fed will have a hard time justifying its very existence.
After this next next one, we’ll have had three mind-blowing market crashes in 25 years, which are a direct result of the Fed’s interest rate pumping. Gee, do you think there is a correlation between the Fed’s interventions and huge market crashes? WTF !!!
Real wages have been flat for 50 years or my entire life.
You say people are “wising up”…..well, I sure as hell hope you’re right.
Has anybody ever gone broke betting against the intelligence of the US public?
If the FB/TeeVee is on, draft beer is flowing and McDonalds is open…
After analysis of the chart and the 200 day and 50 day moving averages, I see BC support at the intrinsic value level.
Re: the Ponzi idea. There is a resemblance in that all increases in BC depend on subsequent purchases. The ONLY reason to buy BC at X is the belief that someone will buy at X plus. Although similar spec is PART of the housing bubble you can actually buy a house to live in or rent out. There is a P/E ratio, now rather crappy but there.
The wild moves up and down have hopefully accomplished one thing even for the BC believer who is not delusional: it is not and can never be a currency.
Root word is ‘current’, generally and normally acceptable by both parties in a transaction. For buyer and seller to agree on BC, they would need identical views on its future. There is lots of talk about the US$ losing value, but not 40% in a week.
Re: that ‘gold and silver prices are just like BC’. If you go into even a medium- end electronics outlet (stereo, etc.) it will have cables with gold- plated contacts. Go into aero-space, they are everywhere. No one is using it for its deep, seductive shine/ glow. They hate buying it, but for some apps there is no alternative.
There are also uses of silver, for which there is no substitution.
Trivia: it has happened that silver has been substituted for lowly copper, purely for its electrical conductivity.
The WWII, A- bomb project needed vast quantities of copper, but it was in short supply, being in everything electrical. So US Gov silver was lent to the project, I think from Knox. The assurance was simple: we know where it is, so it never left the reserve.
I am amazed to read government (Fed) studies about “hidden leverage” and other known systemic risks, yet regulators & legislators mostly do nothing about it.
Regulators shouldn’t exist to facilitate funds like Bill Hwang’s dumpy family office Archegos (Hwang was banned from trading in Hong Kong and settled SEC insider trading charges for $44M). Technically, regulators exist to protect market integrity and minimize risk to the economic system.
All that’s lacking is political will.
Jellys have no spine, only tendrils that sting the wrong type of fish!
Political will might be an oxymoron when it comes to Western democracies. Best government money can buy. Why would Congress be incentivized to stop the party? They are benefiting massively from all these money printing and … INSIDER TRADING. Yes, our beloved Nancy P from California has been making money over fist trading all sorts of stocks and she is not the only one.
This country is near collapse.
The country already collapsed.
In a sense it’s true. Collapse is a process after all.
I’m a genius or a fortune teller or at least can read the future.
All of these cryptos are still at eye-watering levels.
Impressive statistics and numbers. I sounds like there’s a serious correction going on with the tech, crypto, and hedge funds.
It’s all gambling, isn’t it? This business of “buying the dip” has a desperation about it, and this broadcast is performing a public service,
I’m a simple guy. I see the dip, I buy …
…more canned food.
I don’t think any housing burst coming
Redfin ceo simply said that the rate of home price appreciation would slow but didn’t say about home prices going down
It’s “plateauing.”
:-]
Why would anybody give a crap what the Redfin CEO says?
When people tell me what their “Realtor” told them, I ask for the realtor’s name/address/email. Then I look up their RE License.
Then I call my friend back and say “You’re about to make the biggest financial decision of your life based on the opinion of a guy who has been doing this for 2 yrs and his FB page says he “decided to try RE” because being a “chef and photographer” wasn’t working out.
Hahaha, I think you hit the mail on the head here. In truth, if you had a time machine and could go back and remove one person from history, it would probably be the guy who invented in internet. Far from bringing freedom and liberation, it’s becoming just another tool for control. And far more effective than any of the old methods.
LOL! Funny, but I think that guy is a troll. Oops! I meant to say that he is the CEO of Redfin! It’s so difficult to tell the difference these days.
Yup, things always plateau or just move sideway, like they did in after 1929, after 2000, 2008..etc.
Oh wait, darn those pesky graphs, I guess if you stretch the value high enough to say 1000 yrs interval then the line for the last 100 yrs do look pretty flat after all..
Time for me to bust out that movie The Big Short so I can watch and make myself feel better about being on the other side of this “Just Shut Up and Buy,” frenzy with the all markets.
On a separate note, every time I read “Just Shut Up and Buy,” I can’t help but conjure up this image of Homer Simpson in this one episode and that’s how I picture all these house humpers bidding up houses paying over list or people buying certain stock with crazy P/E back only by hype and hopium. IMHO the whole country is turning more Homer Simpson by the day and not the good Homer Simpson in earlier seasons either but the idiotic oaf that you have no sympathy for and no redeeming quality found in the later and recent seasons..
Poor Omer, leave him alone, he looks pretty much like a genius compared to the “I just shut up and buy”.
Thanks Mr Wolf, wonderful start of the week for a sit and wait house buyer like me, I loved it!
Btw, if you think USA is bad you should try where I live, the brightful UK!
Homer was a genius. He bought at the bottom of the biggest dip in th history of Springfield’s RE market. It was after the release of the first report of massive levels of radiation leaking from the Springfield nuclear power plant.
Some try to buy the uptrend. Inevitably the trend reverses. Long term hold works for some stocks. It did not work with Sears or Lehman Bros. Eventually one gets old and may not expect as much long term. In 2000 the Nasdaq reached 5000. In the summer of 2016 the Nasdaq reached 5000 again.
Blockchain technology is transforming how transactions are settled, but the most hyped crypto currencies like BTC and ETH are outdated technology and not suitable for their stated job: too slow, too expensive, not scalable and a disaster for the environment.
BTC is Worldcom and Dogecoin is pets.com during the dotcom bubble.
Blockchain is here to stay and will find many great applications. But most of the crypto currencies that are around right now will die a slow and painful death because they are simply not very good at their stated purpose, so they will get abandoned for better alternatives.
30 yr mortgages in 1999 and 2006 when inflation was near these levels (actually below), were 6%. Now 3% thanks to Jerome Powell knowing better than the free market.
Have 30yr mortgages ever been below the CPI rate of increase?
Have Fed Funds ever been 4% below the CPI rate of increase?
People look at their homes and look at the lumber, labor, copper, shingles, etc….and wonder what the replacement cost would be. It likely has jumped about 35% in the past five months.
The Fed has skewed this market, and others, with irresponsible monetary easiness.
Inflation is THEFT. It is a confiscatory TAX on the working and saving people of this country. And to have the Federal Reserve declare they are promoting this THEFT is beyond the pale.
They have no right to lay taxes (inflation) on the American People.
And it is direct violation of their stable prices mandate.
So we have a Fed Chairman plotting the THEFT and laying the TAX all in violation of Constitutional powers and the agreements/instructions/mandates under which the Fed is allowed to exist.
inflation is theft…….. so very accurate. It really pisses me off too.
All this extra money being printed means MORE dollars chasing the same amount of goods=inflation.
So regular people start having to pay more for everything while the wealthy well connected buy all the commodities (as investment vehicles) with the easy free cheap FED money they have access to. They then sell these commodities at inflated prices which regular people (whose wages have been stagnant for decades) have to pony up for from an ever shrinking budget……
State sponsored theft is probably more accurate….. not to quibble.
It’s the fault of vaccines. If you could just get rid of vaccines, everything would go back to normal and mortgages would be 6% again and asset bubble would go away.
Powell himself said so. Don’t dump on him for him for doing his job by creating “millions” of jobs.
term limits and no fed would solve a lot of our problems. Maybe we’ll get there someday. One can hope.Attention all of you old folks out there. Teach your grand kids about the fed. Keep harping on it until they says ” shut up Grand pa”. You will have planted a seed.