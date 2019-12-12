Is the Corporate-Debt Bubble Ripe Yet?

What does it mean when the Fed and other central banks jointly bemoan the effects of their own policies? Worried about not being able to keep all the plates spinning?
This is the transcript from my podcast last Sunday, THE WOLF STREET REPORT:
The Federal Reserve, the ECB, the individual central banks of Eurozone countries, such as the Bundesbank and the Bank of France, the central banks of negative-interest-rate countries outside the Eurozone, such as in Switzerland and Sweden, they’re all now lamenting, bemoaning, and begroaning one of the consequences of low and negative interest rates, the ballooning record-breaking pile of business debts.
This is ironic because these outfits that are now lamenting, bemoaning, and begroaning the pileup of business debts are the ones that manipulated interest rates down via their radical and experimental monetary policies, thereby triggering the pileup of business debts.
This debt pileup isn’t an unintended consequence of their policies. It was one of the purposes of their policies.
But central banks also know from history that this historically high level of business debts is a powder keg waiting to explode – company by company at first, and then as contagion spreads, all at once.
The Fed is a superb example. In its most recent “Financial Stability Report,” released in November, the Fed warns about the historic record-breaking pileup of business debts in the US, as a consequence of low interest rates, and it considers this business debt the biggest risk to financial stability in the US.
But this warning came after the Fed had just cut its policy interest rates three times, and after it had begun to bail out the repo market with over $200 billion so far, and after it had begun buying $60 billion a month in T-bills, in total printing over $300 billion in less than three months, to repress short term rates in the repo market and to bail out its crybaby-cronies on Wall Street – and not necessarily banks – that had become hooked on these low interest rates.
In its Financial Stability Report, the Fed warns about the ballooning debts of non-financial businesses. These are businesses that are not lenders. Excluding lenders from the tally prevents double counting of debts, since lenders borrow money to lend money. So this is money that non-financial companies owe, and they range from mom-and-pop restaurants to Apple.
The Fed measures this debt in several ways. In absolute dollars, these debts have skyrocketed from record to record and have hit $18 trillion. And as a percent of GDP, these debts have reached historic highs. The Fed says that “the most rapid increases in debt are concentrated among the riskiest firms amid weak credit standards.”
So we’ve got historically high debt levels, especially among the most leveraged companies with negative cash flows, amid loosey-goosey underwriting standards.
And the Fed warns about, laments, and bemoans the speed of this debt pileup, with business debts jumping by 5.1% over the past 12 months, much faster than the economy grew.
The Fed warns that “excessive borrowing” leaves businesses “vulnerable to distress,” in which case they will need to “cut back in spending,” which means layoffs and lower spending on other stuff and cutting back on investments. This ricochets through the overall economy. And it comes with a decline in overvalued asset prices, and suddenly the collateral for those debts begins to vanish.
So the Fed says: “These vulnerabilities often interact with each other. For example, elevated valuation pressures” – meaning high asset prices – “tend to be associated with excessive borrowing because both borrowers and lenders are more willing to accept higher degrees of risk and leverage when asset prices are appreciating rapidly. The associated debt and leverage, in turn, make the risk of outsized declines in asset prices more likely and more damaging.”
In terms of high asset prices, the Fed puts commercial real estate at the top of its list, after massive price increases over the past seven years due to low interest rates. But rents on commercial properties have risen more slowly, and as a result, the Fed says, “capitalization rates, which measure annual rental income relative to prices for recently transacted commercial properties, have moved down over the past decade and are at historically low levels.”
The Fed laments not only the high quantity of debt, but also its lousy quality.
In addition to the $2.4 trillion in junk-rated bonds and loans, about half of investment-grade debt outstanding is currently rated triple-B, the lowest category of investment-grade. This is “near an all-time high,” groans the Fed.
And it warns that in an economic downturn, widespread downgrades of bonds to junk, could “lead investors to sell the downgraded bonds rapidly, increasing market illiquidity and downward price pressures in a segment of the corporate bond market known already to exhibit relatively low liquidity.”
And the Fed warns that a broad indicator of corporate leverage – the ratio of debt to assets for publicly traded non-financial companies – is at its highest level in 20 years. OK, 20 years ago was the end of 1999, just months before a phenomenal stock-market crash began.
Other central banks have chimed in, warning about record business indebtedness in their country, and about other fallout from their negative-interest-rate policies, just after having pushed interest rates further into the negative.
While this is clearly a case of central-bank doublespeak, it’s also a case of central banks getting worried about the effects of their handiwork that could end in a crisis at the business level that would hit the financial system, with not-hard-to-imagine consequences for the real economy.
The German Bundesbank laments in its Financial Stability Report that the “risks to financial stability have continued to build up in Germany.” If the current economic slowdown in Germany, now close to a recession despite negative interest rates, turns into an actual downturn, the Bundesbank says, it could trigger a “deterioration in the debt sustainability of enterprises and households,” which in turn could trigger waves of defaults and credit write-downs. This would hit German banks.
These banks, the Bundesbank says, have significantly expanded their lending to “relatively high-risk businesses” while reducing their loan-loss provisions. And the report says, “that banks’ lending portfolios now include a higher share of enterprises whose credit ratings could deteriorate the most in the event of an economic downturn.”
In addition, housing bubbles have sprung up in Germany. The Bundesbank considers home prices in many cities to be overvalued by 15% to 30%. German banks are heavily exposed to these housing bubbles.
The Bundesbank notes that low interest rates not only help mask the deterioration of Germany’s macroeconomic situation, they provide ideal conditions for the financial vulnerabilities to grow further.
The ECB’s own Financial Stability Review warned, lamented, and bemoaned that “very low interest rates,” and the search for yield among investors and “signs of excessive financial risk-taking,” are leading to “higher leverage among riskier firms,” and these companies are more likely to get downgraded during downturns, and this downgrade risk has increased “in view of a deteriorating economic outlook, indicating higher funding costs and possible rollover risks going forward, primarily for the very large lower-rated investment-grade segment” – so this is the very large pile of near-junk-rated debt that would be downgraded to junk. This “could exacerbate potential losses,” the report says.
And the Bank of France warned about, lamented, bemoaned, and begroaned the huge debt levels of large French non-financial corporations, many of them part- or majority-owned by the state. They have been using the era of negative interest rates and ECB corporate bond purchases to take on debt, not to invest in France and move the economy forward, but mostly to acquire other companies, many of them overseas.
The Bank of France points out that “the burden of this debt will have to be covered by the future revenues released from these acquisitions.” And it says, there is a risk that “anticipated future revenues may be overvalued.”
In the US, in Europe, in China for crying out loud, or anywhere, these business debts don’t go away on their own. They only go away in a debt restructuring or bankruptcy – at a big cost for lenders and investors or taxpayers.
Many of these debts were incurred to fund share buybacks, and to fund acquisitions that don’t produce cash flows for the acquiring company, and to fund cash-burning operations. And these debts just balloon and they need to be refinanced when they come due, and interest payments need to be made. And central banks are getting nervous about the effects of their own policies.
So their lamentations and warnings could be just more central-bank CYA – and later they could say to these companies and the public, we told you so, you shouldn’t have borrowed so much, and now look what kind of mess you’ve made.
Or their lamentations and warnings could mean that they’re going to let inflation run hot, to burn through this debt. But one entity’s debt is another entity’s asset. And in this scenario, everyone who holds these assets – pension funds, social security systems, retail investors, bond funds, banks, and the like – will see the purchasing power of their assets get crushed.
Normally you’d expect inflation to be priced into debt, but central banks manipulate the credit markets with an iron fist, and if rates spike in an effort at price discovery – such as in the repo market – the central banks step in with all their might and push those rates back down. So current interest rates neither reflect current inflation rates nor future inflation risk. Nothing is priced in.
Or their lamentations and moans and groans about debt levels could mean that central banks are struggling with a change of mind. The central bank of Sweden has already indicated that it would exit its negative-interest-rate policies soon. There is considerable jabbering among ECB officials that QE and negative interest rates would need to end. Draghi is gone, and there is now a reevaluation of monetary policy going on at the ECB. All these warnings, lamentations, and moans and groans about corporate debt could be a sign for folks to get ready for the end the negative interest rate era in Europe.
Or their lamentations could be a mix of all these and other elements, as they’re struggling to figure out how to keep all the plates spinning.
You can listen to and subscribe to my podcast on YouTube.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Market gave Aramco $2 Trillion valuation. They can now borrow another Trillion or two and buy lower 40% of SP500.
Consider the source, but Al Jazeera did a bit yesterday on how certain Saudi billionaires (the same group who were held up at the Ritz in Riyadh and shaken down by the Crown Prince) were basically forced to buy ARAMCO stock, presumably to prop it up.
The IPO was much smaller than originally planned and listed only in Riyadh to reduce disclosure requirements. It went from a big worldwide offering to basically strong-arming the local cronies to pony up for shares.
Andy,
That alleged 2 trill valuation actually raised, what, maybe 30 billion in real cash, you know – the kind of money that can actually be spent (absent some dumbass acquiree or lobotomized bank willing to take illiquid stock in a 98 pct gvt owned – monarchy class – company, previously nationalized).
There was a reason intl buyers all passed and Aramco had to resort to a gunpoint IPO essentially funded by clawed back graft from corrupt insiders and fellow oligopolist governments.
This IPO was a weird intl flop – considering that Aramco allegedly sits on hundreds of billions of barrels of low access cost crude (although actual Saudi output oddly grew very slowly over
the last 35 yrs…even as Chinese demand nearly quadrupled oil prices from 2004 to 2014…ushering in fracking as a viable competitor…hmm).
It is almost like a 2 pct float in a 98 pct monarchy owned gvt isn’t fully trusted to observe foreign shareholder primacy.
Negative interest rates in Germany.
When one is paid to borrow, why not go all out?
The central bankers are getting what they want: financial inflation to make their pals richer and richer.
Cheers,
B
Reason, logic, and facts don’t seen to matter with the Fed or much else nowadays. So how about this:
The Fed should announce a 0.50% rate increase today, and say there will more of these in 2020. They should why: They don’t like the President and they want to cause his defeat in 2020.
The Fed should announce this on Twitter. Like everyone else.
The Deep State/Blob/Swamp whatever you want to call it, will protect the Fed in jubilation, but they will need to be wary that his supporters own must of the guns in this country and act accordingly.
Inflation in bond price has driven yields down.
Perhaps reaching technical excesses.
Bond prices in becoming vulnerable can go down. For Junk, a lot.
As with previous post-bubble contractions, the plunge in prices is not due to a return of CPI “inflation”, but due to the inability to service the debt.
Bond prices have been inordinately inflated.
Junk bond prices will deflate.
Such interest rates can soar, which has been one of the features of a post-bubble contraction.
Congressman French Hill (R-Arkansas): “I think the concern is that the New York Fed is not supporting the repo market. They are the repo market. I think that’s the challenge. And we don’t see the bank reserves that are more than adequate – billions more than needed, on JPMorgan, for example, $120 billion in daily cash held at the Fed on a $60 billion cash requirement, and yet they’re not entering that repo market.”
Can’t say i follow French Hill or Fanny Hill. Great quote however. JP Morgan screams risk off. How much more clarity do you need ?
Bebe,
“JP Morgan screams risk off”
Yes, but it also screams of the corrupt perfection (and perfect corruption) of the Fed’s interest-on-reserves riskless arbitrage machine – why risk money or brain cells on actual loan underwriting (when history has shown you frequently suck at it, blowing yourself up) – when you, Mr. TBTF Bank, can get risklessly get paid by the Fed (which just prints the shit anyway) for holding hundreds of billions in idle funds – for which you pay depositors zero.
All the corrupt insiders win – TBTF banks get risklessly paid to exploit seniors and safety-first depositors…and the DC political class scum use Fed money printing to zero out interest rates on the accumulated debt from the decades of their previous fiscal degeneracy.
The only people who lose…is everybody else on the planet…especially those who put their life savings into rolls of Fed toilet paper masquerading as a store of value.
The question to ask the bankers is at what rate would they enter the repo market for each class of collateral. The answer would disclose the real prices for each class of collateral. But who wants to know that.
Petunia,
My recollection is that pre-Fed-Fiddled repo rates spiked from 2 pct to 10 pct back in Sept – that is quite a loan price/risk perception reset.
And repos are very short term loans…but has been very wisely said of bankruptcy/loan default…it happens slowly…then all at once. Repos are very short term…but *some* repo lender has to get burnt on the actual day of default when a long-decrepit borrower finally goes under.
And 20 years of ZIRP has created an entire American financial ecosystem *filled* with doomed borrowers…cash flow negative, kept alive only by means of bigger rolled-over snowball loans at ever lower interest rates, courtesy of the furiously printing Fed.
And *nobody* knows this better than the repo-lending TBTF banks. They are at the center, the semi-beating rotted heart of the Fed invented shitty-verse of crap credit-risks.
The rates spiked either because they know that outside lending books are about to turn to shit…or that their internal lending books are about to turn to shit.
Either way, bank capital must be conserved and it is just f-ing easier to take the Fed’s riskless arbitrage on idle funds than to go into the repo mkts at something lower than an absurd 10 pct for an ultra short term secured loan (think of the annualized rates on 10 pct repos! Think of how shitty the borrowers must be perceived to be!)
The repo market freeze up is just another sign of the coming debt bomb explosion, just like the 3 month 10 year yield inversion in July, and the 2 year 10 year yield inversion in September.
These are all signs of the collective judgement of the more sensible and astute investors and financiers of the world sensing increased risk to all this bad debt, pricing in that risk, and moving en mass to safer ground.
By rescuing the repo market, by lowering the Fed fund rate three times to squash the yield inversions, the Fed is indeed treating these small burning embers, the beginnings of the next wildfire, by throwing wood at it – enough to cover them up temporarily, but also providing more fuel for an even bigger fire shortly
Gotta love the Fed – The arsonist who started all the fires, now commentating on the effects of the fires.
Next they’ll pose as the firefighters, and demand approval from all of their subjects for their struggles “to put the fires out”.
This is what is known in technical terms as speaking out of both sides of your mouth. The lack of honesty here is apalling.
Saw Jeff Gunlach on CNBC yesterday. He said his !Total Return Fund does not own ANY corporate bonds. If the ‘Bond King’ avoids corporate debt what does that tell you and just how liquid will those bonds be in a downturn?
I attended a “venture panel year in review” meetup earlier this week.
4 VCs representing a telco, an outsourcing firm, an AI VC investment fund and a bank that focuses on startups.
Usual talk about this or that. Several times, it was mentioned that there is enormous “dry tinder” out there: $50B ready for investment.
What was interesting was what was not said: does the WeWork debacle plus Uber and other IPO fails mean that the game has changed? That all this “dry tinder” is no longer, or at least less, interested in investing in companies that lose money hand over fist?
And extending from that: will the much larger pile of dry tinder that has underpinned corporate stock buybacks also continue that game?
Curious, did they address the issue of compensation? If companies that don’t make money can’t IPO, the stock compensation given to employees is worth zero, won’t employees start asking for real salaries increasing the burn rate. Just asking.
The Fed warns that because of its policies it might be forced to print (electronically) Trillions of dollars and hand them out to rich people. The Fed will then say that they are shocked, absolutely shocked, that it has come to this.
It doesn’t matter if the European and US Central Banks are unhappy with ZIRP/NIRP. They have no real choice, being locked into the global game of Credit Chicken with Japan, which is addicted to ZIRP, and China which is one prick away from an epic credit-bubble deflation. And they are also constrained by domestic forces – European economy is addicted to NIRP already. The US Fed tried to turn away from the epic chicken crash with the rate hikes, but couldn’t go it alone.
A healthy financial system would be able to sustain debt repayments through organic growth without requiring credit increases above the rate of GDP increase. The fact that we no longer live in such a world is telltale evidence that the “bezzle” (accumulated bad debt and unrecognized fraud) is historically huge (consistent with the increasingly visible corruption).
How long before the working class figures out that the FED policy of creating near free money for the wealthy class, is an attack on them?
I cannot see any outcome from this monetary policy except eventual economic collapse on the degree of the great depression.
It would be different if this money was being put to work productively, but that is clearly not the case. It is simply being used to manipulate stock prices and mask low productivity and innovation.
When you combine the massive corporate debt with the massive consumer debt, and pitiful savings rate, you have the ingredients for a mass depression.
JDog,
Let me add to your 1st sentence, or try to. First of all, unless someone is part of the leisured 1%, all of us are part of the working class and must answer to someone even if it is just a loans officer covering business financing, or the bank manger him/her self. It matters not one whit what your collar colour might be, or what degree you obtained. My brother-in-law is a good example and I think the world of him. Stanford law, PhD…. and he argues the economy is strong. Polite to the nth degree, he argues the economy is doing well due to the Dow numbers and the employment stats. Until something goes spectacularly Boom, he will follow this reasoning all the way to the end.
But my point is this. I think people are just tuning out these recent days. The news cycle is driving people crazy, and it is the behaviours of all leadership that seems to drive folks deeper into their silos. (I won’t get into politics here Mr Richter). But….. is the behaviours and news cycle a symptom or cause; or both? Regardless, a result is cynicism and tuning out. I have relatives that come home from work, and just stream entertainment. Information, be damned. They are quite uninformed and I am lately wondering if that might not wisdom in action? Sometimes I wish I could just bask in willful ignorance and not fret so much.
I still believe the only hope to save our civilization is a massive massive downturn and wake up. The longer this goes on the less of anything there will be to salvage for many many families. It’s supposed to be sunny tomorrow so maybe by then I’ll think differently, but…..
Total U.S. corporate debt has grown 88% from $4.9 trillion outstanding in 2006, to nearly $9.2 trillion in 2018.
https://www.sifma.org/resources/research/fixed-income-chart/
Little of this new debt was put to productive use. Instead much of it was spent on unproductive strategies including stock buybacks, leveraged buyouts, and investments in cash-flow negative companies which have rarely ever been profitable (see tech unicorns and shale oil producers). Share repurchases or buybacks can spend a lot of money to temporarily push up a companies short term stock price, but this strategy contributes nothing to the companies revenues, profitability, future productivity, or new product development. Leveraged buyouts are known to overload a companies balance sheet with debts that can be difficult to sustain even for healthy firms. A cash-flow negative company doesn’t sell enough product to finance its daily operations, and therefore requires a constant inflow of outside capital to keep its business afloat.
Investments in cash-flow negative companies mirror, in many ways, the worst mistakes we made during the Financial Crisis of 2007 – 2008. During that last financial crisis, massive losses were created when investors poured imprudent and highly leveraged sums into mortgage backed securities that were filled with questionable consumer loans. These consumer loans were called ‘subprime’, and many were questionable because underwriting deteriorated to the degree that many borrowers had No Income, No Job, and No Assets (colloquially called “NINJA” loans).
The current situation in our markets is imprudent and highly leveraged sums have now been poured into questionable cash-flow negative corporate investments. These corporate investments include leveraged loans, high yield bonds, and their related equity. Many of these investments are questionable because the corporations backing them have Negative Income with no path to profitability, No Governance, and (almost) no Physical Assets to liquidate in bankruptcy (what you could colloquially call “NINGPA” investments). This is essentially the same greater fools game that was played with housing prices before the 2007 crash.
It might seem like I’m stating the obvious but any company that constantly generates massive losses, and has virtually no assets will not be able to pay back its investors.
i would helpful to know which major co.
would be harmed if rates went up 2%.I know
a fellow in RE that if rates went up 1% his goose was cooked.
He did sell and got out of it but he did say it was hard to
turn down the easy money when was offered to him.
That clears up a lot. Like what the heck is Fed talking about a 3% benchmark when CPI is nearly half that? He did mention wrapping up REPO around the first of the year. Just let it inflate Jerome. Assume FB anticipated future revenues are “overstated” not “overvalued”? Does Germany have an affordable housing crisis, how do they deal with it? Here in America we just build more houses and pretend they are affordable.
It seems obvious now that the high management of corporations are using their companies to line their own pockets first, come heck or high water. If things don’t work out down the road, profits and employees suffer, but dude is forced to retire…dirty rich.
Have capital one card that I use two times a year to pay a 6 month bill. Just received capital one offer 0% transfer, 2% fee. Miss a payment it’s 16.9%. If they really knew my business they would know I have nothing to transfer.
Still some cheap money out there for credit worthy.
People say that the fed will run out of monetary policy tools at lower bound interest rates but couldn’t they also use capital destruction via a managed crash in overpriced stocks to create a reverse wealth effect that similarly removes money and previous QE from the system without raising fed funds rates?