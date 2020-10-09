Microsoft Offers Permanent Work-from-Home Option with Pay-Cuts if Employees Move to Cheaper Cities or Countries

“Hybrid workplace,” it calls it. The trend for many companies with office workers and enough tech savvy to pull it off. A nightmare for landlords.
Microsoft became the latest company to officially build work-from-home as a permanent feature and benefit into its model – a “hybrid workplace,” as it calls it, which seems to be where this is heading for companies with office employees and enough tech savvy to pull it off. But that excludes a lot of companies too. For example, the small company my wife works for doesn’t have the tech savvy to do this, and being in the international trade business, still uses a lot of paper documents that are signed and FedExed back and forth.
But big companies have been prodded by the Pandemic into rethinking how they do business, how offices should operate most efficiently, how money could be saved not only on office space but also on payroll – and yes, Microsoft got into that too, because cost cutting is always a huge priority. So forget the Seattle salary with housing costs in Tulsa.
Microsoft outlined its plans and guidance for a “hybrid workplace” in an internal memo to employees that Verge has obtained.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged all of us to think, live, and work in new ways,” wrote Microsoft Chief People Officer Kathleen Hogan in the memo. “We will offer as much flexibility as possible to support individual workstyles, while balancing business needs, and ensuring we live our culture.”
Specifically:
Employees will be allowed to work from home freely, without manager’s approval, for less than 50% of their work week. The rest of the time, they go to the office. Flexible hours will be available without approval. But switching to part-time hours will require manager’s approval.
Employees can permanently work remotely with the approval from their managers.
Employees who have been approved to work from home permanently can, with approval from their managers, move across the country, or even internationally. In other words, they can work from anywhere.
But his may entail a pay-cut: Employees who move from an expensive area, such as Seattle, to a low-cost area in the US or a foreign country, will see their compensation and benefits change based on Microsoft’s geopay scale.
Microsoft will cover the office expenses of people permanently working from home. But it will not cover the moving expenses of employees who choose to move to a remote location.
Employees who then work permanently from home lose their assigned work space at the office, but they can still come in and use the “Touchdown Space” at the office. Microsoft implemented offices with Touchdown Space over a dozen years ago to make remote working easier, so this concept isn’t new at the company.
But some roles may not be able to transition into less than 50% work-from-home mode, and they will need to continue to show up at their work place, according to the memo cited by Verge, including roles that require access to hardware labs, data centers, and in-person training.
Among Big Tech, Apple CEO Tim Cook dove into the topic of work-from-home (WFH) during an interview in September, where he acknowledged that Apple too, even after building one of the fanciest and most expensive office complexes designed for in-person collaboration, is seeing permanent changes where and how work gets done.
“I don’t believe that we’ll return to the way we were, because we found that there are some things that actually work really well virtually,” Cook said. But he also pointed out that the “vast majority” of Apple employees “can’t wait until we can be back in the office.”
Facebook, Twitter, Okta, Box, crypto-exchange Coinbase, job-search firm Indeed, and many other companies have already spelled out their expectations that WFH will become a permanent feature, benefit, or option for many of their employees. Twitter, no longer needing as huge of an office, has already put 100,000 square feet of space at its headquarters in San Francisco on the sublease market.
Google has remained mum about the permanent aspects of WFH. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon wants to get employees back to the office – “Going back to work is a good thing,” he said – but acknowledged that there “will be permanent changes from this.”
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has come out hardline against WFH and said he would bring his employees back into the office as soon as possible. But he too acknowledged that the five-day work week at the office might go to four days, with one day working at home. Yes, even he can see the hybrid model on the wall.
And it’s already having a large impact on the office sector of commercial real estate – a “Sublease Pandemic?” In the third quarter, office leasing activity plunged or collapsed, depending on city, and huge amounts of sublease space that companies no longer need got dumped on the market. Read… Commercial Real Estate Office Sector Crushed by Work-from-Home, Tsunami of Supply in Q3: Manhattan, San Francisco, Houston, Chicago, Los Angeles
So we have too many office complexes and too many retail stores.
Yes, tough on landlords, REIT investors and commercial lenders.
But I’d argue that in the long term, a world with fewer buildings and less commuting is probably a good thing! Overall a smaller human impact on the environment.
(But then again, it could just mean more room in cities and on highways for future population and GDP growth, and even greater overcrowding in 10-20y … shudder.)
World population is still growing. Mega cities being built all throughout Africa and Asia.
America, without immigration, would have a zero growth population.
Meaning, theoretically, not one new building or new acre of land would ever be needed and could be left in its natural environmental state.
Over time, I can see the real estate going down more and more on expensive places.
I work for a big tech in san Diego and the trend is : In a 2 bedroom apartment, 4 young adults are packed in to save $$ on rent as 2 BR apartment is atleast $2K/month to work place which is not downtown.
I can see these rents hence prices going down.
Personally, I’d love to move away from San Diego but for my kids schooling at this time.
It’s a win win for both: employees and employers.
Wisdom Seeker,
“a world with fewer buildings and less commuting is probably a good thing!”
I agree. I do think empty office buildings will be converted to residential. So there may be fewer buildings only in the sense that fewer new buildings will be built.
I can see a number positive things coming out of this crisis, including that I learned how to cut my own hair in 15 minutes with electric clippers – saves me 1.5 hours and some beer money, and now my hair gets cut every 5 weeks, rather than whenever it gets so scraggly that I cannot stand it anymore, and I have the hairdo I deserve… loving it🤣
Some of those office spaces and malls could be converted to residential if they are in good condition. It may mean doubling some internal walls for more main plumbing and electrical lines, or (less appealing) boring into concrete, but if the building is up to code for residential earthquake standards then it could be done. They may not be luxury apartments or condos, but there is certainly a market for any housing. It would take thinking outside of the box to make the numbers work.
oops, didn’t read down far enough
Check on step 1
1. Salaries adjusted/reduced for cost of living.
2. You are now competing with anyone with a computer anywhere the world for your job….to include AI.
3. In a few years it will become readily apparent that those who are in an office and have actual human contacts/relationships get promoted and raises at a much higher rate.
3. does not save you from 2. which has been the norm for about 20 years now.
I think a very motivated and skilled individual can work at home and still be more effective than the average office worker doing the same job. Not everyone will be as skilled or motivated, of course, but for those that are, I think that they will still have opportunities to get raises and may end up much better off financially in a small town working remotely.
Also, for the record, I’m not trying to say that I’m one of those people. Maybe, maybe not, time will tell.
YMMV.
By the way, once computer AI can do my job, I won’t care because we’ll all be served by robot slaves and won’t have to work anyway.
This will provide a golden opportunity for companies like microsoft to implement the latest in machine learning to replace employees with bots. Employees in an office have many un-monitored activities and human interactions. In WFH the AI can watch every keystroke the employee makes, every word over audio, and even facial expressions on zoom . The skills the employee has can quickly be incorporated in to a computerized version of that employee. So one day that employee in Tulsa will see his screen go blank, with the message, ” current human employee no longer needed, the HR bot will now wind down your employment.”
You’re in fairy tale land. What you describe won’t happen for hundreds of years, if ever. And if it does, that fairy tale is a great place to live in anyway since nobody will have to work as everything will be done by computers and robots.
Seriously, people who extrapolate from very specific advances in pattern recognition and generation neural networks (which is pretty much behind every ooh and aah in the ‘deep learning’ field right now) to generalized intelligence are committing the same mistakes that people in the 1960s did who thought that A.I. was just around the corner because “computers were getting so fast and it’s obvious”.
It will come faster than you think. In 2017, about 20% of my old company’s staff accountants (~40 FTE) were replaced by front-end transaction screening software which the vendor called “AI”. Basically, fuzzy logic that correlated and reconciled accounts and transactions. A function to which humans previously performed. It also reduced much of the backend reconciliation work. They are now down 30%. Also, several product development positions were eliminated using “big data” solutions. Last year they targeted customer service and sent 10% of their calls to automated reps. I called their CS to see how well it worked and was seriously disturbed by how accurate and life like it was. I could still tell the difference but it is certainly better than some of the overseas solutions.
While consulting with a small financial services company earlier this year I learned of their target to eliminate 10% of their staff through automation, “big data” solutions. They hit the target last month. Break even on cost is expected by EoY. They are also going after the automated CS solutions for their smaller customers.
Again, pattern recognition, which you have just described as the AI that replaced those workers, is not the same as general intelligence and thus cannot replace jobs that require general intelligence.
But you know, I wouldn’t mind being wrong, because like I said, it would be fun to not have to work anymore because computers and robots do all the work for us.
I used to feel just like you. I however have been part of a 6mo. Coding bootcamp where my instructor is one of the guys going to all the AI(ML & DL) conferences and working as a consultant in the field. He is one of the few people I’d consider genius level.
When ask about robots taking over he laughed and laughed and said not in my lifetime and likely not in yours. So that’s my stance, keep up on technical skills and never worry about losing your job to a bot.
As a side note if you do some digging, a lot of the big tech companies have open source AI programs that you can play around with for free with some tech knowledge.
This will last until mid-level managers realize they can’t get promoted without smoozing with upper management.
Mid level managers? That’s what software is for Harrold. All there will be is Peons who must carry a smartphone, plus A.I. that controls that herd and a few owners that attempt to spend the profits.
Problem is, peons will barely have enough in their social credit cashless credit accounts to be able to buy rice and beans and maybe have payments for their carpartment subtracted.
They will not support the consumption economy, nor can the owners buy enough to keep their businesses solvent.
So when is there going to be a study that having entire offices working remotely are as efficient as pre-pandemic?
The same folks that did studies touting the efficacies of open plan offices are no doubt busy retooling as we speak.
The early reports from my company, a tech company, is that people were working MORE hours.
I expect that to have settled down to “same hours” since then.
Many design technology workers are autonomous when they are at the office. The work takes months. The only real checks happen at two or four or six months intervals when reviews happen.
Moving these workers remote works fine if they are capable and management knows how to judge work.
Sure if by “working” you mean keeping one eye on slack/email and one eye on the TV, I can believe people are “working” more hours during COVID.
Sure. No doubt you are 100% right if the work is tedious.
But for people who find their work interesting, they now are at their desk at 8 after seeing the kids off to school instead of 8:30. A whole hour of commute has been zapped for the typical guy who works downtown. Some of that might get poured into work . . .
That is true Ed, but I think those people are in the vast minority. I could be wrong, but that’s what my experience shows. Even in high tech jobs (maybe especially in high tech jobs?) alot of people just want to show as much effort as needed to keep their job, and no more.
There have been times when I have been a part of both camps personally, I’ve seen it from both sides, I know how to recognize it, and I think I see it in most people.
Caveat: I’ve worked for the same company for 19 years so my experience is highly limited to one org. Maybe other workers in other companies are vastly different … my knowledge of human nature suggests otherwise, but I could certainly be wrong.
Companies are constantly looking at this on their own and are, like Microsoft, coming up with their conclusions.
Remote work (50% WFH is different) may work relatively short-term (couple of years) for geeky techies with highly perishable skills, but I doubt even a company like Apple can manage a technical product pipeline like this (explaining why Apple restricts this option).
The vast majority of “remote workers” won’t have the self discipline to maintain interpersonal relationships and keep technical skills current. The situation can (will?) quickly transition from “carer” to “gig” worker.
There will always be the odd genius that successfully works naked, from a cave on the upper slopes of Mt Everest – so let him. Doesn’t mean the majority of the staff can also pull this off.
Apple already has to work with foreign suppliers pretty frequently in matters of design and development. For example: TSMC in Taiwan, the best maker of semiconductors in the world will build 5nm chips for the iPhone 12, iPad Air, 5G iPad Pro, and any future MacBook or iMac systems Apple launches with its its own custom chips.
This usually requires back and forth collaboration. It’s not as if Apple has a finished design and it’s up to TSMC to simply produce the final products.
What’s the difference between TSMC and remote workers?
The difference is the degree of integration into the organization. You can argue about how it plays out, but you can’t argue that there is not a difference between employee working remotely and a separate company.
Whelp. Landlords loved it when they could invest their profits anywhere in the world, while milking tenants who were held hostage by their employer’s location.
Now labor is getting more mobile. Excuse me while I squeeze out a tear for all those unfortunate landlords. Clearly, Chapter 11 is the absolute worst thing that could befall them! How could we possibly understand their plight?
This has happened all throughout history.
Even without the internet.
I can show beautiful stone houses in Trenton and Camden NJ that you can purchase for a song.
These articles always bring out some interesting comments. I wonder if the naysayers are heavily invested in CRE and just feeling salty. No way to tell.
What can be done remotely from your suburban home, can be done from Pune. That’s the play here.
Yes, but for most fields, the quality of Indian workers is nowhere near what the quality of American workers is.
While true, the same argument was popular regarding the American labor pool when it came to manufacturing. Still went offshore
And lower skilled tech jobs have also largely moved offshore. But the higher skilled jobs have remained here, often by bringing the higher skilled foreign workers here.
My point? There is a fundamental difference between low skill and high skill and what gets offshored. High skill jobs are not immune to being offshored, but thus far, after decades, the high skill jobs still remain mostly here.
(in my experience eastern europeans can do some of the high skill work less expensively, but they often are not as concerned about the long term quality of the product and so often will just skillfully ‘hack’ in solutions instead of implementing the more correct and more time consuming long term solution)
U.S. semiconductor companies (Micron Technology, Intel, AMD, etc.) are expanding their teams in India, China, Taiwan, Singapore. These teams are highly skilled and manage key projects.
You may want to rethink the myth about “the quality of American workers”.
Let’s convert the commercial buildings into apartments. That will be good for the society, no?
Ha ha ha who am I kidding?
‘Closer than you might think’:
Re CBC
JUST IN: Vancouver city council has approved $30 million to lease or buy vacant hotels, apartment buildings and single-room occupancy buildings to house homeless people.
The idea of someone who can contribute remotely no matter where they live being paid differently, depending on where they live is silly. When I compare similar products to buy, I don’t justify a higher price because it was made in a more expensive place.
Go try to buy a house in Westchester County, NY for the same price as in Omaha. NE.
@NoFreeLunch:
The U.S. Government (including military) has been doing this for 40 years. Everyone gets a base pay scale, which is adjusted for cost of living in the area they are required to work, whether stationed domestically or overseas. Housing is, by far, the largest component in pay variance between locations.
The underlying concept is equalization of buying power. The employer (U.S. government) is competing for skill sets on the basis of providing roughly the same standard of living no matter where they are deployed.
So then someday when a round of layoffs inevitably come… other things being mostly equal, it will be the people in the expensive cities getting the sack first.
If anything, that is a reason to move from an expensive city (or country) to a cheaper but nice one if you can (and there are lots of those actually).
This will be interesting to play out over the years. Until now, manufacturing was global, but now labor will be too. Lots of low cost cities and countries will be welcoming to highly skilled US, UK labor (that will still usually earn good money relative to cost of living in that local) that can now move around globally.
Sucks if you have real estate in an expensive city or country though..
In the long run, I figure places like the USA will get way cheaper, and places that are also nice to live in like Czech..etc. will get more expensive as everything balances out and people move around.
Someone who needs to bill $150 hourly in an expensive US city can bill way cheaper than that if they are in some nice city or country that’s way cheaper.
It will make them more employable too, as the cost difference between an American (say in IT) living on the beach in a cheap country and Indians in India will be much less. Most companies will pay a small premium to get a real American who went to a western school over an Indian who went to a diploma mill in India, where they wouldn’t have if the premium was big like it is now.
This will make for many big changes.. hmm.. as well as probably a lot of side effects that haven’t been thought of yet.
Landlords in otherwise not so nice expensive cities that people are forced to live in due to work (SF comes to mind) are toast though..
San Francisco is not so nice? It’s only the most beautiful city in America.
If you are lucky enough to live in certain areas.
Yes that is true, it is and I visit SF often as it is close by.
But there are other cities like Prague, Budapest, Moscow, Singapore, Quebec City & Montreal that are also very nice and cheaper (well except Moscow and Singapore these days that got expensive).
With WFH, being the nicest in the US isn’t really enough anymore, its now ‘nice’ versus cost, and cities will be competing more globally now.
It’s still pretty but not as vibrant. Many of the people who made it vibrant had to leave because of the high cost of living- many artists; painters, sculptors, videographers, photographers, dancers, musicians, poets, writers. Some of them are now living in Detroit. Same with NYC. Our cultural centers have suffered for decades.
It’s very common. Lot’s of big companies do it. Microsoft has done done it for a long long time.
I justified a higher price yesterday; two 8″ non-stick sauce pans at Target. One from Thailand was a couple bucks more than one from China. My pot rack has a new addition from Thailand. Granted, a couple bucks is no big deal, but as a matter of principle it’s my policy.
Target just announced that it won’t bring the bulk of its more than 8,500 person ‘corporate’ workforce back into downtown Minneapolis until at least June 2021.
I totally agree with you @NoFreeLunch – COLA for private companies is a complete disaster. Why should I get paid more if I choose to live in Hawaii where the cost of living is high versus choosing to live in Taft where the cost of living is low? If I am going to suffer living in Taft, I deserve to make that extra money for other purposes than paying rent.
Yes, I can see paying someone more because they live close to the office but not because they choose to live in an expensive area. This will have the terrible consequence of making nice places less affordable without giving them the economic benefit of being the home to large companies.
My wife has been wfh for the last several months, but due to children now taking their classes online (I am guessing here) our internet has become unreliable. She is now going to her office on those days when she has multiple Zoom meetings.
We are all becoming more dependent on a satellite system which becomes increasingly fragile with each satellite launched.
The unreliable service of the internet will push people to NEED the 5G which will do them damage , but now they worl from home, paying the bill for the connection and electricity, they HAVE to have a better connection, and so the AGENDA of the TECHNOCRATS to watch over everything you do and say, comes about by REQUEST… JOB DONE.
1) MFST H&S got a painful headbutt by the cloud spitz.
2) MSFT jumped > Oct 1 high, on falling volume, but stopped on the
Sept 3/4 and Aug 25/ 26 gaps resistance.
3) MSFT looks tired.
4) This Sunday Nasdaq Futures 1H might work o/n and flip MSFT to the canvas.
5) If that happens, MSFT neckline is a target.
I am going to take a deep dive on where we might be heading as this plays out. Young person goes to college online but lives at home with parents because student loans no longer cover living expenses and most dorms have been closed down. Then when he(she) graduates they get a new job, which they find online, but have no need to move out of the room in the basement. They continue working from basement room as nothing in their life really triggers them to move out. Perhaps they meet a significant other online, and they make plans to move to one or the other parents house together. Not a pretty picture for the real estate market as a whole.
Already there.
Sold my house (PDX ‘burbs) last year, as did several neighbors (one passed on, the other relocated to Tucson), and all buyers (unrelated) are retired with their (adult) children who live in basement & WFH.
The millennials/Z’s operational model is “My parents live with me.”
Yeah, waiting for the tears for a real estate market that has not responded to demand (look at new builds 2001-2007 vs today.. the numbers are 50% less) while the Fed keeps inflating the value of the existing inventory while deflating the labor of the kid who has to live in his parents house. Meanwhile food, education , and healthcare costs keep going up.
It’s the real estate sector we should be crying for…..
@seneca’s cliff – I find it really strange that people hate the idea of living with their children. Personally, I think multi-generational living is a beautiful thing – unless you are a real a-hole of a parent who raised real a-hole children. Oh, right….I forgot which generations we are generally referring to.
It just doesn’t seem American to me. It’s common in Latin America and in Asia, but in my view, what made America great was the willingness of people to go out on on their own.
Seneca’s cliff,
There may be people like that. But none of the millennials I know live at home or would ever want to live at home again. They’re out there battling it out every day.
Addendum – “The natives are fleeing their villages”.
Today’s U-Haul rental rates….(largest truck)
PDX to Boise: $1380.
Seattle to Boise: $1536
Boise to PDX or Seattle: $159
I can’t dispute this. I travel past a big U-haul center in the western suburbs of Portland. For the last 5 years ( up until 4 months ago) the lot and all the streets around it were packed with trucks which I took to mean that inbound trucks were piling up. But I went by the U-Haul place yesterday and the lot was half full of trucks and the streets were bare. A lot of this is not work from home, but construction workers heading back to the boonies (Boise) from where they first came to work on all the building in PDX over the last 6 years. I can’t wait for the Texas and Idaho License plates to thin out on the road. Most of us in PDX pine for what is referred to here as “Old Portland”. This refers to a time back in the 90’s when rents were cheap and you could bicycle everywhere without traffic or crazy out of state drivers getting in your way.
Interesting Uhaul stats. I’d love to see it for other destinations from Seattle. The thing is, at least so far, prices are up big (10-15% YOY in Seattle). People are moving to the burbs, to far flung towns in the state and to other states but people are also buying in Seattle. Even West Seattle that has been renamed West Seattle Island because of the bridge shutdown for who knows how many years is up 10% YOY. All that said, the rental market as has been reported is down double digits in monthly rental rates so perhaps renters are either moving or buying a house with a home office.
A lot of the buyers are investors.
WFH can be abused making someone else to do your job remotely. Also, can work on multiple jobs. Most importantly, security and privacy or proprietary can potentially be compromised.
“In other words, they can work from anywhere.”
If you were hired in Seattle before the pandemics, this is clear. But I am just wondering how this will influence the hiring process globally. If there are other skilled people in this “everywhere” that want to work for Microsoft, what will happen.
Yes. In that sense, everyone will be competing with everyone. That’s a known side effect. Hopefully, you can compete on the superior quality of your work, not on price.
It appears this policy of Microsoft an other companies will “open the gates” with epic consequences.
Virtually any IT company I know uses Indian developers. When it was a norm to have all in office (which required legal work authorization) outsourcers were a kind of the “second tier”. But with whf as a “new normal”, the existing legal work formalities seems to become obsolete.
I WFH on a large tech project with state employees and private sector employees.
Since Covid hit, I hear loud disruptive children of all ages in the background during management meetings and technical work sessions demanding their parents attention.
I don’t know how parents are able to work professionally from home while they educate/ monitor their kids throughout the day. Somehow they pull it off….glad it’s not me having to do that!
I totally agree with zillow millionaire:
Once the jobs can be done digitally anywhere in the world, Americans and Europeans will compete with people in India and China. It will give large companies access to a huge global workforce and they’ll buy that workforce where they’ll get the best value for money.
India and China have such a huge populations and there are many qualified people among them. Two Chinese universities (Tsinghua and Peking University) are now ranking among the top 25 universities in the world.
Jobs in North America and Europe will be lost, very much like industrial jobs during the last three decades. Or people will have to accept much lower salaries and thus much lower standards of living – confer the situation in the Rust Belt.
“More flexibility” sounds nice too, but don’t let the companies fool you!
I also agree that this will speed up the installation of the 5G infrastructure.
There’s another thing at play here. H1B requirements have been revised resulting in dramatically higher minimum salaries.
Jobs might just head overseas.
This is what I was thinking, too – why even bother with H1B?
And what principal difference will be between somebody who moved from Seattle to say, Poland, and the local skilled programmers who are eager to work for Microsoft?
It’s poorly thought out. I definitely support paying the American people MORE. But the best Computer Science colleges are filled to the brim with overseas students. The policy only makes sense if the country is filled with local people ready to work because I can tell you that US companies just don’t want to train people. Companies will also prioritize current employers since they are a known commodity.
Current employees – no questions. But big companies hire a lot of new employees all the time. I think that one year down the road there will be considerable changes.
I work with many H1-Bs. IT is my bread and butter.
Only 10 to 15% of Indian H1-B’s are worth any salt. Rest, 6 months of boot camp, any inner city kid can do the same job.
Does the inner city kid has patience to sit in front of computer for 8 hours a day….that’s a whole different discussion.
If the working conditions and pay were there in CS you would see many more US students go that direction. They go into finance and sales for reasons.
That doesn’t mean any thing.
Courts will reverse that and back to status-quo with cheap H1-Bs.
Microsoft employees have been training their overseas replacements for some years now.
Unless your “work” is also your hobby or life passion I can’t understand the desire to actually work in the same place where you live. I mean I can understand it but there’s a part of me (most of me) that wants at least some physical and psychological distance between home life and work life. Even now I come into a mostly empty office and leave problems there after my day is done. And I find myself disturbed when reading work related e-mails (where even empty messages can seem to produce negative feelings) at home. It just disturbs the peace I find relaxing into my private life as distinguished from work.
Good point Mark. When both my wife and I commuted from our rural home to town, I instituted (with agreement) what I called the “Roberts Lake Rules”, taken from Roberts Rules of Order. Halfway home, 25 minutes into the drive, we would come upon a beautiful little lake called Roberts Lake. No shop talk after that point, or before it on the way in. When we would be getting close I would remind her, “We’re getting close to Roberts”, and she would wind it up.
If she had a bad day she needed to process it all out in conversation. If I had a tough day I would be totally silent and when we arrived home I would make a great meal and drink a glass of wine or 2-3 while cooking. 25 minutes to Roberts was plenty. The other thing was no work emails at home and absolutely none on the weekend. If there was an emergency people could just phone as need be.
1) MSFT weekly log channel with a cloud :
2) Draw a support line from Feb 6 2018(L) to Mar 19 2020(L) // resistance : a parallel line from Mar 12(H).
3) Feb 10 2020 is an Up Thrust.
4) Aug 24/ 31 2020 are two throwover that sent MSFT down.
5) MSFT is back inside the channel hugging support.
6) Sept 21 2020 is a spring that sent MSFT to July 6 Buying Climax @215.86.
7) In Dec 24 2018 and in Mar 23 2020 MSFT plunged on top of the cloud and bounced back inside.
8) In Oct the cloud is skinny above the flatbed.
9) The cloud might fail to support MSFT in the next time around, unless MSFT will flyover, glide until 2021/22 to the other side of the cloud.
10) A RSI Bearish divergence with : Feb 10 & July 6 2020 and July 6 & Aug 24.
Ten years ago Microsoft’s DAILY turnover was 2,500 heads.
I think the past 20-30 years can safely predict how this will turn out. You take a totally fragmented and non-union group of workers and move them out of the standard office environment to work on their own. Their wages will be adjusted downward, fairly at first to reflect a cheaper resident location, and then just because the company can. Communication on company platform means surveillance and monitoring. Each employee will be competing with others (some yet to be hired), and secure employment will eventually transform into term contracts, then by the job, and eventually paid by the keystroke character with no mistakes or lags. AI will be used to constantly monitor worker ‘effectiveness’, (for want of a better term).
I’ve seen this for years. It used to be that medical transcription services would be done in house, either in a hospital setting or doctor office. Now it is often contracted out by multi-national companies who then in turn hire remote workers. The workers ‘try out’ for the job and are paid by the word with a correction factor. They can work whenever, but there are a set number of objectives that has to be met or the work dries up.
This can be done with programming, design, and engineering just as easily.
My old neighbour used to do medical transcription at our local hospital. Good union job with benefits, excellent working conditions. She hated it. Her next move was to teach the program at a local community college for future transcribers. As a bigger pool of adequate workers arose, the transcription services were contracted out. Fast forward 25 years to my rural paradise. I know a lady whose only source of income is medical transcription, and she is paid by the word. If she complains, her work migrates elsewhere and she receives no contact from the company. She told me that if she works really hard with few mistakes she can earn $15 per hour. She is familiar with a huge amount of medical terminology and concepts in order to do her ‘job’. When she is forced to download work, upgrade to new programs, communicate with supervisors, this is all done on her own time. If she wants the work she keeps her mouth shut.
The worker lives on Vancouver Island. Her supe is in Toronto. God knows where the company is based?
Adjusted via Geo location, I wonder if that means if you moved from Colorado to Seattle your salary gets adjusted upward. 😝
Somehow I doubt this, and it isn’t because Microsoft can’t afford it.
I wonder if rent and housing prices near Microsoft just dropped 5%.
50% when the covid is over.
In my experience, smart companies will pay you what your work is worth regardless of where you work from. So I fully expect that in many cases, while you may take an initial pay cut to move to Tulsa, you can eventually make it back through merit based pay raises. It would be a great position to be in.
You do have to work your butt off to show you are worth it though. Win/win, really.
And I’ll say this also: from personal experience, and from watching team dynamics during COVID, I will say that the vast majority of people are less productive in a work from home situation, to varying degrees. So it will be easier for the motivated to ‘rise above’ the average work from homer and show their worth and get those raises.
There’s another possibility here as well for a few. WFH is more independent. Those finding for the first time that they have the ability and personality to be more self motivated may strike out on their own when the economy improves. There is also an opening here for more cooperative type working organizations as there would be less overhead.