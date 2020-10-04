THE WOLF STREET REPORT: The Big Boys Are Back Financializing Single-Family Houses

As after the last crisis, fueled by ultra-cheap money, they’re taking financialization of the housing market to the next level: Now it’s buy-to-rent, build-to-rent, sale-leasebacks, and buy-to-sell (you can also download THE WOLF STREET REPORT wherever you get your podcasts).
Central bankers must feel tarring and feathering is not beyond realm of possibilities if they let this house of cards fold.
The bubbles in equity and property assets continue to be inflated through the ultra low interest rates and money printing in defiance of all free market principles. This can not last forever and when the bubbles burst the Fes will much to answer for.
The Big Boys back in financializing single-family real estate
reminds me of Biblical Aphorisms, “As a dog returns to [eat] his own
vomit…and the sow, after washing herself, returns to wallow in the
mud…just as fools repeat their foolishness”.
This is an an example of Capitalism Collectivism. Pooled money collectivism by private equity, coupled with expansive cheap money created by the FED, pits the insider group against the individual. We enter into feudalism with Lords and serfs. The lords created by arbitrary edifices created via limited liability through corporations and LLC’s. The serfs subjected to special interest groups favored by the creators of money from nothing ,,,,,,,,,,,, the FED and banking class. The serfs also subjected to the Wall Street and Private Equity class, favored by government laws which direct money to Wall Street via devices like 401k’s and other deferred tax vehicles.
We are full on into concentrated ownership, wealth and power, which is the ruin of free markets. The is nothing free market about a system where a banking class gets to create money and distribute it, picking winners and losers along the way.
End the FED.
What is the average term of sell to rent scheme? Ie. Family X sells, then rents the home. Family X prudently saves all the money but loses all jobs (thus relying on savings). How long before there is a forced sale (the “term” of the scheme) and family X is out on the street? In other words: how long does this scheme kick the can down the road before it blows up? And, what percentage of the population will eventually become family X before the Fed is forced to introduce “basic income”?
“If you paid your mortgage off, it means you probably did not manage your funds efficiently over the years,” said David Lereah, chief economist of the National Association of Realtors and author of “Are You Missing the Real Estate Boom?” “It’s as if you had 500,000 dollar bills stuffed in your mattress.”
It’s disgusting. Disgraceful. Taking advantage of working people. As another poor working class white guy, I’m not happy, losing my job, losing access to secure housing and the like, whilst Blackrock and billionaires buy it all.
The financialized rentier economy is like a dark smog cloud that keeps growing over the country.
You come into the world butt naked, and when you die you can’t take all the stuff you accumulated with you. What do modern feudal lords regret while laying on their death beds?
Legacy? The wealthiest families in Florence, Italy are the same families 600 years ago.
Baron Zuckerberg. Lord Gates. Supreme Commander of All Private Equity Forces Schwartzman. All have a nice ring to them.
The rich are different from you and me.
So, may be the play is buy up the SPAC ahead of the IPO and then sell at the actual change in name????
May be IPOB will shot through the roof like NLKA. If you can’t beat them. Join them.
Sounds like with this accumulation it will cave in all at once. Institutional investors will take big losses unless they can find the greater fool.
But wait, this new crisis hasn’t even started yet. Aren’t they early to the party?