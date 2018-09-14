My “Free” Advice for Sears Holding CEO Eddie Lampert

“Don’t write any more blog posts to blame pensioners for the collapse of Sears Holding after you wasted $5.8 billion on share buybacks.”
I don’t give “free” advice to hedge fund managers. But if I were to give free advice to Sears Holding CEO and hedge-fund manager Eddie Lampert, it would sound like this:
“Don’t write any more blog posts in which you explain who all is at fault for the decade-long collapse and coming bankruptcy of Sears Holding without doing some serious soul-searching and navel-gazing first.”
And I would add: “Because…”
- You bought the place — Kmart in 2003 and Sears in 2005 to form Sears Holdings in an $11.5 billion deal – and knew what you were getting into.
- You ran the place.
- You refused to listen to your customers and failed to value your customers as the most precious asset the company had, and thought it would be more profitable to run them off.
- You were focused on slashing inventories and expenses, including promotions and advertising, to increase short-term profits and cash flows and inflate the stock price.
- With this focus on cutting, cutting, cutting, you ruined the customer experience and customer service along with the brand – suicide in retail.
- It seems you were too focused on stripping out real estate assets, but not for the benefit of Sears Holding shareholders but for other entities you control.
- And most importantly: You blew, wasted, and destroyed $5.8 billion on share buybacks between 2005 and 2010 to manipulate up the share price, paying as much as $170 a share. Now they’re trading at $1.26.
To humor me, let me just add this: If you had invested that $5.8 billion in creating a vibrant customer-focused online presence, Sears would be in much better shape today. 2005 through 2010 would have been the perfect time to do this. But no. Your hedge-fund mentality doesn’t believe in investing in a company and its customers.
So, you killed the place. And that’s OK in American capitalism. As long as you follow the rules of the law and make money doing it, great. To heck with shareholders and other stakeholders. That’s what we’re all about.
But given this background, as a smart CEO, you should never-ever write another idiotic blog post, as you just did, trying to defend your record by blaming others, including retired employees and their pension fund.
Maybe Sears and Kmart would have gone out of business anyway if you hadn’t acquired them, but that’s a hypothetical consideration whose train has left the station a long time ago.
In your blog post, you specifically blame Sears’ slow-motion demise on two main things:
The “very difficult retail environment” where customers are shifting to online purchases of just about all the goods Sears and Kmart are trying to sell. OK, that’s correct. I have come to call this the “brick-and-mortar meltdown.” But you should blame yourself. This has been going on for 20 years, and many retailers have succeeded in building a thriving online presence.
Pension fund obligations. Here is what you said:
Sears has also been significantly impacted by its long-term pension obligations. In the last five years, we contributed almost $2 billion, and since 2005 we have contributed over $4.5 billion, to fund our Pension Plans.
OK, let me interject here: You blew $5.8 billion on share buybacks over this period, even as you knew that these pension obligations would have to be dealt with. This is money that is owed. Did you think you could just walk away from these pensions – and let the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation pick up the tab, even as the older folks that had worked for Sears all their lives, would suddenly see their benefits get cut? Were you nuts, or something?
These funding levels have been significantly higher than they otherwise would have been because of the historically low interest rates driven by Federal Reserve policy since the 2008 financial crisis, increases in Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation fees, and required changes in mortality assumptions.
Here you’re correct for once: The monetary policies of the Fed (QE and zero-interest-rate policy) will cause a painful reckoning among all pension funds, and has already done so for a decade for retirees living off their savings. But your hedge fund also benefited hugely from low interest rates, cheap leverage, and the Everything Bubble these policies have created. And on you go (I added the bold):
Had the Company been able to employ those billions of dollars in its operations, we would have been in a better position to compete with other large retail companies, many of which don’t have large pension plans, and thus have not been required to allocate billions of dollars to these liabilities.
Let me fix that paragraph for you: “Had the Company been able to employ in its operations those $5.8 billion we wasted on share-buybacks, we would have been in a better position to compete with other large retail companies….”
Yup, you got it. No one to blame but yourself.
But let me assure you that I hope it works out for you, your hedge fund entities, Seritage (which extracted some of the best real estate, and of which you’re chairman), and all the other beneficiaries of your strategy. That’s the American way. But for crying out loud, don’t put this stuff into blog posts. It looks terrible and gives hedge-fund-manager-CEOs a bad name.
And to stay on topic, here I explain how, despite all your claims that you’re trying to turn around the company, both revenues and store count will hit zero by the end of 2020, just using basic math. In reality, it won’t take that long – defying my dictum that nothing goes to hell in a straight line. Read… Dead Meat Walking: Sears Revenue & Store Count to Hit Zero by 2020
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Stupid question:
What happens to pensioners when Sears Holdings goes teets up?
The PBGC takes over.
Read his blog post, I couldn’t get past the part where he talks about the “Shop Your Way 5-3-2-1 credit card”.
Can these guys even count down from five?
How about that circa-1992 logo Sears won’t retire?
A dying star, a white dwarf headed for a black hole.
The question was asked: “Do you think you can walk away from your pension obligation” or something to that effect
?
The “4” has been looted and is on its way to China. Marketing genius Lampert has been told that the Chinese love that number and that he can sell it there for a vast profit.
His lust for more money and prestige ruined the livelihood of over 100,000 employees…. and where did Lampert get the money and connections to create such carnage ? Yep. Goldman Sachs.
Speaking of GS. I read last week that Blankfein has “decided to stay on” as CEO of GS. Blankfein took over in 2007. The stock price is lower today, 11 yars later… and the entrenched guy has “decided” to continue on as CEO. Priceless !
I think at this point that the majority of Americans feel that there is something just not quite right about all this good news that they see and hear daily but they just cannot quite put their finger on it.
Great article Wolf. Wish we had more people like you in Wall Street, what an amazing economy and country we would have…
You are so on point with this. I would add the Ayn Rand approach of putting departments in competition with each other for limited resources forced employees to focus on short term gains instead of long term strategy.
Not to mention the fact that Eddie’s affiliates have been doing shady financing deals where they lend the company money at stupid interest rates (~10% ish) that are collateralized by Sears valuable assets. So they bleed the company of cash by earning a fat interest rate and then when Sears finally goes chp 11, they will own all the valuable assets that are used as collateral.
Effectively transferring cash and assets out of Sears over to Eddie Lampert. This is known as fraudulent conveyance. And he should go to jail
Lampert thought that the hidden value of Sears was in the real estate. It was a huge misunderstanding of the company and the business. His biggest asset was the brand, Sears. He destroyed the most valuable part of the business. Now the Sears brand is worthless.
This is in contrast to you know who(he who must not be named), who understood the business he was in, and the value of his brand.
who?
I think she means the brand that is rapidly becoming worthless with several franchisees going to court to dump the name.
Wolf,
Outstanding article. I hope it reaches far and wide.
Kenmore WAS the “go to” appliance brand. Now, crappier appliances force customers into extended warranties with much higher margins. Sears used to be one-stop shopping for the formerly rare appliance purchase.
Kenmore was always just a brand put on other manufacturers appliances.
Whirlpool
yes , i put my grandson on my knee and said “back then washing machines lasted 10 years”. Wow ! he said ” really grandpa ? “
Eddie is the poster child for arrogant hedge fund managers who think that the LUCK that created their wealth is portable to other business ventures. He destroyed one of America’s iconic brands.
Nothing matters but making a buck…he just did to Sears what corporate America often does to the environment to make a buck; or finacialization and debt does to our own currency. Denuding landscape into a barren ruin is fine, as long as the big boys at the top fill their coffers with coin. In fact it’s rewarded, codified by congress, and supported by powerful money centers. It’s a microcosm of our canabilism for profit culture that gleans the bones while the body still breaths, then when it finally dies, asks for relief from the funeral expenses.
In related news:
Another iconic brand just bit the dust, Henri Bendel. My heart is broken. It was the coolest of the cool in my day. It managed to last 123 years and now L Brands, who owns Victoria’s Secret, is shutting them down. To me this is similar to the Lampert/Sears saga, an owner who doesn’t understand the brand. L Brands tried to turn the snootiest boutique in NYC into a mall store. They could never replicate the atmosphere of the original store.
i remember taking my wife and baby daughter to bendel’s on fifth ave for tea and cakes at christmas time. the tables were perched next to antique lalique glass windows. there really is no place like it.
Petunia,
I was looking forward to your comment on Henri Bendel. I figured you know the brand. Even though we used to live in Manhattan, I have no recollection of even seeing the stores. Obviously, they’re for women, and that may have something to with it.
They must have ruined the brand since they also decided to shut down their online operations.
It is perfectly legal to rob and murder corporations for fun and profit. Sears is merely the latest in a long line of victims and there are plenty more in the pipeline.
Running a profitable business can be hard. It’s a lot easier to simply strip it and move on to the next one. You wouldn’t have much of an economy left if everybody conducted economic warfare against the US this way, but federal economic policy is to enrich the wealthy, not to support the population. The people who matter don’t mind at all that the real economy is being liquidated.
Treason doth never prosper: what’s the reason?
Why, if it prosper, none dare call it treason.
I convinced my wife, who had owned Sears even before the spin offs in the 90’s, to sell in the low 100’s. She resisted but capitulated to the argument that Sears and K-Mart were two drunks leaning against one another while they tried to stay upright walking down the road, each with a fifth in their hand. She thanked me when the stock was in the 80’s, the 40’s, the teens and just now when i sent her this article.
BTW, I read Wolfstreet for exactly this kind of well articulated justifiable rage.
Thank you Wolf for a great article and the scathing expose.
I just fixed my ‘used’ top loading kenmore washing machine the other day. No electronics. A $12.00 part and I gave the appliance guy a twenty for both extra advice and the part. He looked at the worn coupling and said he thought it wasn’t too bad, but that the motor shaft might be rounded over and I might need a new motor. I smiled and said, “I’ll just weld it up and re-grind the profile to fit”. He smiled and replied, “That’s what I do”. I’ll be going to his ‘used’ appliance store for a new-used convection oven one of these days.
Kenmore, Craftsman, furniture sales, and my first carpentry hand tools were from Sears 45 years ago. I still have a few I use. I’ll miss Sears. On another note, I used to love our local K Mart before it shut down eons ago. I won’t even go into a Walmart. They are not the same at all. Sears was great. Those damn evil pensioners/sarc.