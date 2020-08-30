THE WOLF STREET REPORT: Second Wave of Layoffs Is Here, Now Hitting Well-Paid Jobs

A sort of sector rotation of layoffs. And it’s not a good sign. Even as millions of lower-wage workers are being hired back. (You can also download THE WOLF STREET REPORT at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, and others).
As the PPP ends and companies can turn the loans into grants the jobs will end.
As the rent/mortgage moratoriums end, people will be evicted.
As the utility payment abatement ends the lights will go off.
Things can be delayed, but not for long.
Wolf, do you think this will slow down the real estate market or are the layoffs more of a drop in the bucket compared to the number of houses being sold
Nasdaq 100K
Dow 100K
S&P 100K
It’s odd, if CRM laid off fatty Mcfatty CEO Marc B., you would think that it’s stock should skyrocket considering the costs it would save, but I’d bet it would kill the stock
Same with Tesla. There’s no bigger Key Man Risk in the market.
And let’s not forget the grand daddy of them all, Jeff Bezos. His risk would be about $1000/sh
Wolf. You were the “Head Honcho” a few weeks ago. Now you are the “Top Underling”. Are things that bad that you got demoted at your own place? Did you get to keep your benefits?
Good analysis as usual.
Hmm…if this is the start of high paying white collar layoff, I wonder if this will somehow trickle down to the red hot housing market in time? A lot of of people that bought recently probably belong to this group…probably not a good feeling to sign a 15 or 30 yrs mortgage on a house then come to find out your job has been “optimized” 6 months into this crisis.