Revealed: The Run on Banks in Catalonia after the Independence Vote was Fomented by Madrid

The clandestine role of the Spanish government in a run on deposits that drained €29 billion from Catalan banks.
By Don Quijones, Spain, UK, & Mexico, editor at WOLF STREET.
Just over a year has passed since over two million people in Catalonia voted in a banned referendum to leave Spain. On that day, the separatists were given a brutal lesson in the raw power of state violence. Days later, they were given another harsh lesson, this time in the fickleness of money. Within days of holding the vote, which was brutally suppressed but not prevented by Spanish police, Spain’s north eastern region was forced to watch as one after another of its brand names moved their headquarters, at least on paper, to other parts of Spain.
Among the first companies to up sticks were Catalonia’s two largest banks, Caixabank and Banco Sabadell, which feared being cut off from European Central Bank funding in the event, albeit unlikely, of Catalonian secession. That would have meant no more virtually interest-free loans from the ECB or access to Europe’s repo markets. In other words, a death sentence, as Caixabank’s then president Isidro Faine recently admitted.
The banks were also suffering a gathering run on deposits as customers shifted their money to other Spanish banks, either because they were afraid of what could happen to their funds in the event of independence or as punishment for the banks’ Catalan roots. In little more than a week, the two banks lost tens of billions of euros in deposits.
But what is only now becoming clear is just how central a role the Spanish government in Madrid was playing in fomenting this massive exodus of funds. The Catalan newspaper Ara has revealed that large state-owned companies such as public broadcaster RTVE, rail infrastructure manager Adif, freight and passenger train operator RENFE and Spanish ports, on the behest of Spain’s central government, raided their own accounts in Catalonia during the frenzied days immediately after the referendum.
In one day alone, the state-owned companies withdrew €2 billion from Banco Sabadell. The presidents of these state-owned companies apparently told the bank’s CEO, Jaume Guardiola, that they had received orders to trigger a run on deposits.
The covert ploy worked like a charm. In the short space of just a few days Banco Sabadell suffered a deposit outflow of €12 billion, while Caixabank lost almost double that, according to Ara.
Guardiola allegedly asked Spain’s then-Economy Minister Luis de Guindos about the apparent cause of the bank run, to which he received the response: “Have you changed your company address yet?” When the executive answered in the affirmative, the minister said there was no longer any reason to worry. Within hours, the deposits of the state-owned firms were back in their accounts.
As soon as Sabadell publicly announced its change of address, the market rewarded it with a nice 5% surge in its share price. The message was clear to the rest of Catalonia’s listed companies, many of which had suffered similar stock-market routs as Sabadell: Get out of Dodge (or at least pretend to on paper) and you’ll recover at least some of your losses.
All they needed was a little creative help from Spain’s central government. On the Friday morning after the independence vote, the Rajoy administration passed a law making it possible for Spanish companies to move their registered address to other regions of the country in just one business day and without having to consult their shareholders, even if their company charters stated otherwise.
Within days, the trickle of companies out of Catalonia had turned into a deluge. The moves, while strictly on paper — something that was not reported nearly as clearly as it should have been — helped change the scales somewhat in Madrid’s information war with Catalonia. Thanks to this strategy, Madrid succeeded in dampening support for Catalan independence among more moderate separatists.
Until the dark days of October 2017, many of those people had been led by pro-independence politicians into believing that separating from Spain would be a painless procedure with limited, if any, economic consequences for either Catalonia or Spain. The exodus of over 3,500 Catalan companies in the last 12 months, to this day almost purely on paper, and the run on deposits that was also partly engineered by the central government in Madrid belie that assertion.
Today, one year on, some of that money has still not returned. Since late Spring of 2017, when things began heating up, the region has lost over €29 billion in deposits, according to the Spanish financial daily Expansión. Before last year’s constitutional crisis, Catalonia held around 15% of Spain’s bank deposits; now, it holds just 13%.
Where did all that money go? Some of it went abroad, but much of it went exactly where Spain’s central government wanted it to go: Madrid, which is now home to almost a third of the country’s deposit base. By Don Quijones.
And there’s yet another example for why Catalonians insist on controlling their own destiny.
Heads in Brussels should hang in shame.
The head of Rahoy should just hang.
I don’t blame the move out by depositors, as their funds would then have been being held in an unknown jurisdiction. Access to EU or Euro was/is not clear either if there were secession. The same goes for businesses who wanted to be sure to maintain same jurisdiction. Spain had no reason not to help it all in this direction. I don’t know who internationally would recognise Cataluña without Spanish approval , that makes its quest a bit difficult, and Spanish nationalism is not going to dissappear any time soon I think, even if the country swings further left, Andalucia being next to fully reclaim its left government it appears. I think most Spanish, no matter their political leaning, do not want to see Spain disassembled.
The rest of the confrontation is what it is though. I had to stop reading ara because I get an endlessly hung pageload (in Portugal), tried VPN and it loads. I ended up using naciodigital as reference but even that hung when I tried it now.
“…I don’t know who internationally would recognise Cataluña without Spanish approval”
Individuals may sympathize with the Catalan cause but you know well that nations are ruled by interests. Recognizing Catalonia as an independent entity would be bad business.
I speak Catalan, know the region’s 1,000-year history well and have been following the independence movement closely. My sense is that everything Catalans gained since Franco’s death went up in smoke last year when Madrid imposed the political equivalent of martial law (article 155 of their Constitution) and imprisoned a dozen Catalan leaders. Those who managed to flee, went to Belgium, Switzerland and the UK.
The idea of an independent Catalonia has been crushed. It will probably take more than two generations to recover from the political and economic losses suffered as a consequence of last year’s confrontation with the central government.
Oh man, you have to love those state owned enterprises. Good thing those don’t exist in the the #2 economy in the world. Imagine what they could do to a bank, say perhaps in Hong Kong, Macau, or some local municipality that they happen to disagree with.
Thankfully, there is no way something like this could happen in Europe at large. Cutting off access is just not an option in the EU, is it? Is it?
Looks like old habits like “Hacerse la America” have not died. Even if in this case the “America” is part of their same country.
To clarify, spanish conquerors only went to America to become rich by any means needed.
Take a look at Telefonica/Telefon/Movistar whatever name is going by nowadays that used their friendship with their then current Spanish president to do a lot of despicable acts.
Meaning that yes, the spanish government corruption is nothing new.
A few years back I became convinced Catalan political leaders were riding the horse named independence to cover their own shortcomings, from their enthusiastic partecipation in the Spanish real estate bubble to their ties with local banks with shady if not downright crooked lending and accounting practices.
All the government in Madrid had to do was to keep an eye on the most enthusiastic elements to avoid possible acts of violence and the whole thing would have fizzled on its own: Spain already allows a lot of autonomy to the “comunidades”, as they are called, including legal use of the local language(s) and Catalan leaders were really promising their own voters too much for their own good.
But as most rulers worldwide, Rajoy forgot the warning Emperor Trajan sent to Pliny the Younger: fanatics, madmen and even crooks tend to believe themselves charged with a divine mission once violence is used against them. Handling them with the utmost care is paramount to avoid a catastrophe.
Rajoy did not heed this warning, nor did he even stop to consider his options: he desperately needed to show everybody what a strong and uncompromising leader he is. Given he had no majority in parliament and depended on the PSOE’s goodwill for his own political survival, it was a classic case of trying to compensate. ;-)
And Rajoy managed to let the genie out of the bottle. I was in Spain just last week and in Catalunya you cannot go in a village, no matter how small, without seeing Catalan flags, murals and posters demanding “Llibertat Presos Politics!” (“Free Political Prisoners!”) and yellow ribbons to show the latter solidarity. It seems Rajoy managed to push even those suspicious of the independence movement into that camp. At least he’ll be remembered for something more than merely being a stooge for Corporate Spain. Well done.
To call that pantomine a referendum is only a joke
I do not know what kind of information do you manage but
it seems that you are not serious and so is your opinion