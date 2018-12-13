The U.S. Oil Industry’s Dirty Little Secret

Because greater fuel economy for cars is toxic for the oil industry.
By Nick Cunningham, Oilprice.com
The oil industry engaged in a secret public relations campaign to undermine U.S. fuel economy standards, according to a new investigation from the New York Times.
One of the main actors was the largest oil refiner in the country, Marathon Petroleum. Marathon, along with others, ran a “stealth campaign to roll back car emissions standards,” the NYT reported. The campaign argued that the U.S. no longer needs fuel economy standards because it is now such a massive producer of oil.
“With oil scarcity no longer a concern,” Americans should be given a “choice in vehicles that best fit their needs,” a draft letter that was sent to members of Congress said. The Trump administration took up the talking points in its official justification for the proposed watering down of fuel economy standards.
Much of the debate about the corporate average fuel economy standards (CAFE), which were set to rise to over 50 miles per gallon by 2025, focused on the position of the auto industry. But California still has the authority to set its own fuel economy standards, something that the Trump administration is now contesting as it seeks to freeze federal standards at 37 mpg beginning in 2020.
The auto industry has been the dog that caught the car – it initially pressed the Trump administration to weaken the fuel economy standards, but realized that the aggressive rollback would leave the industry with a patchwork of state levels regulations, led by stricter standards in California. Different standards for different states would require automakers to produce different cars for different markets, a reality that would be more problematic than the more stringent nationwide standards.
However, while media coverage focused on this back-and-forth between major automakers, environmentalists and the Trump administration, it appears that oil refiners were waging a stealth PR campaign to convince the public that the standards are no longer needed. Marathon teamed up with the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), according to the NYT investigation, where they pushed Facebook ads, and lobbying at the state and federal level. They trumpeted a resolution calling the fuel efficiency standards “a relic of a disproven narrative of resource scarcity.”
The motivation is obvious: more efficient vehicles, including hybrids and increasingly electric vehicles, will cut into gasoline sales from refiners. While automakers have to worry about complying with state level fuel standards, refiners simply want to sell more fuel. Marathon’s CEO Gary Heminger told investors in early December on a conference call that the rollback in fuel economy standards would mean the refining industry would sell an additional 350,000 to 400,000 bpd of gasoline.
By 2030, freezing the auto standards, as proposed, would lead to increased U.S. oil demand by between 221,000 and 644,000 bpd, according to the Rhodium Group.
Some experts argue that the gutting of auto emissions standards would likely result in the largest impact on U.S. greenhouse gas emissions out of any other initiative pursued by the Trump administration, including the rolling back of methane limits, gutting the Clean Power Plan, or opening up vast new acreage for more oil and gas drilling.
The cleaning up of the electricity sector – more renewable energy, and a coal-to-gas switch – is happening on its own, due to pricing pressure from cheaper and cleaner sources of energy. Transportation is a tougher nut to crack and stricter federal standards have been critical to improving fuel economy.
But oil refiners were never going to sit on the sidelines and let federal regulations cut into their sales.
Amy Myers Jaffe, a Senior Fellow on Energy and the Environment at the Council on Foreign Relations, summed up the New York Times investigation on Twitter:
Marathon Petroleum, biggest US refiner, wants you to use more of its product, pay more for gasoline, drive car w inferior tech, lose future jobs to China, enhance Saudi/OPEC power, harm US national security
The oil industry argues that regulations are not needed because the U.S. is such a large producer of oil. This sentiment has permeated much of the political establishment as well, and helps explain the sudden indifference to the selling off of the strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) after decades of rigorous safeguarding of the stockpile. Washington seems to think that producing more oil insulates the country from supply risks.
But it doesn’t matter how much oil the U.S. produces, motorists are always going to be vulnerable to price swings so long as they burn a lot of fuel. Even recent data demonstrates this to be true. U.S. gasoline demand actually declined in the third quarter compared to a year earlier, a sharp drop off due to the run up in global crude oil prices. The fact that the U.S. was breaking oil production records did very little to insulate drivers from the price spike. It’s true that U.S. shale has contributed to lower global prices, but removing the most effective demand-side policy from the toolbox is really self-destructive. By Nick Cunningham, Oilprice.com
But look how Parker Drilling’s bonds, after the bankruptcy announcement, got manipulated up 24% in one minute at the close. Read… Parker Drilling Bankruptcy Kicks off “Oil Bust 2”
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
In this modern day and age, I’d be very surprised if the onboard computers that every car has couldn’t be adjusted with different settings in different states. Could probably tie it into a car’s GPS system an make it real time as you cross a state line.
Thus, you could hear a couple in a car say simultaneously…
“Hey, the engine power just dropped”
and
“Wow, I’ve never seen a sky that blue”
These big differences in fuel economy are not just a matter of software.
Indeed. One example is cylinders – tolerances in the 10um range iirc are necessary for extreme efficiency – but expensive to fabricate! Contrast that with soviet engines that ran 100weight oil and had ridiculously large tolerances: cheap to build, but sucks down fluids (and sprays them out the exhaust!)
Marathon wants to sell more of it’s product, a shocker ;-)
As someone looking at USA from the outsider eyes, lobbing (legalized bribery) is something that is in my opinion detrimental for the country.
I think someone posted link here at wolfstreet few weeks ago about modified hybrid car, one tank is good for over 900 miles, fuel is used only for recharging the battery, each wheel has it’s own small electric engine… I love the idea and specs. If/when available I’m getting me one no mater what Marathon has to say ;-)
I challenge you to a simple physics calculation. 1. Calculate the energy in one tank of gasoline. 2. Calculate the energy required to move the mass of one car over 900 miles, assuming a reasonable coefficient of friction and an engine that is say 90% efficient. 3. Inform us of the results. 4. If the value of 1. is greater than the value of 2. then I pledge $100,000 to your favorite charity.
Come on, it’s not far fetched at all…
At economy of 50 mpg you need 18 gallons of fuel to travel 900 miles. My current gas driven car gets this economy now, the fact its fuel tank is only 9 gallons just means a stop to fuel up due to the small tank. My older gas guzzler has an 18 gallon tank so it’s by no means impossible physically, you don’t even need electric.
Jon Laughing,
The math is pretty easy, really: A car that gets 50 mpg and has a 20 gallon tank can go 1,000 miles on one tank.
As someone from the USA, living outside of it for almost half a decade, regular (illegal) bribery isn’t better than “legalized bribery”: its just more opaque and harder to trace outside of hearsay and more susceptible to the political winds regarding enforcement. Something being illegal (or not) isn’t going to change whether it happens (or not), just will shift the incentives around for the actors involved.
Anyways, 100 years from now, oil will be mostly used for plastics if we’re not already using hemp packaging for everything :P
Try a Chevy Volt PHEV or Toyota Prius PHEV.
The Volt operates like the way you described in your earliest post. If your daily commute is (mostly) within the Battery Range and you can charge overnight and/or at Work (when at a Mall, EV Parking are usually for those Charging, so make sure you charge when parking there – some give Tickets), your Gasoline Usage should be Minimized.
The Prius’ Battery-Only Range didn’t go as far as the Volts; but I think You might get Lucky enough to stretch out the Mileage btwn Tank Fillings.
One of the better deals in California are the Toyota Mirai and Honda Clarity Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles. TM and HMC will foot the Fuel Bill for 3 Years, so if you have a 3-Year Lease, your Fuel Costs are Covered. ^_^
Follow the money. Who in the Trump administration or someone with close ties profited from this.
How about pruitt?
That the oil industry would lobby on behalf of reduced fuel economy standards isn’t a big surprise. But who has lobbied for a 50 mpg standard? We need that information to get a fair picture of the situation and to put the Trump Administration’s position in perspective. A major increase in complexity and cost is involved in getting modern-type vehicles up to a 50 mpg average with modern safety standards. You could get close to 50 mpg in the early 1980s with small, slow diesel cars, but such vehicles wouldn’t meet all the other federal standards today. And will all of the 10 speed transmissions and turbocharged 4 cylinder engines (for fuel efficiency) in modern vehicles have a long service life with little maintenance? Jury is still out on that question.
Gasoline approximates %50 of the volume of refined products from a barrel of crude. What nobody discusses is how production of these other products will be affected by less production of gasoline.
Does that mean that the prices of these other refined products will have to rise , given a price of a barrel of crude oil?
And while the amount of production of gasoline from a barrel of crude oil can be adjusted downwards to a small extent, what will physically happen to this excess gasoline that can not be sold .
This is also the true reason behind VWs dieselgate. Somehow a Jetta with diesel engine that needs 4.5L/100km is less enviroment friendly than a Ram 1500 with a 5.7 Hemi engine that needs at least 13L/100km. Here in North America the car, petroleum and air traffic lobbies reign supreme.
If you want to increase efficiency of a car engine, thermodynamics (Carnot) says that you must increase the temperature range of the combustion cycle. You do this with a turbo, intercooler, lean mixture. Easy.
The problem is that the high temperature will make the particles from regular diesel combustion very small, which mean they are more reactive and get into the lungs better. Also nitrous oxides are produced which are a catalyst for smog and also toxic for the heart.
Now you will need systems to control emission of these toxins.
Instead of diesel, one can run on fuels like heptane, alkane, which contain oxygen so that the carbon is fully burned. One still need to deal with the NOx’s.
Anyway, the less efficient “suction engine” with fuel injection in the carburettor does not run so hot so even though it use more fuel, the amount of toxins produced is less. Although it does emit more CO2 and a lot more unburned hydrocarbons, the latter making those glorious L.A. smogs of the 1980’s.
It is a shame that conservatives these days are mostly about conservation of misery.
John D. Rockefeller did more to save the whales than Green Peace ever did and he wasn’t even trying (with a notable mention to Thomas Edison and Karl Benz/Bertha Ringer). This is market manipulation to undo manipulation, the cost of efficient is still passed onto the consumer either way through price, either through the cost of the vehicle or the pump. If Ford is allowed to build the car the consumer truly wants (not the one the government mandates) equilibrium can be found.