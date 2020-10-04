Wolf Richter on “Coffee with Lynette,” Discussing Business, Finance, Money (well, the Fed’s Digital Dollar), and the “Reset”

But before we get into the “Reset,” real estate, what the Fed’s digital dollar might mean, and other things, Lynette Zang starts with a question about how my three-year-around-the-world trip changed the way I look at things. Interesting question because it did change the way I look at things.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Your commentary was flawless, but Lynette seemed to be so fixated on gold, that I’m not sure she appreciated what you had to say about real estate. As you stated, US real estate, long term, has been a hedge against inflation.
Here’s how much the median home value in the U.S. has changed between 1940 and 2018:
1940: $2,938
1950: $7,354
1960: $11,900
1970: $17,000
1980: $47,200
1990: $79,100
2000: $119,600
2010: $219,500
2018 $312,400
Notice what happened to real estate prices after the U.S. went off of what was still left of the Gold Standard. The RE crash of 2008 turned out to be just a temporary setback, of the long run, for real estate price inflation.
Gold have always been a safe place. By the way many countries were buying big amount of gold ( reasons for that they must have ).
In this time you can’t put all the eggs in one basket.
If prices of real state go down enough is a good investment.
It is all about timing.
‘US real estate, long term, has been a hedge against inflation’
TRUE!
But RE appreciated on average about 2% per year before 1990 and started zooming and melting UP on the back of DEBT(Credit) financed recovery by Fed, since 2000!
Will this melt UP turn around dive into MELT DOWN in the coming years, considering the drastic slow down in global commerce and our National economy, bred and fed through ‘DEBT’ financed Consumption? Think of 25% of unemployment at the trough of coming DOWN cycle after a record expansion of the Economy since ’09 ( again built on insane credit expansion – before the arrival of Covid 19!
I don’t want be DOOMER & GLOOMER but one cannot the REALITY developing on the ground! I hope I am wrong!
(Been in the mkt since 1982!)
The most expensive words in the English language: “this time it’s different”. Followed by “The past is no predictor of the future”.
People living in coastal areas might not find RE as a hedge against inflation. Work from home will have long term implications for SF, LA, NY, etc. But more importantly there’s also the impact of climate change. I am reasonably certain that the future value of RE in certain areas of Miami or just Miami in general to be zero.
Think it would be interesting for Wolf and Grant Williams to have a conversation. I see Williams has been doing his own podcast series since leaving Real Vision. Still think he’s one of the best interviewers on financial subjects around today.
fyi
There is a recent online interview with Grant (45 min) at ZH, within the last few days!
This crap scares the hell out of me….no sure way to protect your self unless you’re already fairly well off.
Very diversified (dominantly numerous GLOBAl ETFS paying dividens in various sectors/subsectors) portfolio with UNCORRELATED assets (including Bear position) and of course lots of cash on the side!
(Been in the mkt since ’82)
Kudos to Wolf for this excellent interview with a good recap and review of topics posted at this blogsite, in the recent months!
With regard to UBI and also using Digital$ or even even direct ‘cash’ ‘deposit directly’ into citizens’ account(!?) at the Fed, this will be a dynamite blow the the single most industry and the business model of Banking & Insure industry. They even CANNOT consider the Negative rate b/c it will hurt the banks ( 12 or 15 global banks who virtually own the FED! So this is a NO starter at this point!
The RESET for Commercial RE including the Malls etc started even before the Covid-19 but getting a lot worse now! High rise offices and Apt/condo complexes are going get the next round!
With re Fed planning to ignite inflation or hyper inflation ( to reduce the value of debt forre-payment), DEBt spending hs reduced the VELOCITY of money since 2000!
Besides the continuing loss of JOBS in the coming months, please don’t forgetthat there has been NO significant WAGE growth since 90s! How are the Johnny/Jane pay check handle this coming inflation? Before inflation who is going to address the homongous record DEBTs in the private/Public sector?
BTW: Paying the debt reduces money supply leading to DEFLATION
There are a lot CATCH-22s in the Fed’s future planning!
The RESET of Covid 10 started in January of this year but not quite obvious for many until mid March!
Mr. Charles H Smith (oftwominds) prophetically pointed this on blog titled ‘DON”t BE TOO SURE” on January 23rd of ’20 and a put possible expected developments in this year and or next. with on the economy and the Mkts on Feb2,’20!
CHANCE favor the one, who is prepared!
There is just no alternative to the Dollar as a reserve currency at the moment.
Dollar backed by US Banking System, largest and strongest system in the World. As crappy as it is, there is nothing else out there…
Looks like Wolf is sitting on a pile of cash right now.