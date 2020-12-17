Biggest Share Buyback Queens in Q3: Tech and Buffett. The Banks Are Gone. But Share Buybacks Plunged 42% YoY

Funded with debt: Share buybacks totaled nearly $5 trillion since 2012. Over same period, corporate debt soared by $4.5 trillion.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The big four banks are out. And other companies are out. But Big Tech is in, as big as ever, and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, after pooh-poohing share buybacks for years, is now the second largest share buyback queen.
In the third quarter 2020, companies in the S&P 500 Index bought back $101.8 billion of their own shares, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices this morning. While this still sounds like a lot of share buybacks, it’s down 42% from Q3 last year, and down 54% from peak share-buyback mania in Q4 2018 following the corporate tax cuts:
Since the beginning of 2012, the S&P 500 companies have bought back nearly $5 trillion of their own shares.
How much is $5 trillion? It’s nearly one-quarter of US 12-month GDP in current dollars. It’s about equal to the amount by which the US government debt has exploded over the past 12 months.
These $5 trillion could have been invested in expansion projects in the US, and in labor, and in training, or God forbid, in reducing the debt that Corporate America has loaded up on in a historic manner.
Many companies have borrowed heavily to fund these share buybacks. Nonfinancial corporate debt (bonds and loans outstanding, owed by companies other than lenders) has soared by $4.5 trillion since Q1 2012:
Corporate debt levels have been showing up in the Fed’s Financial Stability Reports. The corporate “debt overhang,” as the Fed calls it, frazzled Fed researchers in 2019 and it is now again cropping up in Fed research papers, including by the New York Fed a few days ago.
“We find that the economic costs of corporate debt booms rise when inefficient debt restructuring and liquidation impede the resolution of corporate financial distress and make it more likely that corporate zombies creep along,” summarize the researchers at the New York Fed. It was another research paper duly ignored by Fed Chair Powell.
Last year, the four big banks – Bank of America, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, and Citigroup – occupied the #2, #3, #4, and #7 spots on the Top 20 list of our share buyback queens. Now they’re gone from the list, having been told by regulators to stop share buybacks to preserve capital to absorb the coming losses from the Crisis.
Big Tech and, ironically, Warren Buffett dominate the list. Apple retains its top spot with $17.6 billion in share buybacks in Q3, bringing the 12-month total to $76 billion.
Yes, Apple has one of the most solid balance sheets of Corporate America, but it’s $25 billion less solid than it was a year ago. Over the 12-month period when Apple bought back $76 billion of its own shares, its cash and short-term investments dropped by $10 billion (to $90 billion); its short and long-term debt rose by $14 billion (to $122 billion); and its shareholder “equity” – the difference between its assets and its liabilities – plunged by $25 billion (to $65 billion). That’s what share buybacks do; they hollow out the balance sheet, even the strongest balance sheet.
The scheme is top-heavy.
The top 10 share-buyback queens bought back $65.6 billion of their own shares in Q3, accounting for 64% of total share buybacks, up from 39% a year ago.
The top 20 share-buyback queens bought $78.7 billion of their own shares, accounting for 77% of total S&P 500 share buybacks. According to S&P Dow Jones Indices, historically on average, the top 20 account for 46% of total share buybacks. Everything nowadays concentrates at the top.
Number 2 on the list, Berkshire Hathaway, entered into this game in 2019 after pooh-poohing it for years. In Q3 it bought back $9.0 billion of its own shares, up from $5.0 billion for Q2; for the 12-month period, it plowed $17.8 billion into buying its own shares:
|Top 20 Share Buybacks, in Billion $
|Q3 2020
|12 months
|1
|Apple
|[AAPL]
|17.6
|76.0
|2
|Berkshire Hathaway
|[BRK.b]
|9.0
|17.8
|3
|Intel
|[INTC]
|8.0
|15.8
|4
|Alphabet
|[GOOG]
|7.9
|29.3
|5
|Microsoft
|[MSFT]
|6.7
|24.8
|6
|Oracle
|[ORCL]
|5.4
|19.8
|7
|Charter Comm.
|[CHTR]
|3.4
|9.2
|8
|[FB]
|2.7
|8.7
|9
|T-Mobile US
|[TMUS]
|2.6
|19.9
|10
|Dominion Energy
|[D]
|2.3
|2.4
|11
|Mastercard
|[MA]
|2.1
|4.6
|12
|Procter & Gamble
|[PG]
|2.0
|6.4
|13
|Visa
|[V]
|1.5
|8.3
|14
|HP Inc
|[HPQ]
|1.3
|3.1
|15
|Biogen
|[BIIB]
|1.3
|8.4
|16
|L3Harris Tech
|[LHX]
|1.2
|1.9
|17
|Cigna
|[CI]
|1.0
|2.8
|18
|Allstate
|[ALL]
|0.9
|2.5
|19
|Dollar General
|[DG]
|0.9
|3.3
|20
|Cisco
|[CSCO]
|0.9
|3.3
|Total
|78.7
|268.2
It’s all about Financial Engineering. When a company buys back its own shares, it pays cash for the shares. But the shares usually get canceled and are gone. As far as the company is concerned, the cash is gone too; someone else has it now. And “stockholder equity” – the difference between assets and liabilities, reflecting the company’s equity capital – drops by that amount.
That’s not a huge problem for a cash-flow rich company, such as Apple. But it’s a potentially mortal problem for many companies when they encounter rough water.
Share buybacks lower the share count, and so earnings are divided by fewer shares, to produce higher earnings per share (EPS) and a lower P/E ratio, and thereby hopefully a higher share price, without actually having to sell more or earn more.
There is an opposite to share buybacks: Issuing new shares to raise cash. This strengthens a company’s capital position, but dilutes shareholders and earnings per share. Young companies do this routinely after their IPO, but for a big mature company, it’s generally anathema – except for Tesla, whose CEO walks on water.
For example: The airlines, after buying back their shares at very high prices (the big four airlines bought back $44 billion of their shares between 2012 and early 2020) to drive prices up, entered this crisis in a precarious position. And to raise cash and survive, they not only issued tens of billions of dollars in new debt, but they also sold new shares, but at far lower prices. Buy high, sell low.
They were lucky they could sell new shares – thanks to the blistering rally the Fed created in the market. Normal markets are very unforgiving when teetering companies whose share price has been cut to a few bucks try to sell more shares to survive.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
So companies are following the lead of their master, the Fed. What a surprise!
The Fed hollows out the dollar and companies hollow out their share(holders).
Reviving the old canard about the missed opportunity for training and jobs… it’s the private sector version of the government paying people to dig ditches and then refill them.
Regardless of the motivations, lets remember that the shares are exchanged for cash. Investors redeploy that cash into new investments. New investment at the highest and best return outside a mature industry, will spur new jobs.
I don’t think companies that buyback their shares ever consider, that all that cash, may be going to invest in their competition. The reason those shares were available for purchase is because that cash is going to a better place.
That buyback list is a list of future zombies.
I’m not saying it directly benefits management’s stock options, but… it does.
That’s only the first degree of lack of fiduciary duty, aiding the competition is the second degree of deliberate mismanagement.
There will never be another normal market again till the country collapses.
From here on out, it’s To Infinity And Beyond. Remember guys, you can make money in a Ponzi scheme, as long as you are not the last one out.
600 hundred more dollars coming soon for people to buy junk they don’t need.
In all seriousness, how long do you give it till it collapses?
Back in 2012, when it was clear we were never going to pay for our stuff, I said 2030.
I think it might be sooner now.
I thought back in the early 1990’s Bear Stearns would blowup in 5 years. It took a lot longer, 2008.
So far, I’m not looking forward to next year.
Have faith… the lieutenant of the Audacity of Hope will be in charge again, and all will be well.
Just take the vaccine, wear the mask, and do what you’re told. Cause it will no longer be baseless, it’ll all be grounded in science from now on.
You may not need it, but I do.
Very informative; thx, Wolf.
So many of your posts make me feel like I should just unload most of the stocks that are now in my IRA. When I bought the Intel, many years ago, Andy Grove allegedly worked from a cubicle like much of the rest of the workforce. He was not primarily a financial engineer. Intel was the only semiconductor company still located in the U.S..
Those were the stories, anyway (I still like to think that there was some truth in them) . They tell you not to buy stocks because of their stories, but most companies are ABOUT something. You like to hold stocks that you don’t just feel cynical about.
Times have changed. ….OK, FinePrintGuy, you have a point. Maybe it’s just time to re-shuffle. Of course, that’s got to be after reassuring myself that the whole house of cards (thanks, Fed) is not just about to come down….
@WSKJ
A Tail insurance is vital behind any ‘fat’ portfolio in the over valued, over hyped and over bought, zone where now (S&P) PE is around 38 or more! Mkt cap to GDP is nearing 180%!
Go Figure!
(Been in the mkt since ’82)
BTW, risk comes more suddenly than in many investors’ radar. Sudden decline in March was just a preview. Vaccine(s) or NOT, Covid’s damage to global economy will continue. surprising many in the coming months. Stimulus will be just a bump. May be I am wrong and it could be different, right?
Funny thing about that list of companies you have there. Half of them are led by leaders who are “socially responsible” in the eye of the media. Wasn’t it Buffet who kept saying he doesn’t pay enough taxes. Now, he goes in a splurges on share buy backs.
I’m not sure if this is irony or not, but I can certainly tell you it isn’t investing in America. Although conspicuously absent from this list is AMZN, I wonder if that’s because Bezos is too busy expanding his empire and putting his money to better use than the rest.
Bezos gets lots of hate but at least he is about making money via growth, granted partly funded by taxpayer, but at least he is growing something. The rest of captains are just over paid biz admins who think they are in the same league as bezos.
People need to remember that for every bezos there is 9 waltons who inherited their money to live large while the rest of us do the w2 neo feudal slavery
Bezos gets hate because he is rich, nobody seems to give a shit about the fact that he went from a nobody to building one of the largest company in the world in less than 30 years while making himself a fortune. And in turn creating millions of jobs.
All the whiners complain about is how unfair Amazon is and how Bezos is everything wrong with the US. Yes wonder this country is going down the toilet when genuine innovators are looked upon as leeches.
The same goes with Musk, if every one of his detractors did a hundredth of a percent of what he did, the world would be in a better place.
This is what we get for the crappy educational system we have where the teacher union are running things, their members are mostly incompetent and care more about social issues than doing their actual jobs.
Will this country ever be in a place where this is viewed as a corrupt practice? This cycle of stock option grants, inflation, and share repurchases seems like a too-sweet deal anymore.
S&P has zoomed nearly 400% since ’09, partly courtesy of 4 Trillions injected thru QEs with 4th QE still going on now ( 120B/month until next Sept ’21).
Nearly 50% of rise in S&P apparently came via BUY-BACK shares over the last decade! What’s the contribution of ‘real’ productive Economy if one excludes all the various ‘financialization’ engineering done by Fed?
Global debt is over 277 Trillions with it’s GDP around 100 Trillions!
I don’t know if the hidden TRillions of derivatives (CDOs, CDSs and swaps++) are accounted in this or not!?
When (not IF) the down cycle begins with reversion to the mean, wonder how many think, the party at WAll St can go on, no matter what, b/c of Fed’s put!?