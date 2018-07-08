Nuts & Bolts of the Car Business: Tariffs, Subprime Defaults, EVs, Buy New or Used, & Why I Drive a Gas Guzzler (Ha!)

Wolf Richter with Jim Goddard on This Week in Money:

A wide-ranging interview on the auto industry, plus how mortgage rates impact housing markets in the US and Canada, and how the brick-and-mortar meltdown is hitting the mall segment of commercial real estate

After decades of relentless offshoring, the equation may change for automakers and component makers. Read… Beyond the Hysteria about Auto Tariffmageddon



Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.