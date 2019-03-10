THE WOLF STREET REPORT

The Risks of American Consumer Debt Hide Beneath the Averages
On the surface, consumer debt is a smaller risk factor than it was before the Financial Crisis. But the averages conceal the reality that income & wealth disparities leave in their tracks (11 minutes):
Not everyone has forgotten 2008. Most of us never recovered so it’s hard to forget. I have not had a credit card since then and would be very happy not having one again although I guess I should try to “build credit” IE build up a reputation in a system I want no business with, again.
So you are saying people who were broke still are, 20% haven’t changed much, 20% are significant;y better off , another 20% are lots better off.. That’s called better where I come from.
Dollar strength has been driven less by trade imbalances and more by interest rate differentials. A speculating bank for its own book or for a hedge fund client can borrow 3-month Euro Libor at minus 0.354% and invest it in 3-month US Treasury bills at 2.36%, for a round trip of over 2.7%. Gear this up ten times or more, either on a bank’s capital, or through reverse repos for annualised returns of over 27%. To this can be added the currency gain, which at times has added enough to overall returns for an unhedged geared position to double the investment.
How about currency exchange hedge costs?
They aren’t cheap I believe.
Wolf, that was one of the most factual, straightforward, and understandable evaluations of the credit risks I’ve seen or heard. I really appreciate your intense focus on data rather than opinion and the integrity with which you let the conclusions fall where the data points, regardless of how inconvenient.
My wife and I are fortunately not in the bottom 40% but we live in a a community where many live and we see their plights on a daily basis. Your report helps quantify and add data support to the trends I see in the community but have no way to quantify.
But the most alarming point I get from your analysis is that all the wealth at the top won’t prevent a catastrophe if a big part of the bottom 40% start having problems. Maybe it is time for the Fed to start worrying about the weak link.
Good podcast! I’m always searching for the best indicators to find out when markets could roll-over, i’ve been watching the inverted yield curves and 10yr-1yr spread on the Treasury, but it seems to have stayed the same for the past month. The “doctor copper” telltale isn’t much help, copper looks technially okay. After listening to the podcast, listening in-between the lines: I should watch/wait for any breakdowns in the non-bank lenders!
I am not so sure the situation is quite as as dire as the podcast seems to imply.
If you look at a graph of mortgage originations by credit score (and especially if you adjust the amounts for inflation or median income growth, meaning you must stretch up the bars the further back you go) you realize that there is simply no comparison between the go-go’s 2000-2007 era and now. That was a once in a generation unholy amalgamation of risk, leverage and speculation the likes of which has not been seen since and probably not ever before in the US housing market.
Come to Seattle.. An entire city was torn down and rebuilt catering to the tech boom and most of it done after 2008 and really after 2011-12. I don’t have the charts offhand, but Wolf does showing that most large cities are now above their peak before the 2008/07 crash. That doesn’t mean we will repeat 2008 but it doesn’t mean we won’t either.