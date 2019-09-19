Canada’s Most Splendid Housing Bubbles, August Update: Vancouver Spirals Lower

House prices in Toronto still below 2017 peak. Montreal, Ottawa hit new highs. Quebec City about flat with Jun 2013. Edmonton back to Oct 2007. Calgary rises to March 2014 level.
House prices in Canada, as tracked by the Teranet-National Bank National House Price Index, have more than tripled (+204%) since January 2002. But in August, they ticked up only 0.6% from August last year, the weakest year-over-year increase since October 2009. The biggest drag was the market in Vancouver, which is relentlessly spiraling down.
Vancouver:
House prices in Greater Vancouver, once one of the world’s hottest housing markets, fell 0.8% in August compared to July, the 13th month-to-month decline in a row, and were down 6.9% from the peak last July. This comes after the house price index had more than quadrupled over the 16-year period from January 2002 through July 2018. The index is now back where it had first been in September 2017:
The Teranet-National Bank House Price Index tracks prices of single-family houses though “sales pairs,” comparing the price of a house that sold in the current month to the price of the same house when it sold previously, often years earlier. This eliminates the issues of “mix” that median-price indices encounter and the issues of “big outliers” that average-price indices encounter.
A measure of house price inflation
The index tracks how many more Canadian dollars it takes to buy the same house over time. A price increase of the same house is a measure of how much purchasing power the Canadian dollar has lost with regards to houses. If the price of a house doubles over a number of years, it means the Canadian dollar has lost half its purchasing power with regards to houses. This makes this index (and similar indices, such as CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index for US housing markets) a measure of house price inflation.
But the index generates a softer and lagging image of the market compared to the official MLS House Price Index for Vancouver, which is based on a “typical” house with a “benchmark” price. The MLS HPI benchmark price for Greater Vancouver fell 10% in August from a year earlier and 13% from two years earlier.
Toronto:
In the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), house prices rose 0.8% in August from July and were up 3.8% from August last year, but remain a tad below the peak in July 2017, according to the Teranet-National Bank House Price Index.
The Toronto index has more than tripled (+218%) since 2002, a huge increase in 17 years, but it pales against Vancouver’s 316% increase from 2002 through its peak in 2018. I put the charts here on the same scale as Vancouver’s chart to show how large the house price increases were in each metro compared to the other metros, and particularly compared to Vancouver. As we go down the list, the white space gets larger and larger:
Victoria:
House prices in Victoria, which more than tripled since January 2002 (+224%), inched up 0.2% in August from July, and were up 0.7% year-over-year. The index eked out a new record, squeaking past the old peak set in September 2018 (chart is on the same scale as Vancouver’s):
Winnipeg:
House prices in the Winnipeg metro rose 0.7% in August from July and 1.1% from August last year, but remained a smidgen below the peak in September 2018. The index had nearly tripled between 2002 and September 2014, and then stalled. The index is now 6.3% higher than it had been in September 2014:
Quebec City:
The House Price Index for the Quebec City metro declined 0.4% in August from July and was flat compared to August last year, having been essentially flat since June 2013, a hangover from a 160% gain in the prior 12 years:
Montreal:
House prices in Montreal jumped 1.1% in August from July to a new record and were up 5.8% from August last year. The index has risen 170% since 2002 without even hesitating during the Financial Crisis:
Oil Boom-and-Bust:
The housing markets in Calgary and Edmonton are dominated by oil booms and busts. In the two-year period during the oil boom before the Financial Crisis, house prices in Calgary soared by 78% and in Edmonton by 87%. But then came the oil bust, and these house price bubbles deflated – over the long term!
In Calgary, house prices rose 0.6% in August from July to their March 2014 level, but remain down 2.3% from a year ago, and 5.9% from the peak in October 2014:
In Edmonton, house prices inched down a smidgen in August from July and were down 3.1% from August last year and down 5.9% from the peak in October 2007:
Ottawa:
House prices in Ottawa rose 1.7% in August from July to a new record, and are up 6.4% from August 2018. Since January 2002, the House Price Index has risen 120%, which is a big increase by any measure, but given the splendidness of the other housing bubbles in Canada, Ottawa ranks in last place on this list in terms of price gains:
Buy now folks, it’s only up to the moon from here! Don’t be priced out.
How bad will Canadian banks implode when the Canadian housing market implodes?
And, FYI, Canadian banks already have a built-in TARPish bail-in scheme.
“Beginning in 2018, all unsecured long-term senior debt issued by Canada’s largest banks — those that are deemed systemically important domestically — will be convertible into equity should a bank need to be “resolved” or unwound, according to David Beattie, a senior vice-president in the financial institutions group at Moody’s Investors Service.”
https://business.financialpost.com/news/fp-street/new-bail-in-regime-for-canadian-banks-will-ease-burden-on-taxpayer-in-case-of-crisis
What is unsecured long term debt, are customer deposits exempt?
Shorting Canadian banks because of the real estate price decline is a terrible idea. Don’t do it.
They hold very little mortgage securities. Almost all Canadian mortgages are insured by Canadian Government CHMC, so the risk to the banks is nil. The government will simply print the money to bail out CHMC , just like the Fed did here during the recession with Fanny and Mae.
A better bet would be the CAD , but it’s hard to predict how it will move if such crisis happens.
Thanks for all your input Wolf.
My on-the-ground view as someone looking for a single family home in Toronto–
Prices in our preferred neighbourhoods are testing record highs (the Annex, Seaton Village, Danforth Greektown).
It is really depressing to be a renter having amassed a sizable downpayment, with a value-minded orientation, to be watching these year-after-year price increases. Already in our early 40s, we don’t want a 1M+ mortgage hanging over our head for a small house in one of these neighbourhoods. Many of the houses priced just under 1M don’t have parking, and require substantial renovation. And participating in this system requires sizable payment to morally questionable dealers and go-betweens in the RE industry. Salt in the wounds.
Much of the rental stock is owned by individual investors, some of whom are are not professional. Landlords are evicting tenants for personal occupancy, requiring 12 months, before they can re-rent at much higher rates. Very destabilizing for people with young kids. Few new purpose built rentals in decades, although some is being built now.
Torontonian’s fetishize homeownership like no where else! It isn’t clear where all the money is coming, because even with low interest rates, most of the population can’t afford these prices. Politicians don’t want to allow price discovery to occur, and would rather loan first time homebuyers 15% for an equity stake. Political calculation, but there is a lot of pain and suffering along the way for everyday Torontonians seeking a better housing situation.
The past 10 years have been a bad time to be a saver or value investor. Will this tide ever turn? I can’t change my money orientation and throw out my upbringing about money.
One correction: Chart for Ottawa is mislabeled as Quebec city.
The politicians profit from the rising prices because they bring a higher tax basis. No offense, but you would be crazy to invest in the current market. One average correction and your deposit will disappear. I already hear stories of people that don’t qualify to refinance their own homes, that’s crazy. Hold on to your money and/or move. Your down payment may buy you a home outright in another city.
The tide will turn when the central banks desperate policies aimed at keeping asset prices inflated push on a string, or cause the kettle to explode.
When that happens the tide will turn into the mother of all tsunamis.
In the meantime, one can look to the people of Hong Kong for inspiration. They are protesting about the insane cost of housing as much as the CCP.
When will more people stand up and say ‘Enough’
Well these are the numbers but there is no hard evidence as to what is actually happening in the Toronto market. It would be interesting if it hit 280 or closes in on 300 by next year. There is a lot of anecdotal evidence I’ve been reading for years, but that is useless when you talk about a housing market as large as MTA. The people talk about immigration, but with no hard numbers. I can speculate that the world is going to pot and all the rich from all over the world are landing in Toronto where they invest in housing. But then, I don’t have any hard number either.
Living the dream in Toronto, harsh never ending winters, traffic jams everywhere and one million dollars for a piece of garbage.
The world is big, take your money and move , you won’t regret it.
Yeah, it seems like there is a willful effort to obfuscate what is going on by either not measuring important information about the market, or not promoting transparancy in what is available. Shouldn’t governing bodies want to make market information abundant and clear to all market participants?
As interest rates go lower, people looked for more property to buy. A house is the highest value asset many families will own.
Wealthy Hong Kong residents established dual citizenship by investing in Vancouver and Toronto. Asians are the largest Toronto minority. Toronto is nearly half minority. Population growth demands housing.
I suggest you lower your expectations, by a lot. I grew up in a Toronto row house in what is now called the Lower Annex, which for many years, provided inexpensive houses for recent immigrants. In 1929, my father bought the house for about $1,250. Web site Listing.ca currently values the house at $1.4 million, although it appears to have undergone significant upgrading in the 40 years after we sold it. In the late 1950’s and 1960’s, there was a steady exodus of families from the neighborhood to the suburbs, as people’s economic situation improved. The late Jane Jacobs’ home at 69 Albany Avenue in the Annex is currently valued by the web site at over $2.1 million. Sorry to burst your balloon.
Ok, a few points about the Teranet-National Bank National House Price Index from their website:
1) The measurements are based on the property records of public land registries, where sale price is available.
2) Is estimated by tracking the observed or registered home prices over time. Properties with at least two sales are required in the calculations. Such a “sales pair” measures the increase or decrease of the property value in the period between the sales in a linear fashion.
4) Teranet is an international leader in electronic land registration and is the exclusive provider of online property search and registration in Ontario and The Property Registry in Manitoba.
5) Teranet and National Bank of Canada offer Commercial Solutions that can monitor price changes and trends by neighbourhood or region, by different price tiers or housing types, at the smallest scales or the largest and licenses covering all index-linked products.
5) National Bank of Canada is an integrated provider of financial services to retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.