THE WOLF STREET REPORT

Why a US-Style Mortgage Crisis Can Happen Anywhere.
Industry and government organs in Canada, Australia, the UK, and other places with housing bubbles that are now deflating are trying to hide behind a false understanding of mortgage laws in the US and what happened during the US mortgage crisis. What happened in the US cannot happen here, they say to soothe their own jittery nerves. So I’m going to un-soothe those jittery nerves (13 minutes).
Interesting and instructive, Wolf. Canadian banks say they have shifted the risk to mortgage-backed securities holders. Do you buy that?
Yes, part of the risk. Mortgage insurers too carry part of the risk. Same in the US… that’s why the crisis spread so far because even people in Norway, who’d had these MBS in their pension funds, were impacted.
The US subprime mortgage crisis morphed to a banking crisis, especially in the wholesale funding market. How Australia and Canada will end up is still anyone’s guess. But they at least know the answer beforehand, QE.
I can’t tell you if there will be a mortgage/banking crisis, but there really is a Big House Crisis, especially in areas that were dependent on retiree dollars, and not actual income. Where I’m at, beach homes (mostly 2-5M range) have not been moving the past 2 years. Not enough buyers for supply.
Perhaps what happened in the US is not really over. It took rewriting of the accounting standards, delaying foreclosures, and first time home buyer credits to stem the tide of price declines. There is no real discovery in home prices in the US, therefore let the buyer beware.
So why is it that when US house prices crashed during the 2008 global financial crisis house prices in Australia and Canada did not crash? If you can explain the reasons for this and then explain why those reasons no longer apply in 2019 you can then ‘un-soothe’ jittery nerves about recent house price declines in Canada and Australia. So far, Wolf, you haven’t done this.
Differences in mortgage laws do not explain it. Differences in the honesty and integrity of the financial system do not . (Here in Aus, we just had a big inquiry that showed our financial system is just as corrupt as America’s).
In 2008 the world had a major financial crisis, but Australia did not have a recession. Why? I’d love to hear your thoughts on this, Wolf.
Roger
I’m not Wolf, but I’ll guess Australia’s RE bubble wasn’t that big in 2007-8, and the mining & commodities boom carried you thru USA’s financial crisis (mining represents 60% of Australian exports). You’re RE boom took off after that.
Wolf:
If your goal was to “unsoothe nerves”, then mission accomplished.
I’m a 72-year-old geezer, and have seen 4-5 previous cycles of this behavior, each with these 3 common themes:
1) Real Estate is the only real way to get rich
2) It’s different this time
3) You can always sell to someone else (aka: a greater fool)
After the all-to-predictable denouement, public anger focuses on bankers, appraisers, agents, and speculators, who undoubtedly are culpable, However, I’ve seldom seen anybody go after politicians or regulators, who are there EXPLICITLY to ensure the process does not spin out of control..
Folks (like AOC) rooting for a bigger & more powerful government should take a hard look at the breakdown between “regulation” and “effective enforcement”. The bigger something is, the less likely it’ll work perfectly or be able to change quickly.
My prediction: over the next 2-3 years, we’ll crash thru a few regionalized real estate busts that severely damage millions of citizens…once the dust settles, we’ll immediately head right back into the same risky processes that got us into trouble to begin with.