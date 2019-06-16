THE WOLF STREET REPORT

Normal Americans, the Existential Threat for Retailers.
Ecommerce and the globalization of retail have already crushed old distribution channels, middlemen, local retailers, and large retailers. Even the biggest of the biggies, such as Walmart, are now scrambling to get on top of it, or they too will be counted among those, like Sears, that didn’t — and were obviated by events. (13 minutes)
Let’s imagine a dystopian world in which everybody buys everything online. All the shops are gone. The only stores left are a few mega-stores that survive by becoming a window for their online store. There are no registers. You can touch the products but you have to buy them online, at home or using terminals at the store.
A quick check on your history will determine what you pay for xyz. You have a good score? Here’s a 10% discount for you. Before you actually pay, you have been exposed to 20 ads. The mantra, “the more you buy, the more you save” has been carved on every layer of your sub-conscience.
The good news is that the gun with which you plan to off yourself is on sale! Told you, the more you buy the more you save.
And we’re all work in delivery or as security guards. It’s dystopian but not farfetched.
And we finally have self driving cars!
Only, …, to go anywhere we have to agree to make 20 deliveries on the way there. How many (and how dodgy the drop-off points) is decided by how lucky we got on the ride auction app.
Yes but we have a problem…self driving cars depend on cameras which are not yet up to the ability of the human eye. They only see 99% of what we see and , of course, that 1% is where the accidents come from.. lol……. The cameras will also have to develop anticipation…is that kid going to run into the road or not, will the person on the bycycle hit a hole in the road and have to swerve or not..is the guy driving behind you late for work…..are you late for your baby’s birth and so on….and so on….and worse than that, is the self driving car going to be highjacked and sold on for spare parts, especially the battery if it is electric… ha ha ah … :-)
“The only stores left are a few mega-stores that survive by becoming a window for their online store.”
What’s not to like? My husband and I went to a store to buy hiking boots for both of us. I picked a pair and asked if they had another color. They said they had one online and would ship it to my home for free. They also gave me a 20% off code for my next purchase.
So my husband liked a pair that wasn’t his size. He got his size from them online with the 20% off. I think this business model is perfect. They don’t need to carry everything in every size, but customers can choose something and get an idea of what to expect.
Now they sent me a another coupon code, but I will be sending all future notifications to the junk folder ‘cos we don’t need shoes for a long while.
“Let’s imagine a dystopian world” …. I think it’s already here and has been for a long time. I believe it is a question of where we as a society are on the proverbial “dial” so to speak. Maybe 20 years ago, the dial was a 10 and gradually today the dial may be a 30 for instance. Next year say at 35, etc, etc, etc. Obviously, the higher the “dial” the worse things are.
George Carlin, whom I believe really had his finger on the pulse of this country, during one of his monologues, called consumption the true american pass time and goes on to say it’s not baseball, “flock” baseball (I cleaned that up as this is a very respectable site), it’s consumption!!!
Boy did he know the score!
Here’s what I want to know… who is buying all this crap??? We know that debt of all kinds – including consumer debt – is at incredibly high levels (Wolf has done a great job with so many article on this point). I also looked up the retirement savings of baby boomers and here is what I found: “Only 55% of Baby Boomers have some retirement savings and, of those, 42% have less than $100,000. Thus, approximately half of retirees are, or will be, living off of their Social Security benefits”. Scary stuff!!! Man, I couldn’t live like that.
Recently I read that many companies are no longer targeting the once coveted millennial generation….they figured out that “they” have no money and have too much debt. Imagine that!!! They had to do a research study to find this out.
Again, I ask, who is buying all this crap??? With on line buying it is so easy for folks to get into financial trouble.
Indeed, it is dystopian as “wants” have become confused with “needs”.
The truth that “less is truly more” is simply lost on too many folks. In fact, I believe the more stuff folks have the less happy they are inside and most don’t realize it. Not to mention being stressed out about the debt levels and lack of savings (especially for the boomers).
I believe something serious is on the way (the powers that be have done everything to postpone it) and many are unprepared as “we whistle by the graveyard”. To me, serious recessions/depressions are sociological phenomenons that are caused by bad behavior on parade (too much consumption, too much debt, etc) that set up in such a manner that a disruption of any kind has the potential to collapse the house of cards.
Simplicity and not being a slave to consumption are true freedom. I wish more folks could experience said freedom. Then maybe “we” wouldn’t be so dystopian!
A pretty common statistic on the web is the US has twice the per-capita retail space as whoever comes in 2nd place. The US can probably shed 50-75% and still have a strong retail presence…depending upon how that space is used.
With rare exceptions (Apple Genius Bar & my AT&T wireless store, which both deliver highly specialized & individual service), I’m not seeing any retail model that comes close to offering value-add for actually going to a B&M store.
Wolf’s law says “nothing goes to zero in a straight line”, but I’m not even seeing what I would classify as serious experimental attempts at defending B&M.
And maybe 3 times the self-storage space per capita over 2nd place – to store all that unbridled consumerism once the basement and garage are full.
Yes, I was going to mention self storage. Here in the Portland, OR area my wife and I marvel as we see some 6 or 7 new fancy self storage (with climate control) being built not all that far apart from each other! I guess we now need fancy places to go “visit” our “crap”…next thing you know, these places will have wine and espresso bars!!!
“The United States devotes four times more of its
real-estate square footage to retail, per capita, than Japan and France; six times more than England; nine times more
than Italy; and 11 times more than Germany.”
https://www.citylab.com/design/2017/12/the-great-retail-retrofit/548753/
I agree that ecommerce can only grow, since there’s no way that brick and mortar, with its supporting roads, cars, parking spaces, infrastructures, and consumer shopping time can ever compete with digital light-speed information, photos, comparison shopping and quick delivery.
But hey, it’s still enjoyable to walk into a bookstore and browse, flip pages, and just walk around. But when it comes to wanting a particular book, I won’t bother assuming I can get it at a store, and will just go to Amazon, point and click, and it’s ordered within a minute!
As for Jet.com, which I actually never heard of until now, but after reading that they are, like Amazon, essentially “a smart shopping platform that allows its member to shop online from various retailers,” I’m not so sure that Walmart’s purchase was wasted. Apparently, they are keeping the employees, so it may turn out in the end to have been worth more than the $3.3B they paid. My guess is that Walmart’s intention was always to merge Jet’s platform and complete operation into Walmart’s ecommerce platform. And being that Jet’s operations are essentially non-physical, but rather based on ecommerce expertise and experience, buying that established team could turn out to be a smart move.
Exactly what is dystopian about online shopping? I prefer it than wasting my time going around. The only thing left to do is buy fresh food, go to the doctors, and get a suit fitted. The rest is for fun.