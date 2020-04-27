The LNG Market Is “Imploding”

While everyone is watching the meltdown in the crude oil market, the global market for natural gas is also cratering.
By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com:
At least 20 cargoes of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) have been cancelled by buyers in Asia and Europe, according to Reuters. The global pandemic and the unfolding economic crisis have slashed demand for gas worldwide. Cheniere Energy, one of the main exporters of U.S. LNG, has seen an estimated 10 cargoes cancelled by buyers halfway around the world, Reuters said.
The price for LNG in Asia was already crashing before the pandemic, owing to a substantial increase in supply last year. Prices for LNG in Asia for June delivery have recently traded at $2/MMBtu, only slightly higher than Henry Hub prices in the U.S. As recently as October, LNG prices in Asia traded at just under $7/MMBtu.
The problem for American gas exporters is that after factoring in the cost of liquefaction and transportation, gas breakeven prices for delivering to Asia are around $5.56/MMBtu, according to Reuters. But prices are trading at less than half of those levels.
Gas exports tend to be conducted under rigid contracts, but cargoes are now facing cancellation. “The financial prospects for [LNG], once one of the globe’s hottest energy commodities – seem to be imploding before our eyes,” Clark Williams-Derry wrote in a new report for the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA). He noted that LNG prices in the fall of 2018 were at around $12/MMBtu.
The oil majors have made large bets on LNG in recent years. Royal Dutch Shell spent more than $50 billion to buy BG Group in 2015. The move back then was made with an eye on surging demand for natural gas. “We will now be able to shape a simpler, leaner, more competitive company, focusing on our core expertise in deep water and LNG,” Shell’s CEO Ben van Beurden said after closing on the acquisition of BG Group more than four years ago.
The deal remade Shell into one of the largest traders of LNG on the planet. Several other oil majors – Total SA, ExxonMobil and Chevron, for instance – have also made massive bets on LNG.
LNG is now arguably getting hit just as hard as crude oil from the pandemic and the global slowdown. A series of high-profile investment delays or cancellations have occurred in the past month. ExxonMobil, for instance, delayed a final investment decision on a large LNG export project in Mozambique in early April.
However, the industry faced troubled economics even before the current crisis. “[C]ompanies pinned the delays on the novel coronavirus, while ignoring the fact that LNG prices were already deflating long before the worst impacts of the pandemic were being felt,” Clark Williams-Derry wrote in the IEEFA report. He wrote that what was striking was the fact that companies of varying sizes and corporate structures were cancelling decisions – speculative startups, but also state-owned giants and publicly-traded supermajors.
Delayed and cancelled cargoes could ripple back up to the upstream sector. The U.S. natural gas industry was also facing problems heading into 2020 because of oversupply. Exports may not provide the demand pull that it once did for gas drillers. Henry Hub prices are stuck at $1.80/MMBtu.
Ironically, however, the share prices of gas drillers have rebounded in recent weeks. Pittsburgh-based EQT has seen its share price double since March, for example. There are a few reasons for this. The Federal Reserve has funneled trillions of dollars into the financial sector, which has re-inflated financial assets of all types. Investors also seem to be trying to “buy the dip.”
But industry analysts are also predicting that a huge shortfall in gas production in the Permian will boost prices by next year. Goldman Sachs says that gas will jump to $3.25/MMBtu in 2021.
For now though, the economics for LNG are pretty dismal. “The LNG industry entered today’s crisis on shaky footing. And now that the economic slowdown is in full swing, all previous LNG supply and demand projections have been rendered moot, and all crystal balls remain cloudy,” Williams-Derry concluded. “In that context, delay is a smart decision.” By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com
The US Energy Information Agency (EIA) dissects the historic event of when WTI crude oil futures contracts plunged below zero. Read… Postmortem of the Infamous Day WTI Crude Oil Futures Went to Heck in a Straight Line
Wolf, the bear rally is about where it should be, even better. Timing wise also pretty good. Top formation is happening last few days. I’d say another one-two weeks needed, but huge bubble stocks report earnings all in this week. Concentration on top greater than ever.
All in all, Im set for next leg down, provided they do not discover vaccine in next few days.
I like to think you’re right. Seems like all traders are on a really high sugar rush and ignoring everything that’s problematic on the fundamental side. Primary arguments of “Don’t fight the FED” , “This time is different” or “Buy now cause it’s a bargain” there are plenty of cheerleaders to keep this going for a while. Suppose market is forward looking, the way the bubble is re-emerging so fast, they must be forward looking into 2030 instead of the next year or two. Crude down again and Wolf just documented NG also taking a hit..nope doesn’t matter..Rally on!
If this is truly a bear trap, with market declined and risen so fast, one has to wonder what that next drop is going to look like in comparison to the past or are we forever in the land of unbridled optimism?
Well, I suppose there is remote chance Amazon is able to make $billions delivering paper towels and toilet paper overnight for next 2-3 quarters. Or the Fed delivering money paper even faster.
Maybe the Fed will kill two birds with one stone and print toilet paper made of $100 bills.
But, then how would you buy the toilet paper? This is a big mystery, needs further study.
How would you buy more toilet paper if currency was made of it?
Easy. The Fed would do a repo, offering fresh new currency for used. Does it all the time.
Just look at a chart of 1929. You will see basically the same thing.
How do you fairly value a stock anyway. It’s really only worth what someone is willing to pay for it. If someone is stupid enough, maybe they’d pay $1 million dollars for one share of AMZN right now. Will anyone else buy it from them for more? Depends on how stupid they are, but if they do then the first guy wouldn’t look so stupid anymore. This is kind of what the Fed has done, encouraged a bunch of people to be stupid and then look smart for it as others begrudgingly join in.
The problem is now they’re in the habit of being stupid and ignoring reality. Maybe by dumb luck some people will get out near the top, but a lot won’t.
Or… Or… The buying will simply never stop and everyone else will look like fools because the bubble won’t be a bubble and stock market capitalization will multiply up to astoundingly massive multiples of gdp, because gdp is irrelevant to investors who shine like the sun.
Yes, perhaps Bezos will buy Amazon stock from himself for a million per share and become first ever Trillionaire, who’s to stop him.
Btw, I tried this with thinly traded options for experiment, but they frown upon such things and will freeze your account if needed.
Interesting. But how are bailouts supposed to be reported in corporate earnings? How will they impact reported “earnings” given how fraudulated earnings reports have become? Will bailouts create more opportunities for fraudulation? Anyways since bailouts are now The Standard Opporating Procedure SOP) for corporate America, they should be GAAP-ified that’s for sure.
Earnings, what earnings? :-]
Cheap and easy money meets the greater food theory of investing.
“The Federal Reserve has funneled trillions of dollars into the financial sector, which has re-inflated financial assets of all types. Investors also seem to be trying to “buy the dip.”
Wonder how the marine cargo and liability insurance market is underwriting and pricing all of these crude oil and LNG tankers concentrated together just outside of various ports, some with serious quake / tsunami exposure.
Tsunami´s are not dangerous out on sea. But you do have typhoons there
That is $2 mmBTU LNG. You burn LNG to move it to East Asia. You burn gas to turn it liquid. So the real price is lower than at the Henry hub because in reality it contains much more gas out of the well.
What is weird is that the main markets for gas, all East Asia, are not suffering that much from C. Could be that oil is so cheap and plentyfull that oil is burned instead of gas
No, natural gas is needed for alot of industrial products and other uses. It’s also used for electricity generation and can be directly used for specific internal combustion cars/buses/heavy trucks that are designed around using it.
Oil and natural gas can be used to substitute each other to an extent, but you have to have the setup to be able to switch, you wouldn’t normally be able to rapidly switch from one to the other.
China is being hit very hard economically, because, of the shutdowns in America, Europe, and the rest of the world and China’s economy is not doing well, because of that, it’s being hit far more, because, of shutdowns in the rest of the world than even what CCP19 has done internally to them.
China despite their claims, has been hard hit by CCP19 and still has breakouts and continues to have lockdowns across the country. Their infection rates and death rates are not believed even by their own citizens, although China has been successfully starting to convince it’s own citizens CCP19 didn’t start in China and that China wiped out infections inside China and that foreigners are to blame for all new infections. Even though very few foreigners left and came back, their own citizens were far more likely to do that. But, of course China, never defeated CCP19 in the first place.
There’s nothing but blue skies and hard times ahead.
Enjoy those views while they last!
LNG cannot compete with a pipeline or down-stream trunk distribution. The development of pipelines (LNG Kryptonite)have been hastened by the neo-con policies of sanctioning countries which forces them to cooperate with one another against Washington. I heard not one report from the security complex corporate MSM when the large Sino-Russian pipe line was brought on line. Nord Stream 2 has cleared the Danish Government last hoop. Germany will be the gas company of Europe distributing Vlad Gas.It’s a done deal despite the Swiss Pipe service ship leaving the project after getting strong armed by threat of sanctioning from whom else ? Washington . The Wet Dream of LNG and the price of natural gas feed stock for LNG is not ,as Paul Harvey said ,”the rest of the story”
Vlad gas is from a very untrustable company. Some say that there is only one crew more untrustable in the whole wide world. A truly untrustable crew that have only kept word by accident. But Washington does not want to understand that.
???
I doubt it. Russia is more stable than Asia, the Middle East, or Africa for sure. Compared to the America’s or the rest of Europe you can argue, but, if stability is your concern, cut these others first.
‘Ha!” .. welcome to Saudi Merica.
What were we thinking ?? Why “Fungibility!”, of course! So now, who coulda thought a tweensy weensy tiny teeny little virus could do So • Much • DAMAGE.
Homo sapiens sp. economus var. ‘Hubristically stupid’
I wonder how many of the recently permitted LNG export facilities in the US will be built.
Does this mean all that the 9 billion Sempra spent on that LNG export facility in Texas was a gigantic waste of money?
Hello from Darwin, Australia…home of free LNG for export. Here’s a tale of the negative externalities of the LNG boom/bust.
Japan needs LNG, so a company called ‘INPEX’ was created to develop an export hub in the hydrocarbon rich Northern Territory. The Japanese borrowed in Yen at near nothing, and spent $53 billion AUD (back when it was high) to create an export hub. Signed contract for decades into the future at rock bottom prices.
One amendment in the contract was that the LNG plant had to be repaid, prior to any local royalties were paid. Try paying waiting until $53 Billion is paid back before seeing any money.
First came the boom. High rents, property values eclipsing Sydney. $100-250K jobs for tradesmen.
Now that construction is finished ~10,000 workers have left and the Territory is in a depression. Highest arrears (defaults) in the country, and no jobs, nor growth. We have the highest gas prices in the country; despite exporting gas…the irony! The environmental impact of burn-offs doesn’t bother the local greens. Because they are fucking idiot too. Gas is ~1/2 the carbon of coal….and considered ‘clean’. Darwin is literally breathing in the exhaust of ~530 megawatts of power needed to compress this gas for export.
From the esplanade overlooking our harbor, one can watch large supertankers come empty, and leave fully loaded. Yes, there are ~1000 local jobs at the plant, but the gas is just given away.
The Japanese bombed Darwin in WW2, yet…it was by giving Australia cheap financing did they actually get this country’s resources for free. Well done, advance Australia fair.