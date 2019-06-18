Trucking Swerves Deep into Slump, from Red-Hot Boom. Smaller Truckers Hit Hardest

Freight shipments across all modes of transportation dropped the most since Nov 2009.
Freight shipment volume in the US dropped 6.0% in May compared to May last year, the sixth month in a row of year-over-year declines, and the sharpest year-over-year drop since November 2009, according to the Cass Freight Index for Shipments.
The index tracks shipments of goods for consumer and industrial sectors across all modes of transportation – truck, rail, air, and barge. But it doesn’t track shipments of bulk commodities, such as grains. This chart shows the changes in percent of shipment volume for each month compared to the same month a year earlier:
Similarly, the Association of American Railroads (AAR) reported that in May overall freight rail volume fell 4.1% from a year ago. The segment of intermodal freight volume – such as containers hauled by truck and then transferred to rail, or semi-truck trailers that piggyback on special rail cars – dropped 5.9%.
This adds industry-wide data to the cacophony emanating from earnings reports by trucking companies and railroads – including J.B. Hunt, YRC Worldwide, and BNSF Railway: Shipment volumes are declining, but companies are trying to maintain their revenues by hiking freight rates, and now freight rates that had skyrocketed last year have also come under pressure.
But the comparisons are with the phenomenal outlier-boom-year that was 2018 for the transportation sector, and particularly with May 2018, which had been the peak of that shipments boom. Just how big was last year’s boom in shipments?
In the stacked chart below of the Cass Freight Index for shipments, the top black line delineates the shipping boom in 2018 that then faded in the second half and turned negative year-over-year in December 2018 (black line drops below green line). The index for 2019 (red line), while below 2018, remains solidly above 2017 and all prior years:
In late 2017 and through summer of 2018, freight rates had been driven up by a capacity crunch in the trucking industry, and a panic amid shippers – such as big retailers or industrial companies that need to get their merchandise across the country – that trucking companies won’t be able to keep up with demand.
To meet that demand, truckers went on a buying binge, ordering a record number of Class-8 trucks that now have entered service. And suddenly, the market is oversupplied with capacity, orders for Class-8 trucks collapsed by 71% in May compared to May last year, and freight rates are falling.
But there is a glaring duality in the market. DAT Solutions, the largest truckload freight marketplace in the US, reported that average contract rates for dry vans have fallen 6.7% in May from their peak last July, and 2.6% year-over-year, to $2.23 a mile. Contract rates mostly apply to larger trucking companies with large clients with which they have long-term contracts.
In a big blow to smaller truckers that rely on the spot market for loads: Average spot rates, according to DAT, have plunged 17% year-over-year and 23% from the peak in June to $1.79 a mile. These spot rates put smaller trucking companies into a squeeze. As Craig Fuller, CEO at FreightWaves, wrote in an editorial about the duality currently in the market: “Many fleets are just fighting for survival.”
The Cass Freight Index for Expenditures is starting to show this trend. The index tracks spending by shippers, such as retailers or industrial companies, on all modes of transportation – truck, rail, air, and barge – and includes fuel surcharges. It reflects the total amount spent by shippers on freight. The underlying data is based on $28 billion in freight transactions that Cass processes annually for its clients – major shippers in consumer packaged goods, food, automotive, chemical, OEM, retail, and heavy equipment.
The Cass Expenditures index had peaked last September with a 19% year-over-year surge. From that point on, the year-over-year gains backed off, and in May, it showed its first year-over-year decline:
Drilling down into some of the details: The Cass Intermodal Price Index, which tracks pricing of domestic intermodal freight (via truck and rail), had reached a year-over-year gain of 12% last July. Prices continued to rise but at slower rates, peaking in March. In April and May they fell on a monthly basis, with the index retracing to where it first had been in October 2018.
“With the severity of weakness in truckload spot pricing, [the price boom] has finally come to an end,” Cass reports for May. With those two monthly declines in a row, the index in May was still up 4.2% from May last year:
Full-truckload pricing has now declined in all but one months this year, according to the Cass Truckload Linehaul Index, which tracks per-mile full-truckload pricing and does not include fuel or fuel surcharges. The index is down 6% from its peak in December, wiping out most of the large gains last year, and whittling down the year-over-year gain in May to just 1.2%.
Cass points out: “While still notable given the increasingly difficult comparisons [with the boom in the first half of 2018], it also suggests that the weakness in spot pricing is having a material effect”:
This is how the blistering boom in the transportation sector last year through the summer is now unwinding. The industry is very cyclical. But the declines in shipment volume in 2019 so far are from that blistering boom that resulted from companies piling on record inventories to front-run potential tariffs. This strategy appears to have run its course, and a different sense of reality is settling on the industry.
Orders for Class-8 trucks plunged by 71% in May year-over-year, the weakest month of May since 2009.” Read… What Collapsing Orders for Heavy Trucks – Down 71% from a Year Ago – Say about the U-Turn in Trucking
So if this freight decline is bigger than the one a few years ago that almost caused a recession, will the pressure on the Fed to cut be too much? Never mind ultra low rates have completely failed to prevent doowrurns let alone improve it’s economy in Europe…Those Who Never Learn will never learn.
Timbers: it still looks like 2019 might be the second best year in the last five or so years.
Comparing everything to 2018 will of course make everything look bad.
Try comparing 2019 with pre 2018 years and the picture changes!
Not sure if truckers would like to go back to pre 2018 years at lower levels.
Truckers have to be tough to survive!
Recessions in credit cycles have nothing to do with PMI’s or a few Billions in tariffs… The crisis brewing is in Offshore Interbank or Eurodollar Markets, check futures at CME to see the Call-Put ratio, it’s extremely bearish July on, either way tide goes, with amount of volume dumped recently, losing side is fucked on top of tightness, too much fake liabilities, credit got out of hand real bad with ZIRP in Major economies. Add derivatives to the mix, forget about it!
Rate Cuts and QE have nothing to do with economy in this cycle, it’s about the credit bubble. Fed isn’t even capable of stopping it, it’s offshore and off their jurisdiction, that’s why they are scared. They will just extend credit swap lines like in 08 to major CB’s for US Dollars, but as far as stopping it, they can’t. They can only react, whatever is gonna happen, is gonna happen, as far as the banking crisis of 2019 goes. Once certain banks go bust, ECB will take US dollar swaps from Fed, payout derivatives blow up, buy out bad loans and repeat early 2009, little mark to market wizardry and voila! Banking 101… How to get insanely rich by abusing then creating panic, in a system you designed.
Freight waves is a great source of inside trucking industry info. Free. They have a good finger on the pulse of the industry. Sometimes the writers can be a little of base but 90 pct of the time they know what is going on. Great job combining the freight industry in this article WOLF
Anecdotal.
Trucking slow down.
I have a friend who owns a heavy haul rig, eight axles with attachable jeep, hauling dozers, graders, etc. He is an independent operator who searches for his carry contracts on load boards, in close conjunction with a factoring firm.
Since late last year his loads have been re-possessions, end of rental contracts, rebuilds, used equipment sales (auctions), forced returns, etc.
But no new equipment deliveries. He says the secondary market has now become quite slow , as he must spend more and more time searching the load boards. And the freight brokers keep “low balling” him (offering less money), then he was receiving for the same loads last year. Meanwhile his payments and overhead expenses stay the same or even rise, as is the case with price of diesel fuel, or a late payment.
Tougher times coming.
I service the home improvement industry, the stores start to re stock after memorial day and that hasn’t happened this year. Some stores still have overflow merchandise that they haven’t sold yet. Because I’m not getting those restocking runs I’ve had to cut back on my spending plans. I’m still working but my order book and rates are way down.
I think we need to look at this as 12 to 24 month moving averages because large buying decisions like this are not made on the spur of the moment.
Remember, too, that a big part of the Class 8 buying had to do with the tax plan, and the ability to accelerate depreciation (in the same year as the purchase) for all truck orders.
So what is the synopsis on all of this? I’m currently in CDL School I should be driving by October or November. Should I be worried that I’m making a bad career choice?
Daniel,
This industry is very cyclical, as you can see from the charts, so that’s the first thing you need to get used to.
The second thing is, this industry is crucial to the US economy, so there will always be a need for transporting goods, even during downturns. But the money will vary. Make hay while the sun shines, and save some for rainy days.
I have no idea if and when self-driving features will replace human drivers, if ever, but in terms of long-term, that’s something to keep an eye on.
My gut feeling is, you’ll be fine. There is always a need for good drivers.
We have some active industry insiders here among the readers and commenters — drivers, owners of trucking companies, brokers, etc. Maybe they can weigh in on your question.
I will answer this for Daniel. The self driving truck wont be here for awhile. As far as job security you are set for a long time, industry always will need good drivers. . Trucking is a hard job and I think there are as many people leaving as there are coming to the industry. My advice to you is get your experience starting with the dry van, don’t do reefer work unless it’s drop and hook work. You will not make much due to long load/unload times. Once you get your experience move to flatbed work. Its a little dirtier, but very easy as far as load/unload times and receivers actually happy to see you when you show up.
You will be fine.
Show up willing to work & learn…..your gold.
Midwest, rural, heavy ag area, might be tough for awhile
but we will rebound.
I don’t follow a lot of news or sites….over 45 yrs in the field,
I have never witnessed these weather conditions. Cold & wet with no end in sight. Better stock the cupboards…its gonna get expensive.
I know nothing about trucking, but if I were just starting out I would talk to those guys who do oversized loads. That segment may never get replaced by robots.
Fed will cut tomorrow. Greenspan used to look at this trucking data … probably his biggest secret!
Since Sep 2018 peak Cass Freight Index fell 20%.
A sharp drop like that is recessionary.
When things don’t move, the economy is out of steam.
The DJ Transport was doing great since March 2003(L) til Sept 2018.
But the 16 years bull run is out of fuel in the tank.
The SPX is 1% from making another all time high, but if the Transport don’t confirm it, it means nothing.
Today wall street had a good day, but the bond market didn’t care. When interest rates fall and the transport stall, something is very wrong
with the global economy.