Manhattan Luxury Condos See Demand, But at Much Lower Prices with Big Losses for Sellers

Seller lost $12 million, or 35%, on a condo at One57, on Billionaires Row, adding to the list of big money losers in the condo tower.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
File under Yes, but: “Manhattan Luxury Market Continues Fall Rally,” said Mansion Global this morning, based on sales volume of properties at a price of $4 million or higher. Olshan Realty, in its weekly luxury report published this morning, said that 21 contracts for luxury condos, co-ops, and townhouses were signed last week, bringing the total since the beginning of September to 227 contracts, exceeding last year’s 219 signings for the same period. Over the past two weeks, 12 homes went into contract with asking prices of $10 million or more, “the highest total over 2 straight weeks of trophy sales in the last 9 months.” Yes, but prices….
The most expensive unit to go into contract last week was a 4,483-square-foot corner condo with three bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms on the 58th floor of the 90-story One57, on 157 West 57th Street, or “Billionaires’ Row,” with the living room and dining room overlooking Central Park. After six years of owning it, the sellers took a loss of $12 million loss or 35% to get rid of it (image of the tower via One57):
The seller had bought the condo in October 2014 for $34 million. At the time, One57 was the tallest residential tower in Manhattan, and the luxury craze was in full swing. The condo has been on the market since March, when it was listed at $24.8 million. Eventually, the asking price was cut to 22.5 million.
The brokers aren’t naming names, and neither the purchase price nor the identity of the buyers or sellers have been disclosed.
But on the assumption that the purchase price was below asking price, as has been typical in the current Manhattan market, the sellers would lose about $12 million on the deal, or about 35% of their initial purchase price.
But that $12-million loss is dwarfed by the $20-million loss taken by a seller of a 6,000-plus-square-foot condo on the 88th floor in the same building, reported in early June. The sale closed at $28 million. The seller, an entity affiliated with a New York-based subsidiary of HNA, the collapsed Chinese conglomerate that China’s government has taken over, had acquired the condo in 2015 for over $47 million during Manhattan’s foreign-buyer powered luxury condo craze. The sale amounted to a 40% loss on the purchase price.
In mid-March, in a deal made before the Pandemic, a condo on the 66th floor of the same building sold for $17.2 million. The seller had purchased the unit in 2014 for nearly $30 million, amounting to a loss of about $12 million or 42%. And there had been other big losses at the building.
The lower 18 floors of One57 are occupied by a Park Hyatt. According to StreetEasy, the New York City specialized real estate site owned by Zillow: of the condos on the remaining floors, 19 are currently listed for sale.
The two most expensive units listed for sale have asking prices of $49.8 million (87the floor) and $45 million (86th floor), each with over 6,000 square feet. As mentioned above, the HNA-affiliated seller of the same-size condo on the 88th floor was able to sell the unit for $28 million, generating a $20-million loss.
In addition, there are currently four units in contract at One57, including the one mentioned above on the 58th floor. One of those four units had been on the market off and on since 2016, with an asking price of $27.1 million. There is no data on purchase price.
In addition, StreetEasy lists 15 rental units at One57, with an average asking rent of $32,833 per month.
What these sales show is that there is demand if the price is low enough — despite the Pandemic. Price, if low enough, fixes a lot of market issues. According to the report by Olshan Realty, the average discount from the original asking price to the last asking price of the properties that went into contract last week was 9%, with an average asking price of $8.4 million. And these properties had on average been on the market for 500 days.
And the buyers of the 58th-floor condo were an empty-nest older couple in New York City, according to Olshan’s report, citing the buyers’ brokers – locals.
This is now happening in apartment towers in densely populated cities around the US: Suddenly mind-boggling vacancy rates as a large number of tenants have left. And this is happening even at the best of them. Read… Vacancy Rate at Iconic Manhattan Tower with 899 Apartments Hits 26%: This Shows How Fast & Massive the Exodus Has Been
The condos were most likely purchased with stolen money to begin with.
Meanwhile my zip code of 30,000 people has just 18 single family homes for sale at double the price-per-sq-ft from just 5 years ago.
All due to fake market forces, namely eviction moratoriums and prolific credit, not organic supply and deman.
I think we are paying too much attention to the peregrinations of the tiny carriage trade and too little to the macro import of the 7%/10 million jobs lost yr after yr.
The aggregate impact of the latter is much greater than the former.
10 million jobs lost @40k per is $400 billion in lost direct household income (incl taxes derived from it).
It really is amazing the that the stock market (by valuation) claims we don't need the lower 90% of the population. But then again the top 10% are doing fine, so they don't need to sell stock to make the monthly rent. You can expect that as income inequality increases (i.e the 1% will eventually own 99% of all assets), then you can expect stock valuations to have an exponential explosion upward.
I figure that NYC can go one of two ways. In the first way, as the pitchfork and torches crowd builds up a head of steam the wealthy and their financial and political lackeys will retreat to Manhattan, posting their own army of guards on the bridges and tunnels to keep them safe. These Luxury buildings will be in high demand as the hedge funders and such will have to retreat from Connecticut and Long Island to their new moated safe zone. The higher up you are, in the center of the island the higher your status and safety will be. The second way is that NYC will deteriorate in to a kind of cross between " The Warriors" and " Blade Runner" with various gangsters and warlords controlling most aspects of commerce and daily life. These same Luxurious High-Rise pads may be in great demand as homes of the new "gangster elite", but the purchase terms may be a bit different. Either way I see that the future will be bright for these gaudy palaces in the sky.
There is always money for housing until there isn't.
1) This building was banged by a loose crane, swinging in the wind, in 2013.
2) NYC RE bubble #1 : 1995 to 2006/07. // bubble #2 : 2010 to 2018/19.
3) The new asking price is 9% below the original price, before a deal is about to happen .
4) The average rent is : 33K/ month.
5) Rent seekers add no value to the economy. At bubble peak they
damage the economy. Rent between Rockefeller center to west 57 st
was too high for business to survive. Landlords backed by bankers are not fair !
6) Prices were rising, profits falling and small business efficiency was down.
7) West of 48 street to 57 street retail space collapsed, mostly occupied by restaurants for office workers and tourists, worth millions before the pandemic.
8) NYC banks are match makers. They connect wealthy small businesses owners, cardio and dentists, to build medical buildings, or few small apartment buildings, as an investment, because the stock market is a crooked casino.
9) If whales can charge 33K/M, why shouldn’t the guppies
charge 2.5K to 3K/m in Bkly’n or Queens.
10) In Dec 2020 small landlords in NYC are dying, because tenants didn’t
pay rent for 11 months.
People who participate in the world described in the sales in the report are way, way away from my world. I could give two twats what they spend, win or lose.
Mr. Richter continues to expose how lopsided the “commons'” world is from the corrupt criminal class running this country.
May we see better days.
My father lives in New York City. One person per elevator. Imagine waiting in line for an elevator to get to the 88th floor or waiting for an empty elevator to go down if you live on say the 12th floor. It would be faster to take the stairs. But hey, at least you could say you live in "Billionairs' Row."
Is the volume of garbage put on the curb down? How about the rat population?
