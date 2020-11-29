The State of American Restaurants, by City: The Catastrophe of the Second Wave

Despite the rampant indoorification of outdoor dining.
The second wave of the Pandemic is gripping the restaurant business that had already been battered by the first wave. Given the exploding infection rates across the US, restaurants had to dial back their services, and in a number of cities even outdoor dining is now off-limits. And in many cities where it’s not off-limits, the winter weather makes it very difficult, despite the conceptually dubious indoorification of outdoor dining, with sidewalk buildings fashioned of plastic sheets, plexiglass, wood, and steel.
The number of “seated diners,” a daily measure OpenTable provides to track walk-ins and diners with reservations, has been dropping since the end of October, compared to the same weekday in the same week last year. At the end of October, the seven-day moving average of the number of seated diners across the US was down 40% from a year earlier. For the seven days through November 28, the number of seated diners was down by 56%, the lowest since early August. The reading of “-100%” in April, meaning essentially no seated diners due to the lockdowns, is once again playing out in some cities, and we’ll get to them in a moment:
The data on seated diners is based on a sample of 20,000 restaurants that shared the information with OpenTable, and includes walk-ins and diners with reservations.
Cities in the West and Hawaii:
Half of the six cities in the West and Hawaii for which OpenTable provides data have closed all sit-down dining in recent days, including outdoor dining, and the number of seated diners has collapsed by nearly 100% from a year ago to near-zero in Portland (yellow) and Seattle (red) starting November 18, and in Los Angeles, starting effectively November 26.
Since the “pause” in Los Angeles has been effective for only three days in this data, it is not yet fully reflected in the 7-day moving average, which is down 80% (green).
In San Diego (black line), the 7-day moving average of the number of seated diners has dropped from a reading of -27% at the end of October to -48% now. But Honolulu (purple) has shown a steady uptrend since its second lockdown in early September and is now at -71%.
In San Francisco, outdoor dining remains open, but indoor dining has been re-closed. Properly dressed folks can still tolerate a leisurely dinner on the sidewalk, as long as it’s not raining (but rainy season is inching further into the calendar). For those not wanting to sit in the cold wind or rain, the indoorification of outdoor dining at some restaurants provides relief. The number of seated diners (gray) is down 83% from a year ago:
Cities in the Southwest and in the Rockies.
In Denver, indoor dining was shut down on November 18. Outdoor dining is allowed. But OK, for example, this evening the temperature is forecast to drop to 25° F. Major indoorification would be required to make a leisurely dinner outside possible without the food freezing to the plates. The number of seated diners (red) is down 75% from a year ago.
At the high end, Las Vegas is under Nevada’s new limitations that allow restaurants to be open at a capacity of 25%, indoors and outdoors, with no more than four people per table. The number of seated diners in Las Vegas is down 32% (black) from a year ago.
Dallas, Phoenix, and Austin are clustered together, with seated diners down between 45% and 48% from a year ago. Houston is down 38%, the second highest, just below Las Vegas:
Cities in the South.
Louisville switched to outdoor dining only on November 20. Neither restaurants nor diners – and certainly not the weather, 38° F and rain in the forecast for tonight – were prepared for the switch. The number of seated diners collapsed by 88% from a year ago and from readings of around -50% a few weeks ago (red). Tampa is at the high end, with seated diners down just 19% from a year ago, followed by Miami (-27%):
Cities on the East Coast:
Renewed restrictions on indoor dining have been rippling across the cities on the East Coast. Hardest hit was Philadelphia where indoor dining ceased on November 20. Outdoor dining can continue. This caused the numbers of seated diners to plunge by 90% from a year ago (the highest reading had been at around -50% in early October). In Boston, the top of the batch, the number of seated diners was down 66% from a year ago:
Cities in the Midwest:
Minneapolis banned on-site consumption of anything indoors or outdoors, effective November 20, and the number of seated diners collapsed by 100% to zero. Chicago is under the Illinois order that banned indoor dining. The winter weather is largely banning outdoor dining. And the number of seated diners is down by 90%. Cincinnati is at the top, with seated diners down “only” 50%:
The restaurant business is tough and competitive, even during the Good Times. But during the Pandemic, restaurants are faced with previously unimaginable difficulties. Many of the restaurants that are still hanging on are hanging on only by a thread.
In late-September and October, the restaurant recovery got stuck at fairly low levels, with many restaurants already gone. Since then, the explosion of the infections across much of the US has unwound part of that recovery, back to where it had been in early August.
But in some cities, the “recovery” has been unwound to where it is revisiting the April-lockdown phase, with the restaurant business essentially shut down. Given the deterioration in recent days, and the ongoing surge of Covid, and the feared acceleration of infections following the holidays, many more restaurants will not make it through this phase.
Winter will kill off at least half of the dining options in the country. Take away worked in the spring, but fewer are willing to drive snowy roads in the winter. And it’s nice to cook at home while warming up the house.
Az temps are ok for eating outside during the day, but too cold at night. We are supposed to be at 50% occupancy, but most go over the limit. With the virus case numbers spiking fewer are willing to go out at all. Many of the schools are closed while the bars are open.
Dude take away… tends to include delivery. Uber main business is basically becoming food delivery for a reason.
No need to pick the food yourself if you are willing to pay extra.
We live in the city and can walk to 5 restaurants and a few fast food places. If we want to walk a few minutes more, more places to choose from. There are also 2 grocers within easy walking distance.
Curbside or sidewalk pickup is available everywhere.
The higher prices associated with 1/2 volume coupled with smaller portions and lesser service isn’t helping. I could be delusional but I felt up to 2019, most restaurant experiences were positive. Interesting options, great food, great service ect. Now it’s the complete opposite. I almost always feel it wasn’t worth it. I don’t see an improvement in the near term. On a good note, a great steak is still reasonably priced if you cook it yourself.
I’ve never been in restaurant that was in danger of exceeding its maximum capacity during the ‘good times’.
What depression?!?! Seattle Times says there will 24 new restaurants opening soon around Seattle.
Probably fake news to attract tourists….LOL!
There will be hundreds of new restaurants opening in Seattle after the Pandemic because most of the old restaurants will be gone. Landlords with empty spaces on their hands will cut the rents in order to fill those spaces, giving these new restaurants a lower cost. The great people in this business will restart in a new location, no problem. It’s people that make a restaurant successful, not the landlords. The landlords are disposable.
It will take a little bit to get these open though as we have to potentially deal with “surge upon a surge” of C19 coming ahead that could “decimate the US.” So, need to limit to take out for a few more months.
Actually, does Seattle also have a surplus of restaurants like SF did?
Speaking of which, why is Santa Clara county have such high instance of infections.
I keep an eye of restaurant and office opportunities for sale in San Diego area and can tell that listing prices are higher than pre-covid and no room for negotiation. Asset prices need to come down for economic growth to resume, but right now everything is as expensive as it has ever been although cash flow prospects are as bad as I remember for the industry.
Well, one thing for sure, these restaurants know how to set up to provide curbside take out. But that’s probably not enough business to keep many locations in business.
Lost job in March life partner business down 47% eating out not possible or feasible just going to get worse but as a country we have become soft our parents had it much worse during depression United we stand stay safe blessed be all get back to prioritize family
Jerome Powell would tell you that the best way to solve the restaurant problem is to pump more money out at the top.
Predictably, many people with more money will hire private chefs for their families, thus offsetting a lot the job losses in the restaurant industry.
We just have to let the miracle happen.
We have private chefs doing carry out in our area of Scottsdale. They put out a menu via social media, take the orders, and then you pick them up roadside. Food is very good. Not cheap, but it is good.
Cash only. Shocking!
We went to Little Big Burger last night and i redeemed a coupon for a free burger -it was fantastic- but the place was empty.
More than a few of my favorite Portland eateries are shuttered, and only one food cart (of 20 or so) on 11th and Alder was open. Maybe it’s the holiday weekend. Majority of restaurants here are bending over backwards to comply with the covid rules but I don’t see how these places can survive. If Flying Pie Pizza closes i’m going to cry. best. pizza. ever.
Of all times in history, you redeem a coupon for a free meal…when you ought to be doing the opposite. We’re losing the plot.
the coupon at least it brought us in the place. we ended up getting two meals spending ~ $20. only my second time eating there- i’ll be a returning return customer. -fantastic little (big) burger. ketchup and fry sauce made locally too.
If you buy food from a food truck that charges sit down restaurant prices (which is actually pretty common in SF Bay Area), then I don’t see a problem redeeming a coupon or two or three.
In Portland, this is an extinction level event for restaurants. The oldest restaurant in town ( over 120 years in the same family) is getting ready to close. This is especially bad here, because in the last 15 years Portland had become something of a foody town, famous for reasonable innovative food and craft beer. Much of its inbound tourism was based on this dynamic, which may be gone by the end of the pandemic.
don’t tell me it’s Higgins over on Jefferson. i love that place. one of the oldest restaurants in town and still using the original bar from the 1890s- they made a mean top-shelf margarita. I hope it’s not Higgins.
411 SW 3rd St. Lease expires July ’21 and no fourth gen in pipeline to assume the helm.
Is it Jake’s?
Well it’s impossible to rear truly free range chickens during a Pandemic, and we all know that Portlandians can’t eat any other types of chicken, so I guess expected? ;)
His name was Colin. :-p
I hope you gave him a decent send-off. We salute you, Colin of the Free Range.
🐔
Just a few days ago saw an obituary of a restaurant owner whose restaurant we had dined in a few years ago. It was heartbreaking to see a man dead at 53. They said it was a heart attack, but I think it was really covid and I don’t mean the infection.
I wonder if a lot of these small restaurant entrepreneurs have loans that are secured by their house.
In the Great White North, demand for outdoor dining is increasing, caused by the expanding local polar bear population, with seal burgers number one on the menu!
However, the local Polar Bear Association spokesbear said it would prefer to see the increased pressure for outdoor dining met by providing new drive in/take out services.
“Hunting seals is very hard work and besides eating outdoors is a rather cold dining experience at this time of the year.”
Tonight we dined on broiled coho salmon, roasted Russian fingerling potatoes with basil and other seasonings, steamed carrots with butter, and for desert frozen raspberries in cream. I did not have to wait for my drink. I knew where the bathroom was and it was clean.
Cost? maybe 10 cents per serving for the hydro. Oh yeah, a few cents more for the cream. What would this cost at a restaurant? 40-50 dollars per plate? I caught the fish, we both grew the potatoes, carrots, and raspberries. No GM products, no additives.
The point of this is that home cooked meals are simply better. Full stop. Cooking is really fun for a project person. We take turns.
What I find amazing is the presentation at high end restaurants. Lots and lots of white plate showing off clever little squiggles and sprigs, and all the waiting you can stand. Talk about a scam. Leave hungry with light wallet. Big bar bill from waiting. Ouch.
As someone said above, you can go to any store or butcher shop and pick out the finest steak and cook it at home for a fraction of the cost of a lesser meal in a restaurant. When this pandemic is over we’ll change up and have friends over for drinks and supper, and take turns and mix up attendees. Back and forth, every so often. Potlucks. Barbecues. Picnics. The music will be good. We can laugh as loud as we want, toast, tell jokes.
My wife makes an amazing borscht. (Ah, my beautiful Ukrainian blonde.) Where can you get borscht other than at home. ?
Regards
Thank you for that. Do you not know there is hunger in Texas. Do you not watch the news. Record number of SUVs line up at food banks.
As Hubby is a wonderful cook, we have always eaten most meals at home. It’s hard to pay top dollar for restaurant food when we can eat as well, or better at home.
As much as I would love to garden, we have a townhouse in the city.
When my ex and I were busy working we would tend to get a lot of takeout for dinner. It was a time and energy saver at the end of the day, but now it’s all home cooking all the time.
L shaped “recovery”
Governors and mayors will get the Fed’s bailout. But not before they killed off what’s left of the small business in orange and purple zones, and in between.
Enjoy your mandatory Whole Foods delivery via Amazon. It’s deducted from your paycheck, for convenience.