That Didn’t Last Long: Cboe Bails on Bitcoin Futures Trading

The incredibly impeccable timing of launching bitcoin futures at the very peak of the bubble.
When Cboe Global Markets – which owns the Chicago Board Options Exchange, BATS Global Markets, and others – started to let folks trade bitcoin futures contracts for the first time on December 10, 2017, it was greeted by deafening hoopla in the crypto community and in the crypto-bedazzled media. Within 24 hours bitcoin jumped by $2,000 to $17,382.
At the time, bitcoin was changing the world as we knew it, creating dreams by regular folks and their in-laws of becoming overnight billionaires or at least millionaires. Trading bitcoin futures contracts was just the next logical step in making bitcoin the mainstream millionaire-maker.
Then the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) launched bitcoin futures on December 18, 2017. But on that day already the price of bitcoin had begun its epic collapse: When it comes to impeccable timing, few events can hold a candle to those two launch dates:
Futures trading can be used to bet on rising or falling prices, and this gave investors their first convenient chance to bet against the ludicrous run-up of bitcoin. Suddenly the bearish bets were the ones that made money.
So last week, the Chicago Board of Exchange (Cboe) announced that it would abandon bitcoin futures on its Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE):
CFE is not adding a Cboe Bitcoin (USD) (“XBT”) futures contract for trading in March 2019. CFE is assessing its approach with respect to how it plans to continue to offer digital asset derivatives for trading. While it considers its next steps, CFE does not currently intend to list additional XBT futures contracts for trading. Currently listed XBT futures contracts remain available for trading.
Currently offered contracts expire in April, May, and June. And then that’s it, unless after “assessing” things, Cboe changes its mind.
But bitcoin futures trading isn’t dead yet. CME Group has seen higher trading volumes than Cboe and told CoinDesk that it has “no changes to announce re our bitcoin futures contract.”
The bitcoin futures listed by both, Cboe and CME, are cash-settled, where at the end of the contract, one party pays the counterparty in US dollars for the difference in the spot price and the futures price. Other exchanges are planning to offer physically settled contracts that are settled by delivering the physical commodity, namely bitcoin, rather than dollars, but they’re stuck in regulatory limbo at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
If futures are volatile enough, you can make money or at least have fun trading them, up or down. Bitcoin futures have shown that. What has been a huge disappointment for the crypto crowd is that this type of futures trading, the mainstream cachet that comes with it, and all the hype surrounding the launch, hasn’t at all helped the price of bitcoin. And it may have indirectly contributed to pricking the bubble because there was suddenly a convenient way to make tons of money betting against it – and all the world could see it.
Like all those geniuses who bought houses right at the peak of the last bubble ….
Yes, but theses guys loaded up on puts and made a killing.
Wolf appears to be too polite to come out and say it directly, so I’ll finish the article: Gresham’s Law wins again.
Once bitcoin futures could be settled in US$ credit, not actual bitcoin, the $-credit financiers gained control of the bitcoin price.
The whole point of bitcoin was finite supply. The whole point of futures contracts settled in $-credit is unlimited supply. The actual supply and ownership of bitcoin is no longer relevant in setting its price. Cash futures contracts are to bitcoin what Kryptonite is to Superman.
So it’s Not a Surprise that futures contracts to be settled by actual bitcoin, are “stuck in regulatory limbo”.
Intended Result: “a convenient way to make tons of money betting against bitcoin” … a Big Short by those who had created the bubble and knew it had to come to an end?
“When it comes to impeccable timing, few events can hold a candle to those two launch dates.” – It wasn’t a question of timing, there was a cause-effect relationship.
The playbook for controlling the $-prices of “stockpile” commodities has been time-tested in the gold and silver markets. Bitcoin was a bubble to pop, and the cash-settled futures contract was the pin.
Anyone else seeking to re-establish sound money should AVOID “cash”-settled futures contracts. Gresham’s Law says that the intrinsically worthless money will inevitably undermine the valuable money wherever both can be used.
If so, on the one hand this may have been an attempt to destabilise its use, on the other it has wiped out the speculative side. Some will argue that futures add depth and stability to a market (in this case the value of the dollar re. btc) which would be important in terms of stabilising btc valuation of dollars and acceptance of use in terms of that stability for those using btc as intermediary to fiat . I think it would be fair to say that btc does not pretend to hold a specific value beyond what is chosen by its users, so this would all add up to being a demonstration of its resilience.
You may think “The whole point of bitcoin was finite supply”, but I think it was simply a manipulated market for money-laundering and millennial-exploitation.
It was definitely a great place for hackers to steal hundreds of millions of dollars of “bit-whatever”.
What’s next? Digital milk?
By settling in cash ($) instead of bitcoin, the futures market can be completely independent of whether actual bitcoin holders accept the price chosen by those who hold bitcoin futures.
This effectively destroys the scarcity value resulting from HODL. You can HODL all you want, as long as — at the margin — there are some willing to sell their bitcoin at the price indicated by the futures. Which is apparently happening (https://localbitcoins.com/) as HODLers defect.
The entire episode can be filed under “Entirely predictable sequence of events”, other than the eventual steady-state value.
I was on a Southwest flight recently and they have Big Bang Theory episodes available. I watched one where the gang remembered mining bitcoin 10 years ago with a flashback to how it happened. And one of the lines was Sheldon saying something like let me see if I understand this….Bitcoin is a fake currency, made by computers, that you can’t see or touch and can’t be used to buy anything? Where do I sign up?
And it’s still so true about Bitcoin. It’s all a mirage. It’s as the Great Matthew Mcconaughey said in Wolf of Wall St….a fugazee.
This episode was based on real life. A guy in the UK threw out a comp with millions of BC. He offered to pay to excavate the land fill but they won’t let him. As I pointed out in a letter printed by the Globe and Mail, BC doesn’t belong to you they belong to your computer.
I also said that telling people you own BC is exactly like telling them you have a safe full of money. Since then there have been BC thefts not by hacking but at gun point. The victim transfers them and that’s it.
Moving on, the big attraction of BC (it is obviously not used as a currency) as an investment seems to be based on the limited supply.
But as any dealer in rarities will tell you, to have value it’s not enough to be rare.
Re: currency. The root word is ‘current’ You do not have to be bullish on the $US or euro to accept them as payment. You can exchange them instantly for almost anything.
The other big attraction seems to be that a transfer of BC is anonymous.
If this works for drug deals there must be honor among outlaws after all because the ‘stuff’ is usually carefully inspected.
For all legal deals the buyer usually wants a record of payment. As any bank manager knows, there is no legitimate reason for a party to demand a large sum in cash ( the purported aim of BC is to serve as cash)
This is a major red flag warning of fraud.
No one was there to backstop bitcoin like the U.S stock market or it would be more than the one million dollar mark apiece today.
If I recall accurately, its independence from the Fed & regulators & Wall Street was one of the primary attractions.
Now you’re wondering why the stock mark wasn’t there to “backstop bitcoin”?
The me you’re kidding, right?
An overly complex version of a simple story of the close encounter between two fake currencies.
One conjured out of thin air over a century ago and a newer currency recently conjured out of imagination.
What percentage of neanderthal DNA do these two fake currencies require to become real?
Totally agree,well said WES .
“What percentage of neanderthal DNA do these two fake currencies require to become real?”
Bitcoin is a Homo sapien boondoggle, don’t blame it on Neanderthal man… he was too smart to do something that dumb.
Joan: Well that settles it!
Neither fake currencies have any neanderthal DNA!
Therefore neither fake currencies are real!
I predict genealogists will discover bitcoin is proof the poor Neanderthal man mated with inbred homo sapiens!
So you mean a currency developed to purchase illicit substances and takes an hour to process a transaction wasn’t the best investment, color me shocked.
Worse yet bitcoin created power blackouts so the poor couldn’t cook at times on there electric hotplates.
FED head Powell was recently commenting on the underemployed labor force again but I’m curious, any idea what those poor were “cooking”?
See Also: Schadenfreude, Bwah-Ha-Ha
I’m tired of bitcoin. Bitcoin could have been amazing if it was useful as money, but it isn’t. I can’t walk into Walmart (I often overnight in their parking lot so it’s convenient) and buy provisions with bitcoin (or gold) so it has no value, to me, as money.
As I understand it, bitcoin relies on unknown, voluntary third parties to perform calculations to verify any transaction between potential buyers and sellers who have no way of knowing how much the transaction overhead will cost or how long it may take or if the transaction will even be verified.
It seems obvious to me bitcoin has no value as money. It was envisioned as a new money not controlled by central banks or the banking system but it has failed the purpose for which it was intended. The current “investment thesis” to own bitcoin is the greater fool theory, the problem with that thesis is the world always, eventually, runs out of greater fools (or the greater fools run out of money).
“…the problem with that thesis is the world always, eventually, runs out of greater fools (or the greater fools run out of money).”
I assure you it’s that fools run out of money. There is never shortage of greater fools.
Re: ‘can’t buy with gold’.
The US no longer prints very large denomination bills but they exist. However Walmart won’t take them.
It won’t take the Canadian 1000 dollar bill either.
They are however, money. You can always get face value for them in smaller bills but not while you wait.
Unless you live way out there, there will be a gold buyer within an hour who will exchange your gold at a more favorable rate than most currencies.
Gold is not just money it is a ‘super money’ always acceptable as a means of settling international debts, when a currency might not be.
Related: Germany was on the verge of being unable to pay for imports just before WWII. It financed the war largely with stolen gold from conquering Europe, often laundered through Switzerland.
The gold was not always in the form of bars.
“The incredibly impeccable timing of launching bitcoin futures at the very peak of the bubble.”
I doubt this was any coincidence.
And I’ll add, there are no documented cases where blockchain is being used except in the case of crypto currencies.
Isn’t “blockchain” a super-secure decentralized transaction journal & registry of exactly who owns what, unless, of course some bad guy steals hundreds of millions of them and nobody can find them again?
Sounds an awful lot like “trust me; I’m the internet, and I’m here to help you…’.