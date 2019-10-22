Why Online Shoppers Face Peculiar Results on Black Friday

“Dynamic Pricing” Online: Are Prices on Black Friday Actually Good Deals?
Real-time “dynamic pricing” is a strategy based on which online sellers, such as retailers or airlines, change the price of the product on the spot, based on numerous factors.
A formula based on supply and demand, as purists would like to have, won’t work in retail because there is almost always too much supply, and therefore a glut, with plenty of items on the shelves and in warehouses across the country that need to be sold; and not enough demand, hence ads, discounts, and promos to increase demand.
So other factors than supply and demand are used in dynamic pricing. Amazon is king of the hill in this strategy, but they’re all doing it. Real-time algorithm-driven – or to add some linguistic oomph to it, artificial-intelligence driven – pricing on the internet is now standard procedure. The algo looks at all the available data on hand about the customer, the product, and the competition, and puts a price in front of the customer’s eyes that is designed to trigger an on-the-spot buy-decision at the highest price the customer would bear.
The data that these algos look at include what the retailer’s website knows about you (are you logged in?), or knows about you from your history affiliated with your IP address, or knows about you based on the browsing data stored in your browser, or based on data from your smart speaker, smart TV, smart thermostat, or smart fridge, or based on data from various apps on your smartphone, such as fitness apps or retailers’ apps, or any other apps that collect data on you and send it back to wherever.
This data the website is able to gather about the person landing on it at the moment helps determine what price that persons sees. This includes information about income, education, job, race, the neighborhood, preferences, and so on.
Dynamic pricing also applies on the Black Friday internet shopping binge – when people think they’re getting the best deals, when in fact, the deals they’re getting are determined by dynamic pricing, and may not be the best deals at all.
This leads to peculiar results for online shoppers on Black Friday.
In an analysis of sneaker prices on Black Friday, compared to the rest of the year, going back three years, and looking at 1.4 million prices of 4,024 sneakers from over 200 retailers on the internet, RunRepeat, a review and price comparison site for sneakers, found that Black Friday may in fact not be a great time to buy.
Specifically, it found:
- In the 12 months between August 1st, 2018 and July 31st, 2019, sneakers were cheaper on 66% of days than they were on Black Friday.
- Of the 27 most popular sneakers in the RunRepeat database, the average price was 36.3% higher on Black Friday than on the cheapest day of the year for each pair of sneakers.
- The spectrum ranged from Adidas’ Stan Smith being $0.94 higher on Black Friday than on the cheapest day of the year; to Nike’s Air VaporMax Flyknit being $63.58 (+57%) higher on Black Friday than on the cheapest day of the year.
- Overall, aside from the comparison to the cheapest day, sneaker prices remain roughly stable on Black Friday with “no noticeable price drop across the board,” with the average price of sneakers on Black Friday last year at $64.63.
Similar pattern with consumer electronics.
RunRepeat also did a smaller non-scientific price survey of three popular consumer electronics categories – TVs, laptops, and headphones – on Black Friday, using data from Keepa.com, and found a similar pattern, that Black Friday was not necessarily the best time to buy these products, and that all the products it analyzed could have been purchased for a lot less on the cheapest day during the rest of the year.
It also found that compared to the average price throughout the year – not the cheapest price – TVs and laptops were cheaper on Black Friday, while headphones were more expensive.
As an example, the table below shows the results for one of the top selling items in each of the three categories, with Black Friday price, highest price during the year, lowest price during the year, and average price for the year:
- Toshiba 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV – Fire TV Edition
- Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones
- Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop
|Product
|Black Friday Price
|Highest Price
|Lowest Price
|Avg. Price
|Toshiba TV
|$129.99
|$179.99
|$99.99
|$154.26
|Sony Headphones
|$348.00
|$349.99
|$297.00
|$321.63
|Acer Laptop
|$319.00
|$379.99
|$299.99
|$335.58
So it’s the Wild West of online pricing.
Pricing has become totally fluid. Retailers have to sell product and make money doing it – in theory; in practice, lots of retailers are not making money.
The internet has turned pricing into a race to the bottom: Price comparisons of the same product sold by different retailers can be undertaken in seconds from the desk at the office or the couch at home, and consumers buy the best deals. So retailers need to underbid each other constantly to make the sale. One purpose of dynamic pricing is to make price comparisons more difficult since everything is fluid, and thereby stop the race to the bottom.
Obviously, for the industry overall, dynamic pricing strategies don’t increase overall retail sales. They can at best shift market share – and that’s what retailers are hoping to accomplish, to get a larger slice of the pie, or at least get some kind of slice of the pie, rather than no slice.
So how do you figure inflation in the Wild West of online pricing?
These pricing strategies have a side-effect, seen in the sneaker and consumer electronics data above, and seen in inflation figures: Data gatherers have a hard time getting a grip on prices since prices change constantly, up and down, by large amounts, based on many factors, including who is looking at the prices and what they have looked at before!
Thus, the very person or entity that is looking at the price influences and changes the price – turning the act of measuring price changes for the purpose of figuring inflation into an exercise of trying to nail Jell-O to the wall.
This wasn’t a big issue when online retail sales were just a minor sideshow, and price checkers could still rely on brick-and-mortar stores with their posted prices. But for many categories of retail purchases, the business has wandered off to the internet.
Online retail sales of goods in the US are now a $600-billion a year business. This is retail sales of goods only and does not include services such as airline tickets, hotel reservations, insurance products, and other services that use online pricing. In four to five years, online retail sales of goods will likely be a $1 trillion business – and in some categories, online sales have already come to dominate. And the Wild West of dynamic pricing will only get wilder.
But consumers are already getting smarter about navigating it to their advantage, which by definition destroys the purpose of dynamic pricing. Yup, it’s tough to be an online retailer.
It was like a centrally directed disinformation campaign. Here’s what happened. Read… Braindead or Willfully Manipulative? How the Media Reported Retail Sales
Yet another wrinkle. A few weeks ago a cousin of mine recommended a product. He looked it up on Amazon on his smartphone. I looked the same product up on Amazon on *my* smartphone.
Same product. Same seller. Same app. Same time.
Different prices. We traded phones and compared them side-by-side to verify.
Amazon has apparently decided I’m affluent and offers me the same product for 20% more. (In MBA school, the removal of consumer surplus is a major goal, and Amazon has put it into action.) The recommendation was sufficiently good that I bought anyway. But now at least I know.
Thank you for this article. Amen as to Dale’s comment. Many black friday “discounts” are now gimmicks due to their raising the prices in the months immediately before that “sale” but such predatory pricing is not punished.
Not naming any names but certain gigantic retailers even change the price after you have looked at a particular item, even on other sites: e.g., the price shown initially may be $57 but the next time that you look it becomes $87. If you look more at the same item, it becomes $97. They track your google and other history.
That is how they got gigantic. I like Newegg.com, because they do not do that, to my knowledge.
Plus, every product is a “category leader”. Marked in different arbitrary buckets: like Men’s Razors/Razors with two blades/Stainless Steel blade razors…..LOL. WHat a joke this world is. The pricing discrimination is cost free money to any shopping platform! Hotels go empty but “The Price” is shown $200+. What a fake world. Man meets transistor; transistor wins. From the mind of Shockley (not a nice man).
I was just looking at a product on Amazon and found a review somewhere, someone was complaining that while they were looking at it, it went from $60-odd to $80-odd, which struck me as funny as “my” price would be $129, the same as at the local Guitar Center.
People who buy stuff are slowly waking up to the fact that information is power. They will use browsers that mitigate spying and tracking technologies. They might even go so far as to use VPNs to hide their IP address (the only thing you can’t fake). There are also buying agents used to hide the geo-location and identity of the actual buyer. Like anything, it is an arms race. I predict that there will be “disruptive, cyber, tech” comparison startups that will pit their AI against all the retailers AI(s) and get the best price: for a fee. Buzz words like “big data”, “AI” and “blockchain” will be effusively used. They will burn much cash and have ridiculous valuations; just like any self respecting unicorn.
I use Amazon a lot for things I simply can’t obtain locally. All kinds of thing from vacuum cleaner bags, some replacement corks for a trumpet, various books, even foot powder once, because there are things my tiny hamlet of about a million people simply can’t supply.
I got the best prices of the season last year from the middle of Oct to the middle of Nov and then again in the couple of days before Xmas. The going out of business sales last year were good as well.
So far this year the end of summer sales were good, but nothing is discounted for the holidays yet.
The fashionistas online insist that putting items in your cart and not buying is the best way to get discount offers, fyi.
I find that putting things in my cart and not taking them through checkout saves me the trouble of having to find a place to put them. It’s occurred to me that they’re called ‘stores’ because that’s where you store things.
Retailers are going to have a hard time meeting my price point when I’m already trying to give away the same stuff.
yap. The go-to offer I get is “free shipping on your cart!”…little do they know, I never buy anything if I have to pay shipping. So I just lay in wait for the shipping code.
Kohl’s has started egging me on though by adding a pop-up window while I’m browsing, offering a $5 or $10 discount if I purchase something in the next hour. The last time they did that, because I had a coupon and Kohl’s cash, I spend a whopping $3 bucks.
I ordered a kitchen stool on WalMart for $30 and when I hit buy; it said out of stock and later appeared for $46.
I also order another product on Amazon for about $35 and 5 days later got an email saying “customer canceled order” which was not true. It later appeared for a much higher price.
Great report Wolf!
A formula based on supply and demand, as purists would like to have, won’t work in retail because there is almost always too much supply, and therefore a glut
One of the classic flaws inherent in capitalism in general and supply-side economics in general: a lack of balance with demand – inefficient, wasteful, and destructive.
We’re in decluttering mode and can be counted on to contribute more to the already-glutted Supply side and very little to the Demand side. We have way too much stuff we haven’t bothered with in years and will again rely on the second-hand stores and relief centers to take it off our hands to relieve the backlog.
I expect to get yet another necktie, dress shirt, and jigsaw puzzle this Christmas to add to the collections. I never get what I really want: peace on Earth, good will toward all. Also real estate.
All too true.
I just got a WS beer mug that must have a hole in it cause it keeps going empty.
LOL. Got the same problem.
I like Unamused’s earlier idea of using the beer mug as a shot glass when the market turns against you.
I see that you’ve updated the little beer mug donation image with the official mug. Very nice!
Yes, RD Blakeslee talked me into it. I had to increase the size of the mug-button so that the design was large enough to not look like smudge on the computer screen. But I didn’t want it to get too large.
I always get things I want for Xmas because I make a list with pictures, store locations, prices, sizes, and even attach coupons. I don’t get everything I want, but I do get things I want. I don’t want stuff I’m not going to use and my family appreciates not having to waste time finding something for me.
Googling is of no help. Most product searches bring up Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot or usual suspects first. Search for ‘Best Price’ and you still get the same. Now we all know Google can find the best price, but it’s not profitable for them.
There are several sites that track Amazon prices. That’s what I use to determine if the price I’m seeing is actually a deal or not. Now, the real purpose of these sites is to get you to click their affiliate links so they can get a cut of your purchase.
Same thing goes with many of these so called review sites. It’s all just affiliate marketing to get a piece of the huge online retail pie.
On Black Friday I want an industrial slurry pump!
AI is so smart!
Still hasn’t figured out yet that I am crazy!
I am happy to report that I successfully sold my one and only stock holding PETS at a very nice gain. The reason is related to Wolf’s article.
The pet on-line pharmacy market was a rather odd duck with PETS being the largest and products were acquired through a gray market distribution system. PETS had a good thing going with high margins. They had no debt and paid nice div. As more people got into on-line sales pricing competition got severe and margins plummeted. To make a long story short the gray market distribution was eliminated and it is now possible for on-line retailer to buy direct from manufaturer. Instead of variable pricing the manufacturers enforced minimum advertised pricing. This brought some price discipline to the market. The good news for PETS stock holders is that margins became good again and the stock popped about 40% in two days after earnings were reported Monday premarket. I believe there was a short squeeze. Sold all I had as I think the pop was a little overdone. I like the company and will probably buy some more if air comes out of price. Its the best I have ever done on a less than one year stock holding.