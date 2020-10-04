THE WOLF STREET REPORT: The Big Boys Are Back Financializing Single-Family Houses

As after the last crisis, fueled by ultra-cheap money, they’re taking financialization of the housing market to the next level: Now it’s buy-to-rent, build-to-rent, sale-leasebacks, and buy-to-sell (you can also download THE WOLF STREET REPORT wherever you get your podcasts).

