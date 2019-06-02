THE WOLF STREET REPORT

The Treasury Market Acts Like the Economy is in a Death Spiral, But Wait…
In the past, the Treasury market was terribly wrong about this. In these instances, the 10-year yield had no predictive quality. It was just a stupid move by the market that then self-corrected brutally. The last such idiocy happened in 2016. The good folks who made that move are still ruing the day (13 minutes).
The economy is strong. Str-rrrrrr-ong! STRONG!!
Strrrrrrr-wrong
GDP is growing more slowly than the federal debt.
Subtract the annual increases in private, corporate and federal debt which brings consumption forward but reduces future spending, and the economy is easily seen to be contracting.
Adjust what is left by real inflation numbers, and the picture gets even worse.
What do you expect with an average work week of 33 hours, a $500 billion a year current account deficit, a 62% labor participation rate, etc.?
The Fed meets its 2% annual inflation target by growing debts faster than GDP. So how can the Fed say it doesn’t create debt bubbles? The debt bubbles go hand-in-hand with the inflation targeting.
Thanks wolf. I will go listen to last week’s “Breakfast with Dave” to get the other side of the story.
But seriously , most of that data trove could have been said on October 2007, including the Government spending and Fed optimism part.
Also, when the 10 year dropped in 2016 to 1.37%, the Fed Funds rate was zero. Today we have inversion all over the place. Nothing burger ? Maybe, but unusual. Recession or no ? Not clear cut either way as far as i can tell.
akiddy11,
“Also, when the 10 year dropped in 2016 to 1.37%, the Fed Funds rate was zero.” Yes (well close… this was after the first rate hike), but today, unlike in 2016, Treasury investors have another option: short term bills that pay 2.35%. So they don’t need to buy the 10-year maturity to get a little extra yield. They can buy short-term bills and be ahead.
The FED’s double talk reminds me of Ben Bernanke “subprime is contained.” It also seemed like the president was also asking for lower rates.
Wait, I thought there was a Chinese Wall between the analytical and investment divisions in a bank?
/crickets
Let the megaphone pattern on the charts play out. We may have one last run to 3,000 on the S&P this summer before TSHTF.
So, the question begs:
Why should savers pay for a Tariff Policy, and how does making savers pay for tariffs make the economy better?
WTF did Powell do his U-Turn…oh excuse me L-Turn…and become patient – when you just explained that there is no reason to be patient?
If the economy as you explained, why the patience?
Why is Powell still in monetary easing mode if there is no need to be?
And why is that not a U-Turn but an L-Turn?
Why is Powell a Super Ultra Dove Deluxe?
“Why is Powell still in monetary easing mode if there is no need to be?”
What do you mean?
If everything is overvalued, that would include stocks. If the stock market is overvalued, it would need to start correcting at some point – maybe the less dovish then what the market expected FED stance at the beginning of May + newly announced and imposed tariffs in May were a sufficient trigger to start making people nervous and start selling stocks.
What happens when people start getting nervous? They start shifting their assets into what they perceive to be safe heavens. Not too many of them: Treasuries and gold.
So a good part of the big drop in long-term yields might not be just a function of expectations of future rate cuts but also a matter of simple demand-and-supply dynamics.
Regarding consumer confidence: if personal disposable income has been rising nicely over the last year or so why the significant dip at end of 2018? Could it be that when Joe six-pack watches “smart people” freak out on TV he panics and vice-versa? My bet is that we will see a hit in consumer confidence after the month of May and that there is a larger correlation between significant market moves (either up or down) and consumer sentiment than what most people realize. Lower consumer confidence will lead to even less spending – not that it was very strong anyway during the first 4 months of 2019.
Plus, we talk all the time here about how much in-debt consumers are. Maybe with all the new disposable income they start paying down some debt (especially if they see people freak out on TV) instead of propping up the economy by consuming more. Maybe some folks also start fearing about their jobs.
It is well know that unemployment rate is a lagging indicator. If the stock prices don’t keep going up and demand starts slowing, how do CEOs reign in costs so earnings don’t take a large dive: they start cutting cost and fire people.
Regarding the reassurances we keep receiving from the FED officials that the economy is in a good shape: it’s a confidence game – they will never tell us ahead of time if they see significant downside risks. That only makes things worse. They only start acknowledging things have not been good, after the fact. Plenty of examples in history – See an example here: 2 months later Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were placed in conservatorship.
I am not saying that a repeat of the 2016 false prediction of a Treasuries yield curve inversion can’t be repeated. For that to happen I believe the trade wars need to be resolved soon (hard to see the path to that at the moment). Or the FED becomes a lot more accommodating soon – but that might mean we just avoid a recession in the near term but we will still have lower rates.
As I said before, I rely more on the yield curve inversion (3y-10y) as stronger predictor of recessions if it persists for a longer time frame (at least a few weeks).