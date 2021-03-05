The Jobs Recovery, Compared to the “Good Times” Trend

February confirms: V-shaped jobs recovery petered out in October about two-thirds into it.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
In February, “households” reported that 150.2 million people were working – including gig workers – bringing the number of working people back to a level first seen in December 2015 (red line in the chart below), according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ jobs report this morning. This was up by 208,000 from January. Over the four months since October, households reported an increase of 570,000 jobs.
The BLS basis its jobs data on two separate surveys: of households and of “establishments” – companies, non-profits, and government entities, not including all self-employed people. These establishments had 143.05 million employees (green line) in February, up by 379,000 employees from January. Over the four months since October, formal employment at establishments has risen by 503,000 jobs.
Not catching up with the Trend during the “Good Times.”
The increase in the number of people with jobs (red line) since October is only slightly higher than the increase over the same period a year earlier: In October, the number of people with jobs as reported by households was down by 8.69 million people year-over-year; in February, it was still down by 8.49 million people.
If the number of people with jobs had remained on the same trend as during the Good Times since 2015, there would now be around 161.2 million people with jobs (top red trendline in chart above). But the difference between the Good Times trend and the last four months (lower red trend line) has widened a tad – when it should have continued to shrink.
9.5 million formal jobs still missing.
In February, compared to February last year, establishments were still down by 9.47 million jobs. This year-over-year difference has improved little since September, when establishments were down by 9.50 million jobs.
Households reported a similar trend: In February, the number of people with jobs was down by 8.49 million compared to February last year, slightly better than the 8.69 million year-over-year drop reported in October.
The labor force, oh dearie.
The number of people deemed by the household surveys to be in the “labor force” – either working or not working but actively looking for a job, depending on how people answer specific questions on the survey – ticked up a smidgen in February from January but has gone nowhere since July:
The employment-population ratio.
The employment-population ratio, which is the broadest measure of employment and covers the working-age population (16 years or older), ticked up to 57.6%. It has gained a minuscule 0.2 percentage points since October (57.4%):
Long-term, the Employment Population Ratio is one of the most dismal two-decade trends out there. The ratio drops during each recession – that much is normal – but until 2000, the ratio more than recovered each time. In the three recessions since 2000, it never fully recovered before the next recession hit, a testimony to companies trying to bring their costs down by sending work overseas or automating it away:
To summarize, the February jobs situation has remained on trend since October with uneven improvements that are just a tad above or below the improvements from the same period a year earlier, as the initial V-shaped jobs recovery petered out in October about two-thirds into it.
I started working 36 yrs ago and the min wage then was $3.35/hour.
It’s now at $7.25/hr.
So the greatest country in the world with all it’s wealth and nobility, can only cough up $3.90 in raises over three and half decades for it’s poorest and most vulnerable citizens.
That’s an annual raise of one dime. Seriously? Has the cost of housing, food, education, healthcare, transportation, etc. only gone up in cost ten cents a year? This, along with our “health care” system remains in international disgrace.
RE: Health care….is it immoral to make $ off of Grandma’s brain cancer?
Which drives home my point: the $15/hr thingy by 2025 is a planned wage decrease.
It’s an entry-level job decrease, hitting young people the hardest.
Many job tiers above minimum wage (MW) are set by minimum wage. If MW is $7.50, nearby factories might have to pay 15. If factories pay 15, more skilled and dangerous jobs might have to pay 25 and so on.
MW should have been raised many times slowly over the decades and now they have to change it quicker, which causes more problems or there could be even bigger problems (if MW isn’t raised poverty could skyrocket). They still do have to raise MW to 15 over several years though, to reduce problems.
I started working 51 years ago and my minimum was 2.90 an hour and with tips I was making around 4 an hour or the equivalent of 16 gallons of regular leaded gas Not bad for a 16 year old high school kid
Wow. 16 gallons of gas would be about $38 in today’s dollars.
(Yes, gas was cheaper in 1970 than today and the minimum wage was higher too!)
Waiters receive $2.13/hr in Texas.
Two out of three employees will be happy with minimum wage increase.
One that’s unhappy is the one who lost the job.
‘The greatest country in the world with all it’s wealth and nobility’ doesn’t even pay minimum living wage as social security benefits. May be it should fix that first before mandating private individuals to pay more.
You, sir, are assuming facts not in evidence.
https://www.businessforafairminimumwage.org/news/00135/research-shows-minimum-wage-increases-do-not-cause-job-loss
Personally I would like to see (just to make my priors plain):
– Higher minimum wage
– Higher progressive tax rates on high earners (Including *me*)
– National healthcare
– A sane national industrial policy. (Asset stripping the entire country and moving *everything* offshore because “free trade” doesn’t count.)
Nacho Libre,
Social security is designed to pay you roughly 40% of what you used to make. If your wages rise, your total money given and received from social security would also rise.
Right now, the issue with social security being so low is that, most current retirees also receive pensions. They are of course other welfare programs in case that 40% isn’t enough. Long term, pensions are disappearing, so in the future, social security needs to be raised.
C’mon youngsters,,, I started working in 1951, selling newspapers on a street corner for 5 cents, of which I got 2 cents, and if I sold all 25, I felt like a rich kid.
This was after Dad told me I could have a new football if I earned the money, thinking, no doubt, he was going to get me to work more (beyond the usual chores for which I got an ”allowance” of 10 cents per week, ) and was not happy when I started making ”good money” instead, and stopped the dime a week, LOL.
After that came a delivery route as soon as I turned 11, the minimum age, and then I found I could tow my mower behind the same bike, and was able to convince folks to pay me, piece work, a lot more,,, and then piece work at $1 per page of typing with zero errors or corrections, and that netted about 5-6 dollars per hour…
Much later, as a licensed general contractor/carpenter, I have made up to $500 per hour, piece work, doing short term emergency repairs, while usually charging $50-100/hour as carpenter, etc., etc.
Youngsters I have talked today making a lot more than the latter, hourly by working their butts off as skilled manual labor, as they should.
Not sure about union folks in SF bay area, but hear it’s $170 for first 1/2 hour for a non union plumber to even show up these days, and ”average” handyman around $100 per hour. And some folks still calling me 25 years later,,, as if…
Wage slaves may not be doing so well, per article, etc.,, but, folks who are skilled and work hard are doing very well here in tpa bay area too, with free lance ”handymen” with good reputations getting $50+/hour, or $300+ per day.
Others recently talked to, including lawn maintenance, tree removal workers, etc., etc., are at similar rates+ or -.
I doubt any of these folks are even answering guv mint queries, and very likely not telling the truth, if they must respond, etc.
And, yes, I totally agree with timbers, it and the immigration scam are just another crapola/scamola from the GUV MINT folks obeying their masters/owners.
Damn VVN, you must be older than me as I started hauling around newspapers in 1957! Also shoveled snow and picked apples, among doing other things.
On another note, my step-daughter-in-law (still family) who lost her accounting job at an oil & gas firm here in Houston last April, is still unemployed. But she made $120 K per year then, and now at 55 years old, is really not attractive, age or salary wise, to land a similar job (that’s my opinion). There’s been no offers either.
This sucks for her as she has a house payment (well, I guess still in “forbearance”) and a unemployed son at home (that’s her fault). Anyway, she turned in her leased car in November and is driving a “more affordable” older VW Jetta.
Up to know she hasn’t asked us for any help, but that may be around the next bend in the road.
“lawn maintenance, tree removal workers, etc., etc., are at similar rates+ or -.”
You must live in a very wealthy area. The poor mow their own lawns and chop down their own trees. I can tell you this from personal experience.
But you’re correct about cash laborers not responding to government surveys. We have 11 million cash laborers in this country (soon to be citizens) who do not respond to government surveys.
I promise you that due to the the inflation of everything, the minimum wage is in reality substantially lower now than it was 36 years ago.
Minimum wage now is about 25% lower than 40 years ago in real terms. It is at the low end of “average” since 1950. A bump would be good, but it is not completely “out of control”.
If you want enough $ and innovation to be able to treat Grandma’s brain cancer, somebody needs to make (a lot of) $ to invent that.
That does not excuse the price gouging that does occur in the health care/insurance industry. That gouging is facilitated by the very government that we all wish would put in sensible regulation.
There are several folks in congress with a background in the health care/insurance industry. I hear precious few thoughtful proposals about how to improve this.
If you want to understand why incomes have stagnated…look at the last chart in Wolf’s post (employment to Population, 16+).
Even pre Covid, after almost a decade of ZIRP (allegedly intended to lower invt costs and therefore create jobs) the ratio was the same as the late 80’s…*30 years* earlier.
Without new jobs (or lower labor supply…ahem, 15 million plus illegals) wages will *never* go up again.
Mandating a wage level won’t change that…if anything it will destroy some additional jobs so that the remaining employees get paid more.
Productivity gains stopped being translated close to 1:1 with wage gains in the 1980’s.
Cas127, someone got that money.
I mean to say the percentage of productivity gains that accrued to workers has declined markedly.
Raising minimum wage will do nothing as long as the border is not controlled.
Here in California pretty much any entry level non customer facing (and quite a few mid level) job is choc-full of illegals (think cooks, construction workers, laborers..etc), such that the market clearing wage rate found out there is now *below* the legal minimum wage.
Raising the minimum wage will pretty much do nothing for low wage Americans except make them unemployed and replaced by illegals until illegal immigration is firmly dealt with first (i.e. stopped).
It’s a little surprising but on net mid and large corporations are not job creators. They basically have lot of capital and fund projects that get more revenue per person. It can be $1 or $2 million of revenue per person.
Jobs are created by small business. I think the Obama administration blew it here as they were putting in too many regulations and business creation lagged. When you have a good business climate going good workers are hard to find and pay goes up. Some people are not worth $1 an hour to a business as they can not generate any addition revenue for the company. That is a problem, but it’s not a small business
problem.
Minimum wage laws are just another price control and like any price control will create a shortage of jobs for the most vulnerable, that we should be trying to help.
Otherwise let’s go for it and have minimum wage of 100 per hour.
Dear nodecentrepublicanleft and timbers, you are both absolutely right. If the alternate inflation charts at shadowstats are correct, and I believe them a lot more than I believe the formal CPI computations (due to the massive conflict of interest of the designers of the CPO), then wages have been and continue decreasing. The $15 per hour raise, which will not go into effect apparently due to a ludicrous respect for the filibuster, which is not even a constitutional requirement, would only decrease the loss of purchasing power of lower income Americans as inflation continues to surge. See “If You Want To Know The Real Rate Of Inflation, Don’t Bother With The CPI” in the excellent Forbes Magazine. See “Shortcomings of the Consumer Price Index as a Measure of the Cost of Living” in lumenlearning. See “The Major Problem With CPI And How It Hurts The Economy” in Forbes Magazine.
Inflation will surge. I do wonder what the banksters’ “Federal” Reserve cartel, which is not publicly owned despite its misleading name, is doing secretly for its banksters. In the last catastrophe caused by the banksters, it secretly gave them over a trillion dollars by the most conservative of computations. See “Report: Fed Committed $7.77 Trillion To Rescue Banks” in npr. See “The Fed’s ‘Secret’ $1.2 Trillion Bailout of Wall Street” in The Atlantic. See “$29,000,000,000,000: A Detailed Look at the Fed’s Bailout by Funding Facilityand Recipient” the levyinstitute. See “Secret Fed Loans Gave Banks $13 Billion Undisclosed to Congress” in the billionaire-owned Bloomberg, which I would suspect might understate the amount of the bailouts.
I was interrupted by a tyke, so forgot to add: a trillion here and a trillion there paid by the “Federal” Reserve to its banksters adds up to real money. Thus, will those probably trillions printed in secret, “Fed” bailouts cause increased inflation? More TRILLIONS of US legal tender will be secretly given/taken to benefit the banksters; count on it.
Remember that huge numbers of the banks’ assets securitized by mortgages are now kaput in many many areas, both commercial loans and residential loans. The variants may make the disaster even longer lasting and worse. The economic disaster has resulted in “forbearances” that are just efforts at concealing/DELAYING mass defaults.
The banks’ always had only tiny net capital after subtracting their massive liabilities from their assets and might even have been legally insolvent already in 2019, so the pandemic might have actually come to their rescue to give them an excuse to get bailouts. See “Fed’s Mortgage-Buying Spree at $1 Trillion With No End in Sight” in Bloomberg. See “The Fed Now Owns Over $2 Trillion in Mortgages, What Else?” in The Street’s mishtalk, which $2 TRILLION in mortgages did not just coincidentally jump into the basket of assets of the “Fed” while it was fishing.
What amazes me is the effort to try to anticipatorily blame the $1.9 trillion bailout proposed to help small businesses and ordinary Americans for the coming inflation after the banksters and ultra-rich have been (and I am sure still keep) receiving dozens of trillions from their “Fed” for decades.
One would imagine that 36 years in, you’re no longer making minimum wage. Right?
The whole point of minimum wage is entry level position where skills required to do the job is minimum. If 36 years in, you were still stuck at minimum wage, the problem isn’t the mandated minimum wage.
Let’s do a bit of math here. $3.35/hr * 40 hr = $134/week. Then four weeks makes that $536. Would that have been enough to survive on back then in 1985? Depending on where you lived, it would’ve been enough to cover the rent back then, but one would still be living paycheck to paycheck. Run that together with inflation, and the decreasing purchase power of the dollar, the problem becomes a little more obvious, although that’s still more of a flesh wound than anything serious.
The problem here is not so much minimum wage, that’s kind of like providing a band aid to a gunshot victim. The problem in reality is how do people move on past minimum wage over reasonable period of time. Or put it another way, the ability to provide opportunity through education. If you look at it from that level, the problem becomes slightly different. But fortunately, we need to keep the teachers safe and the schools closed, cause Fauci said so…. *wink wink*
But, I do agree, from a problem solving perspective, it’s simpler to just increase the minimum wage, or better yet, just keep the current stimulus going forever, and Wolf will keep having debt out the wazoo content indefinitely.
Income is ripping however. Puts some added punch in the min wage debate. Have long noted that those with government jobs, or working in private business with government contracts are far ahead of the rest. May be why so many more hate government, familiarity breeds contempt.
When I was young government jobs were for losers and lazy people without any ambition or drive Just put in your 8 hours, hiding as much as possible and retire after 20 years of hiding
Frederick
True – I reluctantly worked a gubment job for 10 years, hoping this stereotype would be proven untrue. The stereotype was, unfortunately, proven to be true. I managed to get myself effectively fired (which is really hard to do with a gubment job). It stemmed from, you guessed it, finding more efficient ways to run things which stepped on the toes of people who did not want to change and were “too close to retirement” to take on new challenges.
Soooo….I took a legitimate FMLA leave (my Dad was dying and needed personal assistance), then came back after the FMLA and quit.
How do you mean, income is ripping?
PI up 10% in Jan. Up 14% since Covid lows.
With the labor force so brutalized, and all the other ominous statistics about our economy, I have to wonder what a rise in incomes really means. I’m guessing it’s part of that “K shaped” recovery.
“those with government jobs, or working in private business with government contracts are far ahead of the rest.” Indeed, those paid mercenaries on the CIA payroll located in (fill in the blank) nation we’re toppling at any given moment are so rolling in doe, no minimum wage for them, so much so the Pentagon admits it can’t account for how many trillions? Not to mention the long known CIA heroin trafficking in ME.
Minimum wages have gone up in a lot of states and municipalities on January 1 (including California).
The top 3 charts all appear to be reverse orientation square root symbols. Seems fitting somehow, perhaps prophetic.
Yeah.
I see the inflation at the gas pump, but not in my grocery basket. This is congruent with Wolf’s post here about the jobs situation.
I think the increase in gas prices may not be “inflationary” at all: the extra spending for gasoline will be shifted from other costs. In the summer of 2008, the extra spending for gasoline during $100+ per barrel of crude oil was shifted from mortgage payments to the gas pumps so folks could still drive to work. (Priorities, you know).
Based on my weekly grocery basket combined from Trader Joe, Whole Foods, Food Maxx and Lunardi’s that was benchmarked in Q4 2017 and updated weekly since then, the annualized inflation rate of my basket is 0.67 % (ie, 1.0067 of nominal prices). It’s a mean of prices per item, with careful attention to the hedonics of sizes (like, the 13 oz coffee bag at TJ). 465 line items from 12 different local retailers in San Jose. (other 8 retailers only occasional, the four named nearly each week).
What “Good Times” trend? Employment-Population peaked 20 years ago.
How many were working started to become less important around 1970. How many were buying gradually replaced it. By the late ’70’s, it was the drive from Star Wars licensing that first pushed a giant co-ordinated wad of pablum down into the throat of the consumption economy. Soon, pop cultures became the driving force and sprung up in every sector and each industry. It had to be trendy or it was dead. Did not matter where it was made or by whom, as long as it was “in”. Credit extensions have held it up. Computers have taken the human error and accelerated it to the speed of light. But is it approaching an end? Will we ask who makes it or how good is it’s quality for the money transferred? I have big doubts that they can even unwind the mess. The employment gap might grow as long as the space is compensated for by keeping up the spending artificially, but will numerical facts boomerang. That old hound Ceteris Paribus would bite everyone in the butt, but the Fed seems to have taken her out into the courtyard and put a muster ball in her brain. They’ll weight the scales in any way they can to avoid any epiphany.
Good Times in the current economic cycle.
A whole lot of those jobs are killed permanently. Small businesses can’t survive without cash flow for more than a few months. Months of lockdowns have killed them.
Given half the employment of US is in small businesses, picture will not be the same.
You might expect corporate America to replace those businesses with franchises. I expect a major brewery to establish a chain of microbrew pubs. The restaurant industry was overbuilt. Walmart is already doing things like inhouse nail salons, eye glasses. Business owners trade headaches for a good salary. Low end workers are where they always were but with a decent min wage. Then we create new green energy jobs. They might actually be able to shrink the size of government and reduce deficits. They have invested a lot in corporate solutions, now it’s time to ask the question.
At least it would a bit reassuring if 10% of U.S. labor had been replaced by a robot but corporations are also taking that manufacturing overseas. Now larger parts of the service sector labor during covid are finding new ways to be outsourced. It’s the new American innovation model.
10% loss in U.S. labor per year is probably the new norm.
I’ll be heading back to work after buying a load of Tesla at $880.
Sarc.
Decent union wages set the floor for hourly pay and working conditions, sometimes the ceiling, but always sets the standard. When jobs are shitty newer workers simply build up their experience and connections and move on to a decent one. Thanks to the targeted attack on unions in the US for the last 40 years, wages have been stagnant and declining. Work is mostly part time.
For a few years I worked for a big forestry company. I would run in to the odd anti union guy who would say, “We used to need them but not anymore”. My reply, “The company would pay you 2 bucks an hour if they could get away with it.” Less than 100 years ago if a logger was killed on the job they put him behind a stump and brought him down on the last load of the day. Last week a contract faller was killed here (BC…Vancouver Island) and they shut the entire operation down (hundreds of employees) out of respect, and to ensure there was in effect safe work practices throughout. In the 70s I used to fly for forestry companies. One day I had to fly into camp and pick up a guy with a crushed pelvis. Upon arrival they didn’t even have a stretcher let alone a first aid attendant. (Non union camp). No way to get the man off the hill. A tree was on him. He had to be bucked out. They finally had to get the military in to sling him out on a Vertol. The owner had two companies, one union and one non union. Guess which one this was?
My friend has a son in law who lives in Wisconsin, a right to work state. He works with Covid patients. If he refuses to work for safety concerns he gets fired. If he gets Covid he goes into quarantine without pay. This is in 2021.
No wonder people drop out of the labour force. Oh yeah, he has a post secondary degree…whoopee.
And greenies (inexperienced) do unpaid internships? What a joke.
And they ship manufacturing jobs overseas. China uses slave labour camp workers and North Americans buy their products.
From the NY Times: The workers who assemble Apple iPhones make a starting wage of $3.15 per hour in the People’s Republic of China, according to The New York Times. …..That $3.15 per hour is less than half the U.S. minimum wage of $7.25 per hour…..and In January 1980, the year we extended most-favored-nation status to the People’s Republic of China, there were 19,282,000 Americans employed in manufacturing, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This January, there were only 12,826,000. As our population and economy grew, we lost 6,456,000 manufacturing jobs.
It’s more than a mess, it’s a disaster. Young people will need some solid family support going forward. They’ll also need some anger and gumption to turn this mess around.
That $3.15 an hour has 5X the buying power in China, so it is actually 2 1/2 times as much as the US minimum wage.
@ Paulo –
I’m wondering if the issue is union versus non-union
or, if the root issue
is owner vs non-owner
I just read Paulo, above, and I’m aware of pros and cons re unions. No doubt they came into existence because of abuses. Some further thoughts:
March 5, 2021
These are a couple of recent thoughts I’ve had re the ongoing impoverishment of the American workingman:
Imagine that early on in the empire-building days of Amazon, Bezos had said:
let’s have a new better workers’ union; let’s include the best features of Japan’s “enterprise unions”, which were portrayed in the American media as having open and efficient lines of communication between management and workers. Let’s consider profit-sharing. (Wait a minute, first we have to plan to make a profit; and then, we can share it.)…………..
You get the idea: Amazon might never have suffered the embarrassment of several years ago when the poverty-level wages of its warehouse workers came to light.
Amazon, allegedly, is currently fighting against unionization at its warehouses. Coulda been different, guys.
Has it ever been different in the executive versus worker arena ?
Well, the story is that Henry Ford decided to manufacture a car that the American working family could afford. Then he had an even better idea: pay his employees well enough that they could afford to buy the cars they were producing…….a Big Idea
There are still a few industries in the U.S. that pay their employees well enough to put food on the table and enjoy the good life. It’s hard to see anything that government has done, in recent decades, that has increased the prosperity of the working classes. I doubt that the U.S. Congress is capable of writing a minimum-wage law that would actually work to raise average Americans’ wages . Kids wanting to babysit or mow lawns ? Reagan got them paying taxes; why not give them the minimum wage ? Kids doing household chores ?: they should probably get a nominal income, and start paying into FICA as an addendum to their parents’ tax forms. Now we’re cooking……………..
Thx, Wolf.
Didn’t Paul Krugman get a Nobel Prize for advocating shipping “menial jobs” offshore as part of the “competitive advantage” theory of international trade. America was going to go on with the growth of highly skilled jobs but forgot that, without money, most kids don’t get an education.
So why has Paul not been ‘shanghaied’ to the eastern hemisphere somewhere, doing menial prognostication??
Inquiring minds and all that …
Duh, it’s obvious why. Because mental prognostication is not a menial job ……
The West produces so many of these Nobel Prize in Economics winners, while the East produces real work.
75% of the new jobs are restaurant & bar workers.
20% are hotel workers and other “hospitality” jobs.
5% are all other sectors.
24,000 jobs created in the whole rest of the economy!
And this is cause for celebration?
A lot of the people supposedly employed are underemployed, working some shit job to keep a roof over their head. American exceptionalism.
American exceptionalism:
1.) Everyone should stop at the 4-way stop except me.
2.) It’s everyone’s fault except me.
We’re also exceptional because we can keep printing money
and borrowing more and more for ever. We have the largest public and private debt in the history of the world already but we can do better.
YES, if you’re a restaurant worker!!!!!!!!
For consideration…….I work for a company that has kept thousands of employees on payroll compliments of the tax payer! How much higher would these numbers be without government cheese? As a side note my company just announced management bonuses while simultaneously lobbying the government for an airline Cares act round three! Good times right there!
C
From the age breakdown I have seen the employment participation problem has been mostly in younger age people. Could be a lot of reasons for that. In my dad’s generation you were proud to have gotten off the farm and have nearly any kind of job that gave you money as subsistence farming didn’t generate cash.
In 1970, it required about 27 hours of work at minimum wage to buy an ounce of gold. In 2021, it requires about 235 hours (not a typo!) of work at minimum wage to buy an ounce of gold.
People, wake up. You have been robbed blind by your representatives in Congress and the Fed (a for-profit, privately-owned corporation).
The purchasing power of our minimum wage fiat dollars has plummeted relative to that of gold by, what, 90% in 50 years and 99% since 1913?
1970:
$1.45/hr min. wage
$38.90/oz gold
** In 1970, one had to work 26.83 hours at minimum wage to buy one oz of gold.
2021:
$7.25/hr min. wage
$1,702.25/oz gold
** In 2021, one needs to work 234.79 hours at minimum wage to buy one oz of gold. It’s even worse, since the price of physical gold is suppressed!
People, the Fed (and most members of Congress) must be abolished! STAT.
Maybe a couple of things feeding into the percent of workforce working. One is that a lot of parents quit last year to stay home with kids out of school. That will get better when the virus situation improves.
The other is a more long term trend – side hustles. Whole lotta people, especially young ones, making money that don’t show in official jobs or even gig jobs. Selling crafts on Etsy, reselling used clothes, renting rooms in Airbnb, blogging, YouTube revenue, online tutoring. Usually not the money of W2 wages, but it’s not insignificant as a source of income these days.
Job one for Americans is consuming which is paid for by printing money. The Fed had better get busy printing at least the next six month economy. If not,even OWJ will be jolted to a semi-conscience state.