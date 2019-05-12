THE WOLF STREET REPORT

Why a US-Style Mortgage Crisis Can Happen Anywhere.

Industry and government organs in Canada, Australia, the UK, and other places with housing bubbles that are now deflating are trying to hide behind a false understanding of mortgage laws in the US and what happened during the US mortgage crisis. What happened in the US cannot happen here, they say to soothe their own jittery nerves. So I’m going to un-soothe those jittery nerves (13 minutes).

Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:

Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.