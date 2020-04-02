Week Two of the Collapse of the Labor Market

This type of sudden, previously unimaginable fall-off-the-cliff data about the lockdown-economy is gut-wrenching.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET:
Today, we got another dose of preliminary fall-off-the-cliff data about the lockdown economy: 6.648 million people filed initial unemployment claims in the week ended March 28, seasonally adjusted, about ten times the prior record set in 1982, according to the US Department of Labor this morning. This is on top of the upwardly revised 3.307 million that had filed during the week before.
State unemployment offices are inundated by the tsunami of claims, and there are reports that they’re behind in processing them and that what we’re seeing now is only the portion that they were able to process. And these are only the people that qualify to file for unemployment at this point. So, as unreal as it looks, it’s just a foretaste. This is a close-up for the period since September last year:
States indicated in their comments that the breadth of the industries at the epicenter of the unemployment crisis has widened, with sharply rising claims now including:
- Accommodation
- Food services
- Health care (areas not related to treating COVID-19 patients)
- Social assistance
- Manufacturing
- Construction
- Retail
- Wholesale
The biggest states with the largest number of jobs are also the ones with the highest number of unemployment claims. And the states that kicked off their lockdowns early are now showing proportionally higher claims than states that just went into lockdown. The table below shows initial unemployment claims for the 10 states with the most claims, for the past two weeks combined (not seasonally adjusted):
|Top 10 States, Past 2 Weeks of Initial Claims
|1
|California
|1,065,060
|2
|Pennsylvania
|783,331
|3
|Ohio
|468,438
|4
|New York
|446,402
|5
|Michigan
|439,092
|6
|Texas
|431,023
|7
|Massachusetts
|329,514
|8
|New Jersey
|321,330
|9
|Washington
|317,410
|10
|Florida
|301,313
But the lockdowns are still expanding. Florida has just joined the list of at least 34 states with some type of statewide stay-at-home orders, covering around 225 million people, over two-thirds of the US.
And these are the initial claims of Unemployment Insurance (UI). A week after they filed, and if they’re still unemployed, their claims are added to “insured unemployment.” Today’s claims that fall into this category will be added next week to the total “insured unemployment.”
Those who filed their initial claims through the week ended March 21 and are now considered the “insured unemployed” soared to 3.029 million. By next week, the level of insured unemployment, which will then include today’s initial claims of those who are still unemployed, will get painfully close to 10 million people.
With the stimulus package that was signed into law this week, the rules as to who can qualify for unemployment insurance have changed, and restrictions have been eased, and many more people will qualify going forward, including part-timers, free-lancers, and gig workers that have lost income (such as rideshare drivers with no one to drive around). But this expansion of Unemployment Insurance is mired down at the implementation level by the states. Once implemented, unemployment claims will spike further.
How that will work out and who exactly among those workers will be able to receive unemployment insurance remains to be seen. This is a large group of people. In the US economy, gig work has become a broad labor model that even big companies such as Uber and Lyft use as their foundation.
But there is more to it. The self-employed, the free-lancers and entrepreneurs also include well-paid tech workers, engineers, architects, and other professionals who work on a contract basis on various projects. When these projects get cut or put on hold, their work and pay dries up.
It also includes many others, such as comedians and musicians whose gigs were cancelled. It includes actors and singers and artists. It includes Airbnb hosts with no guests.
There are many millions of people in the US who suddenly have seen their income streams dry up. Going forward, some of them will qualify under the new unemployment insurance rules to receive unemployment benefits (minimal as they are). But others won’t.
“Nobody has any taste for risk anymore. All of those exotic loan programs have ceased. All investors buying that paper are gone”: mortgage broker. Read… Week Two: How COVID-19 Lockdowns Impact US Housing Market. Mortgages Give Clues: It Gets Uglier
This is an absolute human disaster unfolding in front of us. We are looking at the next Great Depression and yet the stock market is priced like our economy is back at mid 2017.
The stock market has no connection to the economy as long as Jerome can print trillions and buy everything in sight. Eventually the Fed will own the entire thing.
The more greedy the players are, the better the casino functions, especially when the players star getting unlimited house money!
start
Actually no . This is the moment when capital is overthrown by labour . What use a hedge fund manager against a shelf stacker . This is the off with their heads moment .
Your lips to god’s ear!
Silliness.
Without the executives, engineers, designers and other white collar labor to design, fund, coordinate and develop supply chains for products, the shelf stacker will have nothing to put on the shelf.
He will be worse off, since killing the boss, engineers, and other executives means there’s nobody to kick things off when the crisis is over. He will be perpetually without shelves to stack.
Canadian,
IMHO John Hope was addressing capitalists and not engineers, other executives, etc. Capital is proportionately owned by the .1% and 1%. I don’t know many engineers or executives except those in the corner office and immediate surrounding office suites that are part of the plutocratic elites.
Lumping all “white collar labor” in together seems misguided at best… that is not what people mean by capital.
In my country, Mike, within the first two weeks of our shutdown, new unemployment claims piled up to 10% of the entire work force. We’re seeing an epic rise in unemployment, it’s a global phenomenon, and I suspect we’re still some way from the end of this.
In terms of stock markets it sort of looks like a freebie for anyone with a bit of patience to gradually sink in some more bets against these equity markets, as we have clear data confirming a historically unprecedented decline in economic activity, and yet markets remain incredibly sticky.
None of it matters. Bad news is priced in. We’re gonna look back five years from now and wonder why we destroyed an economy based off inflated mortality rates that are already low to begin with.
Ummm….no. I hope you’re a troll, because if not your just an idjit.
You’re. Who’s the idjit now. 🙄
We are just seeing the first level of layoff’s at this point. Very soon we will start seeing layoffs in the sectors that depend on service and retail such as property management, restaurant supply companies, clothing and sportswear brands, and then the software, accounting and legal firms that are suppliers to all those firms. Its a good time to be a high voltage lineman, a millwright in a toilet paper factory or a sewage treatment plant operator.
Yes, this will get ugly. It’s after all the Everything Bubble bursting. It started a year ago with Germany and South Korea slowing, then things breaking ever more frequently in the financial superstructure, then the last months discretionary spending on eg marketing budgets drying up.
The virus crap is for the hoi polloi to keep their simple minds occupied and away from the criminal central bankers as the cause of their misery. In Northern Europe it’s at worst a mild flu wave, in Spain and Italy in line with a bad flu season and exposing once again their desolate health systems.
I keep coming here for reasoned and balanced reporting and commentary as this disaster unfolds. Thanks Wolves for your great work!
The Premier in Ontario, Canada allows not paying rent if you need food and has closed the housing ministry section from any evictions.
Same in BC, Joe. Plus, there is a Provincial subsidy for $500 which will ultimately go to the landlords.
Airbnb hosts getting a bailout after distorting the housing market doesn’t sit well with me. It was “free market” all while Denver house prices went through the roof. Let them be entitled to the same foodstamps that the rest of us are.
Yea, but you can’t just bail out part of the Ponzi scheme.
This is probably more about keeping the banks’ mortgage loans afloat than rescuing individuals.
Airbnb hatred seems rather silly to me. Airbnb is not a significant driver of shortages.
Housing prices are distorted much worse by the NIMBY homeowners who also rail against Airbnb. They’re the ones who block development of much needed new housing with restrictive zoning laws to artificially drive up housing values.
There are plenty of developers ready to build affordable high density housing in even the most expensive markets like NYC and San Francisco, but both burghs have sided with NIMBYs and banned affordable housing construction. The same is true of many affluent smaller cities and towns.
That won’t be working so well moving forward; the value of their homes will have collapsed by the time this is all said and done, and they’ll be demanding a bailout of their own when the house or condo is $200K or more underwater.
I’m one of those 10 million. On March 22nd I was put out of business by an executive order issued by my state government. No provisions were made to give employers any path forward so it is pointless for me to apply for any PPP loan money at this time. The dates that I can resume business continue to change. We are mired in uncertainty. The last thing I am going to do is take on more debt at this point.
As I am a business owner, I now have the honor of having continuing expenses but no means to pay. So I, as well as my whole staff are unemployed. Never in my life did I think the government would be the cause of my business failure.
My head hurts. Where does all that money for unemployment checks come from? Can this system EVER become bankrupt? I suppose not….not until some version of what used to be the “bond vigilante” comes into play.
1) The trip to the peak : from 667 in 2009 plus 2726 to 3393 in 2020.
2) Apr SPX monthly fooled Mar 2020 large selling tail, gap sharply
lower, on top of the monthly cloud, inside. Chikou in the back between T&K, below price, above the back of cloud.
3) The monthly cloud is green, but the front end is a narrow bottleneck,
above the current price.
4) SPX might be infected by a Wuhan chronic unemployment.
5) If SPX cannot close the gap, “I am falling and I cannot getup”.
6) SPX weekly is losing the battle of Feb 2018(L). It used to be support and became resistance, leaving behind x3 selling tails. The last x3 weeks effort
to move above, so far, is a thud.
7) SPX behavior surprise wall street traditional model makers. They go nuts.
8) If SPX will osc symmetrically above/below the monthly cloud, SPX
will land on top of 2000 & 2007 highs, at around 1,600 – 1,700, where chikou get support from the bottom of the cloud and SPX monthly is still positive. In the middle of Lazer #1 and bounce back up.
9) The trip up to 2020 peak = 2,726. // A potential correction to 1,650 =
[3,400 – 1,650] : 2,726 = 1,750 : 2,726 = 64%.
10) SPX can grudgingly exceed 3,800 – 3,900.
Is that a stream of consciousness or a 10 part voodoo spell? Hard to decipher if you have a point. Why not use paragraphs?
That was funny
I enjoy his posts on technicals. One of my favorite comments here was when a reader asked what language it was, and Wolf replied “Engel-ish.”
Terrible terrible stats and situation.
Wolf, perhaps you can answer this? Why are Air B&B Hosts considered workers? I thought Air BB were RE speculators, the neighbours no one wants. Plus, they have undercut hotels that actually employ people. We have a few around here and they have destroyed rental availabilty, and have also driven up the overall price of rentals by taking them off the market. Plus, they skim the cream off from hotels and motels, etc.
Confession, I have never stayed in a B&B in my life and don’t plan to.
regards
Hi Paulo, I don’t really think all of them are speculators. I used AirBnB several times last year and one of them was almost the best experience ever. The townhouse we rented in Helsinki was definitely their primary residence, and the lady who rented it did really her best to make our stay as comfortable as possible. I don’t know the exact reasons why they rented it, but I myself would never rent my own residence to strangers in this way – leaving all the family pictures, kids’ toys, other stuff as is. I was even feeling awkward when we got in.
I stayed at many Air B&B’s, namely because my girlfriend has three dogs and they tend to not have a problem with that. Personally, I like hotels, much higher quality, and important for me, quality beds, which is one area where Air B&B’s tend to cut corners. I have dealt with stair cases too narrow for a person to walk up is a standard way, you have to twist, dank carpets, out in the middle of no where, etc. In fairness, I have stayed in some very nice and themed ones (tried to repeat one in Spokane), but I think their main value is they can undercut hotels but cutting corners everywhere and avoid taxation and govt regs (I am positive some do not have basic building permits). In some of my trips, yeah that is good enough, as I just need a place to toss my hat and such. Big bene for the young.
I would agree they are not speculators, but people seeking an alternative stream of income, like smaller scale farmers and such. You know, I had a point but lost my chain of thought during this rant. :)
Air BnBoomer rentals are lame. I never want to stay in some old bat’s backyard or basement on vacation.
Paulo,
“Why are Air B&B Hosts considered workers?”
I don’t think they’re considered “workers.” But they work, and if they have enough properties listed on Airbnb, it’s a full-time job. They’re entrepreneurs in the hospitality sector and they’re self-employed. And they lost their income stream.
Most every homeowner with a mortgage is a RE speculator.
They are a powerful force in opposition to construction of affordable housing. In almost every NIMBY situation, you can count on crowds of longterm residents opposing construction of new housing saying “think what it will do to your home value.”
They got an affordable house when they were young, but God forbid someone in the same situation today be able to purchase something affordable — it would blow up their scheme to get rich through holding on to a house in an era of artificially constrained supply!
It is interesting that Pennsylvania has nearly as many layoff as California and was one of the last states to issue a stay at home order.
Thoughts? What sector are those layoff from?
We’ll get better data on this when the state employment data comes out for March and April. This will show jobs by category. And you can see which category lost the most jobs.
I lived in NE PA years ago, it is basically a tourist area year round, skiing in winter, country vacations, summer camps for kids, outlet shopping. Now I understand they have gambling as well. Philly area has gambling, tourism, shopping, and real business sector as well. I would guess the hospitality and retail sector is taking a big hit.
you’ve heard it before and now again….
“The Fed can remain solvent longer than YOU can!”
Sad but true.
The Fed can conjure currency out of thin air and that currency is literally an IOUnothing so the Fed will never be insolvent, but it can and will damage or wholly destroy the currency’s value. Once the financial system has been severely distorted central banks ultimately have two choices; deflationary collapse or inflationary collapse.
On a positive note, even those living on Social Security will shortly be able to afford a maid.
Given that all these unemployed are getting full pay for 4 months, plus a bonus $1200 check, I’ll wait to set my hair on fire until those 4 months have passed. And then one two things will have happened. Either the stay at home directives are over and everyone is back to work or the 4 months is extended another 4 months.
To be honest, I kinda want to be “laid off” myself and take a nice 4 month paid vacay, courtesy of Uncle Sam.
Who gets full pay from unemployment insurance I’ve never partaken personally but I was always under the impression that it was only a fraction of your salary while employed Where am I wrong here
It varies state by state and it’s usually 50-60% of pay. But part of the $2T stimulus package was money to make up the shortfall for up to 4 months. There is some income cap, but for middle class workers, they will get 100% of pay.
The last time I had to file for UE, a few years ago, I got the max payout (in California): $1,800/mo IIRC (from losing a $100K+/yr job). Hardly a ‘paid vacay,’ but enough to cover a mortgage and most of my utility bills. It was quite stressful until I got gainfully re-employed, and you had to jump through lots of hoops and prove you were actively looking for work to continue to get it.
Again, the $2T stimulus package is making up the difference. For someone making $100K+ it won’t fully cover it. For someone making $60K a year, it will. And it also varies state by state as each state has its own formula for how much UE gets and what the maximum is.
So, you’re saying–repeatedly–that UE will pay your entire salary (up to $60K/yr). Is that Washington state-specific? I’ve not heard that mentioned in CA and, like I mentioned the max a few years ago was $1,800/mo (though that could have gone up since).
Please link to the article(s) that claim(s) “part of the $2T stimulus package was money to make up the shortfall for up to 4 months”
In Mississippi it’s $235 max a week. In Louisiana it’s $247 max a week. In Florida it’s $275 max a week.
For blue collar workers unemployment in the south is not great. You have to have a very high income to get the max. What they get doesn’t pay for groceries.
I second that with regard to “paid vacation”, but are you sure the pay is full? In WA I think it’s no more than $3K / month
OK I’ll say it only one more time and then I’m done….the $2T stimulus package makes up the difference. So in WA the max would go to $5500/mo give or take.
And then on top of this, everyone is getting mortgage forbearance of at least 3 months. Ford is delaying payments for up to 6 months. And on and on.
It’s not 1931 where people are out on the street starving after losing their jobs.
Lots of these people will get $600 a month, or something similar. So that’s not a lot of money to go on vacation with plus pay for all the expenses of your home while you’re gone.
As a ”gig” worker since Jan2017, this time, all of a sudden I became eligible for UE for the first time, ever; but only the federal supplement; my understanding is that people will get their state’s usual amount, plus $600 per week.
Please LMK if this is correct, as I have been planning to expand my wine futures considerably.
Thank you.
You are correct VVN. With the caveat that $600/week is only for 4 months. At least initially. When is the last time a govt welfare program wasn’t expanded?
So $2600/mo from the feds, another $2-3K a month from the state. $60-70K a year for sitting around doing nothing. America, what a country!!
I’m not sure why this is a big surprise to so many here. It was widely publicized in the run-up to the passage of the stimulus bill. But I guess the $1200 checks is all everyone remembers from it?
Since I’ve been avoiding news for the last couple of days I’m still trying to figure all this out. I’m a self-employed contractor, occasional musician who gets a 1099 from both. Like VintageVNvet, I have never once collected unemployment. I’m, shall we say, well into my 50’s (one more year and then I’m “high risk” – egads!).
Thankfully I’m one of those weirdo frugal savers with zero debt as well as a lowly renter. I highly doubt my slum, er…I mean…land-lord cares about my ability to pay rent as my yearly rent increase goes into effect on May 1. Dutifully sent in my check for April 1st as I don’t live “hand-to-mouth” due to my lifelong saver instincts. My employment income has been cut in half so far, will possibly dwindle to nothing over the next few weeks/months and with decreasing interest rates, I cannot count on any significant interest income from my savings.
I have no clue if I’m eligible for more than $1,200.
Guess I’ll come here for updated information.
Like VintageVNvet, my future likely does include wine!
Thank you for the great articles. Intuition tells us that the markets are being propped up by the FED. But how exactly? 6.6 million new jobless, and then the markets rally. My sense is that they are keeping it above 20k for psychological reasons. A detailed expose about how this works would be very useful in the coming days.
The financial market has been turned into a monetary junkie, it perks up short term with a new dose but that won’t change the ultimate resolution of profound market distortions extant. The avoid hangovers stay drunk strategy will end in predictable fashion; the only question being deflationary collapse or inflationary collapse. Given that all world currencies are fiat inflationary collapse is likely a safe bet.
Scorecard as of today:
Not-QE or QE4 total: $ 349.044 billion ended 13-Mar-20
QE4++ or QE5 total: $ 901.846 billion as of 2-Apr-20
CMBs: $ 350 billion as of 19-Mar-20 to 2-Apr-20
That’s a $1.6 trillion balance sheet explosion (albeit CMBs go to Treasury TGA).
*SOMA addon rollovers not yet added to these amounts
MBS purchases NOT ADDED to the above.
If anecdotal reports turn out to be true, some states’ UE application capacity can’t meet demand (websites crashing, phone lines permanently jammed, etc.). It’s very possible the current numbers understate the current UE reality.
On the flip side, I spoke to a local economic development director who said H-2A workers are not being allowed across the border. We’re in planting season. If it’s not planted now, it’s not planted for the season.
So we’re headed into a crazy world where UE approaches 30% and farmers can’t plant for lack of labor … and food banks are already cleaned out.
We’re smack in the middle of a Minsky Moment. Our leaders are dazed and confused. They handed out the usual bailouts to the usual well-represented lobbyist clients, then washed their hands of it (literally and metaphorically) and went home.
If big hitters like you Wolf and Jeff Gundlach are closing their shorts, where the heck does that leave us? Sit on the sidelines in cash and wait for it all to blow up?
I think for April that probably makes sense as we look set to re test the lows we hit a few weeks back. Interesting that we haven’t heard much from Warren Buffett because unless he’s made a purchase already he’s probably just sitting there with his elephant gun waiting to make a big buy.
What do you guys think ?
You already know what I think but I’m sure you disagree GOLD
At this moment GOLD and SPX are probably correlated.
Second that. Physical PM’s are the way to go in this erratic environment, it’s all about preserving purchasing power – no speculation for profit, but straightforward basic insurance. I’ll wager a lot of older Germans still have physical gold in their possession, they haven’t forgotten what happened in their Weimar Republic in 1921-1923.
That and paid off RE. Keep your debt levels as low as possible and try to secure a steady income stream (duh). If this stock market follows the logic of that other great depression,there’s a 90% depreciation in the cards, top to bottom, spread over the coming years. Sure, you can try to time rebounds and make money, but you’re as likely to catch falling knives and IMHO the only long time trend is downwards now. If the stock market is your bread and butter, better start thinking about an alternative trade. The financial environment has become extremely toxic these past 30, 40 years, this disaster was a long time in the making. Fiat? I even don’t trust that concept anymore. In short, I think all bets are off unless we find a cure or a vaccine for this virus within weeks or months.
They managed to kick the can down the road in 2008. I don’t think they will be capable of doing the same thing this time around in the absence of a swift medical solution. Things are simply too overwhelming now.
Just my two cents.
The elephant gun is now a whale gun. As per SEC filings, Berkshire Hathaway issued senior notes in Europe (February) and Japan (March), essentially securing 0% financing to gobble up some companies in the near future.
It depends on the strength of your stomach. My stomach is pretty weak. So essentially cash until I see something I can live with. Yes, I will miss some opportunities, but I want to sleep well and be rested in case the corona jumps on me.
I think sp finds supports at this level maybe does a slog crawl up a bit higher. Then tech will lead it lower. Tech has not yet had its reckoning. The fed can’t stop it. I have read from respected sources that in May when markets set a new low in around the fed meeting. The fed may go whole japan and will buy etfs
Brent is at $30 after Trump got Putin and the Saudis to play ball and the realization that the light at the end of the Corona tunnels is closer than people thought. Really good news about a potential vaccine from researchers at the University of Pittsburgh. Not that you’ll hear about it from CNN of course. They have an interest to keep everyone scared and panicking.
I think a lot of you here will be disappointed at how quickly all this goes away and we get back to normal. V shaped recovery is looking more and more likely.
Just Some Random Guy,
I just heard today that there are 18 (!) companies with vaccine projects, and some projects are moving at the speed of light, but even then, under the best circumstances, there won’t be a vaccine that is deemed safe and effective and ready for mass-use until sometime next year, at the earliest. But yes, a huge amount of energy is going into this, and some of the brightest people are on it.
In terms of your last sentence: “we get back to normal.” That train “back to normal” has left the station. And there won’t be another one. However, there will be some trains to some kind of “new normal,” and it’ll be a lot different… some of it for the better, hopefully.
Mayo Clinic and the U of MN (and many other fine schools and labs I’m sure) are working on getting an antibody test to determine if a person has already been infected and “are no longer threats to get or spread the infection.”
“Antibodies are proteins produced by the immune system in response to infections and can be found through tests of blood serum – the clear liquid that separates out when blood clots. In the case of SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing the current pandemic, antibodies don’t show up in sufficient quantities for 8 to 11 days.”
That would, at least on an individual level, get us partly back to normal.
Some jobless folks are doing very well.
Via Bloomberg:
Whiting Petroleum Corp.’s board approved $14.6 million in cash bonuses for top executives days before the shale oil producer filed for bankruptcy.
Chief Executive Officer Brad Holly will collect $6.4 million of the total, which will be “paid immediately,” the company said in a filing Wednesday. Four other executives including Chief Financial Officer Correne Loeffler will get the rest.
Reminds me of the WeWork ceo who walked away from that dumpster fire a billionaire Neumann I think his name is I can hear Jerry Seinfeld calling him out
But I’m glad it’s investor money they’re getting and not taxpayer money. I have no pity for investors in Whiting Petroleum.
Except it’s not just investor money the execs stole. Think of all the vendors, creditors, even small businesses who will line up in bankruptcy court for their share of what’s left. There would have been millions more available for them as well. I’m waiting on a refund from a small boat cruise company. While they stonewall me with excuses, their parent company just issued a special dividend three days ago to their investors.
So we’ve just established that State Unemployment Insurance can only process about 3.3 million claims per week. One can only wonder how many weeks (or months) of backlog remain.
Hold on…I just got that 10 million unemployment claims were added since last week. My mistake. Much, much worse. And with an almost certain backlog remaining.
They processed 3.3 million claims in the week ending March 21; and they processed 6.6 million claims in the week ended March 28. In other words, they processed about 10 million claims in two weeks.
Submission from the unemployed is online. Then there are automated processes to move the application along. Verification of employment is automated as well, since all the data is available for querying. Very little human input is needed to process the claims. And once an app is approved payments are via electronic funds.
The only real human interaction needed is if something’s missing from the application or fraud is detected, etc and someone has to manually investigate. In those cases there will be a slowdown since it’s impossible to process 10X the number of transactions with the same number of people in the same time span.
But for the straight forward applications, scaling up is easy.
Thanks Wolf. A little slow today.
Guge, huge, numbers of unemployed.
There will be similar trends in other countries, to varying degrees.
A lot has been made of how foolish people have been that have stockpiled food and other stores, but….
Who wants to be out on the streets with bags of groceries when the desperate and starving start hunting around, those haven’t made their way through the system and received social security payments?
I remember reading several opinion articles at the end of 2018 when the market took a dive. Most of those opinions called for a much further sell off in market indexes. Then, for whatever the excuse, the market indexes then turned around and went to a new all-time high.
My belief (borrowed from others), it is not about fundamentals (unemployment claims, financial losses, etc.) but rather about money flows. I am educated enough to know that unemployed people don’t contribute to 401Ks which becomes a market inflow. However a good portion of the trillions being printed or borrowed, needs to find a home and so the gamblers place it in the stock market.
I’m not amazed about the resilience of the stock market but I am amazed that many Madoff type ponzi schemes haven’t been exposed yet.
PA is doing great.
It’s almost like all of labor fled to a remote mountain town and the capitalist CEOs are panicking.
Who is Joe Galt?
Atl- US shrugged
Difficult to get numbers but it appears about 90% of the deaths are over 60. The people being thrown out of work will predominantly be below that. Are we inflicting more pain with a total lockdown on working age people than the virus causes? Elderly people mostly do not work so are easily isolated. Is there not a more targeted way we could handle this so we don’t destroy the economy at the same time? Strict distancing for younger people but work allowed, unnecessary gatherings banned – sports, museums etc, strict isolation and support for over 60s? If an over 60 is still working they are given a gov supported free pass. Dunno, but what we are doing cannot last till we get a vaccine which is the only sure way out of this.
As a 75 year old who worked up to last year, I totally agree with you.
Absolutely absurd IMO to lock down the entire USA when isolation of targeted population, me for one, can and should be relatively easy.
USA is certainly capable of disseminating thermometers to test every employee in the morning and immediately if showing any symptoms at every workplace.
I have been out once in the last 2.5 weeks, twice in the last 5, to get food and adult beverages, and would be pleased to continue to do that with mask if it would help a gazillion folks keep working.
And yes, I do the detox protocols when arriving home that Wisdom Seeker posted in another thread on this great site of Wolf’s,, not for the first time in my life due to handling asbestos years ago.
BTW, Italy has reported 95% of deaths there so far were over 60, 90% with serious medical conditions previous to this virus. There were similar reports on web weeks ago, but they disappeared quickly for some reason.
In a functioning , non-hollowed out and ransacked society/economy, then maybe your theory holds water. There are millions of 60+ that are still working. There are also millions of multi-generational households because of the insane inflation of asset prices (RE) and burdensome debt loads carried by many younger workers. So, no, your idea of isolating older people is not feasible and pretty delusional.
Sooner or later the G will be forced into something like this – ultimately, if nothing else, the food supply chain will require it for at least a segment of the population. And there are other economic activities that may look more and more essential as time goes on.
I gambled on closing SPX Mar/ Apr gap.
With few options :
1) SPX 10 / 30 / 60/ 240 in TR to the resistance, or above to sign of strength.
2) To LPSY, a move much higher, but below Feb peak, to market makers dumping zone
3) On the way > 3,393 to a new all time high.
4) If wrong, max 5% loss, clear position.
Amazon fired the man who led a strike over protective gear for Covid. AOC stood up to Cuomo, who now pleads endlessly, while nurses and doctors are dying. Old school Democrats wanted to hand out huge subsidies for low paying jobs. Fast forward to those same people in Washington, trying to elbow their way into the WH, and overthrow a guy who promised to bring those jobs back. The challengers tossing trillions to the banks in exchange for a couple of unemployment paychecks. None dare blush.
The giveaway package to the big guys was voted in 96-0 in the Senate and only 1 dissenter in the House. That’s all I need to know.
It’s not bothsidersism to understand that working people have no representation in Washington. Nobody in power is on their side. We have one party rule. All the grandstanding and impeachment bills and pointing fingers is just kabuki theater to make people think that the Corporate Identitarians are somehow better for you than the Corporate Libertarians. Sure, they argue mightily over the decorum and pronouns. But when it really counts they have no problem mustering unanimous votes for their deep pocket donors.
Yes, and we had a couple generations who willingly voted for this. They are reaping what they sowed. As long as their home prices went up and their taxes stayed low.
Contrary to hyperbole, this isn’t the next Great Depression.
A likely majority of the job losses are temporary, and the vast majority of households are two income households — unlike in the days of the GD.
This means some significant belt tightening and probably a long time return to rational finance for everyday households. Some short term pain too. A lot of homes are going to rediscover things like saving for the future, avoiding excessive consumption, etc.
The traditional North American game of “live on one paycheque and spend the other on living large” will change significantly.
I disagree. If this would be a pandemic in a stable financial world, we would be able to cope. It would still be painful, but manageable, with a return to normality. But the debt levels – governments, corporations, households – are simply too high. There’s no chance in hell we’ll be able to repay those in a conventional manner. We are way overstretched as it is. This will probably turn into a domino event with a systemic reset at the end. For what it’s worth: I hope I’m wrong .
“two income households” one mortgage…
Some things have improved. At least we don’t have to march on Washington as an army of unemployed for our $1200. Nor tangle with Eisenhower or MacArthur in the streets.
It won’t be until the 3rd quarter until we know how much real damage was done.
What’s wrong with the Fed. Why can’t even a tiny portion of the trillions they are raising get to the common American? This is the primary problem.
You aren’t entitled to know that. The Fed is not required to disclose what it does to the taxpayers. The stimulus bill repeals the Sunshine Act for the Fed’s meetings until the President says the coronavirus threat is over or the end of this year. The Fed lost its court battles over the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) during the last financial crisis to keep its $29 trillion bailout program to Wall Street a secret from the public.
This time they ensured that they will not have to deal with that “problem”.
…
SEC. 4009. TEMPORARY GOVERNMENT IN THE SUNSHINE ACT RELIEF. (a) IN GENERAL.—Except as provided in subsection 8 (b), notwithstanding any other provision of law, if the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System determines, in writing, that unusual and exigent circumstances exist, the Board may conduct meetings without regard to the requirements of section 552b of title 5, United States Code, during the period beginning on the date of enactment of this Act and ending on the earlier of— (1) the date on which the national emergency concerning the novel coronavirus disease (COVID–19) outbreak declared by the President on March 13, 2020 under the National Emergencies Act (50 20 U.S.C. 1601 et seq.) terminates; or (2) December 31, 2020.
Analysts like Jim Rickards agree that without fiscal stimulus none of this will make a difference. “Collateral” was the issue in Sept REPO, they talked that down, until imperiled bond value, became the only reason that held water. Lowering interest rates while risk or VIX is off the charts, was then, and is now, the classic misdirection in Fed policy. If you subscribe to the theory that the Fed follows rates, then perhaps there is hope. LIBOR is edging ahead of EFFR.. They haven’t the tools this time to force rates lower. QE will not lower rates, and will not provide liquidity. The FED can buy every hot dog stand in America, and they may need to, when the financial system collapses. QE is the policy of accepting weak collateral, in exchange for even weaker newly auctioned paper. Doesn’t matter whose balance sheet it is on, without price discovery, it is an instant liability. Won’t work, 4T vs a 400T market. Rates can rise, bonds, or credit ratings can be downgraded, or the dollar can collapse, or perhaps all three. This financial crisis has multiple facets. When they have turned the dollar into worthless script they will hand it out like candy.
Otishertz, keep it simple :
Click $SPX, log, monthly.
Add a cloud.
It will take u less than a min.
When SPX start moving above the monthly cloud, I clicked : Buy !
If wrong, : stop loss 5%.
That’s all.
First time on bunny slope might be difficult. I didn’t put a spell on SPX, or any of Wolf readers.
My comments are for free, not for a fee.
If u don’t like them ==> skip, delete.
Wolf,
Seems like a lot of piling on today in the media. I read a lot on different sites. Some sites are way too opinionated in trying to understand something. I commend you on the facts in all your articles, without any spin. I never even thought something like this could happen to us, or even suspected this corona virus would be so threatening. I look forward to reading. Thanks again! Be safe everyone!