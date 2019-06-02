THE WOLF STREET REPORT

The Treasury Market Acts Like the Economy is in a Death Spiral, But Wait…

In the past, the Treasury market was terribly wrong about this. In these instances, the 10-year yield had no predictive quality. It was just a stupid move by the market that then self-corrected brutally. The last such idiocy happened in 2016. The good folks who made that move are still ruing the day (13 minutes).

