Demand for HELOCs Collapses to 15-Year Low

American homeowners have learned a lesson, despite what banks and the Fed want them to do.
When you google “HELOC” the first batch of entries that come up are ads trying to get you to take out a HELOC. The most aggressive advertisers that outbid all others in my sample of one were: Lending Tree, the “home equity” division of J.P. Morgan Chase, and Quicken Loans. Then it’s lender after lender offering enticing terms. It’s not like HELOCs – home equity lines of credit – are playing hard to get or anything. But demand has collapsed.
At the end of February, outstanding HELOC balances at all commercial banks in the US fell to $346 billion, according to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. They’re down 43% from the peak in April 2009 – and now back where they’d been in July 2004 on the way up. This marks a decline that has now lasted 10 years:
These balances are not adjusted for inflation – neither for consumer price inflation nor for rampant home price inflation, which makes this trend that much more astounding. That was a bubble that burst in 2009. And the Fed was never able to reflate it – despite record low interest rates, and in many markets record home prices.
Housing-related debt peaked in Q3 2008 at $10 trillion. HELOC balances were 6.1% of the total. Housing debt in Q4 2019 stood at $9.5 trillion. HELOC balances were down to 3.6% of the total.
From 2002 till the peak in April 2009, HELOC balances had soared by nearly 300%. It was a bubble whose time had come. Homeowners were using their homes, whose prices were soaring, as ATMs. This money was plowed back into the economy in form of consumption, or was used as down-payment for rental properties, or was invested in the latest story stock.
The housing-and-mortgage crisis annihilated those dreams of the endless ATM. And it seems, Americans learned a lesson – a lesson that neither lenders nor the Fed appreciate. The lenders make money off HELOCs, and so they push them. And the Fed wants consumers to borrow against their homes and spend this money, according to William Dudley, when he, at the time still president of the New York Fed, was lamenting this “evolving consumer behavior.”
The chart below shows the furious HELOC bubble and the subsequent decade-long decline in terms of year-over-year percentage changes in the balances. It is interesting how in 2006, growth halted, and then came a final spurt in 2008 and 2009, perhaps as homeowners who’d lost their jobs were using their HELOCs to fund their mortgage payments and expenses, until the banks put a stop to it:
During the mortgage crisis, Americans have learned in invaluable lesson: Credit card debt is unsecured, and the lender can sue the borrower and get a judgement and can try to collect before the borrower files for bankruptcy protection; so wish the lender good luck! But a home equity line of credit is a loan secured by a home, and the lender doesn’t have to sue the borrower to collect, but can foreclose on the home.
HELOCs carry lower interest rates than unsecured credit, such as credit cards, payday loans, or personal lines of credit. They’re a legitimate, and in some cases a smart way to borrow. But there’s a big risk: the homeowner puts the house on the line.
How Americans have abused HELOCs as ATMs before the mortgage crisis, and how demand for HELOCs has since then collapsed — despite all efforts by the Fed to stimulate this sort of borrowing that leads to consumption — is one of the more interesting long-term shifts in consumer behavior to come out of the crisis.
The San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle lead with biggest multi-month drops in home prices since 2012; San Diego, Denver, Portland, Los Angeles also show declines according to the Case-Shiller Index. Others have stalled. A few eked out records. Read… The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America Get Pricked
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Pretty sure TCJA has not helped either.
As times grow more uncertain, homeowners are apparently appreciating the intrinsic security their owner-owned homes affords them. They are unwilling to compromise it. That’s good news for the country (excluding the banking sector).
Wolf, do you know if there’s also what would logically accompany this trend: A reduction in so called “reverse mortgages”?
My wild guess is this type financing is expands as retired boomers run out of other assets. Be interesting to see Wolf’s perspective.
I believe what will expand as boomers run out of money is reverse mortgages. One has to make payments on a HELOC, though not on a reverse mortgage – provided there is enough equity in the house. Many boomers will end up consuming their houses by the time this is all done.
This is a nice reminder that there is a tendency to under-estimate the intelligence of the electorate, and over-estimate the intelligence of the elected
The average age for a baby boomer in 2007 was 56. Still working, and making a wage to pay off a loan. HELOC’s burned them in 2009, but perhaps the less obvious factor is that no matter how low interest rates go, the average age of the baby boomer is now 68, and nobody in that age category is interested in taking on any debt, even if interest rates are 1% or less.
I would also argue that this same phenomenon is why the stock market, having recovered from the depths in 2009, climbing from despair, through skepticism, then optimism, has not gotten to euphoria, for this very same reason. Retired folks are not going to risk getting in over their heads with margin or aggressive buying at a time in their lives when they are no longer working, and can’t afford to be wrong, and won’t be able to rely on income from a job to recover.
I never much subscribed to demographics driving an economy, but being in the ‘46 to ‘64 group, I can now understand why low interest rates no longer stimulate the economy like they used to, or are supposed to do, mutch to the consternation of the FED.
The stock market has not reached euphoria? Really? Several gauges of market valuation are showing levels that exceed the peaks before the Great Depression, the 2000 bubble, and the Great Recession.
link please
fwrd PE on SPX is much lower than Dot com peak….
And 5-year forward p/e is even lower.
Margin-adjusted Schiller PE is highest ever. Also, S&P 500 price-to-revenue (one of Buffet’s favorites) is off the charts. If you haven’t been following this stuff, you should read Hussman’s free monthly market comment to get the best sense of where we are with respect to historical valuations. In short, valuations are nothing short of obscene right now.
Forward PE is unreliable noise. Annual earnings flip flop all over the place. Also, why would you extrapolate off a forward projection? It’s like putting one stool on top of another.
The Fed and the central bankers turned the U.S. stock market into a pure ponzi. Without all their manipulation the stock market would be making new lows with each passing year. I believe we are still in a long term bear market dating all the way back to the dot-com crash.
Helocs have collapsed over the last 10 years because they’ve been harder to get i.e. lower LTVs, full income verification n tighter credit standards
Prior to 2008 they were giving them away at 100% LTV , no income verification n little credit standards
You could get 125% financing back then
100% 1st and a 25% heloc on a purchase
Two different worlds with two different results
I guess if the U.S. peaked at 600bn, and Canada’s economy is 1/10th the size, the equivalent would be 60bn, I guess 80bn CAD.
But last I heard, the Canadian total was over 200bn CAD.
Luckily, North of the border, real estate only goes up.
Yes, Canadian didn’t get a housing bust, so they went full bore on HELOCs.
What about the tax law changes?
How of much of the drop in HELOC demand is a result of the expansion of conventional mortgage loans for uses that were previously funded by a HELOC?
For example, i remember when people used to do 80/10/10s or something of that sort, whereas now they can just use a conventional 97. Or there’s no need to get a HELOC to renovate the home when the GSEs will just write the renovation loan. Or the cash-out refinance?
Howard Hughes dad told him, “never use the Tool Company as corratrol.”
Made a fortune on boobs. Cross your heart bras.
Only once did he gamble the company….but was backed by the US Navy. The secret submarine salvage ship. Happened they needed it two years after it was launched.
Meanwhile an old friend sold the inside walls of his home to buy an E type JAG on finance. Went broke , sold the car, did a runner.
5 years later won the LOTTO….bank said sorry son you owe a lot of folks a lot of money and the interest is gonna kill the win.
You get that, with greedy fools.
“Fed wants consumers to borrow against their homes and spend this money” : all of this is really on the continuing theme of trying to increase the number of debt slaves (as per other articles on this site). In the past, control was exercised by brute force of a feudal chiefdom, then more subtly by religion. Maybe people are waking up to the fact that financial control levers are being used to enslave them. This article gives me hope that maybe the penny is dropping (figuratively & literally). I wonder what control methods they will invent next when reckless aspirational consumption fails as an “opiate of the masses.” They (corporates/elites) have also tried outright lying but the recent scandals about fake-this and fake-that have shone a spotlight on that little game. The best slaves are the ones who don’t know that they are a slave. There will always be simpletons, but you can’t fool all of the people all of the time. The EU has shown that NIRP doesn’t work, so what is left? I can’t wait for the next scheme from these genius “economists.” It will be quickly exposed on this web site, I’m sure.
I wonder if that decent increase in Helocs in 2009/2010 was from people buying stocks that had dipped in price (and were destined to dip further). That’s my guess.
The first thing that comes to my mind is maybe this is one of those unintended consequences of central bank’s “financial repression”?
HELOCs are a paradigm of usury and greed in the private financial sector; nothing more or less.
Failure to identify root cause will result in failure to apply corrective actions…which is precisely why so much time and money is vested in convincing people such as yourself that the root cause is regulation and state intervention in free (ha!) markets.
Sadly, the evident efficacy of this propaganda means that all the time the power of the banks and financiers grows, as the wealth and income gap does the same.
Result? People in yellow vests who’ve had enough of being told that what’s good for the wealthy (corporation or individual) is good for all of us, when it’s blindingly apparent that this is not the case, nor has it ever been.
I’m too lazy to look it up, but didn’t the ‘Tax Cut for Corporations and Billionaires’ put some limits on what you could do with a HELOC? In particular, now you can’t use the interest on just any purchase as a tax deduction?
I bought a car on time with a HELOC, and was able to deduct the interest, but I believe that’s no longer the case.