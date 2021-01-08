Update on the WTF Collapse of Gasoline & Jet Fuel Consumption: The Holiday Period

Long-term structural issues have long dogged these fuels. Then came the Pandemic.
During the holiday shopping and travel period in December and early January, ten months into the Pandemic, gasoline consumption in the US was down about 12% from a year ago, jet fuel consumption was down 38% from a year ago, but distillate consumption – diesel, heating oil, fuel oil – was about flat with a year ago. Consumption of all three combined, under the impact of long-term structural issues and then the Pandemic, were down to levels first seen in the mid-1990s.
As of the latest four-week period through January 1, gasoline consumption fell to 7.89 million barrels per day (mb/d), according to EIA data. This was below where it had been over the same period at the end of 1994 (8.04 mb/d). The chart also shows the long-term structural demand issues, where in the 12 years before the Pandemic, gasoline consumption, after a big drop during the Great Recession and then a recovery, had gone nowhere. This dynamic then got whacked by the changes in driving patterns during the Pandemic:
The EIA tracks consumption of fuel in terms of product supplied by refineries, blenders, etc., and not by retail sales at gas stations.
In March, demand for gasoline had collapsed as millions of people lost their jobs, and therefore didn’t commute, and as others switched to work-from-home and therefore didn’t commute either. In the four-week period ended April 24, average gasoline consumption plunged by 44% year-over-year, to 5.3 million mb/d, by far the lowest in the EIA’s data going back to 1991.
Consumption in the latest four-week period through January 1 was still down 12% from a year ago. Since July, consumption has been down between 8% and 13% year-over-year:
There are several factors entering into the gasoline equation that pull in different directions:
Transit authorities have reported massive declines in the use of buses and trains, as people have switched to driving, which boosted gasoline consumption. But other people are working from home, and nearly 10 million jobs have disappeared since February, which diminished gasoline consumption. Then there’s the whole dynamic of people driving instead of flying to avoid airports and planes, which shifts consumption from jet fuel to gasoline. The boom in ecommerce is sending last-mile delivery vehicles through neighborhoods. And given that consumers have been loading up on goods, including a record pile of durable goods, instead of buying services, there is a sudden boom in trucking.
On net, vehicle miles driven by all types of motor vehicles, from passenger cars to highway trucks, at 259 billion miles in October, according to the latest data available from the Department of Transportation, were still down by 8.8% from a year earlier:
Jet fuel.
The airlines are struggling to hang on. Ten months into the Pandemic, the four-week moving average of consumption of kerosene-type jet fuel fell to 1.12 mb/d. Before the Pandemic, this would have been the lowest in the data going back to 1991:
The chart above also shows the prior two big drops: The years following 9/11; and the years following the Financial Crisis. It took 17 years for jet fuel demand to return to the pre-9/11 peaks in 2000 and 2001.
But passenger volume recovered after about three years from 9/11 and after about four years from the Financial Crisis. This long-term hit to jet fuel consumption was in part caused by the greater fuel efficiencies of the new planes that replaced the old planes that had been massively retired during each of those slumps, and those more efficient planes exerted downward pressure on fuel demand, even as traffic was recovering.
This dynamic is also playing out now, with the oldest least fuel-efficient planes being massively sent off to retirement.
Compared to the same period last year, consumption of jet fuel was down by 37.6% during the four-week period over the holidays, another sign that the industry is still in a catastrophic condition:
Traffic is down even more than jet fuel consumption. TSA checkpoint screenings of the number of passengers that enter airport security zones every day were down 55.7% year-over-year, based on the seven-day moving average through January 7:
Distillate.
A broad range of fuels fall into this category, including diesel for trucks, locomotives, and all kinds of equipment; and fuel oils for heating and utility-scale power generation. The four-week moving average of consumption has been approximately flat for the past few weeks, at 3.68 mb/d, after sharp declines during the spring and summer, when consumption fell by as much as 20% year-over-year. But peak distillate consumption was in the years before 2008:
Gasoline, jet fuel, and distillate combined.
During the four-week period through January 1, consumption of gasoline, jet fuel, and distillate combined, at 12.69 mb/d, was down 12.1% from a year ago, and was back where it had been in 1997, under the dual impact of long-term structural issues and the Pandemic:
A note on the impact of EVs.
EVs are causing a shift from consumption of gasoline to the consumption of electricity, and thereby in the US away from petroleum since liquid hydrocarbons are little used for power generation in the US, where most of the power is generated by, in that order, natural gas, renewables, coal, and nuclear.
This shift is very gradual, given that there are 260 million or so ICE vehicles in the US fleet today, and the vast majority of vehicles sold today are ICE vehicles, and next year, the vast majority will be ICE vehicles, and they will continue to be on the road for a long time. But this is happening. And it will eventually show up as a visible down-trend in the consumption of gasoline. The time frame is many, many years.
Electric utilities, which have been stuck in a no-growth industry for over a decade, are eagerly awaiting that increase in sales of electricity, which is how they make their money, however gradual it may be. From 2008 through 2019, electricity sales have ticked up just 2.3%, and demand from EVs cannot come soon enough, but utilities will have to be very patient:
“gasoline consumption in the US was down about 12% from a year ago”
For that much demand destruction, the gas station down the street from me never went below 2.40 or above 2.50
So much for supply and demand
Supply has been cut. Dozens of oil companies in the US filed for bankruptcy in 2020. Production is way down. Supply and demand are both down.
Wolf – believe typo here – update 2009 to 2019
From 2008 through 2009, electricity sales have ticked up just 2.3%, and demand from EVs cannot come soon enough, but utilities will have to be very patient:
Thanks!!
Mr House
I doubt state & federal tax rates have changed.
Would be intressant to see statistics over consumption of lubricants, both for use in veichles, industry and agriculture.
interesting not intressant. Autocorrecting sucks ….
There’s a solution for that. Its called proof reading. :)
I try my damnedest to proof-read before hitting the ‘Post’ actuator .. but what often happens is, is that momentary instantaneous scramble of ‘auto-correxit’ .. and “PooF”.. what you thought you typed, is no more!
Like a Six-Gun, they’ll embarrass you every time …
There’s a solution that works much better for the way most people use computers: it’s called an edit button.
The Count
Which does not explain why you used “its” when you should have used “it’s”.
Javert Chip,
Hilarious. And this under an article that I published with at least one big-fat typo in it (2009 instead of 2019), and two readers instantly nailed me on it. I had proofread it, and I had listened to it as I always do to see if it makes sense if you just listen to it, and I still missed it. And I couldn’t even blame auto-connect for it 🤣 🤢❤😎
Wolf, after writing technical engineering reports for most of my career, you learn you can’t proof your work with 100% accuracy. It’s just the way it is!
Yet Brent is at $56 plus, should be much lower than the 2016 (close to a recession but not a recession), this is the corruption that will cause a massive collapse, stocks a hyper bubble, a bubble on top of a bubble, wheat a bubble, corn a bubble, soy a bubble, oil a bubble, gold & silver bubbles, property bubble, bitcoin worth zero at 40k, this administration of grifters took it a whole new level, these prices are destroying the economy, as economies shrink prices collapse giving the consumers additional funds to pull the economy back, it’s really sad to see, when this collapses it will take two decades to get back.
Brent should be less than $20, soon it will collapse to $5, everything will collapse, that’s what it will take to get the economy cleared and allow for future growth, unavoidable no matter how much they try to manipulate.
I don’t know where you get Brent crude at $5, but unless you are head of OPEC posting here, please provide your thesis on a total world collapse of oil markets (and economies)
It went to $17 in April, it could go a lot lower, the world is awash with oil, read the article, it might only last a day or so but an average price below $20 is where it should be right now if fundamentals are considered, oil producers are going bankrupt drowning in debt, all it takes is their manipulation of supply to crumble, how long can they curtail supply, with this covid it could easily drop and stay below $10, I doubt very mush the vaccines will work with so many mutation, no vaccine ever worked for the flu & this is worse, imagine the money companies could make from a flu vaccine patent, you say it like some far fetched theory when it the most likely outcome in my opinion, the world is already in a collapse, like Einstein says ” The last thing to collapse is the surface”, well the surface is delusions of recovery, that things will return to normal in 2021, governments are literally bankrupt, no one is paying their debts, rent, loans, you get the picture.
Futures trader’s speculation on crude purchases/deliveries have no meaningful effect on the world wide price of oil. Cartels control the pricing and the swing production necessary to maintain supply to where they make profits. I’ve been in the oil business for 35+ years and have seen worse than last April.
The collapse of petroleum products consumption has bankrupted oil companies. A bankrupt company can not drill. US oil production is down. As people start to drive, that may cause supply to become more valuable. This stuff is not easy to get. Unconventional oil production is in rock formations with low permeability. They needed to frack or crack the rock to get the oil out. It is capital intensive. This industry is cyclical. Brazil increased oil production through the pandemic. US production fell.
OPEC cartel will make sure real price is never reflected. It’s as anti free market as it can get.
Saudi Arabia unilaterally cut production to support price levels.
Whoa there pardner. Grains are responding to world supply and demand. Soy is from HUGE Chinese demand as they rebuild their hog herd from ASF a couple years ago. Then put that alongside supply concerns in S. American soybean production. Corn the same thing is happening, big world demand in the face of declining S. American production. Then you have weather cycles shifting to La Nina meaning drier than normal in the U.S. after 5 years of wetter than normal for grain production here. Wheat ditto, lowest planted acres in the U.S. in recent history because producers could not make money growing wheat. Agriculture has always been a supply demand market that I’ve lived through for 40 years. Now add to that money flowing into passive index funds as they see the same S&D info too. Please don’t make comments you know little about and those that have little to do with this administration.
I disagree, plenty of agg, the prices went up like a rocket & nothing has changed in 6 months, speculation & massive Dollar shorting, people speculating on inflation, one thing everyone is missing is this happened in 2007 just before the financial collapse, same now, they flood into agg cuz people always need food, check the charts from 2007, a financial crises is about to start and they hide their wealth in agg, none of what you say is true, just excuses to hide the truth, agg was depressed 6 months ago, of course bubbles & speculation always have an excuse, look at the collapse of gold & silver today, someone is broke trying to raise cash, a massive financial crises is about to start.
Are you a bot? A mass of words with no sentence structure, periods, or paragraphs? Something is wrong here.
It does not matter. Biden has promised “trillions”.
A plane for everyone. That should drive gasoline usage way up.
Do you get tired of beating that drum? I know I’m getting tired of it.
Why would one get tired of speaking the truth. Ok, so not everyone will get a plane. That part was obviously me being sarcastic, but that old man is on record today saying he’ll print trillions. Dems have control of everything, and there’s lots of expectations.
Wolf, it is soooo simple my friend!
Take the Fed Blue Pill (Plug into the Matrix):
The Fed will create more inflation via printing money in order to prevent inflation from driving interest rates up.
Such genius is so simple even a homosapien with 99% chimpanzee dna, AKA us, can see this is a circular argument logical fallacy…
Blue Pill side effects may include uncontrollable inequality, sporatic anarchy, and erratic Fed-speak diarrhea
Take the Fed Red Pill (unplug from the Matrix):
WTF times infinity!
Red Pill side effects may include present WTF, past WTF, and future WTF thoughts and behaviors.
For best results, alternate between the red and blue Fed pills on a daily basis as needed, and need them you will…
WOLF
Great article !! You may have explained the inconsistency between jet fuel usage (down approx 40% YOY) vs passenger traffic (down approx 60% YOY).
Is this because Amazon and UPS jets are increasing consumption, thus explaining why fuel consumption has dropped much less than passenger traffic?
I’d guess it’s because planes are not as full these days.
Add to that most are not flying as frequently as in the good old days before Covid19.
AA let the cat out of the box when I complained about their pathetic passenger service, they told me that carrying freight was much more profitable than carrying passengers. They were going the same way as the railroads, where passenger service declined in favor of freight service. I saw this coming 30 years ago.
Office building consumption is quite a bit higher than equivalent home heating, or cooling costs. Office space must accomodate banks of servers, high ceilings, and should the office be correctly spaced for covid it would be even less energy efficient. Just saying natural gas has been making new lows with a polar vortex sitting over the NE. Also helps energy consumption when your street is snowed in and the power is off. West coast is high and dry, but everybody in LA has covid.
Thank God that B.1.1.7 is just another virus hoax — and oil will soon be screaming higher!
However, imagine if America were forced to make a choice between helping hospitals remaining somewhat functional by shutting down the economy — or totally opening up the economy so that more people can help spread a virus that’s at least 50% more efficient [(than the hoax from last year) (and help shut down Americas healthcare networks)].
It’s a real knee slapper that 50 million people will support doing the wrong thing, thus this trend in energy prices is most likely just the first leg down. At this point, who cares?
Wolf,
Thanks , I have read a few refineries have shut down. One I remember was Shell’s refinery in Louisianna. They were trying to sell it with no buyers. A refinery in Austrailia belonging to BP was shut down also, now to be used as a shipping port. Windmills? I don’t know if there is much windoff shore there, you would probably know that. Windmills by GE being built off Mass. by Equinor and Bp.
No problemo. The new administration announced today through its spokesman OWJ that trillions will be available in brand spanking new fiat to pay me to stay at home or drive around in circles in order to consume. Show me the money andbI will comply. I am a team player. Moderation Test Packet Uno-Uno 1.
“The Earth has been spinning faster lately”…per Physics dot org
Glass half fuel take….perhaps less fuel and oil usage will slow the planet warming, as the planetary spin has hit a record speed this year. Scientist think it has to do with the high altitude snow cap melting. Scientist are actually thinking of adding a “negative leap second” per year to compensate.
So if you wonder if infinite Fed printing over decades will have any long term impact beyond a complete economic reset, think about the fact that the Fed is at the very least speeding up climate shifts as we are now never allowed to have a recession, along with the resulting lower energy consumption, lower pollution from burning fossil fuels, etc. I’m not a tree hugger myself as I have done my fair share of logging actually as a kid and adult, yet printing infinite amounts of money will not be helpful to advance society to a higher state of being unless that money is put towards more substainable uses, like the fusion reactors that work like stars and burn hydrogen with very limited waste or radiation risks. The irony is we have only spent a few billion on the tokamak fusion reactor over the last few decades…yet we will print and spend trillions on China made trinkets in two short years.
And we consider ourselves an intelligent species???
Re: “The Earth has been spinning faster lately”
Faster spinning mean greater oil demand, prices accelerate, good for market!
Hmm, interesting. In general, when ice caps at the poles melt, the water ends up bulging at the equator, slowing the Earth down. But if the ice is at high elevations away from the poles, I could see its melting speeding up the Earth’s rotation.
The slight reduction in CO2 is good … but in order to have a decent climate for today’s kids, we need to get all of the numbers in this article down to more or less zero. Perhaps some jet fuels can be made from algae, but I wouldn’t count on it.
Wolf says the EV transition will take many, many years. Yes, if we leave it to market forces. We must accelerate it.
Oh, and indeed – something to muse, as you circle the Covid drain .. all Musk Melons have been deemed absolutely ‘safe’ – All systems goo…
The NHSTA gives it the thumbs up, So There!
No steely gravity action need be applied ..
If Biden pumps out huge new spending (debt), will the Fed have any choice other WWII-style yield control? It seems like the borrowing costs would quickly get prohibitive without yield control.
If that’s correct, then savers get to eat yet more inflation, and stocks just keeping going up with an eternal Fed put?
Woohooo, everyone rejoice, CO2 emissions is down fractionally, may be we can keep this pandemic going for a while, it would certainly help “save the Earth.”
That and give Congress another reason to periodically send out $2K checks.
Distallate? Hmmm, does that include the 18 year old Scotch that I’m chugging down? That seems to be in constant demand!
Joking aside, I was discussing this with a trading buddy recently. The next power suppliers to look at are going to be the electricity producing companies. Nice if you can provide information on who you think the big players will be in the future.