Wolf Richter on “Coffee with Lynette,” Discussing Business, Finance, Money (well, the Fed’s Digital Dollar), and the “Reset”

But before we get into the “Reset,” real estate, what the Fed’s digital dollar might mean, and other things, Lynette Zang starts with a question about how my three-year-around-the-world trip changed the way I look at things. Interesting question because it did change the way I look at things.

Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:

Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.