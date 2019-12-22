THE WOLF STREET REPORT: How Amazon Gains Control & Domination

Amazon takes over the last mile and everything else.
Great report of a predatory and aggressive business model Wolf. I wonder how this will fare in an economic downturn with consumers tightening their belts. granted,their “sub” contractors will eat it first yet Amazon will still be stuck with a massive warehouse/distribution system that needs to be financed. and who will deliver their crap after mom and pop delivery Van has been reprocessed ? this will be interesting to watch. my hunch is: the demise of USPS,FED EX and UPS may not be as imminent as it seems. i can see governments in the US and Europe riding to the rescue of established Employers and postal services. nobody likes a bully.
Truly frightening. Thanks Wolf.
It’s that husky voice. Makes him sounds like an actual wolf.
Ultimately it comes down to whether or not Amazon can maintain its monopoly. Governments can break monopolies and there are currently anti-trust investigations going on, but it will take time and that’s if it even amounts to anything.
Assuming nothing happens, or happens fast enough, on the government’s end, how can a market based solution break a monopoly like Amazon? Surely Amazon isn’t some kind of unbeatable leviathan……
Exactly. Five years ago I thought Walmart was an ustoppable juggernaut that would monopolize retail, groceries, and delivery. Now Walmart is fighting for market share. These models make products very cheap for the buyers, but make their employees not much better than the serfs of old.
Am I glad I moved out of that God-forsaken country ten years ago!
Prop 5 will kill any Independent Contractor hopes for delivery business.
I meant AB 5
The gig-economy is a God-send for some;
not everyone is forced into it.
It’s the lower rungs of the ladder that
“progressives” keep trying to remove.
How is it a godsend?
I’ve experienced unusually bad delivery service form Amazon this year, in contrast generally from prior years.
My deliveries form Amazon UK – where England recently privatized it’s once public postal service – have declined dramatically in quality.
My deliveries from Amazon Germany where the postal service has remained unchanged (I think it is public or union which in Germany is practically the same as public but don’t worry that’s being worked on to crappify and privatize, too) have remained their usual excellent service.
A few weeks ago a delivery from UK Amazon was clearly lost but Amazon tracking would only say they were WORKING ON IT.
When I contacted Amazon, the AI bot gave completely useless rote respones. So next time, I kept typing PERSON until I was connected to a person. From the person, I received helpful responses.
And yesterday, I received a delivery from UK and the box was partially crushed and water damaged. The contents itself was minimally damaged I choose not to take any action.
And yes, when you get delivery on Sunday’s (today even) from white vans with New Jersey plates in Massachusetts, you’re not in UPS/USPS/Fed-Ex/Royal Mail of England anymore, Dorothy.
The Amazon delivery guys are often handsome dark skinned immigrant looking types. Being a gay male of northern European extraction, I can’t complain about that.
Forget it. I hear these gig works make SOOOOOO much money. Out of any 99 percenter’s league.
Blue Amazon vans everywhere.
I saw something in the news about porch pirates intercepting packages. One lady reported 20 packages missing. They moved from shoplifting to porches.
Pants online for less than half the price of the same pair of pants in a store. My size in stock online.
Ordered a part online for $2.00 with free shipping from a competitor of Amazon. It ships from China. May take 3 – 8 weeks for delivery.