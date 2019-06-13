The State of the Canadian Debt Slaves, and How They Compare to the American Debt Slaves

This, despite still ultra-low interest rates and the highest disposable income ever.
Canadian households are known around the world for their uncanny ability to pile on debt. And American debt slaves, who’d gotten trampled during the Great Recession, turn out to be lackadaisical these days in comparison.
The share of disposable income (total incomes from all sources minus taxes) that Canadian households spent on making principal and interest payments on their ballooning mortgage debts and non-mortgage debts reached a new record of 14.9% in the first quarter, despite still ultra-low interest rates and despite the highest disposable income ever, according to data released today by Statistics Canada:
The plunge in the debt-service ratio in 2008 and 2009 was a function of plunging interest rates. In Canada, most mortgages are variable-rate mortgages or adjustable-rate mortgages, and the lower interest rates turned into lower mortgage payments without having to refinance the mortgage.
These lower interest rates allowed households to spend more on home purchases, and home prices ballooned, creating some of the world’s biggest housing bubbles in certain markets, particularly in the Vancouver and Toronto metros.
The two main components of household debts are mortgage debts and non-mortgage debts (such as auto loans, credit cards, and personal loans). Mortgages in Canada are mostly variable-rate or adjustable-rate, and as such have far lower interest rates than other consumer loans, with credit-card debt counting among the most expensive debt. But not all households are homeowners, and with mortgage rates being low, debt service across the nation is lower for mortgage debts than for non-mortgage debts.
The percentage of disposable income spent on servicing mortgage debt has ticked up to 6.7% (blue line); and the percentage spent on servicing non-mortgage debts (credit cards, auto loans, etc.) has risen more sharply recently to 8.2% (red line):
Total consumer debts rose 3.7% in the first quarter, compared to Q1 a year ago, to a record of C$2.23 trillion. This includes C$1.45 trillion in mortgage debts (+3.3%), C$662 billion in consumer credit (+4.4%), and C$114 billion in non-mortgage loans (+5.6%).
So how do Canadian debt slaves stack up against American debt slaves? Statistics Canada released a report on just this topic at the end of March perhaps because authorities in Canada should get a tad nervous. StatCan:
Levels of household indebtedness in Canada have also garnered much attention in recent years, in part because household spending has been a consistent source of economic growth, compared with less-even contributions to growth from investment spending and exports. The gradual onset of higher borrowing costs since mid-2017 coupled with increased house prices has brought about a renewed focus on the ability of households to manage their existing debt liabilities, particularly in view of slower wage growth.
The annualized data it provided included the household debt-to-disposable income ratios for Canada and for the US through 2018. The ratio shows how large debt is relative to disposable income. For Canada, this ratio was 175% annualized in 2018, one of the highest in the world, and rising. For the US, it was 103%, and declining:
Canada’s household debts have continued to surge since the year 2000 except for a brief dip during the Financial Crisis. But US household debts plunged during years of deleveraging after the Financial Crisis, in part by consumers defaulting on their mortgages and credit cards. Household debts didn’t start growing again until 2013. And it took until 2017 before they surpassed the pre-Financial Crisis peak.
But over the decade since the Financial Crisis, the US population has grown, and the number of working people has grown, and the national disposable income has increased, and so the ratio of household debt to disposable income has continued to drop.
High household indebtedness (leverage) was in part what triggered the mortgage crisis in the US which contributed to the Financial Crisis.
Canada is now in a similar situation as the US was before the Financial Crisis, only household leverage is a lot worse. In addition, the dizzying household leverage in Canada at some point becomes a drag on consumer spending as households have to divert too much of their disposable income to debt service and have less left over to spend on goods and services.
It’s a tough job, but someone’s doing it. Read... The State of the American Debt Slaves, Q1 2019
Our politicians don’t get it, they add on new and heavier taxes and spending increases across the board.
Oh they certainly “get it”. By whom do you think said politicians are owned? Hint, it ain’t the electorate. MSM has the same owners.
It’s no better south of your border. Our politicians are exactly the same critters. In fact, it’s a worldwide condition.
It’s not about taxes it’s about people buying stuff they don’t need on credit
If you can’t afford it then you shouldn’t buy it, if you don’t have the cash for it you should ask yourself do I really need it.
you should learn to live with what you need to get by before you go buy stuff you want.
Short Canada?
The first time I heard about how Canadian mortgages worked, I was appalled. But then I realized the US with its 30 year fixed mortgage was the oddball in the world. It was really strange somehow. But then I suppose we are push more and more people toward ARMs given the rise in housing costs in the states, particularly the more progressive ones. So, I suppose in a way we’re catching up with the world. It’ll be just focused on the inevitable refinances as long as interest rate stay at this abnormally low level.
But the Canadian system really does tell us something… mainly that the lazy Americans need to get off their asses and spend more money, go more into debt. How dare the Canadians be more indebted than us. Go out, Americans, stimulate that economy. Buy more junk. Amazon stock prices need to go above $2K a share.
Canadians come to Bellingham’s Costco gas station (~50m South of Vancouver) with four to ten 5-gallon gasoline canisters in their trunks to load up on gas.
Gas is cheaper this side of the border but if one accounts for the time it takes to drive down (and back), it’s difficult to see the savings. Yet, they keep coming.
Maybe they are not financially smart. Maybe they don’t value time as much as we do. Maybe there’s a gasoline black market in Vancouver.
Whatever it is, if you ever drive on the last stretch of I5 going North, keep a safe distance from any car bearing a Canadian plate. It is likely packed with gasoline!
Heard they also stock up on milk. Due to government imposing high costs on dairy.
Canadians have more debt because we’re much more wealthy than our distant cousins to the south. Median net worth of an adult Canuck is around $105K, vs. US of $61K. Median household net worth is about triple that of the US. Sure debt levels are higher, but we’re simply wealthier. It more than evens out. Now the government is proposing universal socialized pharmacare — could happen, that will improve net worth further, cheap drugs! Otherwise, the economy continues growing, oil is back up — good times.