FANGMAN Stocks Crushed by Potential “Unprecedented, Wide-Ranging Probe” into Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon

My fancy-schmancy FANGMAN index dropped 4.3% today, the most since December 24.
It’s a rare moment in recent years that US government regulators are suddenly going after four tech and social media giants simultaneously – Facebook, Amazon, Google, and Apple. These four companies are part of my FANGMAN index that also includes Microsoft, Nvidia, and Netflix.
The index dove 4.3% today, the biggest percentage decline since the infamous 4.6% drop on December 24, 2018. In terms of dollars, $137 billion in market capitalization was wiped out. Over the past four trading days the FANGMAN index has dropped by 6.6%. I highlighted today’s move in red (market cap data via YCharts):
The index has gone through some brain-twisting surges and plunges over the past two years. It peaked on August 31, 2018 (at $4.63 trillion), then plunged 29% by December 24 (to $3.29 trillion), then exploded 40% higher by April 29. But that day, at $4.61 trillion, it failed to take out the August high. And then the selling started.
Since April 29, the FANGMAN index has dropped 14.0%, or by $645 billion in market cap, giving up 49% of the post-Christmas rally in just five weeks.
I track these stocks because of their outsized weight in the overall stock market, and because they range from very overvalued to immensely overvalued, depending on the stock – and symptomatic for much of the stock market.
But given the sell-off over the past few weeks, what happened since Friday in terms of regulatory pressure was quite a handful.
On Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported that, according to its sources, the Justice Department “has been laying the groundwork” for an anti-trust investigation into Google, the largest advertising platform in the world. Reuters reported on Monday that Google still “declined comment.”
The WSJ summarized the problem:
The rise of big tech has seen three corporate titans that didn’t exist 30 years ago – Amazon, Google, and Facebook – suddenly amassing the power to sway large parts of the U.S. economy and society, from the stock market to political discourse, from personal shopping habits to how small businesses sell their wares.
With their enormous size and dominance have come network advantages, data caches and economies of scale that can make it challenging for new rivals to succeed. Many firms that compete with those giants in one sector also depend on their platforms to reach customers, and they complain of being unfairly squeezed.
Google has already been hit with three mega-fines by the European Union’s antitrust regulators, totaling €8.2 billion in three years:
- In June 2017, Google was fined €2.42 billion for abusing its position as the top search engine by giving preferential treatment to its own comparison-shopping service.
- In July 2018, Google was fined €4.34 billion for pushing smartphone makers into using its Android operating system.
- And in March 2019, Google was fined €1.5 billion concerning its search advertising.
Over the weekend, it was reported that the FTC would have jurisdiction over a potential antitrust probe into Amazon’s practices. And on Monday, Reuters reported that “Amazon declined comment on Monday.”
It was reported that, according to sources, the FTC would also have jurisdiction over a potential antitrust probe into Facebook, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp.
The FTC has long been investigating Facebook for privacy violations. In 2012, it approved a final settlement with Facebook, “resolving charges that Facebook deceived consumers by telling them they could keep their information on Facebook private, and then repeatedly allowing it to be shared and made public.” This settlement included a consent decree that Facebook subsequently was alleged to have violated by sharing user data with Cambridge Analytica.
In April, Facebook said that it expected to be fined between $3 billion and $5 billion for these violations. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, lambasted it as a “bargain for Facebook” that doesn’t go nearly far enough in holding the company accountable to its users and forcing changes.
“Even a fine in the billions is imply a write-down for the company, and large penalties have done little to deter large tech firms,” they wrote in the letter. “Fines alone are insufficient. Far-reaching reforms must finally hold Facebook accountable to consumers. We’re deeply concerned that one-time penalties of any size every few years are woefully in adequate to effectively restrain Facebook.”
They proposed a slew of reforms, including that “personal responsibility must be recognized from the top of the corporate board down to the product development teams.” And they added, “It is also time for the FTC to learn from a history of broken and under-enforced consent orders.”
And it was reported over the weekend, again according to sources, that the Justice Department would have jurisdiction of a potential antitrust probe into Apple, which is already entangled in an investigation by EU regulators, following a complaint by Spotify that it abuses its power over app downloads.
That puts the four companies simultaneously under the US regulatory microscope. And clearly, officials have been fanning out to let the media know. On Monday, Reuters reported that “people briefed on the matter say neither the Justice Department nor the FTC have contacted Google or Amazon about any probes, and that company executives are unaware of what issues regulators are reviewing.” So they got their info from the media.
Divvying up jurisdiction was the first essential step. The rest might take years.
Sources told Reuters on Monday that the government “is gearing up to investigate whether Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google misuse their massive market power … setting up what could be an unprecedented, wide-ranging probe of some of the world’s largest companies.”
Congress appears to be on board, according to Reuters:
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, a Republican, told Reuters that the business model of companies like Google and Facebook needs to be scrutinized. “It’s got so much power, and so unregulated,” he said.
Another Republican, Senator Marsha Blackburn, said the panel would do what she called a “deeper dive” into big tech companies.
Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, who said on Monday that U.S. enforcers have to do more than wring their hands about the companies’ clout, also weighed in. “Their predatory power grabs demand strict & stiff investigation & antitrust action,” the Connecticut senator wrote on Twitter.
So let’s see how that will turn out — if the outcome will effectively change business practices, or if any fines will just raise the cost of doing business, costs that can be written off as “one-time charges” that analysts and the financial media eagerly exclude from earnings reports and hastily send into oblivion where they don’t matter. But for now, the FANGMAN index shows that there is a price to pay.
Nothing will come of any of this political posturing and Washington theater. The reason that Facebook, Google, Amazon, and Apple were allowed to become the size that they are and not broken up years ago is that they provide valuable data to the intelligence agencies…..it’s as simple as that.
Indeed…this is what happens when governments stop listening to the people and stop working for the greater good. In fact, the people are considered to be the problem. “They” pushed the BIG LIE that happiness comes from stuff and consumption. The Gov’t and Wall St. working hand in glove succeeded in convincing so many folks to take on mountains of debt…from credit cards, autos, personal, student loans and mortgages many cannot afford. I can’t believe how quickly folks have forgotten 2008/09. Was swept under the rug pretty quickly. Now, the only thing left is a major correction of some kind. Just plain disgraceful!!!
Yep. Maybe the Just-Us Department can instigate itself and the CIA with it’s illegal 600 million contract with Amazon to illegally spy on us. And pay Bezos to be a conduit of Fake News and the CIA’s propaganda too no doubt.
This is nothing compared to what the market is now saying: that (as many long maintained) no amount of rate cutting -500%! whatever you please!) will rescue the economy from collapse. Next up? Pricing in the failure of Fed purchases of stocks and bonds to prevent an economic crash).
Funds are already blocking redemptions. How long til the Govt simply and permanently shuts the stock market? That will be the ultimate confession that the Government has run out of power. Which it already has. It is that recognition which will sink the dollar, not some silliness like stagflation. Don’t be afraid of the facts.
The case for Google and Facebook’s abuse and invasion of privacy is straightforward. Even the crud that lives in the tip of my shoes understands it.
There are quite a few quasi-monopolies that abuse their dominance. Yet no Congressman seems to have a problem with them. Comcast for example.
And then there are just shenanigans abusing willy-nilly their government-granted monopoly status. Like the three credit agencies. Equifax, for example, acknowledged that 143 million people in the US were hit by a breach in Sep 2017. The financial histories of 143 million Americans were stolen. Equifax responded by showering its executives and CEO with multi-million dollar bonuses. No penalties were imposed for their negligence.
God forbid the Justice Department got wind that you grow pot in your backyard. They will fall on you like a ton of bricks. Some Justice.
As little as I expect from regulatory authorities on this, I suppose they might actually have an easier time dislodging some of these companies from their perches by disaggregating recent acquisitions- these are more modular monopolists than most.
Plus, it’s being done bi-partisan.
However, I would feel better if they also took on agri-business, pharma, and insurance.
With Amazon people have a choice to buy elsewhere. Insurance, not so much.
Everything…the tariffs, anti-trust, politics, gridlock, etc reminds me of some kid tossing rocks off an overpass. Sooner or later the economic momentum is going to start piling up and cracking up.
You know, I’m actually of two mind on this one. On the one hand, the government does need to reign in Facebook, and Google, and probably Amazon. And those companies need to get a kick in the teeth to remind them that they aren’t the masters of the universe.
But on the other, these particular tech giants are already facing real degree of competition from a well entrenched and protected Chinese trio, the BAT. And let’s face it, the BAT isn’t going away anytime soon. Then there is also the fact that they aren’t exactly innovating like before, heck, Google and Facebook are almost like dinosaurs now. All the talk in the valley about those companies are revolving around “the values of their employees,” and “social justice,” and such. I’m struggling to think of the last real innovation that came out of Google and Facebook instead of how employees feel their values are being trampled on in those companies, and how they don’t want to enable evil… whatever the hell that means. So, I’m not sure it’s necessarily a good idea to kick them while they’re down.
Anyway, it ought to make for good TV at least.
I see that the stock of these companies is going down but is it possible that they are actually more valuable if broken apart? Is this a case where the sum of the parts would be worth more than the whole? For example, perhaps if Facebook spun out Instagram both remaining companies would be worth more than they are together now. Same with Amazon.com and AWS, etc.
Yes, that happens soon after Microsoft spins out Internet Explorer and MS Office.
Funny thing is that for a while there, people talked about breaking out Windows as its own operating system and separating it from the rest of MSFT. But turns out, that wasn’t necessary. Events obviated the need for market action. In terms of regulating Amazon and Google, I truly think they are way too late anyhow, somewhere out there, a competitor is coming to kill Google. It won’t be obvious for at least another decade, but it will happen, but I’m comfortable with my prognostication for two reasons.
a) In 2000, if anybody said Microsoft is going to be beaten up and left for dead would have been laughed out of town, and at that point, Google was already in existence, Apple was still an also ran but clawing its way back to relevance, Amazon’s primary business was selling books, and Netflix was busy trying to mail you DVDs.
b) nobody in a decade will remember this post. So, there ain’t no way I can be proven wrong.
Regulation is like that snowflake which triggers the avalanche. But the energy was built up all along. Two years ago these same stocks would rally on these same news.