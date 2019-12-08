THE WOLF STREET REPORT: Is the Corporate-Debt Bubble Ripe Yet?

What does it mean when the Fed and other central banks jointly bemoan the effects of their own policies? Worried about not being able to keep all the plates spinning? (11 minutes)
I guess the trillion dollar question is when, not if? I was at Seattle’s Town Hall on 8th and Seneca for the 20th anniversary of the WTO shutdown, Dec 7th. I got there in daylight and left after dark in a city I no longer recognize. There are so many new high-rise buildings on First Hill, Capitol Hill, and downtown that if not for the street signs at each intersection I would have no idea where I was or heading trying to make it a bus stop to get home. I imagine all of these new buildings are carrying a mortgage and all of them here in Seattle are catering to highly paid techies. If anything goes wrong, and it wouldn’t take much with some luxurious one bedrooms renting for $4,500 per month, then the bust here will be amazing. Add to this how many Fortune 500 companies whose net worth is now less than zero and we have the makings of a disaster..
I can’t understand the economy anymore – houses renting for $4k a month that sell for $8k a month, business school tuition that’s 100k per year all in, healthcare where you pay 10-100 times the Medicare reimbursement rate. Yet everyone is rolling in cash.
Extremely subsidized food( meal plan deals where we spend $60 a week to feed a family of 4) and extremely subsidized stuff ($200 for huge backyard toys and ride-on toys, that cost $400 20 years ago – my parents could not afford when I was a kid, though they bought a nice three bed house which we can only afford to rent).
We can’t invest our money anywhere,it costs very little to live ( only real cost is rent which is vastly inflated for our 50s crapshack with a wall heater) and we can’t afford a better life but are sitting on tons of cash. We can’t spend the money we have because we can’t afford a house (1.8 million in a good school district) and don’t want to furnish a rental so we just hoard money.
I just can’t understand the economy anymore. I’m lost – we’re young – 30 years old. We earn so much money, never thought we’d make almost 400k on a single income, but can’t afford a middle class life. But we’re hoarding cash like mad, it feels like hyper inflation in the Bay Area.
Can’t figure out if this boat is sinking or not, but everything seems radically out of place.
Millennial family,
Now try to figure out what someone is going to do who earns “only” $60,000 a year in your area. Or $30,000.
Your reply is excellent. I am still trying to get my head around the post of millennial family…
Your health should be your only focus,
not money, “Millennial Family”;
stay sane in a world gone mad.
Housing is the trickiest piece of the puzzle
because our needs are always changing,
especially in boom-bust Seattle.
Micro-Apartments, in an urban setting, are in high demand;
McMansions, and driving everywhere, are going out of style;
more so, should fuel prices and interest rates spike again.
Good security/food/health doesn’t have to be expensive.
Last 30+ years, I haven’t spent a dime on doctors.
Most emergency room visits are a result of dehydration;
a bag of salt water (injected) solves the problem.
Instead of spending a thousand $ on a ambulance ride,
and 3 thousand $ on a emergency room visit, I ingest
enough salt to keep myself hydrated — naughty me.
Just as sugar amplifies a toothache, salt abates it.
1. Realize that the same factors that allow you to earn $400k are the same factors driving housing to insane levels in your area.
2. Realize when this bubble implodes, so will your job.
3. Logical conclusion. Save, save, save. Keep on top of your skill set. Be happy for a salary at a 50% cut when reality hits.
“never thought we’d make almost 400k on a single income, but can’t afford a middle class life.”
“I can’t understand the economy anymore – houses renting for $4k a month that sell for $8k a month, business school tuition that’s 100k per year all in, healthcare where you pay 10-100 times the Medicare reimbursement rate. Yet everyone is rolling in cash. ”
Sounds better than where I live (Netherlands), where rents are often at least 2-3x the monthly mortgage cost; which of course means that prices are (also) sky-high relative to incomes and most homes are purchased with a maximum mortgage. If you don’t have the income (like almost every single-income family nowadays) you have to pay punishing rent and will never be able to save for a home; having ZIRP/NIRP policy doesn’t help with saving either.
For sure “everyone rolling in cash” sounds like a pretty privileged position, you can move to a cheaper location if that is financially required; others are simply stuck.
Perhaps Wolf could help us all look into the powers of banks holding our ‘cash’ (Re: Cyprus), during supposedly what they deem crash or panic economic events? Do US banks have the authority to limit cash withdrawals, freeze accounts or ‘borrow’ our funds to help stabilize their own mess?
Thanks for the perspective. We are a very diverse country. The Fed has and govt has pumped gobs of stimulous into the country and created many localized bubbles. Maybe the median is 2% inflation, but there are hot spots and decaying spots. My daughter and her husband live in a wonderful all brick home on a golf course, 3,000 plus sq. Ft and paid about $300,000. They both work and the price is probably 1.5× their income. You are making good money. Squirell away as much as you can while you have the opportunity. You always can cash out and move to Podunk USA and be a big fish in a small pond if the bubble bursts.
Excellent report ! I was seriously wondering about this stuff and how long it can go on…good to know these central banksters might have some inkling of the “pandora” that may indeed unleash… but won’t hold my breath. Yes, indeed, they are caught between the proverbial rock and the hard place – by their own doing as the report points out.
What would Oliver Hardy say to the Fed, ECB, etc: well, this is a fine mess you’ve gotten us into Stanley !!! Ollie was being kind.
But seriously, if the European countries know for ZIRP were to work toward low but positive rates, wonder what effect that would have on the rest of the world? Value of other currencies, especially dollar and commodity prices….
Certainly, governments, corps. and individuals with record debt levels won’t be too happy.
Capital markets need savings, central banksters give us debt and more debt…totally BASS -ACKWARDS.
Return to positive rates is never going to happen in Europe because most EU economies would crash even with rates at a historically low 2-3%; the whole system is now terminally addicted to NIRP/ZIRP, governments (especially in the South), big corporations and homeowners (especially in the North).
While central banks are working for the 0.1% and they are the ones who have enjoyed by far the biggest profits, reality is that a big chunk of the population also profits from continuing the current central bank policies of ultra-cheap debt for as long as possible – it enables them to live beyond their means at the cost of others (like future citizens). Even those on social security are doing relatively well because most EU governments can borrow money for nothing and spend a bit more each year on welfare. It is interesting to see that both on the left and on the right there is support for current ultra-loose monetary policy (or even looser policy …). Those who are hurt severely are a silent minority in most EU countries.
There is no way back for politics and not for central banks either, as all these bankers are basically politicians now; at least until they retire from the job and try to clean their slate.
Thank you for your brillant work and sharing it
Behind the everything is ok
Central banks are so powerful and they are now the market
Hence, they can keep all asset prices up forever and inflation is good (for who!) and we can hike rates when WE think it will be necessary
meaning when we loose control and inflation escape and run very high very quickly
Many are afraid of how long this will last until something uggly happen
In the meantime party is on on the Titanic deck of Wall Street
It is an old scam.
“If the American people ever allow private banks to control the issue of their currency, first by inflation, then by deflation, the banks and corporations that will grow up around [the banks] will deprive the people of all property until their children wake-up homeless on the continent their fathers conquered. The issuing power should be taken from the banks and restored to the people, to whom it properly belongs.” — Tommy Jefferson
“I sincerely believe that banking establishments are more dangerous than standing armies, and that the principle of spending money to be paid by posterity under the name of funding is but swindling futurity on a large scale.” — Tommy Jefferson
There was a report issued in 2011 that claimed that the Federal Reserve created $29 trillion in new money and loan guarantees during the 2008-2009 financial crisis. The total GDP of the US was about $14.72 trillion in 2008, so this was about equal in worth to two years of the total amount of goods and services that the country could produce.
http://www.levyinstitute.org/publications/29000000000000-a-detailed-look-at-the-feds-bailout-of-the-financial-system
The federal government spends about $4.4 trillion, or about 20% of GDP, per year. There is a public debate and political battle for those dollars every year. Elections are held every two years for the House, so that voters can fire their Representative if they don’t agree with his voting record.
The Federal Reserve can create or guarantee 200% of GDP in a year – *ten times* the federal budget – whenever it likes. There is no public debate, and it’s very hard to even discover what they are doing, much less to stop them from doing it. They are so secretive that they won’t even tell us the names of the banks that actually own the Federal Reserve. Nobody can hold them accountable, as we don’t even know who the real owners are.
The Federal Reserve is the real ruling power in the USA.
Are you red pilling?
Additionally, the Fed members are also revealing how political they really are with current/former members opining on:
1. The Fed should “fight” climate change
2. The Fed should enact policies to “hurt” PDJT
3. And there is no doubt on how long and the massive amount of QE/ZIRP went on to help “hope and change.”