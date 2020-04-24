Tourism in Southern Europe, Accounting for 13%-21% of GDP, is on its Knees. When Will it Get Back Up Again?

The economies are still incredibly fragile, even eight years after the last crisis.
The tourism industry is in the “eye of the hurricane”, says Manuel Butler, executive director of the World Tourism Organization. “It was the first sector to be afflicted by the virus crisis and, unlike other crises, is likely to be the last to recover from it.”
Tourist spending across Europe already slumped 68% year-on-year in March, when the lockdowns began to spread across the continent, according to a recent UBS analysts’ note based on data from Planet, the VAT refund provider. “Chinese spend in Europe was down 84.6% y/y, with all other nationalities also declining in March,” the report said.
Italy, the first European country to be hit by the virus and the first to enter full lockdown, on March 10, saw the biggest drop in tourist spending, down 96% year-over-year. Hotel occupancy in Italy also slumped to 4%, its lowest level ever.
Overnight stays in hotels in Spain, which entered lockdown around ten days after Italy, plunged 61% year over year in March to 8.3 million, also the lowest number on record, according to Spain’s National Statistics Institute. In April, the number is likely to be much closer to zero since almost all of Spain’s hotels and other temporary lodgings have been closed since March 26.
Spain’s government plans to gradually relax the country’s lockdown conditions, among the harshest in Europe, on May 10, but there will be little relief for the country’s tourism industry. Spain’s Minister of Work, Yolanda Diaz, said in a statement this week that the sector would not be returning to any semblance of normality until at least the end of the year. While her words infuriated some in the sector, most tourism businesses are grudgingly accepting that the summer season is as good as lost.
Even as lockdown conditions are gradually lifted in places like Italy and Spain, many social-distancing restrictions will remain in place, including rules affecting travel. And consumers, still fearful of contracting the virus while also reeling from the deep economic recessions that are hitting just about every national economy on the planet, are unlikely to travel so far or with such frequency for some time.
“Fear of traveling will probably last longer than the pandemic itself. It’s difficult to expect an immediate recovery of tourism once the lockdown measures are lifted,” said Steven Trypsteen, an economist at Dutch bank ING.
The result is that European cities, towns, islands and beach resorts that were gearing up for yet another summer of unfettered tourism, with all the pros (oodles of money and jobs, albeit of the casual, low paid variety) and cons (sky-high prices and rents, overcrowding, noise, environmental degradation and pollution, overstretched public services and infrastructure) it brings, are now facing their most challenging year since the mass tourism industry came into being, in the post-World War 2 period.
The impact is likely to be particularly brutal for Southern European economies, which all share the following three features:
They all depend enormously on tourism. In Spain the sector accounts for 15% of GDP; in Italy it’s 13%; in Portugal it’s 18%, and in Greece it’s 21%. Travel and tourism also provide as much as 26% of jobs in Greece. While huge, these are still macro-level numbers. When you drill down to a more local level, there are many regions, such as Spain’s Canary Islands, for whom tourism represents one-third or more of the local economy. Within those regions in Southern Europe, there are thousands of towns and villages that depend almost entirely on tourism for jobs and income.
They are still incredibly fragile, even eight years after the last crisis. The Italian and Greek economies are still smaller than they were before the 2008 global financial crisis. Spain’s economy has rebounded more robustly but even after six and a half years of growth, its official unemployment rate was still barely below 15%. Now, it’s about to explode well above 20%, for the fourth time in 30 years.
They already have some of the highest levels of public debt on the planet. In absolute terms, Italy has the second highest level of public debt in Europe, at €2.44 trillion, the equivalent of 138% of GDP. Portugal’s public debt-to-GDP ratio is 122%, Spain’s is 95.5% and Greece’s is 176%. With the IMF forecasting GDP drops this year of 9.1% for Italy, 10% for Greece and 8% for Spain and with government expenditure set to explode in the coming months, those public debt ratios are likely to increase at an even faster rate than before.
This is one of the reasons why the EU’s internal market commissioner Thierry Breton wants Europe’s tourism sector to be first in line for EU recovery funds. Without direct help, the tourism economy could slump by up to 70% this year, Breton warns. Once EU leaders finally agree on the relief funds package, actually getting the money to the small businesses that most need it is not going to be easy. Even in a best-case scenario, almost one-third of jobs in the European tourism sector will be destroyed, at least in the short term, says Jennifer Iduh, head of research at the European Travel Commission.
For hotels, the pain has already begun. Europe’s largest hotel group, Accor, which owns brands such as Ibis and Movenpick, said that first-quarter sales fell 17% to €768 million, while like-for-like revenues were down 15.8%, excluding currency moves and acquisitions. The results are likely to be a whole lot worse in April and May, given that the economies of 92 of its 112 global markets are under some form of lockdown.
“In Spain, a progressive lifting of the [tourism] sector’s lockdown from here to December will result in total losses of around €124 billion. That will be devastating for the hotel sector,” said Gabriel Escarrer, chief executive of Meliá, one of Spain’s biggest hotel groups.
Some Spanish hotel groups are urging the government to facilitate mobility by quickly rolling out an immunity passport, which will show whether someone has already suffered from Covid-19 or not. But that will take time to put in place and it raises a host of prickly practical, legal and ethical questions.
In the meantime, Southern Europe’s one remaining hope is that the domestic tourism market will pick up some of the slack this summer. To help make that happen, local authorities and businesses are working around the clock to make their towns and businesses as covid-proof as possible.
But tourists will have to get used to “a whole new way of travel”, says the Canary Islands’ Councillor of Tourism, Yaiza Castilla, adding that everything associated with holidays will need an urgent redesign, including hotels, transport, leisure products, shops and the way tourists are supervised at their destination. As part of this, incoming visitors may be required to install an application on their cellphones that will allow authorities to track their every move.
If everything goes to plan and the gradual lifting of the lockdown does not precipitate another surge in cases, and national residents don’t balk at the idea of being constantly tracked, traced and controlled during their holidays, Italian tourists may have the magic of Venice, Florence and Sienna all to themselves this summer. Likewise, the local residents of Barcelona and Palma de Majorca may finally get what they have long wished for: a city that is not completely dominated by and tailored for foreign tourists.
But they could also end up getting a lot more than they had bargained for. If the virus does come back with a vengeance once the restrictions are relaxed, necessitating yet another lockdown, or if the domestic market does not pick up the slack as cash-strapped national residents decide to vacation at home or in their ancestral villages, the impact on the region’s most important and (until a couple of months ago) fastest growing economic sector will be even more brutal than is currently feared. By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET.
This is going to be absolutely devastating for, Spain. I doubt whether Spain will come back for at least another 5-7 years. By the end of the year many hotels will be out of business so even if tourists do want to come there will be no where to stay.
& what IF Wolf, we get a real financial crisis with financials actually go bust? I cannot believe we have seen the end of this financial crisis, if only printing money was the answer to ending all crisis!!!
I wonder what is the probability of a world conflict? Venezuela? China/Taiwan? Iran?
I very much enjoy your perspective and opinions but without having much needed facts(which much of our media is poor in reporting), you do occasionally make mistakes.
This for profit at all costs and corrupted governance by all levels of our politicians, the senior population and mismanagement ran rampant.
When this Pandemic hit, our governments were slow to respond or even be ready due to this just in time manufacturing process and gave away much of our protective equipment to China. Add to this our government throwing out millions of expired medical equipment (by manufacturer date) and both the US and China stopping delivery of this much needed equipment and now delivery of defective equipment by China.
The healthcare workers to make a decent living were going from seniors homes to seniors homes even when they too were infected with this virus. Many places were not ready or expected this virus and had no protective wear to wear.
Ontario and Quebec have a serious problem right now with so many seniors homes and healthcare aids sick and death. A few of these were absolutely decimated with rampant infections and healthcare aids walking out as other getting sick from no proper equipment.
Now the military has been called in as many aids are sick or refusing to work without proper protection.
Just thought you should know what is currently happening.
By the way, we are being hit with a double whammy of deflation of everything and inflation of food and healthcare products.
This is why Canada is locked down tight. We have no protective gear in stock. Currently trying to make some. 2 planes sent to China were turned back empty.
We are all running on 20/20 hindsight and would have done many things differently if we could have a do-over. This applies to the countries listed in Nick’s article, for sure Canada, and most likely, everywhere. Your reporting on Canada’s problems is focused on the ongoing issues of Quebec and Ontario. Sask is starting to reopen on May 4th. BC a little later, and although the curve has flattened ,with recent outbreaks in 2 poultry processing plants and several care homes, our Provincial Health Officer is taking a go slow approach. It is now illegal for care workers to work at more than one facility, and their wages have been topped up to make it work for them. The poultry plants are being evaluated and will be forced to adopt different work standards.
BC actually has enough protective gear, enough ventilators, and almost 4,000 spare hospital beds for a just in case. Elective surgeries are being rescheduled and planned for as I write this. This also applies to Alberta and Sask. Alberta was extremely well prepared and is forwarding much of their excess protective gear to Ontario and Quebec.
The BC pandemic effect/results are almost a mirror image of S Korea as far as stats go and what the infection graphs look like. However, we do need more testing before we can ease into opening. Despite the decent results to date, all large gatherings are still canceled well into the fall, including all festivals, concerts, and the August PNE. Schools will be reopened in May with 1/2 the students attending alternating days, although details are still being worked out. Currently, many elementary schools are functioning as day cares for front line workers in the medical community, and for first responders. The child supervisors are educational assistants and many are pretty concerned about returning to work this early.
Regarding the article and tourism, we won’t see any out-of-province tourists until the virus is cured. Locals are being encouraged/told to stay home and even our coastal ferries are down about 95%. The big looming problem will be the May long weekend, and whether or not people will still comply with stay home directives. However, many other businesses are still open here. In fact, I am picking up some specialized auto parts next week. I have already paid by email transfer and the parts will be waiting for me when I arrive at the business. Their shop is still working on customer’s cars. My friends are still working construction and my son is still working in the Oil Sands performing maintenance. My neighbour is falling trees today and the logging trucks are hauling. There is a tow boomed up waiting for a tug in the basin where we launch our fishing boats.
It is said tourism will be non-existent here, as well as all linked and relying business, until there is a vaccine. The whale watching boats are docked, and the hotels are closed until further notice. Restaurants are closed except for take-out. With tourism, the conclusion is that there is no safe way to allow it, and even if you could once again welcome visitors, who in their right mind would take a chance getting infected just to take a holiday?
I cannot imagine having my job/living wiped out in the space of 1 month, with no end in sight. Tourism may never come back and somehow these people will have to be helped as they transition to something else. All our economies will most likely change into something entirely different going forward. regards
As someone who has travelled alot, who has been fortunate enough to do so, I hope you will join me in sparing a thought for the staff of everywhere you and I have stayed.
It’s easy to be critical if somewhere that just was not what your mood on that day wanted.
But I hope that these guys and girls running places I’ve stayed in are still around in the future to put up with cranky guys like me.
I generally do say thank you. Perhaps I should have said it more often.
“But I hope that these guys and girls running places I’ve stayed in are still around in the future to put up with cranky guys like me.”
Roger that! We have met so many kind and generous people on our travels and I certainly hope they are managing to keep going in these troubled times. I/we have always tried to say “thanks” and not be “that guy”. Just wish we could get our “leaders” to do more of the same…I can dream, can’t I?
I have a Glaswegian friend who has an great phrase:
‘Nobody likes a Dick…’
Groceries = essential
Car = comfort
Tourism = luxury
In times of economic, social and medical crises, why would anybody go on a vacation to visit places?
I know one thing, this COVID crises, will change the mentality of millennial and Zoomers completely. Whatever boomers thought to be the best in things in life, is going to change. There will be an ideological and even cultural shift in how people relate themselves to the world, economy and society. One of the main problems of having a conscious thought…
As a millennial my positions and views haven’t changed since CCP19 started, nor any of the other millennials I know of right now. Also, boomers from what I have seen, haven’t changed either.
The only changes I have seen, is that a lot of people across the world are pi**ed at China and the economic damage so far.
The next big shoe to drop is housing, condos and apartment rentals in expensive cities. Just visit Miami craigslist, and type in ASAP, 3000 listings show up on the first page.
Or a farmhouse owned by foreign owners, now broke, with 2-3 hectares of land near Carcassonne…
Sort of thing, not an actual property I know of.
But it will soon, if not already, be happening.
I keep hearing that this will forever change things, like travel. I hope this is not the case, only a temporary change until this virus has run its course. God forbid this virus changes the world the way 911 did. I know “the man” would love to make monumental changes to our daily lives to make us all wards of the state.
I’d be surprised if both disposable income and inclination return in sizable numbers for enough of the holiday complexes – from mobile home parks with activities for families to more expensive resort complexes – to see useful income for this summer and the next.
It has already made monumental changes, and there will be more to come.
Spain and Italy are stuffed. The EU will not allow them to go on a deficit spending binge to battle deflation. So they will enter another deflationary spiral as after the GFC. Eventually (maybe 3-5 years), once Northern Europe and other developed countries have recovered, the south will get tourists from there and the stimulus they bring, and things will slowly start picking up again.
Meanwhile the ECB will keep buying their bonds to ensure their yields don’t blow out, keeping the eurozone from breaking up.
Honestly if they had any better ideas they would have done them by now. Germany etc doesn’t want to destroy the southern countries just for the fun of it. It’s just the nature of the political Frankenstein that has been created.
They can’t do that. It would take approval of the entire EU to realign the Euro, and that’s not going to happen. The northern States bail out of Greece (such as it was) specifically to keep them from having to realign the Euro or have Greece leave and use it’s own currency to adjust their economy. I see this as a very possible environment for Italy (at least) to bail on the Euro (or try to hold the EU hostage while considering it).
If you can do it this will be the most fantastic year to visit; no tourists! Can you imagine? I had a friend send pictures of Prague this morning and even right after the wall fell I’ve never seen so few people in the Old Town Square.
From end May to late August the south west of France should be heaving. Arcachon to Bordeaux to Biarritz.
Don’t see much at all happening this year.
That’s just one pocket of France’s tourist industry.
From restaurants to campsites to resort complexes. No customers in meaningful just numbers this year and, if there is a sizable tailwind for middle income families into the Christmas period and beyond, not next year either.
For that and other tourist destinations, it will be very much brutal.
I heard there was a poll in the US asking people if they would get on a plane, go to restaurant, etc….once they lifted restrictions. Only 10-15% said yes. I doubt anyone in Europe or anywhere else will be taking a holiday anytime soon. First of all, a lot of people are hoping their job is still there when this is over (which it won’t be), and second a lot of people will have unpaid bills to deal with. Most of these government support programs target low paid workers with little or no assets (now a lot less). The middle class gets very little, except perhaps a pink slip when they finally show up in the office or plant. My guess is when these holiday resorts open up, their occupancy rates will be so low, and tourists so few, they will simply close up. All the hype about “re-opening” is designed to keep our minds away from the real issue…that is people are scared and broke and no customers are going to show up. And these re-restart will be a stop and start thing, as this virus re-emerges. Personally, I think this whole “restart the economy” thing is designed to prop up the stock market. On the horizon I see: More fake stories of future wonderfulness, fake news, fake caring, all to prop up a fake market, with a lot of dead, broke people at the end of it.
every one I talked, think by June or July, most of these ‘problems’ will some how sorted out and back to if not close to good ole days. the denial is palpable in the air just at Wall ST which remains disconnected with reality.
Countries relying on tourism, Air BNB, and the like for money was never sustainable.
Every country needs a more robust food system. A housing system that won’t leave most of the world decimated when the economy faces something like a virus and mass unemployment. And a focus on life / health for the people, not growth and money at all costs!
Travel can be great, but it should never be something that countries rely on to survive. Frankly I don’t think the virus would have spread nearly so far and fast if travel had been restricted early. The idea that airplanes have to fly at all costs sure bit everybody in the butt. Not just travelers.
40 years of cheap travel.
Heck, anyone remember Freddie Laker?
If you’ve had more than a generation of visitors who come in good numbers each year and stay in your hotel, up to and including last year…..why would you expect that to suddenly change?
frankly the tourism experience was becoming too much. Tourism is an unregulated industry in many countries and a free for all. It is also a low barrier to entry business where anyone can open a hotel, B&B or a restaurant. With the advent of social media, many places were becoming overrun with thousands of tourists that took away the charm and beauty that made those places popular int he first place. The COVID tourism collapse is actually a good thing for many places (such as Venice and Barcelona) where the locals hated tourism anyway. Many places int he world will again regain some charm and beauty (Machu Pichu, Everest, Patagonia, Canadian Rockies etc). Tourism should be a luxury activity and not a main stream consumable like sausages and beer. Ryanair and Easy Jet were the worst things that happened to travel. Drunken weekend romps to Prague (etc) for English proletariat will hopefully become a thing of the past.
How dare the serfs party.
Don’t they understand they are only supposed to serve? Hopefully we can get a more potent virus next year.
Ah yes Lopez,
Only the rich and their loyal servants should be able to travel. Those commoners should only be at work or in their dirt floor metal shacks and not dirtying up the world. The commoners should be wearing gps shock collars to make sure they remain where they belong and only speak in approved ways.
The locals complaining about tourism living in Venice are not just random people who moved to a beautiful city they didn’t build. They are not parasites who want to steal and control a beautiful city for themselves. They should have exclusive control over national treasures, so they can only share it with the rich and deserving.
One factor about tourism is that it is pretty much all financed. People rarely save for vacations, they simply charge them and worry about paying at some point in the future. That kind of behavior is fairly dependent on people’s confidence. I do not think people are going to regain their confidence for some time.
Good point. But hey there are some who think we will come roaring back!
That’s my point about tailwinds for household finances. Xmas will be the next
cultural focus of discretionary spending. It will, however, be on the back of depleted income from now on for many households.
Bookings for next summer may well be substantially depleted as said households take longer to pay for a Christmas they would have otherwise prepared for differently.
In my country the wages are cut a few percentage point each month and you get it as a lump sum in Mai to pay for your vacation
Oh really, where’s that if you don’t mind me asking?
One big problem the tourism industry faces is that a lot of people for months if not years to come will be wearing masks in public. I for one have no plans to hang around with a bunch of people wearing masks during a relaxing vacation….it gives me the creeps and reminds me how sickly the human race has become. I suspect that many others feel the same way. I’ll be selecting more remote travel destinations going forward and probably spending less money.
Before COVID, the effects of wearing masks in public (masks are critical in medical settings) was determined to be ineffective and waistful based upon independent studies done by nearly all industrialized countries.
Now, you’re a jerk if you don’t comply even though the science proves otherwise.
On a side note, my state is preparing to begin allowing elective surgeries again because hospitals, nursing facilities, and healthcare works in general are all going broke.
It is a way to make people feel safe. It doesn’t matter that it doesn’t work
In the UK we have most hospitals primed for Lombardy-like deluge of COVID-19 patients.
I know of one regional hospital where they effectively have 3 HDU/ICU separate facilities spooled up and ready to go. Not a large hospital by many standards.
But they have 8 or so COVID-19 patients in toto, across all three.
Now, admittedly, that will not be the case everywhere.
All the other things that kill are not going to take a vacation because there’s a virus in town.
Hence a wide broadcast set of messages over the last week imploring patients with tight chest pain &c &c &c to still come to the emergency department or contact their family doctor.
Elective procedures will simply have to wait, unless there’s time for them to be carried out at whatever golden nugget is still functioning.
“Some Spanish hotel groups are urging the government to facilitate mobility by quickly rolling out an immunity passport, which will show whether someone has already suffered from Covid-19 or not. ”
The number of people who got the disease is a low single percentage in Europe. Not really a big market except for Tirol. There are also reason why you don’t want those people. (they can be immune and carry the virus)
No. You simply do not get the multi-cluster expansion of cases recorded in the last 4weeks in European states if there is less than 10% prevalence.
…..but as to fellow guests in an hotel or the staff, well, they are less of a threat than one’s family…..
It breaks my heart to not travel domestically or abroad for possibly the next 18 months. A wedding in Puglia fir late August has been canceled. I have been on many a beautiful trip to developing countries (last year Morroco and Peru) eager to spend my dollars and enjoy an authentic yet touisty cultural experience. I am to old now to shelp my own luggage across a vast landscape. I choose active small group tours that hire locals. Our travel will be limited until their is a successful vaccine to protect the planet.